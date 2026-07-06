Investment will enable Tacoma assembly alongside Tundra, Sequoia and rear axles

SAN ANTONIO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced it will invest $3.6 billion to expand its San Antonio manufacturing campus with a second vehicle assembly line to support the Tacoma truck. The expansion will create 2,000 new, high-quality jobs and add 2.5 million square feet to Toyota Texas, doubling its size by 2030.

TMNA will transition Tacoma production from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Baja California (TMMBC) to the expanded Toyota Texas plant over an approximate four-year period.

Toyota Announces $3.6B Expansion, 2,000 New Jobs at its San Antonio Plant - Investment will enable Tacoma assembly alongside Tundra, Sequoia and rear axles.

"Toyota's continued investment in North America is a testament to our confidence in the region's workforce, innovation and long-term growth potential," said President and CEO Ted Ogawa, TMNA. "By expanding our San Antonio plant, we are deepening our commitment to American manufacturing, creating meaningful and sustainable jobs, while advancing our mission to deliver high-quality vehicles that meet the changing needs of customers today and into the future."

After a highly competitive process, this expansion highlights Toyota's commitment to Texas as a vital hub for automotive innovation and manufacturing excellence.

"Texas is where the world builds bigger, and Toyota shows it once more with a $3.6 billion expansion in San Antonio that doubles their factory footprint and creates 2,000 new jobs," said Texas Governor Abbott. "This Texas-sized investment reflects the strength of our workforce and the unmatched business advantages found only in our state. Supported by the Texas Enterprise Fund and JETI program, this expansion will deliver economic opportunities to generations of San Antonio families and further cement Texas as the premier destination for world-class advanced manufacturing."

This latest investment will add another assembly line to the campus at Toyota Texas, which already includes a vehicle assembly line and new rear axle plant that is nearing startup.

"We are so proud of Team Texas and what they have accomplished over the past two decades," said Frank Voss, group vice president of truck manufacturing, TMNA and president of Toyota Texas. "The 2,000 acres of South Texas ranchland our plant stands on today was purposefully selected for its ability to scale with vehicle demand, and today marks the first step toward realizing that potential. We're excited to add the beloved Tacoma to our existing award-winning lineup, and we thank the State of Texas, Bexar County and City of San Antonio for their longstanding support."

This expansion brings Toyota's total investment in San Antonio to $8.3 billion since breaking ground in 2003. The new facility will enable increased flexibility for the plant through advanced manufacturing technologies and will align with Toyota's broader North American operations. Toyota remains committed to its operations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and encourages a quick resolution to USMCA to make the North American region globally competitive.

"Toyota has been a loyal and dedicated partner in this community for two decades," said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. "This is the plant's second milestone investment in two years. Toyota continues to honor its commitments here, and this exciting initiative shows the confidence one of the world's leading companies has in Bexar County today and in the future."

Toyota's local workforce will climb to approximately 6,000 team members, supported by 23 on-site suppliers and their employees.

"San Antonio proudly hosts Toyota, and we're excited to be selected for additional expansion," said San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones. "This is a significant recognition of the talent our city offers, as well as the investments our community is willing to make to support Toyota's growth. We look forward to expanding the Toyota family in San Antonio."

For nearly 20 years, Toyota Texas has rolled out top-quality trucks and SUVs, assembling more than 197,000 vehicles last year alone. The San Antonio plant is the exclusive home of the Tundra and Sequoia, both assembled on the same production line, and will begin production at its new rear axle facility this fall.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

U.S. Senator John Cornyn: "Today's approval of a new Toyota assembly line in San Antonio is great news for Bexar County and Texas as a whole," said Sen. Cornyn. "This $3.6-billion investment will create 2,000 new, well-paying jobs and bring expanded economic opportunities to South Central Texas, and I applaud Toyota for growing their already significant presence in the Lone Star State even further."

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz: "Texas leads the nation because we believe in free enterprise, low taxes, and fewer government barriers to job creators. Congratulations to Toyota on their $3.6 billion new investment in San Antonio. It is another powerful vote of confidence in our state's workers and pro-growth policies. This expansion will create thousands of high-paying jobs, strengthen American manufacturing, and reinforce Texas as the best place in the country to build, invest, and innovate. I look forward to seeing the opportunities Toyota continues to create for San Antonio and communities across our great state."

Lieutenant Governor, State of Texas, Dan Patrick: "Texas' proven formula of free markets, a stable regulatory environment, and fiscal responsibility is why the Lone Star State remains the best state to do business in America," said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. "Toyota's new $3.6 billion investment in Bexar County is yet another important data point supporting that fact. This transformational investment for a new Toyota manufacturing line will result in billions in economic activity for the local San Antonio economy and will provide over 2,000 high-paying jobs for families in San Antonio and the surrounding communities."

Texas Speaker of the House, Dustin Burrows: "The State of Texas is proud to strengthen its partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas through the announcement of this new San Antonio facility," said Speaker Dustin Burrows. "This investment reflects the confidence that world-class employers like Toyota continue to have in Texas' pro-business climate and skilled workforce. We are grateful for the good-paying jobs and economic opportunities this facility will bring to the region, and we look forward to building on Texas' partnership with Toyota."

Texas State Representative, John Lujan: "As a lifelong resident of San Antonio, I have seen firsthand the impact Toyota has made over the past two decades. Toyota has become an essential part of our city's identity, and this new investment will continue Toyota's legacy of uplifting our Southside residents, breaking cycles of poverty, and providing lasting skills and good-paying jobs. It is truly an honor to work alongside Toyota's leadership, Governor Abbott, Bexar County, and the City of San Antonio to bring this success to our community. I congratulate Toyota on this milestone, which will continue to create opportunity and strengthen South San Antonio for generations to come."

Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez: "Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas' decision to expand in San Antonio is tremendous news for our community and for the State of Texas. The creation of 2,000 new jobs and an economic impact of more than $3.6 billion reflects the strength of our workforce, our business-friendly environment, and the opportunities that continue to grow in our region. This investment adds to the vibrancy of our city and will enhance our area for generations to come. Toyota believes in San Antonio and is proud to invest in the people who make our community such a remarkable place to live and work. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and celebrating continued success together."

Southwest ISD Superintendent, Dr. Jeanette Ball: "Many of our Southwest ISD families have a real, personal connection to Toyota's investment in our community. We're proud to play a role in supporting their expansion and the opportunity it brings to our families."

President and CEO, greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership, Sarah Carabias Rush: "This marks a transformational expansion for Toyota in San Antonio. With a second vehicle assembly line, Toyota will continue to grow quality jobs with tremendous career progression opportunities for our San Antonio region," said Sarah Carabias Rush, president and CEO of greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership. "This win reflects the competitive strength of our skilled workforce, our leadership in automotive manufacturing innovation and the seamless collaboration among the State of Texas, Bexar County, the City of San Antonio and our utility and infrastructure partners to secure this opportunity."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

To help inspire the next generation for careers in advanced manufacturing, Toyota launched its in-person tour booking platform and virtual tour experience at www.TourToyota.com allowing guests to schedule a live tour to see several of our U.S. manufacturing facilities in action or visit all plants virtually from anywhere around the globe.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Melinda Louden

210-748-6103

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America