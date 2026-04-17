Townsend Recommends New England Homeowners to Consider Switching from Heating Oil to Propane

Rising Regulatory Costs, Environmental Risks, and Efficiency Advantages Make Propane a Smart Long-Term Choice for Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine Households

DANVERS, Mass., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsend, a full-service home energy provider serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine since 1931, is calling attention to the growing practical and regulatory case for homeowners to convert their heating systems from oil to propane.

Regulatory Pressure Is Already Affecting Heating Oil Costs

Massachusetts has implemented greenhouse gas emissions reporting requirements for heating fuel suppliers under 310 CMR 7.71, and a Clean Heat Standard took effect in 2026. These regulations impose compliance costs on heating oil suppliers that will increasingly be passed along to consumers.

Maine has seen a nearly 20 percent decline in households relying on heating oil as their primary heat source from 2018 to 2024, driven in part by state-funded programs incentivizing cleaner alternatives. Estimates suggest heating oil compliance surcharges could rise from approximately eight cents per gallon today to more than 80 cents per gallon by 2030.

While New Hampshire has not adopted a Clean Heat Standard, regional energy market dynamics still affect pricing and supply for Granite State homeowners.

Efficiency Gains and Lower Maintenance Costs

Propane burns significantly cleaner than heating oil. For homeowners, this translates to fewer service calls and a longer equipment lifespan. Modern propane furnaces and boilers typically operate at 90 to 98 percent efficiency, compared to 80 to 87 percent for most oil systems. Many propane suppliers, including Townsend, offer price lock agreements, providing a level of cost predictability that heating oil customers rarely have access to.

Eliminating Environmental and Liability Risks

In Massachusetts, remediation costs for a heating oil leak can exceed $100,000, and property owners remain responsible for cleanup regardless of the tank's age or condition.

Propane systems carry none of these risks. If a propane line leaks, the gas disperses into the air without contaminating soil or groundwater, with no regulatory reporting requirements and no remediation costs.

"The regulatory and market landscape for heating oil in New England is shifting in ways that will directly affect homeowners' costs for years to come. Switching to propane is a practical, financial, and environmental decision. We've been helping families across this region heat their homes reliably for more than 95 years, and we're committed to making every conversion as straightforward as possible."

— Lowell Richard, Director of Propane & Oil Distribution

Modern propane systems are widely viewed as an upgrade, and environmentally conscious buyers and second-home purchasers often actively prefer homes that have already made the transition.

Energy Independence and Storm Preparedness

Because propane is stored on the homeowner's property, it is not subject to grid outages or utility price fluctuations. During New England's ice storms and nor'easters, propane-heated homes can continue operating independently of the electric grid. Propane is also not susceptible to the fuel line freezing and moisture issues that can affect oil systems in extreme cold.

Propane-compatible applications include:

High-efficiency furnaces and boilers

Tankless water heaters

Standby whole-home generators

Hybrid heating systems

Cooking ranges, clothes dryers, pool heaters, and outdoor living appliances

About Townsend

Founded in 1931, Townsend is a family-owned and operated company serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. With over 90 years of experience, Townsend provides comprehensive HVAC, electrical, and fuel delivery services to residential and commercial customers throughout New England. The company's NATE-certified technicians are committed to delivering professional, reliable service backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Townsend operates with core values of integrity, legacy, commitment, and excellence, maintaining 24/7 availability for emergency services. For more information, visit www.townsend360.com or call 978-717-0490.

Media Contact:

Townsend

27 Cherry Street

Danvers, MA 01923

Phone: 978-717-0490

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Townsend