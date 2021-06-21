Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Change in ITx

In his new role, Kursar will lead global digital transformation and technology modernization strategy aligned with software and cloud-first principles and the adoption of a data-driven culture across Toyota. At Toyota Connected North America, he will continue to be responsible for AI Mobility Services, Telematics Safety and Convenience Services, and UX and Digital Cockpit Software Engineering.

Kursar joined TMNA in 2002 and has served in a number of technology positions across the enterprise, including Vehicle Supply Chain, Enterprise Architecture, Data Engineering, Advanced Analytics, Product Quality, Incentives, and R&D. In 2018 he served as vice president and Chief Data Scientist for TCNA where he was responsible for big data in support of advanced connected intelligence and mobility services for North America. Kursar has been instrumental in designing connected cloud architecture that is leveraged by Toyota globally and will continue to help lead global technology standards for Toyota in its connected cloud ecosystem.

In his dual-capped role, Kursar will report to Holly Walters, group vice president, Chief Information Officer, TMNA, and Zack Hicks, Chief Executive Officer and President, TCNA.

