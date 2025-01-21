TOYOTA MILES PER HOUR INDOOR RUN RETURNS TO THE 2025 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FLOOR ON FEB. 9

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show organizers have teamed up once again with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) to produce the Toyota Miles Per Hour, an indoor run that guides participants though the 2025 Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 9. Appropriately named, Miles Per Hour—sponsored by Toyota—challenges runners to see how far they can run in one hour, thus finding their own personal "miles per hour." Once the 60 minutes are up, runners gather in the Toyota display for awards, photos and refreshments.

Last year's Miles Per Hour run attracted nearly 650 total runners. Event organizers hope to increase participation this year while providing a great opportunity for runners to escape the challenges of running outdoors in Chicago in February.

"Each year we continue to draw more runners to McCormick Place, in collaboration with CARA, for this unique Chicago event," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "Participating runners get to enjoy an indoor run during the cold winter months, all the while having the opportunity to get a glimpse of the 2025 Chicago Auto Show."

Held on the opening Sunday of the show, Feb. 9, runners will compete on an approximately 2.4-mile loop through the halls of McCormick Place where they will receive special early access to the Chicago Auto Show. Participants will have first-rate views of the city skyline as they cross over the Grand Concourse bridge. The course will include a variety of long straightaways, some zig-zags and even an incline as runners ascend the indoor bridge over Lake Shore Drive.

Awards are given to the top three men and women in each age group, based on the most distance covered. The top overall male and female will take home the prestigious Miles Per Hour cup.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Chicago Auto Show and Toyota to put on this one-of-a-kind experience for the fourth edition of the event," said Tim Bradley, Executive Director of the Chicago Area Runners Association. "The one-hour run is a long-standing athletic event, but it is rarely contested and hardly ever run indoors. The opportunity to provide this unique race for area runners during the cold winter months is truly a privilege and a great way to encourage running and a healthy lifestyle year-round. We are so grateful to the Chicago Auto Show, Toyota, and the running community for their support of this event."

Registration includes a race entry, a ticket to the Chicago Auto Show with early access on race day, a participant t-shirt, a finisher medal, free digital photo downloads, discounted early access tickets for friends and family and gear check.

For more information or to register for the Toyota Miles Per Hour, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/miles-per-hour-run/. For more information on the 2025 Chicago Auto Show, visit http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 public show is Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

