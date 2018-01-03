Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2017, Year-End Sales

Toyota division posted December sales of 187,524 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,129,383 vehicles, a 0.5 percent increase.

"We finished 2017 on a high note, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio and establishing Toyota as the number one retail brand for the sixth year in a row," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "We are well positioned to continue our retail leadership in 2018, driven by a growing economy, consumer confidence and segment-leading products like RAV4 and Camry."

Lexus posted December sales of 35,461 vehicles, down 13.9 percent on a volume basis and down 10.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 305,132 were down 7.9 percent.

"With another very successful December to Remember, Lexus closed out 2017 with more than 300,000 vehicle sales," said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken. "In 2018, Lexus dealers will have even more options for customers as we bring 15 all-new and special edition models to the market. We're looking forward to an amazing year."

December 2017 Highlights

Toyota is the number one retail selling brand

Camry posts best-ever December sales of 43,331 units; best-ever quarterly sales of 104,574 units

TMNA light trucks down 5.6 percent; up 9 percent for a best-ever year

Toyota division SUV posts 70,945 units in December; posts a best-ever quarter and year

RAV4 sales of 32,542 units, a best-ever quarter and year with more than 400,000 units

4Runner sales were up 4 percent for a best-ever month; up 14.6 percent for the year with best-ever year

Highlander sales of 21,041 units for December; posts best-ever year up 12.7 percent

Toyota division pickups up 1.8 percent in December

Tacoma up 6.8 percent for a best-ever December and year since introduction; up 3.4 percent for year

Tundra posted sales of 10,886 units in December

Lexus division LUVs down 4.3 percent for December; up 2.9 percent for a best-ever year

NX up 0.5 percent in December; a best-ever month, quarter and year

RX posts monthly sales of 13,951 units

GX posts monthly sales of 3,325 units; up 8.1 percent for the year

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM), creator of the Prius and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to advancing mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 50 years, we've produced more than 30 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 44,000 people (more than 34,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.5 million in the U.S.) in 2016 – and about 80 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 20 years are still on the road today.

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY DECEMBER 2017

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2017 2016 DSR % VOL % 2017 2016 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 222,985 243,229 -4.8 -8.3 2,434,515 2,449,630 -0.3 -0.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 187,524 202,047 -3.6 -7.2 2,129,383 2,118,402 0.8 0.5 TOTAL LEXUS 35,461 41,182 -10.6 -13.9 305,132 331,228 -7.6 -7.9

















YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 1,908 1,997 -0.8 -4.5 35,727 27,983 28.1 27.7 YARIS LIFTBACK 203 760 -72.3 -73.3 8,653 10,872 -20.2 -20.4 TOTAL YARIS 2,111 2,757 -20.5 -23.4 44,380 38,855 14.6 14.2 iQ 0 0 0 0 0 6 -100 -100 xD 0 0 0 0 2 9 -77.7 -77.8 xB 0 0 0 0 0 2,677 -100 -100 tC 6 102 -93.9 -94.1 203 9,336 -97.8 -97.8 COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM) 1,437 1,807 -17.4 -20.5 20,501 17,727 16 15.6 COROLLA SEDAN 18,532 29,402 -34.5 -37 308,695 360,483 -14.1 -14.4 TOTAL COROLLA 19,969 31,209 -33.6 -36 329,196 378,210 -12.7 -13 86 (INCL FR-S) 425 557 -20.8 -23.7 6,846 7,457 -7.9 -8.2 MIRAI 296 116 165 155.2 1,838 1,034 78.3 77.8 AVALON 2,427 5,051 -50.1 -52 32,583 48,080 -32 -32.2 PRIUS 9,482 12,444 -20.9 -23.8 108,662 136,632 -20.2 -20.5 CAMRY 43,331 33,412 34.7 29.7 387,081 388,618 -0.1 -0.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 78,047 85,648 -5.4 -8.9 910,791 1,010,914 -9.6 -9.9

















CT 9 968 -99 -99.1 4,690 8,903 -47.1 -47.3 IS 2,777 4,432 -34.9 -37.3 26,482 37,289 -28.7 -29 RC 686 1,042 -31.6 -34.2 7,363 11,165 -33.8 -34.1 ES 5,047 6,239 -16 -19.1 51,398 58,299 -11.5 -11.8 GS 916 1,325 -28.2 -30.9 7,773 14,878 -47.6 -47.8 LS 306 609 -47.8 -49.8 4,094 5,514 -25.5 -25.8 LC 290 0 0 0 2,487 0 0 0 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 6 -49.8 -50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 10,031 14,615 -28.7 -31.4 104,290 136,054 -23.1 -23.3 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 88,078 100,263 -8.8 -12.2 1,015,081 1,146,968 -11.2 -11.5

















