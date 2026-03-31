Towson University and Follett Higher Education announce the opening of reimagined UStore

Expanded merchandise, enhanced course material access, and a modernized retail experience opening on campus

TOWSON, Md. and WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Towson University and Follett Higher Education announce the opening of TU's newly reimagined UStore on March 24, 2026, now operated by Follett, North America's largest campus retailer. Designed to elevate the Tiger experience with expanded merchandise, updated services, and improved academic support, the opening of the UStore marks the next chapter of retail at TU.

Towson University UStore

"Through the UStore and together with Follett, we will deliver greater value and broader merchandise options for our students," shared TU President Mark Ginsberg. "The improved campus store experience reflects our commitment to innovation, community engagement, and elevating what it means to be a Tiger."

"Follett is proud to partner with Towson University to bring a refreshed retail and course materials experience to the Tiger community," said Emmanuel Kolady, Chief Executive Officer of Follett Higher Education. "By combining expanded merchandise, innovative course material solutions, and a modern store environment, we're helping ensure students have the resources they need to succeed while creating a campus destination that celebrates Towson pride."

Students, staff, faculty, alumni, family, and friends can expect:

Expanded value and exclusive apparel collections

As part of its expanded merchandise selection, the UStore will introduce Campus United, Follett's exclusive, private-label apparel brand featuring classic collegiate styles like hoodies, crewnecks and T-shirts, and add premium lifestyle and performance pieces from Peter Millar. Together, these additions expand the store's assortment from value-priced favorites to premium brands, giving every Tiger more ways to show their school spirit. The UStore will also debut the Julia Gash line, featuring hand-drawn artwork of iconic Towson University landmarks and traditions, offering distinctive gifts for students, families and alumni.

A modernized campus store experience

The UStore will remain a central hub for campus life, supporting Admitted Students Day, Orientation, Welcome Week, Homecoming, Commencement, athletics, and other events. With upgraded customization capabilities, enhanced online browsing, and a more cohesive merchandise strategy, the store will continue to grow as a vibrant extension of Towson University's brand and community and will serve a seamless experience online and in person for every Tiger.

Broader family and alumni collections

Families and graduates will enjoy a significantly broadened Mom, Dad, and alumni collection, offering more ways to celebrate their connection to TU. From elevated apparel to giftable keepsakes, the expanded assortment supports continued engagement long after commencement.

Innovative course material solutions focused on student success

Follett is bringing its industry-recognized approach to course materials to TU, including digital-first delivery models, textbook rentals , and expanded access to Open Educational Resources (OER). With materials integrated directly into TU's Learning Management System, students will be prepared on or before the first day of class.

For media inquiries, please email Jamie Abell (Towson University) or [email protected] (Follett).

About Towson University

Towson University is Maryland's university of opportunities. With more than 150 years of experience pushing possibilities, TU is a nationally recognized leader in inclusive excellence, social mobility, research and discovery. As the largest university in greater Baltimore, TU's momentum is always accelerating, with nearly 20,000 students and nearly 200 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences and applied professional fields. Located amid one of the East Coast's cultural and economic epicenters, TU is a beacon and powerful catalyst in the Mid-Atlantic, partnering with hundreds of businesses and organizations, impacting communities and fueling change. TU meets the holistic needs of each student to achieve success, a result of a deeply inclusive culture with a focus on equity among all students, faculty, and staff.

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans with the course materials, learning tools, and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 7.5 million students through its 1,000+ physical and online collegiate retail stores across North America.

SOURCE Follett Higher Education Group LLC