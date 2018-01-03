Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2017, Year-End Sales

-- TMNA posts best-ever light truck sales for the year

-- RAV4 posts best-ever year with more than 400K units

-- Lexus NX posts best-ever month, quarter, year

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2017 sales of 222,985 vehicles, a decrease of 8.3 percent from December 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in December 2017 compared to December 2016, sales were down 4.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. 

For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,434,515 vehicles, a 0.6 percent decrease.

Toyota division posted December sales of 187,524 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,129,383 vehicles, a 0.5 percent increase.

"We finished 2017 on a high note, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio and establishing Toyota as the number one retail brand for the sixth year in a row," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "We are well positioned to continue our retail leadership in 2018, driven by a growing economy, consumer confidence and segment-leading products like RAV4 and Camry."

Lexus posted December sales of 35,461 vehicles, down 13.9 percent on a volume basis and down 10.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 305,132 were down 7.9 percent.

"With another very successful December to Remember, Lexus closed out 2017 with more than 300,000 vehicle sales," said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken. "In 2018, Lexus dealers will have even more options for customers as we bring 15 all-new and special edition models to the market.  We're looking forward to an amazing year."

December 2017 Highlights  

  • Toyota is the number one retail selling brand
  • Camry posts best-ever December sales of 43,331 units; best-ever quarterly sales of 104,574 units
  • TMNA light trucks down 5.6 percent; up 9 percent for a best-ever year
  • Toyota division SUV posts 70,945 units in December; posts a best-ever quarter and year
  • RAV4 sales of 32,542 units, a best-ever quarter and year with more than 400,000 units
  • 4Runner sales were up 4 percent for a best-ever month; up 14.6 percent for the year with best-ever year
  • Highlander sales of 21,041 units for December; posts best-ever year up 12.7 percent
  • Toyota division pickups up 1.8 percent in December
  • Tacoma up 6.8 percent for a best-ever December and year since introduction; up 3.4 percent for year
  • Tundra posted sales of 10,886 units in December
  • Lexus division LUVs down 4.3 percent for December; up 2.9 percent for a best-ever year
  • NX up 0.5 percent in December; a best-ever month, quarter and year
  • RX posts monthly sales of 13,951 units
  • GX posts monthly sales of 3,325 units; up 8.1 percent for the year

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM), creator of the Prius and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to advancing mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 50 years, we've produced more than 30 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 44,000 people (more than 34,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.5 million in the U.S.) in 2016 – and about 80 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 20 years are still on the road today.  

Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

DECEMBER 2017

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2017

2016

DSR %

VOL %

2017

2016

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

222,985

243,229

-4.8

-8.3

2,434,515

2,449,630

-0.3

-0.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

187,524

202,047

-3.6

-7.2

2,129,383

2,118,402

0.8

0.5

TOTAL LEXUS

35,461

41,182

-10.6

-13.9

305,132

331,228

-7.6

-7.9









YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

1,908

1,997

-0.8

-4.5

35,727

27,983

28.1

27.7

YARIS LIFTBACK

203

760

-72.3

-73.3

8,653

10,872

-20.2

-20.4

TOTAL YARIS

2,111

2,757

-20.5

-23.4

44,380

38,855

14.6

14.2

iQ

0

0

0

0

0

6

-100

-100

xD

0

0

0

0

2

9

-77.7

-77.8

xB

0

0

0

0

0

2,677

-100

-100

tC

6

102

-93.9

-94.1

203

9,336

-97.8

-97.8

COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)

1,437

1,807

-17.4

-20.5

20,501

17,727

16

15.6

COROLLA SEDAN

18,532

29,402

-34.5

-37

308,695

360,483

-14.1

-14.4

TOTAL COROLLA

19,969

31,209

-33.6

-36

329,196

378,210

-12.7

-13

86 (INCL FR-S)

