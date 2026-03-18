Toyota Motor Corporation adopts Panasonic Automotive Systems' in-vehicle infotainment system in its new RAV4

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President: Masashi Nagayasu) today announced that the company's in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system has debuted in Toyota Motor Corporation's (Toyota) 2026 RAV4 vehicle. This cutting-edge platform is designed to keep drivers connected, informed and entertained with speed, personalization and future-ready technology.

Toyota RAV4 exterior Toyota RAV4 interior Panasonic Automotive IVI

In developing this product, the company established a large-scale framework for IVI software that integrates with Arene, Toyota's software platform for development and deployment, created by its group company, Woven by Toyota. The company continues this collaboration with Toyota to further support the development of software platforms that enable SDV adoption across Toyota's vehicle lineup.

The industry-leading multimedia platform's features include:

Newly developed IVI software advances SDV adoption

The newly developed IVI software integrates with the Arene software platform, first adopted by Toyota in the RAV4, to unlock its capabilities. This enables the product to serve as a hub for over-the-air (OTA) updates, which are essential for SDV adoption, for both multimedia and ADAS features. Advanced UX and ADAS Integration Enhance Comfort and Safety

The product builds upon existing capabilities, including smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ with Wireless connectivity, support for digital radio* and Bluetooth® audio, and user authentication and voice UI enabled through smartphone and cloud integration. These features continue to evolve with ongoing advancements. Beyond personalized experiences enabled by a customizable home screen, the system supports vehicle comfort and usability through connected features such as temperature control, cloud-based navigation, and faster, more enhanced voice recognition. In addition, safety is enhanced through the ADAS–integrated camera recording function.

* HD Radio, SXM, and DAB Integrated design and a large, high-definition display enhance product appeal

A large, high-definition display measuring up to 12.9 inches* integrates navigation and temperature control into a single user interface. LCD bonding technology and a space–saving design combine both aesthetics and utility. The product combines high-quality design with lightweight construction and power efficiency.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 will begin arriving in dealerships across North America in February with other regions to follow. Eventually, it will be available in more than 170 countries.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Japan, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., (PAS) is a global company with subsidiaries in eight other countries and, as a Tier 1 company, it provides advanced proprietary technologies such as infotainment systems to automakers in Japan and overseas, helping to create comfortable, safe, and secure automobiles. PAS is committed to meeting the expectations of its customers around the world with technologies that stand by people in pursuit of its corporate vision of becoming the "Joy in Motion" design company.

We are changing our company name and brand to Mobitera Inc., effective April 1, 2027.

To learn more about our company, please visit https://automotive.panasonic.com/en

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America