Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

12 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced executive changes designed to drive continued growth, advance its commitment to vehicle electrification, and prepare for the future of mobility. The following manufacturing changes are effective immediately.

Promotions:

Continue Reading
Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes - Kevin Voelkel is promoted to senior vice president, vehicle plants. In this position, he will be responsible for overseeing North American vehicle production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Baja California (TMMBC), Canada (TMMC), Guanajuato (TMMGT), Indiana (TMMI), Mississippi (TMMMS), and Texas (TMMTX).
Toyota Motor North America Announces Executive Changes - Kevin Voelkel is promoted to senior vice president, vehicle plants. In this position, he will be responsible for overseeing North American vehicle production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Baja California (TMMBC), Canada (TMMC), Guanajuato (TMMGT), Indiana (TMMI), Mississippi (TMMMS), and Texas (TMMTX).

Kevin Voelkel is promoted to senior vice president, vehicle plants. In this position, he will be responsible for overseeing North American vehicle production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Baja California (TMMBC), Canada (TMMC), Guanajuato (TMMGT), Indiana (TMMI), Mississippi (TMMMS), and Texas (TMMTX). He will retain responsibility for all North American Truck Manufacturing as well as oversight of TABC. Kevin will report to Takefumi Shiga, executive vice president, Production Engineering and Manufacturing, TMNA. Kevin was most recently plant president, TMMTX and group vice president, North American Truck Manufacturing.

Susann Kazunas is promoted to plant president, TMMTX. Susann will report to Kevin Voelkel, senior vice president, vehicle plants. Susann was most recently Vice President, Manufacturing, TMMTX.

Retirements:

Brian Krinock, senior vice president, vehicle plants, is retiring effective March 31. In his role as senior vice president, Brian has overseen engineering and manufacturing for Toyota's seven vehicle assembly plants in North America. Since 1991, Krinock played a critical role in securing the technology and resources needed to ensure our plants were competitive, class-leading, and able to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customers and the market.

About Toyota 
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. 

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

Media Contact:
Bekah Schmidt
256-788-4304
Bekah.schmidt@toyota.com  

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Also from this source

La totalmente nueva Toyota Tacoma 2024 puede con todo en el anuncio del Super Bowl LVIII

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) regresa al Super Bowl LVIII con un anuncio de 30 segundos que celebra el lanzamiento de la totalmente nueva Tacoma...
All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Handles it All in Super Bowl LVIII Ad

All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Handles it All in Super Bowl LVIII Ad

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) returns to Super Bowl LVIII with a 30-second ad celebrating the launch of the all-new 2024 Tacoma. The Tacoma is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.