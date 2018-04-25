Toyota and VH1 Save The Music Foundation Partner On Eight-Festival Activation To Benefit Music Education Programs In Public Schools

Launching at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 27, this Toyota Giving and VH1 Save The Music campaign will feature an interactive summer music festival experience at eight of the nation's most prominent festival destinations. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the importance of music education and inspire musicians and fans to share their answer to the fundamental question, "what does music mean to you?" The campaign benefits VH1 Save The Music Foundation, a national nonprofit organization committed to restoring music education programs in America's public schools. At the end of the campaign, Toyota will present a Music Technology grant to a high school in the Philadelphia School District, which will support programs for electronic music creation, recording and production, including DJ'ing, beat making, songwriting, producing and engineering. Additionally, a $7,500 music grant will be awarded to a school in the Miami-Dade School District.

Each of the eight festival stops on the #ToyotaGiving partnership tour will include a unique photo experience featuring a custom art piece produced by Los Angeles-based artist ThankYouX (@thankyoux) and a 3D split depth photo booth. The art piece will serve as a photo backdrop and fuses striking colors and elements of music to raise awareness about the importance of music education. Festival attendees will be encouraged to take a photo and share on Instagram with the #ToyotaGiving along with their message of what music means to them.

This is the fourth year of the philanthropic partnership between VH1 Save The Music and Toyota. Over the past three years, the #ToyotaGiving campaign has collectively donated $110,000 to VH1 Save The Music Foundation and has benefitted disadvantaged schools by providing musical instruments and increasing the number of music teachers on staff to support sustainable music education programs. Each campaign has culminated in a school assembly supported by surprise appearances from musicians such as GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, pop singer Santigold, and urban gospel singer Sir The Baptist. As a result of the Toyota grants, over 3,370 students have been able to experience the power of making music.

"Toyota is proud to enter into our fourth year of partnership with VH1 Save the Music to support their mission to help kids, schools and communities realize their full potential through the power of making music," said Steven Curtis, vice president of media and engagement marketing, Toyota Motor North America.

"With the continued generous support from Toyota, we are thrilled to build on the tremendous success of the last three years, bringing music programs to schools in New Orleans, Chicago and Las Vegas and we look forward to building on that success once again in Philadelphia and Miami in 2018," said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of VH1 Save The Music. "We are dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to the tools they need to be successful in school and beyond, and it is thanks to our partners that we can make this happen!"

Full Tour Schedule

Stagecoach Festival, Indio, CA - April 27 - 29, 2018

Country 500, Daytona, FL - May 25 - 27, 2018

Firefly, Dover, DE - June 14 - 17, 2018

Ruido Fest, Chicago, IL - June 22 - 24, 2018

Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL - August 2 - 5, 2018

Los Dells, Mauston, WI - Summer 2018

Life is Beautiful, Las Vegas, NV - September 21 - 23, 2018

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, New Orleans, LA - October 26 - 28, 2018

About VH1 Save The Music Foundation:

The VH1 Save The Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring instrumental music education programs in public schools, and raising awareness of the importance of childhood music education. Founded in 1997 as the first organization of its kind, VH1 Save The Music has donated $54 million in new musical instruments to more than 2,000 public schools in 257 school districts around the country — positively impacting the lives of millions of students. Learn more about us and our efforts at vh1savethemusic.org.

About Toyota:

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

