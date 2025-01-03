Toyota Motor North America Reports 2024 U.S. Sales Results

News provided byToyota Motor North America
Jan 03, 2025, 11:00 ET
- Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales surpasses one million units and surges 53 percent; electrified units make up more than 43 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025
- Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history
- Toyota brand projected to be the number one retail for the 13th consecutive year
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2024 U.S. sales of 2,332,623 vehicles, an increase of 3.7 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 3.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2023.
The company reported fourth quarter 2024 U.S. sales of 603,104 vehicles, a decrease of 2.7 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 5.2 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. December 2024 U.S. sales totaled 209,953 vehicles, a decrease of 7.1 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 3.4 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2023.
"Our multi-pathway powertrain approach continues to attract customers, meeting their lifestyles and budgets," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our teams are working with suppliers and dealers to prepare for a busy 2025 as we introduce approximately 24 all-new, refreshed or special edition Toyota and Lexus vehicles, and start battery production at our new $13.9 billion North Carolina facility to meet future demands of our customers."
Highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 1,006,461 – an all-time best ever - up 53.1 percent; represents 43.1 percent of total sales volume
- 30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 13th consecutive year, and 16 of the last 17 years
- Since 2020, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $21 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand
- Continued successful rollout of digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus, as well as ramp up of Smartpath and Monogram Service
- Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 883,426 – an all-time best ever - up 56.1 percent; represents 44.5 percent of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 13th consecutive year
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for passenger cars for the 13th consecutive year
- Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000
- More than $1 billion in accessory sales, a best-ever
- Camry number one passenger car in America for the 23rd consecutive year
- Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 20th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the 8th consecutive year
- Year-end sales:
- Total electrified up 56.1 percent
- Total cars up 4.2 percent
- Corolla HEV up 4.6 percent
- Camry up 6.6 percent
- Prius up 17.5 percent
- Total SUVs up 3.6 percent
- bZ4X up 99.1 percent
- Total RAV4 up 9.3 percent
- RAV4 HEV up 29.3 percent
- RAV4 PHEV up 19.3 percent
- Corolla Cross up 30.8 percent
- Corolla Cross HEV up 128.6 percent
- Grand Highlander up 49.3 percent
- Sequoia up 17.6 percent
- Sienna up 12.8 percent
- Tundra up 27.4 percent
- Tundra HEV up 22.1 percent
- Toyota Certified Used Vehicle program remains the top-seller of certified used vehicles for the 16th consecutive year, and sold its 8 millionth vehicle since launching in 1996. Also launched Silver Certification to attract new customers
Lexus Division:
- Division records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history
- Top-selling luxury brand in 2024
- 2024 electrified vehicle sales of 123,035 – an all-time best ever - up 34.4 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume
- RX projected to be the top-selling mid-luxury SUV for the 26th consecutive year
- Year-end sales:
- Total electrified up 34.4 percent
- Total LUVs up 10.0 percent
- RC up 5.8 percent
- Total ES up 10.3 percent
