Toyota Delivers Star-Packed NFL Campaign That Invites Fans to “Roll Deep” Together All Season Long

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America today unveiled an NFL-themed campaign that highlights Toyota's deep connection to the NFL and its support of football fans across the country. The campaign builds on Toyota's 67-year legacy of playing a grassroots role in football's rise in our communities, to now advancing a modern vision of how the brand will bring Toyota owners closer to the game they love in new and unexpected ways.

"The Official Automotive Partner of the NFL" will release a season-long schedule of content across linear broadcast, digital, paid social and in-game formats. The content features a debut spot, with additional creative to be shared later this season.

"We Roll Deep Anthem" is an exhilarating spot that highlights the unifying moments that energize football fans across the country, bringing together diverse fanbases with thrilling excitement. The spot features a unified cavalcade of Toyota Nation fans and Team Toyota stars—Brock Purdy (49ers), Eli Manning (NFL Legend), Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts), and Puka Nacua (Rams)—setting off on an adrenaline-packed NFL adventure.

The campaign will debut on Thursday, September 5 during the primetime matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs as the two clubs kick off the NFL season on NBC and Peacock.

Toyota's NFL campaign will extend further through these fan-focused moments:

Toyota's Gameday Giveaway: Toyota will collaborate with NBC to launch an in-game fan engagement feature that will incentivize fans to digitally participate in regular season primetime matchups during select Sunday Night Football games through the 2024 NFL Season. NBC talent will prompt viewers during the Toyota Halftime Show to watch for key moments in the game for a chance to win exclusive prizes such as NFL tickets, NFL Shop gift cards, Super Bowl LIX tickets and more. One lucky fan will win a new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser.



To enter, fans can visit www.toyota.com/nfl and check back throughout the season for new weekly challenges and prizes, such as:



9/5 - Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (NFL Kickoff): If there is an interception in the second half, 20 fans will each win 2 tickets to a regular season game. BONUS: If it's a Kyle Hamilton interception an additional 5 fans win.



9/8 - Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions: If a deep pass of 25+ yards is completed in the second half, 200 fans will win a $200 NFL Shop gift card for purchases like a custom team jersey. BONUS: If it's a Puka Nacua reception, an additional 20 fans win.





"For more than sixty-five years, Toyota has been there for road trips, practice drop-offs, and tailgates, connecting fans, families, and communities to America's favorite sport," said Michael Tripp, group vice president of Toyota division marketing. "This campaign demonstrates our commitment to immersing fans further into the excitement of gameday adventures."

Today's news follows a June announcement to advance "football for all' as Toyota was named Presenting Partner of NFL Flag tournaments across the U.S — spanning the NFL Flag Championships & Regional Tournaments as well as NFL Flag League Play. This national and regional sponsorship helps bring non-contact football to boys and girls in 1,800 local leagues.

In the same month, Toyota announced rising stars Puka Nacua, Kyle Hamilton, Michael Pittman Jr. and Christian Gonzalez as the latest additions to its roster of league partners. These players joined a Team Toyota roster that already included Eli Manning and Brock Purdy. Toyota aims to spotlight each player's commitment to their communities, family, culture and NFL fans through the content and experiences they create together.

