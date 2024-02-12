Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced executive changes designed to drive continued growth, advance its commitment to vehicle electrification, and prepare for the future of mobility. The following manufacturing changes are effective immediately.

Promotions:

Kevin Voelkel is promoted to senior vice president, vehicle plants. In this position, he will be responsible for overseeing North American vehicle production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Baja California (TMMBC), Canada (TMMC), Guanajuato (TMMGT), Indiana (TMMI), Mississippi (TMMMS), and Texas (TMMTX). He will retain responsibility for all North American Truck Manufacturing as well as oversight of TABC. Kevin will report to Takefumi Shiga, executive vice president, Production Engineering and Manufacturing, TMNA. Kevin was most recently plant president, TMMTX and group vice president, North American Truck Manufacturing.

Susann Kazunas is promoted to plant president, TMMTX. Susann will report to Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, vehicle plants. Susann was most recently Vice President, Manufacturing, TMMTX.

Retirements:

Brian Krinock, senior vice president, vehicle plants, is retiring effective March 31. In his role as senior vice president, Brian has overseen engineering and manufacturing for Toyota's seven vehicle assembly plants in North America. Since 1991, Krinock played a critical role in securing the technology and resources needed to ensure our plants were competitive, class-leading, and able to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customers and the market.

