Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association, Salvation Army Renew Partnership to Address Food Insecurity Challenges for Families During Thanksgiving Break
16 Nov, 2023, 12:31 ET
More Than 3,400 Food Boxes to be Distributed on
Saturday, Nov. 18 at Participating Dealerships
BOWIE, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is once again renewing its partnership with The Salvation Army to address the increasing food insecurity challenges families face across the country during the Thanksgiving break. Thirty-three (33) dealerships across the nation will distribute more than 3,400 food boxes on Saturday, Nov. 18 at participating dealerships in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
"As an organization, we are committed to helping those in the communities where we live and do business," says Jim Colon, president, TLMODA. "TLMODA is excited to participate once again in a Day of Service in partnership with The Salvation Army. The event, which will be held at 33 Toyota and Lexus dealerships across the US, will provide 3,400 boxes of food to address food insecurities for children who depend on federally funded meals during the Thanksgiving school break. Each box contains enough food to feed a family of four for one week. We welcome the opportunity to ensure no child or family in our communities go hungry this holiday season."
During TLMODA's 4th Day of Service, Toyota dealership staff will distribute grocery boxes of non-perishable items like boxes of cereal and canned goods. Items for the grocery boxes will be packed and assembled by local Salvation Army teams in accordance with safety guidelines from local, state and federal health officials.
The Salvation Army is helping identify families in need of food and instructing them to visit one of the participating Toyota dealerships to pick up their grocery box.
"The Salvation Army is grateful for the partnership with TLMODA. This is our third year working together to feed our vulnerable neighbors," said Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder. "This partnership to distribute food boxes lets our communities know that we care about families in need and we will not let them go hungry."
TLMODA's Thanksgiving Day of Service participating dealership locations include:
Alabama
Lexus of Huntsville
Lynch Toyota of Auburn
Arizona
Sierra Toyota
California
Coliseum Lexus of Oakland
Temecula Valley Toyota
Toyota of Poway
Tracy Toyota
Tustin Toyota
Valley Lexus
Colorado
Lexus of Colorado Springs
Florida
Peter Boulware Toyota
Toyota of Fort Walton Beach
Treasure Coast Toyota of Stuart
West Kendall Toyota
Georgia
Chatham Parkway Toyota
Idaho
Teton Toyota
Illinois
Advantage Toyota of River Oaks
Massachusetts
Lexus of Northborough
New York
Della Toyota
Nye Toyota
North Carolina
Classic Toyota of Henderson
Ohio
Great Lakes Toyota
SVG Toyota
Oklahoma
Toyota of Ardmore
Oregon
Toyota of Gladstone
Texas
Brownsville Toyota
Lost Pines Toyota
Toyota of Cedar Park
Toyota of Rockwall
Vermont
Faith's Toyota Ford
Virginia
Gloucester Toyota
Washington
Marysville Toyota
Toyota of Tri-Cities
Walla Walla Toyota
TLMODA's goal is to represent the needs of minority dealers within Toyota and Lexus. Any dealership which represents a minority group, based on 51 percent or more ownership, is invited to join as a dealer member. Some of the benefits available to dealer members include networking opportunities, mentoring support, collective representation within Toyota and Lexus, community involvement support, and development opportunities, among others.
Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) is a diverse dealer association focused on the growth and sustainability of Toyota and Lexus minority customers, and ethnic minority dealers. For more information, go to www.tlmoda.org.