SIENNA 8,941 11,169 -16.9 -19.9 111,489 127,791 -12.5 -12.8 C-HR 3,866 0 0 0 25,755 0 0 0 RAV4 32,542 37,214 -9.2 -12.6 407,594 352,154 16.1 15.7 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 4 9 -55.4 -55.6 VENZA 0 1 -100 -100 14 589 -97.6 -97.6 HIGHLANDER 21,041 25,425 -14.1 -17.2 215,775 191,379 13.1 12.7 4RUNNER 11,954 11,489 8 4 128,296 111,970 15 14.6 SEQUOIA 1,152 1,575 -24 -26.9 12,156 12,771 -4.5 -4.8 LAND CRUISER 390 456 -11.2 -14.5 3,100 3,705 -16.1 -16.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 70,945 76,160 -3.3 -6.8 792,694 672,577 18.2 17.9

















TACOMA 18,705 17,514 10.9 6.8 198,124 191,631 3.7 3.4 TUNDRA 10,886 11,556 -2.2 -5.8 116,285 115,489 1 0.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 29,591 29,070 5.7 1.8 314,409 307,120 2.7 2.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 109,477 116,399 -2.3 -5.9 1,218,592 1,107,488 10.4 10

















NX 7,410 7,375 4.3 0.5 59,341 54,884 8.5 8.1 RX 13,951 14,882 -2.7 -6.3 108,307 109,435 -0.7 -1 GX 3325 3474 -0.6 -4.3 27,190 25,148 8.5 8.1 LX 744 836 -7.6 -11 6,004 5,707 5.5 5.2 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 25,430 26,567 -0.6 -4.3 200,842 195,174 3.2 2.9 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 134,900 142,966 -2 -5.6 1,419,427 1,302,662 9.3 9 Selling Days 26 27



306 307



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

DECEMBER, 2017

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2017 2016 DSR % VOL % 2017 2016 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 18,532 29,402 -34.5 -37 308,695 360,483 -14.1 -14.4 CAMRY 35,144 33,412 9.2 5.2 346,864 388,618 -10.5 -10.7 AVALON 2,427 5,051 -50.1 -52 32,583 48,080 -32 -32.2 YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA) 1,908 1,997 -0.8 -4.5 35,727 27,983 28.1 27.7 RAV4 13,317 17,841 -22.5 -25.4 188,911 187,222 1.2 0.9 VENZA 0 1 -100 -100 14 586 -97.6 -97.6 HIGHLANDER 21,041 25,425 -14.1 -17.2 215,775 191,379 13.1 12.7 SIENNA 8,941 11,169 -16.9 -19.9 111,489 127,791 -12.5 -12.8 SEQUOIA 1,152 1,575 -24 -26.9 12,156 12,771 -4.5 -4.8 TACOMA 18,705 17,514 10.9 6.8 198,124 191,631 3.7 3.4 TUNDRA 10,886 11,556 -2.2 -5.8 116,285 115,489 1 0.7 ES 4,414 4,464 2.7 -1.1 41,626 38,526 8.4 8 RX 13,585 14,220 -0.8 -4.5 102,606 104,446 -1.4 -1.8

















TOTAL 150,052 173,627 -10.3 -13.6 1710855 1795005 -4.4 -4.7 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 0.673 0.714



0.703 0.733





















TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 20,036 15,786 31.8 26.9 186,922 185,750 1 0.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 5,617 10,151 -42.5 -44.7 62,664 97,528 -35.5 -35.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 58,011 69,862 -13.8 -17 723,869 825,164 -12 -12.3 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 4,414 4,464 2.7 -1.1 41,626 38,526 8.4 8 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 88,078 100,263 -8.8 -12.2 1,015,081 1,146,968 -11.2 -11.5

















TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 35,435 31,318 17.5 13.1 375,838 280,619 34.4 33.9 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 11,845 12,347 -0.4 -4.1 98,236 90,728 8.6 8.3 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 74,042 85,081 -9.6 -13 842,754 826,869 2.3 1.9 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 13,585 14,220 -0.8 -4.5 102,606 104,446 -1.4 -1.8 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 134,900 142,966 -2 -5.6 1,419,427 1,302,662 9.3 9

















SELLING DAYS 26 27



306 307



DSR = DAILY SELLING RATE



































-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --

2017 2016 DSR %

2017 2016 DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan 5,401 7,786 -0.28

65,631 98,866 -0.334

Toyota Prius V(only) 707 1,373 -0.465

9,680 14,840 -0.346

Toyota Prius C(only) 954 1,644 -0.397

12,415 20,452 -0.391

Toyota Prius PRIME(only) 2,420 1,641 0.531

20,936 2474 7.49

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4,846 4,773 0.054

50,559 45,099 0.125



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-december-2017-year-end-sales-300577041.html

