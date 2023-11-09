Toyota Camry Raises to New Heights with No Compromises

News provided by

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next-generation Toyota Camry will make its debut on November 14th at 10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more.

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

Media Contact
Breanne McCallop
469-292-3326
breanne.mccallop@toyota.com

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

