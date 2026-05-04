Toyota Invites Drivers to Experience Its All-Electric Vehicle Family in New Campaign

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/toyota/9393251-en-toyota-new-all-electric-vehicle-family-campaign

"Toyota's new lineup of all-electric vehicles demonstrates our dedication to putting people first - emphasizing the everyday needs of drivers," stated Mike Tripp, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. "This campaign highlights how thoughtful features and purposeful design help make the move to all-electric simple and fun, while supporting how people live, travel, and connect."

The fully integrated campaign was developed using a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural audiences. Agency partners include Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications Group, Conill and Intertrend Communications.

The campaign showcases a unified style across the creative, which is highlighted below:

Focusing on turning skeptics into believers, Burrell Communications Group developed a series of broadcast and digital spots for Toyota's new all-electric family campaign. The work includes a 30-second hero film titled "Haters Anthem," along with 15-second "Looks for Days," "Power" and "Handle It," and 10-second "First Sight" and "Frown Breakdown," all directed by Paul Hunter. In "Haters Anthem," three skeptics portrayed as puppets, comedically sing, hate and doubt all-electric vehicles - only to be won over by the vehicles one-by-one, revealing the puppet haters have been transformed into Toyota BEV believers.

Toyota's new all-electric family campaign highlights how its all-electric family fits seamlessly into the lives of today's drivers, supporting everything from creative pursuits to weekend escapes and everyday routines. Saatchi & Saatchi developed two 30-second spots titled "Carista" and "Imagine," along with two 15-second spots titled "Weekend Warriors" and "Last Run," all directed by Tristan Holmes. The work brings to life real, human stories from a mobile coffee business powered out of a Toyota bZ to drivers using their all-electric vehicles to pursue passions, explore beyond the city and make the most of every day.

Rooted in a shared appreciation for entertainment and inspired by Asian films, Intertrend Communications produced cinematic spots for Toyota's new all-electric family campaign. The work includes four 30-second films titled "Camping," "Escape," "Jangal," and "Chase," all directed by Joseph Kahn. Each spot celebrates the magic of the movie-going experience that Asian Americans today know and love. The campaign will be released in June 2026.

For Hispanics, the best technology comes from tried-and-true brands. Building on that insight, Conill combines animation and live action to launch Toyota's new all-electric family of vehicles, visually expressing the confidence Hispanic consumers have in trusted brands when embracing new technologies. The campaign features a 30-second hero spot titled "They're Here," along with two unique 15-second spots, "Test Drive" and "Tough Call," all directed by Felix Brady, showcasing why choosing a Toyota all-electric vehicle is an easy call. The campaign will be released in July 2026.

Media Placements

Toyota's new all-electric family campaign is a fully integrated campaign extending across linear TV, digital video, digital content, streaming audio, programmatic, paid social, and experiential. Digital content/video partnership highlights include 88Rising, AdMazing, AMC+, Amazon, Blavity, CNET, DirectTV, ESPN Playoffs, Hartbeat, Hulu, Hypebeast, iTalk BB, Live Nation, Max, Netflix, ONE Tv, Outside Lands, Paramount+, Peacock, QYOU Media, Roku, SiriusXM, Sports Illustrated, Sundance Now, TED, The Atlantic, The New York Times, TIME100, Tripadvisor, Twitch, Urban On TV, Wired, YouTube, and more. Audio includes Katz Media Group, SiriusXM and Spotify. Paid Social runs across LinkedIn, Meta, Pinterest, and TikTok.

The campaign spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About Toyota's New All Electric Vehicle Family

The 2026 Toyota C-HR brings a bold new energy to Toyota's all-electric vehicle family, combining striking coupe-inspired design with a performance-driven spirit. Built with standard All-Wheel Drive and responsive power, it delivers an engaging drive while maintaining the versatility needed for everyday life. With a well-appointed interior, flexible cargo space and convenient charging options, the C-HR blends style, capability and practicality—redefining what a compact all-electric crossover can be. The 2026 C-HR lineup offers two grades designed for drivers who prioritize both style and performance. The 2026 C-HR SE has a starting MSRP of $37,000* and the 2026 C-HR XSE has a starting MSRP of $39,000*. For more information and key features, click here.

The 2026 Toyota bZ builds on its all-electric foundation with enhanced range, refined design and an intuitive, connected experience. With improved battery performance, expanded charging access and a sleek, modern exterior, the bZ is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. Inside, thoughtful updates and advanced technology create a more streamlined, comfortable drive—continuing to evolve Toyota's vision for an all-electric small SUV. The 2026 bZ lineup offers two grades designed for everyday practicality and elevated comfort. The 2026 bZ XLE has a starting MSRP of $34,900* and the 2026 bZ Limited has a starting MSRP of $43,400*. For more information and key features, click here.

The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland extends Toyota's all-electric vehicle family into the outdoors, blending capability with everyday comfort. Designed with standard All-Wheel Drive, increased ground clearance and added utility, it's built to support everything from daily drives to weekend escapes. With a spacious interior, premium features and versatile performance, the bZ Woodland delivers a confident, all-electric experience—reimagining what it means to explore beyond the pavement. The 2026 bZ Woodland lineup offers two grades designed for adventure-ready capability and premium comfort. The 2026 bZ Woodland has a starting MSRP of $45,300* and $47,400* for the bZ Woodland Premium. For more information and key features, click here.

Toyota's goal is to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, as fast as possible. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are a critical component of their global strategy and serve as a core pillar of our multi-pathway approach to vehicle electrification.

*MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,095. All prices are subject to change.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

980-900-8573

[email protected]

Beatrice Kalish

Saatchi for Toyota

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota