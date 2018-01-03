Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2017, Year-End Sales

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2017 sales of 222,985 vehicles, a decrease of 8.3 percent from December 2016 on a volume basis. With one less selling day in December 2017 compared to December 2016, sales were down 4.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.
For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,434,515 vehicles, a 0.6 percent decrease.
Toyota division posted December sales of 187,524 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,129,383 vehicles, a 0.5 percent increase.
"We finished 2017 on a high note, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio and establishing Toyota as the number one retail brand for the sixth year in a row," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "We are well positioned to continue our retail leadership in 2018, driven by a growing economy, consumer confidence and segment-leading products like RAV4 and Camry."
Lexus posted December sales of 35,461 vehicles, down 13.9 percent on a volume basis and down 10.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 305,132 were down 7.9 percent.
"With another very successful December to Remember, Lexus closed out 2017 with more than 300,000 vehicle sales," said Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken. "In 2018, Lexus dealers will have even more options for customers as we bring 15 all-new and special edition models to the market. We're looking forward to an amazing year."
December 2017 Highlights
- Toyota is the number one retail selling brand
- Camry posts best-ever December sales of 43,331 units; best-ever quarterly sales of 104,574 units
- TMNA light trucks down 5.6 percent; up 9 percent for a best-ever year
- Toyota division SUV posts 70,945 units in December; posts a best-ever quarter and year
- RAV4 sales of 32,542 units, a best-ever quarter and year with more than 400,000 units
- 4Runner sales were up 4 percent for a best-ever month; up 14.6 percent for the year with best-ever year
- Highlander sales of 21,041 units for December; posts best-ever year up 12.7 percent
- Toyota division pickups up 1.8 percent in December
- Tacoma up 6.8 percent for a best-ever December and year since introduction; up 3.4 percent for year
- Tundra posted sales of 10,886 units in December
- Lexus division LUVs down 4.3 percent for December; up 2.9 percent for a best-ever year
- NX up 0.5 percent in December; a best-ever month, quarter and year
- RX posts monthly sales of 13,951 units
- GX posts monthly sales of 3,325 units; up 8.1 percent for the year
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM), creator of the Prius and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to advancing mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 50 years, we've produced more than 30 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 44,000 people (more than 34,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.5 million in the U.S.) in 2016 – and about 80 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 20 years are still on the road today.
Toyota partners with community, civic, academic, and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We share company resources and extensive know-how to support non-profits to help expand their ability to assist more people move more places. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
CONTACTS:
Toyota Business Communications
Amanda Roark
(469) 292-2636
Karen Nielsen
(469) 292-2659
Lexus Public Relations
Nancy Hubbell
(469) 292-4954
Media Web sites:
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
DECEMBER 2017
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2017
2016
DSR %
VOL %
2017
2016
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TOYOTA
222,985
243,229
-4.8
-8.3
2,434,515
2,449,630
-0.3
-0.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
187,524
202,047
-3.6
-7.2
2,129,383
2,118,402
0.8
0.5
TOTAL LEXUS
35,461
41,182
-10.6
-13.9
305,132
331,228
-7.6
-7.9
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
1,908
1,997
-0.8
-4.5
35,727
27,983
28.1
27.7
YARIS LIFTBACK
203
760
-72.3
-73.3
8,653
10,872
-20.2
-20.4
TOTAL YARIS
2,111
2,757
-20.5
-23.4
44,380
38,855
14.6
14.2
iQ
0
0
0
0
0
6
-100
-100
xD
0
0
0
0
2
9
-77.7
-77.8
xB
0
0
0
0
0
2,677
-100
-100
tC
6
102
-93.9
-94.1
203
9,336
-97.8
-97.8
COROLLA IM (INCL SCI IM)
1,437
1,807
-17.4
-20.5
20,501
17,727
16
15.6
COROLLA SEDAN
18,532
29,402
-34.5
-37
308,695
360,483
-14.1
-14.4
TOTAL COROLLA
19,969
31,209
-33.6
-36
329,196
378,210
-12.7
-13
86 (INCL FR-S)
425
557
-20.8
-23.7
6,846
7,457
-7.9
-8.2
MIRAI
296
116
165
155.2
1,838
1,034
78.3
77.8
AVALON
2,427
5,051
-50.1
-52
32,583
48,080
-32
-32.2
PRIUS
9,482
12,444
-20.9
-23.8
108,662
136,632
-20.2
-20.5
CAMRY
43,331
33,412
