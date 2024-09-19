TOYOTA JOINS LATIN MUSIC RISING STAR, DANNY OCEAN, ON LONG-AWAITED NORTH AMERICAN MUSIC TOUR

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venezuelan singer and songwriter Danny Ocean has launched his highly anticipated "Reflexa" tour across the United States and Canada, electrifying audiences with his signature energy. The tour, which kicked off last week, features stops in major U.S. and Canadian cities, offering fans a mix of fresh, innovative tracks and the beloved hits that have earned him a global following.

Toyota presents a behind the scenes look at Danny Ocean’s latest album, “Reflexa” and his inspiration for the tour. The “Reflexa” tour, presented by Toyota, represents a defining chapter in Danny Ocean’s musical career, offering fans a front-row seat to witness his artistic energy and evolution.

Toyota has proudly teamed up as the presenting sponsor of the tour, giving fans a unique chance to experience their favorite artist up close. The collaboration brings the vibrant energy of Danny's performances to life, ensuring an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the music. The tour represents a defining chapter in Danny Ocean's career, offering fans a front-row seat to witness his artistic evolution.

"Toyota is a champion of music discovery and always looking for authentic ways to connect with guests through live performances," said Steve Appelbaum, Sr. Manager, Sponsorship Integration, Toyota. "We are genuinely excited to partner with a gifted artist like Danny Ocean, who brings his talent and passion to every performance, along with his genuine appreciation for the brand."

A unique feature of the tour is the Toyota Music Den – an interactive fan zone open before select concerts, offering vehicle activations, exclusive giveaways, and an exciting atmosphere that brings music and Toyota to life. The dynamic and sporty GR86 is the tour's featured vehicle. Fans can also enjoy performances from other emerging Latin artists, with special announcements of the lineup leading up to shows in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Wallingford, Conn., Washington D.C., and Miami.

Toyota will further enhance the tour experience for all fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and unique opportunities to discover new music through Toyota Latino social media channels including Instagram and Facebook. The tour kicked off with a video highlighting Danny Ocean's most recent album, "Reflexa" that can be viewed here: www.toyota.com/espanol/music.

About Danny Ocean

Danny Ocean was born in Caracas, Venezuela, where he developed a passion for music, particularly electronic sounds and hip-hop beats. After relocating to Miami, Danny found his voice and wrote the viral hit "Me Rehúso," a track that skyrocketed to worldwide success, as the Latin song with the most weeks on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart. Two acclaimed albums with multi-platinum hits followed, and powered Danny to surpass over ten billion career streams. 2024 has seen Danny develop his signature "pop of the future' sound even further. With the #1 single Amor, sold-out shows throughout the world, and now additional Latin Grammy nominations - it's clear that Danny's widely praised REFLEXA album and heartfelt VENEQUIA EP are destined to be among most profound and embraced Latin music releases of the year.

