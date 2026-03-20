Tourism, Philanthropy, and Championship Golf Take Center Stage at the Governor Albert Bryan Jr. Golf Classic Weekend in St. Croix

Held March 13–15 and hosted at the historic The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, the event brought together residents, visiting guests, and partners in a shared commitment to youth development and opportunity. The weekend included an exclusive welcome reception at Government House featuring a performance by Adam O, a signature whiskey and cigar experience at Cane Garden, and a premier golf tournament at the Buccaneer Golf Course overlooking the Caribbean Sea—each designed to foster connection, collaboration, and community impact.

As part of the weekend's focus on youth engagement and leadership development, local and national JAG students participated in a media appearance alongside Governor Bryan, highlighting the program's impact and amplifying youth voices within the community. The Governor also hosted a JAG Mini Summit at Government House, engaging more than 70 students and providing a platform for them to share firsthand the positive impact the program has had on their lives. During the session, Governor Bryan delivered a presentation on leadership and took time to engage in one-on-one discussions with students, reinforcing the importance of mentorship, opportunity, and personal growth.

The event attracted notable guests, including television personality Shamea Morton Mwangi, legendary football coach and Hall of Fame athlete Deion Sanders, and Jimmy McMikle, Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., who joined local leaders and supporters in advancing the weekend's mission of investing in youth and strengthening communities.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Jobs for America's Graduates, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping young people overcome barriers to graduation and achieve career success. Governor Albert Bryan Jr. currently serves as the first Black chair of the organization's national board. Also in attendance were JAG leadership, including CEO Janelle Duray and National Student President Austin Smalls of Grambling State University, underscoring the national and local impact of the program.

"Bringing people together in a place as special as St. Croix to invest in our young people is what this weekend represents," said Governor Albert Bryan Jr. "Through strong public-private partnerships and a shared commitment to community, we are creating opportunities that empower the next generation with the tools, confidence, and support they need to succeed."

The success of the Governor's Golf Classic reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, demonstrating how strategic partnerships can drive meaningful outcomes for the territory. Beyond the competition on the course, the event served as a platform to highlight the Virgin Islands' commitment to community-centered tourism—where economic activity is directly tied to reinvestment in people and programs that strengthen the islands.

Photos from the event are available here.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism