PLANO, Texas and RALEIGH DURHAM, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IONNA and Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) today announced that Toyota has joined seven other automakers as an investor in IONNA to support the buildout of its high-powered charging network for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) across North America. This allows Toyota and Lexus customers access to the public network of DC fast chargers IONNA will begin deploying later this year. IONNA plans to install at least 30,000 charging ports in North America by 2030, and stations will include both NACS and CCS connectors to support all BEV drivers.

Toyota Invests in EV Charging Network IONNA to Enhance Charging Access for Customers

"We are excited to announce our support of IONNA to deploy DC fast chargers throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Ted Ogawa, president and CEO of Toyota Motor North America. "We believe this will not only promote the adoption of BEVs and increase customer confidence in the technology, but it will provide our Toyota and Lexus customers with access to IONNA's rapidly growing charging network in North America."

IONNA's focus on the holistic customer experience aligns closely with Toyota in ensuring that charging stations provide visitors with amenities and convenience in addition to vehicle charging. IONNA plans to bring its first batch of DC fast charging stations online in 2024 and will continue the buildout of additional stations throughout the decade.

"We are delighted to welcome Toyota to our growing IONNA family," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA. "Their vision for the future of electric mobility in North America aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries for the highest standards of quality, reliability, and customer experience. This partnership marks another significant achievement of many to come in our joint journey to transform EV charging and spearhead the adoption of sustainable transportation in North America."

Supporting IONNA is an important step for Toyota, as the planned nationwide network is highlighted by a partnership and collaboration effort among now eight OEMs to invest in the buildout of public charging. Toyota is the latest manufacturer to join in its support of the EV charging company, with BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis also pledging support.

Toyota currently offers two mass-market BEVs in the U.S. and Canada – the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ. It recently announced plans for two all-new three-row BEV SUVs that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI). By 2030, Toyota aspires to offer 30 BEV models globally across its Toyota and Lexus brand nameplates and produce up to 3.5 million BEVs annually.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America (more than 49,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 65 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.2 million in the U.S.) in 2023, of which more than one quarter were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About IONNA

IONNA is a rising joint venture founded by now eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast-and-reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

For more information, please visit www.ionna.com

