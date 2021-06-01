Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport Added to Lineup for 2022 Model Year

Takin' It to the Streets Similar to its mid-size truck sibling the Tacoma, 4Runner adds TRD Sport grade to complement TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro, but where TRD Off-Road and Pro add trail-ready features designed for tackling the toughest terrain, TRD Sport looks to add style, flair and some road-worthy upgrades.

With an emphasis on everyday comfort and enhanced road dynamics, 4Runner TRD Sport adds the exclusive Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension to enhance on-road handling. The X-REAS system, also found on the Limited grade, automatically adjusts the damping force of shock absorbers when driving over bumpy surfaces or when cornering. A center control absorber cross-links the shock absorbers on opposite corners of the vehicle, like an "X," to help reduce pitch and yaw by offsetting opposing inputs.

TRD Sport is available in 2WD or part-time 4WD with a 2-speed transfer case. Regardless of choice, 2WD 4Runners provide an ample 9.0 inches of ground clearance while 4WD models offer an even more generous 9.6 inches of ground clearance. TRD Sport builds upon the SR5 grade on which it is based by swapping the 17-inch wheels in favor of new machine-faced 20-inch wheels with Dark Gray accents. All 4Runners come equipped with a full-sized spare tire.

Unique styling comes in the form of color-keyed accents on the grille, rocker panels and body molding. The signature TRD-style hood scoop is added to TRD Sport, as is a front spoiler, and black roof rails complement the color scheme.

Inside, TRD sport ditches cloth for SofTex-trimmed seats, which adds heated front seats to the mix. The black SofTex-trimmed seats offer unique gray contrast stitching, and the front headrests feature gray-colored TRD stitched logos. TRD Sport floor mats are included and a standard TRD shift knob completes the look.

4Runner TRD Sport is equipped with a standard 8-inch multimedia touchscreen display. In addition to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility, the multimedia system includes a USB media port, hands-free phone capability, advanced voice recognition and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, and a SiriusXM® 3-month All Access trial. Connected Services include Safety Connect® with 1-year trial and Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2 GB or 3-month trial, whichever comes first.

For 2022, all 4Runner grades include LED headlamps (low beams), fog lamps and now LED high beams as well.

4Runner: The Do-It-All SUV

4Runner's inherent strength starts with its tough-as-nails, body-on-frame construction featuring a four-link rear axle and coil-spring suspension – with TRD Sport, of course, adding X-REAS to its list of suspension features. 4Runner is powered by a 270-horsepower 4.0-liter V6 engine. The powerplant's 278 lb.-ft. of peak torque gives it plenty of get-up-and-go, and Dual Independent Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) helps optimize torque across the engine's operating range.

Mated to the V6 is a five-speed ECT-i automatic transmission that includes a sequential shift mode for manually shifting when more control is desired. TRD Sport, like all 4Runner grades, includes a standard integrated tow-hitch receiver and wiring harness and can tow a maximum of 5,000 pounds, with a maximum 500-pound tongue weight.

4Runner 2WD models feature standard Automatic Limited Slip Differential (Auto LSD), a function of the traction control (TRAC) that allows some wheel slippage to help the vehicle dig out from sand or snow, for example. The available part-time 4WD system uses Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) and bolsters off-road capability with a 2-speed transfer case with selectable low-range. By distributing drive force to any one wheel in contact with the ground, A-TRAC can help maintain traction when it senses wheel slippage occurring on terrain irregularities and slippery patches.

When it comes to storage, 4Runner offers multiple options. With the second-row seats in use, the cargo area offers up to 47.2 cu. ft. of carrying space. If it's just two people and their gear hitting the road or trail, folding the second row opens a cavernous 89.7 cu.-ft. cargo area. The second-row seats fold flat without having to remove the headrests. For power on the go, the 4Runner has a standard 120V outlet and two 12V outlets.

An 8-way power driver's seat, leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic steering wheel, air conditioning with rear seat vents and pollen filter, and power-sliding liftgate window are standard on TRD Sport. A 4.2-inch multi-information display provides the driver with readouts for outside temperature, odometer, trip meters, fuel economy estimate averages, and TSS-P features, including Lane Departure Alert and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

Toyota Safety Sense P

All 2022 4Runner models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), an advanced suite of driver-assist technologies that includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Automatic High Beams, and High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

Along with TSS-P, 4Runner models also come equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System that includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with traction control (TRAC, or A-TRAC with 4WD) and Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and the Smart Stop Technology (SST) brake-override system.

Eight standard airbags include driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System; front seat-mounted side airbags; driver and front passenger knee airbags, and all-row roll-sensing side curtain airbags.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The 2022 4Runner also comes with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

For additional upcoming Toyota product news, check out the Toyota New Product Showcase page.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.

