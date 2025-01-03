Toyota Motor North America Reports 2024 U.S. Sales Results

Year-end electrified Toyota and Lexus sales surpasses one million units and surges 53 percent; electrified units make up more than 43 percent of total sales volume

30 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025

Lexus records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history

Toyota brand projected to be the number one retail for the 13th consecutive year

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2024 U.S. sales of 2,332,623 vehicles, an increase of 3.7 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 3.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2023.

The company reported fourth quarter 2024 U.S. sales of 603,104 vehicles, a decrease of 2.7 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 5.2 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. December 2024 U.S. sales totaled 209,953 vehicles, a decrease of 7.1 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 3.4 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2023.

"Our multi-pathway powertrain approach continues to attract customers, meeting their lifestyles and budgets," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our teams are working with suppliers and dealers to prepare for a busy 2025 as we introduce approximately 24 all-new, refreshed or special edition Toyota and Lexus vehicles, and start battery production at our new $13.9 billion North Carolina facility to meet future demands of our customers."

Highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

2024 electrified vehicle sales of 1,006,461 – an all-time best ever - up 53.1 percent; represents 43.1 percent of total sales volume

30 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 13 th consecutive year, and 16 of the last 17 years

consecutive year, and 16 of the last 17 years Since 2020, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $21 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand

into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand Continued successful rollout of digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus, as well as ramp up of Smartpath and Monogram Service

Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

2024 electrified vehicle sales of 883,426 – an all-time best ever - up 56.1 percent; represents 44.5 percent of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 13 th consecutive year

consecutive year Projected to be the number one retail brand for passenger cars for the 13th consecutive year

Six Toyota brand vehicles starting under $30,000

More than $1 billion in accessory sales, a best-ever

in accessory sales, a best-ever Camry number one passenger car in America for the 23 rd consecutive year

consecutive year Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 20 th consecutive year

consecutive year RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the 8 th consecutive year

consecutive year Year-end sales: Total electrified up 56.1 percent Total cars up 4.2 percent Corolla HEV up 4.6 percent Camry up 6.6 percent Prius up 17.5 percent Total SUVs up 3.6 percent bZ4X up 99.1 percent Total RAV4 up 9.3 percent RAV4 HEV up 29.3 percent RAV4 PHEV up 19.3 percent Corolla Cross up 30.8 percent Corolla Cross HEV up 128.6 percent Grand Highlander up 49.3 percent Sequoia up 17.6 percent Sienna up 12.8 percent Tundra up 27.4 percent Tundra HEV up 22.1 percent

Toyota Certified Used Vehicle program remains the top-seller of certified used vehicles for the 16th consecutive year, and sold its 8 millionth vehicle since launching in 1996. Also launched Silver Certification to attract new customers

Lexus Division:

Division records its best-ever full-year sales result in its 35-year history

Top-selling luxury brand in 2024

2024 electrified vehicle sales of 123,035 – an all-time best ever - up 34.4 percent; represents 35.6 percent of total sales volume

RX projected to be the top-selling mid-luxury SUV for the 26 th consecutive year

consecutive year Year-end sales: Total electrified up 34.4 percent Total LUVs up 10.0 percent RC up 5.8 percent Total ES up 10.3 percent ES HEV 45.8 percent RZ up 80.0 percent NX HEV up 26.6 percent NX PHEV up 19.7 percent Total RX up 4.0 percent RX HEV up 30.1 percent RX PHEV up 547.6 percent Total TX up 249.2 percent TX HEV up 316.6 percent