- ES HEV 45.8 percent
- RZ up 80.0 percent
- NX HEV up 26.6 percent
- NX PHEV up 19.7 percent
- Total RX up 4.0 percent
- RX HEV up 30.1 percent
- RX PHEV up 547.6 percent
- Total TX up 249.2 percent
- TX HEV up 316.6 percent
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
209,953
|
226,116
|
-3.4
|
-7.1
|
2,332,623
|
2,248,477
|
3.1
|
3.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
172,909
|
188,338
|
-4.5
|
-8.2
|
1,986,954
|
1,928,228
|
2.4
|
3.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
37,044
|
37,778
|
2.0
|
-1.9
|
345,669
|
320,249
|
7.2
|
7.9
|
COROLLA
|
17,720
|
23,400
|
-21.2
|
-24.3
|
232,908
|
232,370
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
SUPRA
|
70
|
245
|
-70.3
|
-71.4
|
2,615
|
2,652
|
-2.0
|
-1.4
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
579
|
790
|
-23.8
|
-26.7
|
11,426
|
11,078
|
2.5
|
3.1
|
MIRAI
|
35
|
23
|
58.3
|
52.2
|
499
|
2,737
|
-81.9
|
-81.8
|
CROWN
|
810
|
2,271
|
-62.9
|
-64.3
|
19,648
|
19,063
|
2.4
|
3.1
|
PRIUS
|
5,211
|
5,178
|
4.7
|
0.6
|
44,711
|
38,052
|
16.7
|
17.5
|
CAMRY
|
26,811
|
25,405
|
9.8
|
5.5
|
309,876
|
290,649
|
5.9
|
6.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
51,236
|
57,312
|
-7.0
|
-10.6
|
621,696
|
596,656
|
3.5
|
4.2
|
IS
|
1,458
|
2,090
|
-27.4
|
-30.2
|
18,946
|
22,521
|
-16.4
|
-15.9
|
RC
|
175
|
169
|
7.7
|
3.6
|
1,854
|
1,752
|
5.1
|
5.8
|
ES
|
5,005
|
3,873
|
34.4
|
29.2
|
43,156
|
39,117
|
9.6
|
10.3
|
LS
|
158
|
181
|
-9.2
|
-12.7
|
2,163
|
2,234
|
-3.8
|
-3.2
|
LC
|
72
|
154
|
-51.4
|
-53.2
|
1,464
|
1,761
|
-17.4
|
-16.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
6,868
|
6,468
|
10.4
|
6.2
|
67,587
|
67,388
|
-0.4
|
0.3
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
58,104
|
63,780
|
-5.3
|
-8.9
|
689,283
|
664,044
|
3.1
|
3.8
|
BZ4X
|
1,854
|
669
|
188.2
|
177.1
|
18,570
|
9,329
|
97.8
|
99.1
|
RAV4
|
44,296
|
47,044
|
-2.1
|
-5.8
|
475,193
|
434,943
|
8.5
|
9.3
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
7,448
|
7,484
|
3.5
|
-0.5
|
93,021
|
71,110
|
30.0
|
30.8
|
CROWN SIGNIA
|
2,794
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10,263
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
1,315
|
2,555
|
-46.5
|
-48.5
|
32,086
|
29,907
|
6.6
|
7.3
|
HIGHLANDER
|
3,252
|
12,330
|
-72.6
|
-73.6
|
89,658
|
169,543
|
-47.5
|
-47.1
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
8,429
|
8,354
|
4.9
|
0.9
|
71,721
|
48,036
|
48.3
|
49.3
|
4RUNNER
|
60
|
12,275
|
-99.5
|
-99.5
|
92,156
|
119,238
|
-23.2
|
-22.7
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,105
|
2,468
|
-11.3
|
-14.7
|
26,097
|
22,182
|
16.9
|
17.6
|
LAND CRUISER
|
5,399
|
1
|
539,800.0
|
519,800.0
|
29,113
|
7
|
413,099.4
|
415,800.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
76,953
|
93,181
|
-14.1
|
-17.4
|
937,880
|
905,072
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
SIENNA
|
7,032
|
5,857
|
24.9
|
20.1
|
75,037
|
66,547
|
12.0
|
12.8
|
TACOMA
|
22,715
|
19,475
|
21.3
|
16.6
|
192,813
|
234,768
|
-18.4
|
-17.9
|
TUNDRA
|
14,973
|
12,513
|
24.4
|
19.7
|
159,528
|
125,185
|
26.6
|
27.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
37,688
|
31,988
|
22.5
|
17.8
|
352,341
|
359,953
|
-2.8
|
-2.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
121,673
|
131,026
|
-3.4
|
-7.1
|
1,365,258
|
1,331,572
|
1.9
|
2.5
|
UX
|
948
|
883
|
11.7
|
7.4
|
8,877
|
11,846
|
-25.5
|
-25.1
|
NX
|
8,120
|
8,579
|
-1.6
|
-5.4
|
74,488
|
74,526
|
-0.7
|
-0.1
|
RZ
|
397
|
1,025
|
-59.7
|
-61.3
|
9,697
|
5,386
|
78.9
|
80.0
|
RX
|
13,027
|
12,248
|
10.6
|
6.4
|
118,636
|
114,033
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
TX
|
3,462
|
3,734
|
-3.6
|
-7.3
|
28,640
|
8,201
|
247.0
|
249.2
|
GX
|
3,468
|
4,256
|
-15.3
|
-18.5
|
30,914
|
31,910
|
-3.8
|
-3.1
|
LX
|
754
|
585
|
34.0
|
28.9
|
6,830
|
6,959
|
-2.5
|
-1.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
30,176
|
31,310
|
0.2
|
-3.6
|
278,082
|
252,861
|
9.3
|
10.0
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
151,849
|
162,336
|
-2.7
