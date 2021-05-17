Toyota Makes Game-changing Move to Support U.S. Paralympic Movement and Paralympic Athletes

Toyota believes that mobility goes beyond cars and wants to support people in their efforts to get across town, across a room, and through life. Toyota also believes in the power of sport, and its ability to connect people with diverse backgrounds as they compete with mutual respect towards a common goal. Through sport, the Olympic and Paralympic Games bring together the entire world to celebrate the highest realization of humanity, and it is the elite Paralympic athletes who truly demonstrate that when a person is free to move, anything is possible.

"As a TOP partner of the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee, and in alignment with the values of Toyota, we're proud to have the opportunity to support all eligible Team USA Paralympic athletes who will represent our country on the world's largest stage," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "We welcome these athletes into the Team Toyota family and look forward to playing just a small role in their journey to Tokyo and Beijing. We hope our support will contribute to driving more awareness for all Paralympic athletes worldwide and the Paralympic Games."

Together, the stipend and sponsorship opportunities will offer up to $5 million in monetary support to eligible athletes to help their sport and the pursuit of their dreams:

Stipend: In partnership with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation and utilizing the newly created Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund, a one-time stipend of $3,000 will be made to all eligible Team USA Paralympic athletes who are currently training and in contention to represent the United States at the Tokyo and Beijing Games.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Toyota will also offer sponsorship opportunities to athletes named to the U.S. Paralympic Team for both the Tokyo and Beijing Games. Athletes will have the opportunity to opt-in to accept the sponsorship.

"As the Paralympic Movement continues to prosper in the U.S., we're encouraged by the commitments made by partners like Toyota, which foster greater affinity and exposure for Team USA's dedicated Paralympic athletes," said Sarah Hirshland, chief executive officer, USOPC. "The extra funds and expanded sponsorship opportunities give our Paralympic athletes more time to focus on training as they prepare for their goal of representing our country on the global stage."

"I am 16 and have been competing in Para track and field since I was 8 years old. Unfortunately, I have seen many of my fellow adaptive athletes quit competing because of the expense for equipment, travel and training," said Ezra Frech, U.S. Paralympic hopeful and Para track and field athlete. "This program should inspire more young athletes to keep grinding. Thank you, Toyota, for your commitment to Team USA's Paralympic athletes!"

In addition to the fund, Toyota has been an active supporter of Paralympic athletes and adaptive sports. In 2015, the company became the official worldwide mobility partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Committees for the 2017-2024 period. In addition, Toyota is a proud partner of Team USA and several Paralympic National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and Paralympic national teams, including: the National Wheelchair Basketball Association; U.S. Paralympics Alpine Skiing; U.S. Paralympics Cycling; U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing; U.S. Paralympics Snowboarding; U.S. Paralympics Swimming; U.S. Paralympics Track & Field; USA Curling and the USA Wheelchair National Curling Team; USA Hockey and the U.S. National Sled Team; and USA Triathlon and the Toyota U.S. Paratriathlon National Team. Toyota also has long-standing relationships with the Adaptive Action Sports (AAS) and the Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF).

As a mobility company, Toyota is also lending its engineering expertise to Paralympic athletes, who may require specialized equipment or utilize human guides when they compete. Prior to the Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, Toyota Racing Development (TRD) worked with three-time Paralympian and Team Toyota alpine skier Danelle Umstead and her husband and sight guide, Rob, at a North Carolina wind tunnel to provide engineering feedback on body positioning, drafting and speeds. And, looking ahead to the Beijing Games, TRD is collaborating with the U.S. Paralympics Alpine Skiing team to develop a sit-ski, which the team hopes to use in competition.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves as the primary source of philanthropic support for Team USA. Founded in 2013, the USOPF generates critical financial resources that help Team USA athletes reach their full potential, both on and off the field of play. One hundred percent of gifts to the foundation go directly to athletes and the high-performance programming that supports them. The USOPF is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and led by President Christine Walshe. Supporting the USOPF and its staff is the USOPF Board of Directors, headed by Chairman Gordon Crawford.

