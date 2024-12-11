Sheehy Toyota of Laurel celebrates achievement as first-ever Certified Pre-Owned brand to surpass milestone

LAUREL, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV), the number one certified pre-owned vehicle program in the nation, achieved its 8 millionth sale when Sheehy Toyota of Laurel sold a 2024 Toyota Camry with a Supersonic Red exterior.

Toyota Celebrates 8 Millionth Certified Used Vehicle Sale (photo credit: ©2024 Pixel Factory Creative Studio, Inc.)

By becoming the first-ever certified pre-owned vehicle program to hit the sales milestone, representatives from Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) joined the team at Sheehy Toyota of Laurel to present the lucky customer with a check for the Camry's total purchase price, as well as a $10,000 donation in their name to the Active Minds, on behalf of Toyota and Carfax. Active Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults.

"It's an honor to be part of the TCUV's 8 millionth sale with our first-time TCUV customer, outstanding sales team, and TMNA to celebrate this historic milestone here in Laurel," said Chris Prender, general manager at Sheehy Toyota. "Customers know they can trust Toyota vehicles for their high-quality, safety and durability, and our commitment to delivering reliable mobility for their purpose and lifestyle."

Additionally, the customer was gifted a one-year subscription to Sirius XM, a leading audio entertainment service.

Launched in 1996, TCUV is the nation's number one certified pre-owned used vehicle program for 16 consecutive years. For a used Toyota vehicle to be Gold Certified, it must pass a rigorous 160-point quality assurance inspection including interior and exterior condition and appearance; engine performance; transmission and transaxle operation; braking, tire and suspension system wear; and electronic system operation. This also includes added hybrid, electric and fuel cell component coverage.

Vehicles sold with the TCUV Gold Certified designation come with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty, seven-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty and seven years/100,000 miles of Roadside Assistance.

TCUV launched Silver Certification earlier this year, giving customers further peace of mind on eligible vehicles up to 10 model years old and between 60,000-125,000 miles on the odometer. More information can be found at www.ToyotaCertified.com.

A celebration was held at Sheehy Toyota on Monday, December 9. Representatives from Toyota presented the customer with a check and hosted a celebration with dealership personnel.