|
-6.5
|
1,643,340
|
1,584,433
|
3.0
|
3.7
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
308
|
306
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
3,716
|
4,080
|
-5.3
|
-8.9
|
32,039
|
30,495
|
4.4
|
5.1
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,495
|
1,098
|
41.6
|
36.2
|
12,672
|
7,557
|
66.6
|
67.7
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,737
|
4,905
|
-20.8
|
-23.8
|
50,190
|
47,990
|
3.9
|
4.6
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
26,789
|
4,860
|
473.3
|
451.2
|
205,156
|
35,445
|
475.0
|
478.8
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
35
|
23
|
58.3
|
52.2
|
499
|
2,737
|
-81.9
|
-81.8
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
810
|
2,271
|
-62.9
|
-64.3
|
19,648
|
19,063
|
2.4
|
3.1
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
7,031
|
5,857
|
24.8
|
20.0
|
75,008
|
66,539
|
12.0
|
12.7
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,487
|
3,427
|
-24.5
|
-27.4
|
24,777
|
49,654
|
-50.4
|
-50.1
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,999
|
2,077
|
50.2
|
44.4
|
26,119
|
11,986
|
116.5
|
117.9
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,104
|
2,467
|
-11.3
|
-14.7
|
26,091
|
22,151
|
17.0
|
17.8
|
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
|
5,399
|
1
|
539,800.0
|
519,800.0
|
29,113
|
7
|
413,099.4
|
415,800.0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
|
1,854
|
669
|
188.2
|
177.1
|
18,570
|
9,329
|
97.8
|
99.1
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
20,612
|
19,357
|
10.7
|
6.5
|
208,356
|
161,125
|
28.5
|
29.3
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
2,147
|
2,605
|
-14.3
|
-17.6
|
31,093
|
26,073
|
18.5
|
19.3
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
2,803
|
2,737
|
6.5
|
2.4
|
35,289
|
15,437
|
127.1
|
128.6
|
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
|
2,794
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10,263
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
1,315
|
2,555
|
-46.5
|
-48.5
|
32,086
|
29,907
|
6.6
|
7.3
|
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
|
1,720
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,444
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
1,358
|
4,035
|
-65.0
|
-66.3
|
37,010
|
30,303
|
21.3
|
22.1
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,816
|
1,179
|
60.2
|
54.0
|
18,481
|
12,677
|
44.8
|
45.8
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
948
|
883
|
11.7
|
7.4
|
8,877
|
11,844
|
-25.5
|
-25.1
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2,832
|
3,157
|
-6.7
|
-10.3
|
27,129
|
21,435
|
25.7
|
26.6
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
832
|
554
|
56.2
|
50.2
|
6,301
|
5,265
|
18.9
|
19.7
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
397
|
1,025
|
-59.7
|
-61.3
|
9,697
|
5,386
|
78.9
|
80.0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
4,618
|
3,204
|
49.9
|
44.1
|
42,876
|
32,965
|
29.2
|
30.1
|
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
569
|
282
|
109.8
|
101.8
|
4,248
|
656
|
543.4
|
547.6
|
LEXUS TX HYBRID
|
634
|
489
|
34.8
|
29.7
|
4,812
|
1,155
|
313.9
|
316.6
|
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
70
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
502
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
9
|
8
|
17.0
|
12.5
|
94
|
107
|
-12.7
|
-12.1
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
4
|
-74.0
|
-75.0
|
18
|
37
|
-51.7
|
-51.4
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
103,931
|
73,809
|
46.4
|
40.8
|
1,006,461
|
657,334
|
52.1
|
53.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
91,205
|
63,024
|
50.5
|
44.7
|
883,426
|
565,807
|
55.1
|
56.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
12,726
|
10,785
|
22.7
|
18.0
|
123,035
|
91,527
|
33.6
|
34.4
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
49.5 %
|
32.6 %
|
43.1 %
|
29.2 %
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
308
|
306
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
