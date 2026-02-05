Tous les Jours Expands U.S. Footprint with New York City Opening

The brand's new store opened steps from the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tous les Jours , a Korean-French bakery known for transforming everyday moments into extraordinary experiences, announces the opening of a new corporate location in New York City, marking the debut of the brand's first U.S. store to officially launch with its newly refreshed brand identity. The new store is located at 24 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010, and officially opened last month.

The new location sits near some of New York City's most recognizable landmarks, including the Flatiron Building and Madison Square Park, and is positioned in one of Manhattan's busiest neighborhoods. The area attracts a mix of commuters, office employees, students, and New Yorkers, making it the perfect setting for Tous les Jours' continued U.S. growth.

The store spans 1,830 square feet with seating for 20 guests, offering a welcoming space for both quick visits and relaxed stays. As one of the first U.S. stores to open with Tous les Jours' new brand identity, the space showcases updated brand elements, including the new logo and imagery.

The location features a curated menu of Tous les Jours favorites, including freshly baked pastries, cakes, and a selection of coffee beverages that are perfect for on-the-go customers. Tous les Jours is known for its delicious lineup of seasonal cakes, a variety of Cloud Cake flavors—including Cream Cloud, Mango Cloud, Green Tea Cloud and Choco Cloud—along with artisan breads and popular breakfast offerings such as the Egg & Cheese Morning Bun, Spinach Feta Danish, and Strawberry Croissant.

"New York City is one of the culinary capitals of the world, and we're thrilled to introduce a new Tous les Jours' location at such an iconic location," said Regina Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer. "This opening represents an important milestone and we look forward to welcoming New Yorkers with our thoughtfully crafted menu."

About Tous les Jours

Since its debut in the United States in 2004, Tous les Jours, a Korean bakery franchise owned by CJ Foodville, has evolved into a beloved bakery café chain, renowned for its premium, handcrafted baked goods made with the finest ingredients. True to its name, meaning "every day" in French, Tous les Jours offers a wide array of fresh, daily-made pastries, gourmet cakes, desserts, and handcrafted beverages. The menu also celebrates its Korean heritage, thoughtfully incorporating signature Korean flavors into many of its offerings. With a commitment to quality, the brand meticulously selects its ingredients to ensure each item is as fresh and delicious as possible. With over 100 stores in the U.S. and more than 1,750 locations worldwide, the brand's franchise model offers aspiring entrepreneurs a unique opportunity supported by ongoing guidance and expertise. Learn more about Tous les Jours and find a location nearby at www.tljus.com and on @touslesjoursusa .

