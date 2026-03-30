U.S. Virgin Islands Announces the Performance Line-up for 74th Annual St. Thomas Carnival Village Featuring Busta Rhymes, Patrice Roberts, Nadia Batson, R. City, and more

"This year, I am especially excited by the range of artistry that will take the stage at the St. Thomas Carnival Village," said USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King. "The Division of Festivals continues to attract globally recognized talent while honoring our longstanding commitment to elevating local artists at every stage of their careers."

Virgin Islands talent will take center stage throughout the weeklong celebration, with standout performances from Th3rd, Goyo, Star Martin, Mic Love, Nikki Brooks, Temisha, Shaw HP, Rudy Live, Adam O, and Pumpa—highlighting the depth and energy of the territory's music scene.

"The Virgin Islands Carnival celebrations capture the spirit and vibrancy of the Caribbean, reflecting the traditions and cultural pride that unite us," said USVI Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull. "Our focus is to elevate authentic talent and create an unforgettable experience that resonates with everyone who attends."

Across six nights of free Village performances, attendees can also experience legendary acts like Steel Pulse, soca icons Destra and Alison Hinds, and chart-toppers including Voice and Full Blown. The lineup also features a high-energy Bouyon Fest with performances by Trilla G, Shelly, Reo, and Trev Li.

For more information about the 74th Annual St. Thomas Carnival, visit https://www.instagram.com/usvifestivals/.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism