Toyota Motor North America Appoints New Chief Information Officer

"We are glad to have Manjit join our information systems leadership team, and feel that his diverse industry background will be a tremendous addition to Toyota," Hicks said. "His experience leading information technology teams at Clorox, Box, Inc., and other large firms provides a strong foundation for leading and transforming the future of TMNA Information Systems."

As part of the Information Systems leadership team, Singh will collaborate with Chris Tinto, group vice president of mobility, and Steve Basra, vice president of connected technology, to focus on new business innovation, profitability, mobility and digital transformation.

Before joining Toyota, Singh was the senior vice president and chief information officer at The Clorox Company where he was responsible for leading the company's strategic technology initiatives. Prior to his time at The Clorox Company, he led the industry solutions group at Box, Inc. where he was responsible for aligning strategies with key customers across different industries. Singh also has held CIO positions for Las Vegas Sands, Chiquita Brand International, as well as Gillette in Singapore. Early in his career, he worked at Procter & Gamble, pioneering the company's digital marketing footprint and setting up early e-commerce capabilities.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (more than 37,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2017 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 15 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Toyota Media Line

469.292.5100

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-appoints-new-chief-information-officer-300671588.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America