425

557

-20.8

-23.7

6,846

7,457

-7.9

-8.2

MIRAI

296

116

165

155.2

1,838

1,034

78.3

77.8

AVALON

2,427

5,051

-50.1

-52

32,583

48,080

-32

-32.2

PRIUS

9,482

12,444

-20.9

-23.8

108,662

136,632

-20.2

-20.5

CAMRY

43,331

33,412

34.7

29.7

387,081

388,618

-0.1

-0.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

78,047

85,648

-5.4

-8.9

910,791

1,010,914

-9.6

-9.9









CT

9

968

-99

-99.1

4,690

8,903

-47.1

-47.3

IS

2,777

4,432

-34.9

-37.3

26,482

37,289

-28.7

-29

RC

686

1,042

-31.6

-34.2

7,363

11,165

-33.8

-34.1

ES

5,047

6,239

-16

-19.1

51,398

58,299

-11.5

-11.8

GS

916

1,325

-28.2

-30.9

7,773

14,878

-47.6

-47.8

LS

306

609

-47.8

-49.8

4,094

5,514

-25.5

-25.8

LC

290

0

0

0

2,487

0

0

0

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

6

-49.8

-50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

10,031

14,615

-28.7

-31.4

104,290

136,054

-23.1

-23.3

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

88,078

100,263

-8.8

-12.2

1,015,081

1,146,968

-11.2

-11.5









SIENNA

8,941

11,169

-16.9

-19.9

111,489

127,791

-12.5

-12.8

C-HR

3,866

0

0

0

25,755

0

0

0

RAV4

32,542

37,214

-9.2

-12.6

407,594

352,154

16.1

15.7

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

4

9

-55.4

-55.6

VENZA

0

1

-100

-100

14

589

-97.6

-97.6

HIGHLANDER

21,041

25,425

-14.1

-17.2

215,775

191,379

13.1

12.7

4RUNNER

11,954

11,489

8

4

128,296

111,970

15

14.6

SEQUOIA

1,152

1,575

-24

-26.9

12,156

12,771

-4.5

-4.8

LAND CRUISER

390

456

-11.2

-14.5

3,100

3,705

-16.1

-16.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

70,945

76,160

-3.3

-6.8

792,694

672,577

18.2

17.9









TACOMA

18,705

17,514

10.9

6.8

198,124

191,631

3.7

3.4

TUNDRA

10,886

11,556

-2.2

-5.8

116,285

115,489

1

0.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

29,591

29,070

5.7

1.8

314,409

307,120

2.7

2.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

109,477

116,399

-2.3

-5.9

1,218,592

1,107,488

10.4

10









NX

7,410

7,375

4.3

0.5

59,341

54,884

8.5

8.1

RX

13,951

14,882

-2.7

-6.3

108,307

109,435

-0.7

-1

GX

3325

3474

-0.6

-4.3

27,190

25,148

8.5

8.1

LX

744

836

-7.6

-11

6,004

5,707

5.5

5.2

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

25,430

26,567

-0.6

-4.3

200,842

195,174

3.2

2.9

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

134,900

142,966

-2

-5.6

1,419,427

1,302,662

9.3

9

Selling Days

26

27

306

307

DSR = Daily Selling Rate









*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

DECEMBER, 2017

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2017

2016

DSR %

VOL %

2017

2016

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

18,532

29,402

-34.5

-37

308,695

360,483

-14.1

-14.4

CAMRY

35,144

33,412

9.2

5.2

346,864

388,618

-10.5

-10.7

AVALON

2,427

5,051

-50.1

-52

32,583

48,080

-32

-32.2

YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)

1,908

1,997

-0.8

-4.5

35,727

27,983

28.1

27.7

RAV4

13,317

17,841

-22.5

-25.4

188,911

187,222

1.2

0.9

VENZA

0

1

-100

-100

14

586

-97.6

-97.6

HIGHLANDER

21,041

25,425

-14.1

-17.2

215,775

191,379

13.1

12.7

SIENNA

8,941

11,169

-16.9

-19.9

111,489

127,791

-12.5

-12.8

SEQUOIA

1,152

1,575

-24

-26.9

12,156

12,771

-4.5

-4.8

TACOMA

18,705

17,514

10.9

6.8

198,124

191,631

3.7

3.4

TUNDRA

10,886

11,556

-2.2

-5.8

116,285

115,489

1

0.7

ES

4,414

4,464

2.7

-1.1

41,626

38,526

8.4

8

RX

13,585

14,220

-0.8

-4.5

102,606

104,446

-1.4

-1.8









TOTAL

150,052

173,627

-10.3

-13.6

1710855

1795005

-4.4

-4.7

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

0.673

0.714

0.703

0.733










TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

20,036

15,786

31.8

26.9

186,922

185,750

1

0.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

5,617

10,151

-42.5

-44.7

62,664

97,528

-35.5

-35.7

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

58,011

69,862

-13.8

-17

723,869

825,164

-12

-12.3

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

4,414

4,464

2.7

-1.1

41,626

38,526

8.4

8

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

88,078

100,263

-8.8

-12.2

1,015,081

1,146,968

-11.2

-11.5









TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

35,435

31,318

17.5

13.1

375,838

280,619

34.4

33.9

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

11,845

12,347

-0.4

-4.1

98,236

90,728

8.6

8.3

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

74,042

85,081

-9.6

-13

842,754

826,869

2.3

1.9

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

13,585

14,220

-0.8

-4.5

102,606

104,446

-1.4

-1.8

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

134,900

142,966

-2

-5.6

1,419,427

1,302,662

9.3

9









SELLING DAYS

26

27

306

307

DSR = DAILY SELLING RATE

















-- Current Month --

-- Calendar Year To Date --  

2017

2016

DSR %

2017

2016

DSR %

Toyota Prius Sedan

5,401

7,786

-0.28

65,631

98,866

-0.334

Toyota Prius V(only)

707

1,373

-0.465

9,680

14,840

-0.346

Toyota Prius C(only)

954

1,644

-0.397

12,415

20,452

-0.391

Toyota Prius PRIME(only)

2,420

1,641

0.531

20,936

2474

7.49

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

4,846

4,773

0.054

50,559

45,099

0.125

 

