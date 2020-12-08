Toyota Material Handling Partners with Billtrust for Complete Accounts Receivable Management

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. and COLUMBUS, Ind., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has partnered with Billtrust to offer their 230 dealers access to Billtrust's Invoicing , Payments , Cash Application and Collections software, as well as their Business Payments Network , expanding their ability to take control of the order-to-cash process. A 2020 IDC SaaS Accounts Receivable Award recipient for accounts receivable (AR) customer satisfaction, Billtrust has extensive experience with heavy equipment dealers and was identified as the ideal solutions provider to help TMH dealers take advantage of AR with integrated payments best practices.

"It's critical for our dealers to take advantage of today's automated, digital payments solutions," said Anne Ewing, Director of Dealer Development, TMH. "This partnership provides them with world-class accounts receivable and B2B payments capabilities, enabling them to expand their businesses by maximizing efficiencies, improving cash flow and getting paid faster.

"Digital invoicing and B2B payments transformation is underway, and we're excited to work with TMH and its network of dealers to help them drive digital transformation and enhance the customer experience," said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. "Our world-class integrated digital payments capabilities offer our customers more payments acceptance flexibility across every touch point within the accounts receivables process."

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers a full line of material handling products proudly assembled in the United States, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota's commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. For more information, visit ToyotaForklift.com .