34.7
29.7
387,081
388,618
-0.1
-0.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
78,047
85,648
-5.4
-8.9
910,791
1,010,914
-9.6
-9.9
CT
9
968
-99
-99.1
4,690
8,903
-47.1
-47.3
IS
2,777
4,432
-34.9
-37.3
26,482
37,289
-28.7
-29
RC
686
1,042
-31.6
-34.2
7,363
11,165
-33.8
-34.1
ES
5,047
6,239
-16
-19.1
51,398
58,299
-11.5
-11.8
GS
916
1,325
-28.2
-30.9
7,773
14,878
-47.6
-47.8
LS
306
609
-47.8
-49.8
4,094
5,514
-25.5
-25.8
LC
290
0
0
0
2,487
0
0
0
LFA
0
0
0
0
3
6
-49.8
-50
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
10,031
14,615
-28.7
-31.4
104,290
136,054
-23.1
-23.3
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
88,078
100,263
-8.8
-12.2
1,015,081
1,146,968
-11.2
-11.5
SIENNA
8,941
11,169
-16.9
-19.9
111,489
127,791
-12.5
-12.8
C-HR
3,866
0
0
0
25,755
0
0
0
RAV4
32,542
37,214
-9.2
-12.6
407,594
352,154
16.1
15.7
FJ CRUISER
0
0
0
0
4
9
-55.4
-55.6
VENZA
0
1
-100
-100
14
589
-97.6
-97.6
HIGHLANDER
21,041
25,425
-14.1
-17.2
215,775
191,379
13.1
12.7
4RUNNER
11,954
11,489
8
4
128,296
111,970
15
14.6
SEQUOIA
1,152
1,575
-24
-26.9
12,156
12,771
-4.5
-4.8
LAND CRUISER
390
456
-11.2
-14.5
3,100
3,705
-16.1
-16.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
70,945
76,160
-3.3
-6.8
792,694
672,577
18.2
17.9
TACOMA
18,705
17,514
10.9
6.8
198,124
191,631
3.7
3.4
TUNDRA
10,886
11,556
-2.2
-5.8
116,285
115,489
1
0.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
29,591
29,070
5.7
1.8
314,409
307,120
2.7
2.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
109,477
116,399
-2.3
-5.9
1,218,592
1,107,488
10.4
10
NX
7,410
7,375
4.3
0.5
59,341
54,884
8.5
8.1
RX
13,951
14,882
-2.7
-6.3
108,307
109,435
-0.7
-1
GX
3325
3474
-0.6
-4.3
27,190
25,148
8.5
8.1
LX
744
836
-7.6
-11
6,004
5,707
5.5
5.2
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
25,430
26,567
-0.6
-4.3
200,842
195,174
3.2
2.9
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
134,900
142,966
-2
-5.6
1,419,427
1,302,662
9.3
9
Selling Days
26
27
306
307
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
*NA Built Vehicles
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
DECEMBER, 2017
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2017
2016
DSR %
VOL %
2017
2016
DSR %
VOL %
COROLLA
18,532
29,402
-34.5
-37
308,695
360,483
-14.1
-14.4
CAMRY
35,144
33,412
9.2
5.2
346,864
388,618
-10.5
-10.7
AVALON
2,427
5,051
-50.1
-52
32,583
48,080
-32
-32.2
YARIS IA (INCL SCI IA)
1,908
1,997
-0.8
-4.5
35,727
27,983
28.1
27.7
RAV4
13,317
17,841
-22.5
-25.4
188,911
187,222
1.2
0.9
VENZA
0
1
-100
-100
14
586
-97.6
-97.6
HIGHLANDER
21,041
25,425
-14.1
-17.2
215,775
191,379
13.1
12.7
SIENNA
8,941
11,169
-16.9
-19.9
111,489
127,791
-12.5
-12.8
SEQUOIA
1,152
1,575
-24
-26.9
12,156
12,771
-4.5
-4.8
TACOMA
18,705
17,514
10.9
6.8
198,124
191,631
3.7
3.4
TUNDRA
10,886
11,556
-2.2
-5.8
116,285
115,489
1
0.7
ES
4,414
4,464
2.7
-1.1
41,626
38,526
8.4
8
RX
13,585
14,220
-0.8
-4.5
102,606
104,446
-1.4
-1.8
TOTAL
150,052
173,627
-10.3
-13.6
1710855
1795005
-4.4
-4.7
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
0.673
0.714
0.703
0.733
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
20,036
15,786
31.8
|
26.9
|
186,922
|
185,750
|
1
|
0.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
5,617
|
10,151
|
-42.5
|
-44.7
|
62,664
|
97,528
|
-35.5
|
-35.7
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
58,011
|
69,862
|
-13.8
|
-17
|
723,869
|
825,164
|
-12
|
-12.3
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
4,414
|
4,464
|
2.7
|
-1.1
|
41,626
|
38,526
|
8.4
|
8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
88,078
|
100,263
|
-8.8
|
-12.2
|
1,015,081
|
1,146,968
|
-11.2
|
-11.5
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
35,435
|
31,318
|
17.5
|
13.1
|
375,838
|
280,619
|
34.4
|
33.9
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
11,845
|
12,347
|
-0.4
|
-4.1
|
98,236
|
90,728
|
8.6
|
8.3
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
74,042
|
85,081
|
-9.6
|
-13
|
842,754
|
826,869
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
13,585
|
14,220
|
-0.8
|
-4.5
|
102,606
|
104,446
|
-1.4
|
-1.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
134,900
|
142,966
|
-2
|
-5.6
|
1,419,427
|
1,302,662
|
9.3
|
9
|
SELLING DAYS
|
26
|
27
|
306
|
307
|
DSR = DAILY SELLING RATE
|
-- Current Month --
|
-- Calendar Year To Date --
|
2017
|
2016
|
DSR %
|
2017
|
2016
|
DSR %
|
Toyota Prius Sedan
|
5,401
|
7,786
|
-0.28
|
65,631
|
98,866
|
-0.334
|
Toyota Prius V(only)
|
707
|
1,373
|
-0.465
|
9,680
|
14,840
|
-0.346
|
Toyota Prius C(only)
|
954
|
1,644
|
-0.397
|
12,415
|
20,452
|
-0.391
|
Toyota Prius PRIME(only)
|
2,420
|
1,641
|
0.531
|
20,936
|
2474
|
7.49
|
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|
4,846
|
4,773
|
0.054
|
50,559
|
45,099
|
0.125
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-december-2017-year-end-sales-300577041.html
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article