About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2024 2023 DSR % VOL % 2024 2023 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 209,953 226,116 -3.4 -7.1 2,332,623 2,248,477 3.1 3.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 172,909 188,338 -4.5 -8.2 1,986,954 1,928,228 2.4 3.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 37,044 37,778 2.0 -1.9 345,669 320,249 7.2 7.9 COROLLA 17,720 23,400 -21.2 -24.3 232,908 232,370 -0.4 0.2 SUPRA 70 245 -70.3 -71.4 2,615 2,652 -2.0 -1.4 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 579 790 -23.8 -26.7 11,426 11,078 2.5 3.1 MIRAI 35 23 58.3 52.2 499 2,737 -81.9 -81.8 CROWN 810 2,271 -62.9 -64.3 19,648 19,063 2.4 3.1 PRIUS 5,211 5,178 4.7 0.6 44,711 38,052 16.7 17.5 CAMRY 26,811 25,405 9.8 5.5 309,876 290,649 5.9 6.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 51,236 57,312 -7.0 -10.6 621,696 596,656 3.5 4.2 IS 1,458 2,090 -27.4 -30.2 18,946 22,521 -16.4 -15.9 RC 175 169 7.7 3.6 1,854 1,752 5.1 5.8 ES 5,005 3,873 34.4 29.2 43,156 39,117 9.6 10.3 LS 158 181 -9.2 -12.7 2,163 2,234 -3.8 -3.2 LC 72 154 -51.4 -53.2 1,464 1,761 -17.4 -16.9 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 6,868 6,468 10.4 6.2 67,587 67,388 -0.4 0.3 TOTAL TMNA CAR 58,104 63,780 -5.3 -8.9 689,283 664,044 3.1 3.8 BZ4X 1,854 669 188.2 177.1 18,570 9,329 97.8 99.1 RAV4 44,296 47,044 -2.1 -5.8 475,193 434,943 8.5 9.3 COROLLA CROSS 7,448 7,484 3.5 -0.5 93,021 71,110 30.0 30.8 CROWN SIGNIA 2,794 0 0 0 10,263 0 0 0 VENZA 1,315 2,555 -46.5 -48.5 32,086 29,907 6.6 7.3 HIGHLANDER 3,252 12,330 -72.6 -73.6 89,658 169,543 -47.5 -47.1 GRAND HIGHLANDER 8,429 8,354 4.9 0.9 71,721 48,036 48.3 49.3 4RUNNER 60 12,275 -99.5 -99.5 92,156 119,238 -23.2 -22.7 SEQUOIA 2,105 2,468 -11.3 -14.7 26,097 22,182 16.9 17.6 LAND CRUISER 5,399 1 539,800.0 519,800.0 29,113 7 413,099.4 415,800.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 76,953 93,181 -14.1 -17.4 937,880 905,072 3.0 3.6 SIENNA 7,032 5,857 24.9 20.1 75,037 66,547 12.0 12.8 TACOMA 22,715 19,475 21.3 16.6 192,813 234,768 -18.4 -17.9 TUNDRA 14,973 12,513 24.4 19.7 159,528 125,185 26.6 27.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 37,688 31,988 22.5 17.8 352,341 359,953 -2.8 -2.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 121,673 131,026 -3.4 -7.1 1,365,258 1,331,572 1.9 2.5 UX 948 883 11.7 7.4 8,877 11,846 -25.5 -25.1 NX 8,120 8,579 -1.6 -5.4 74,488 74,526 -0.7 -0.1 RZ 397 1,025 -59.7 -61.3 9,697 5,386 78.9 80.0 RX 13,027 12,248 10.6 6.4 118,636 114,033 3.4 4.0 TX 3,462 3,734 -3.6 -7.3 28,640 8,201 247.0 249.2 GX 3,468 4,256 -15.3 -18.5 30,914 31,910 -3.8 -3.1 LX 754 585 34.0 28.9 6,830 6,959 -2.5 -1.9 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 30,176 31,310 0.2 -3.6 278,082 252,861 9.3 10.0 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 151,849 162,336 -2.7 -6.5 1,643,340 1,584,433 3.0 3.7 Selling Days 25 26



308 306



DSR = Daily Selling Rate





















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY December 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2024 2023 DSR % VOL% 2024 2023 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 3,716 4,080 -5.3 -8.9 32,039 30,495 4.4 5.1 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,495 1,098 41.6 36.2 12,672 7,557 66.6 67.7 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,737 4,905 -20.8 -23.8 50,190 47,990 3.9 4.6 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 26,789 4,860 473.3 451.2 205,156 35,445 475.0 478.8 TOYOTA MIRAI 35 23 58.3 52.2 499 2,737 -81.9 -81.8 TOYOTA CROWN 810 2,271 -62.9 -64.3 19,648 19,063 2.4 3.1 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 7,031 5,857 24.8 20.0 75,008 66,539 12.0 12.7 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,487 3,427 -24.5 -27.4 24,777 49,654 -50.4 -50.1 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,999 2,077 50.2 44.4 26,119 11,986 116.5 117.9 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,104 2,467 -11.3 -14.7 26,091 22,151 17.0 17.8 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 5,399 1 539,800.0 519,800.0 29,113 7 413,099.4 415,800.0 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 1,854 669 188.2 177.1 18,570 9,329 97.8 99.1 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 20,612 19,357 10.7 6.5 208,356 161,125 28.5 29.3 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,147 2,605 -14.3 -17.6 31,093 26,073 18.5 19.3 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 2,803 2,737 6.5 2.4 35,289 15,437 127.1 128.6 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 2,794 0 0 0 10,263 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 1,315 2,555 -46.5 -48.5 32,086 29,907 6.6 7.3 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 1,720 0 0 0 9,444 0 0 0 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 1,358 4,035 -65.0 -66.3 37,010 30,303 21.3 22.1 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,816 1,179 60.2 54.0 18,481 12,677 44.8 45.8 LEXUS UX HYBRID 948 883 11.7 7.4 8,877 11,844 -25.5 -25.1 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,832 3,157 -6.7 -10.3 27,129 21,435 25.7 26.6 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 832 554 56.2 50.2 6,301 5,265 18.9 19.7 LEXUS RZ BEV 397 1,025 -59.7 -61.3 9,697 5,386 78.9 80.0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 4,618 3,204 49.9 44.1 42,876 32,965 29.2 30.1 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 569 282 109.8 101.8 4,248 656 543.4 547.6 LEXUS TX HYBRID 634 489 34.8 29.7 4,812 1,155 313.9 316.6 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 70 0 0 0 502 0 0 0 LEXUS LS HYBRID 9 8 17.0 12.5 94 107 -12.7 -12.1 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 4 -74.0 -75.0 18 37 -51.7 -51.4 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 103,931 73,809 46.4 40.8 1,006,461 657,334 52.1 53.1 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 91,205 63,024 50.5 44.7 883,426 565,807 55.1 56.1 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 12,726 10,785 22.7 18.0 123,035 91,527 33.6 34.4 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 49.5 % 32.6 %



43.1 % 29.2 %



Selling Days 25 26



308 306





