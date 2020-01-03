Toyota Motor North America Reports December 2019, Year-End Sales
- RAV4 2019 sales mark all-time best ever; up 4.9 percent, led by RAV4 Hybrid posting increase of 92.3 percent
- Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 5.6 percent; marking a best-ever year
- Total hybrid sales up 28.7 percent in 2019; Toyota division sales hybrid up 26.3 percent and Lexus division up 43.1 percent
Jan 03, 2020, 09:50 ET
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2019 sales of 207,373 vehicles, a decrease of 6.1 percent on a volume basis and down 2.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus December 2018.
For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,383,349 vehicles, a 1.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December sales of 172,048 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,085,235 vehicles, down 2.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"2019 was a strong year for Toyota. We retained our number one spot in hybrid, passenger car, SUV, small truck and retail sales," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "But we're not stopping there. We're preparing for an even better year in 2020 as we debut new vehicles and continue to dominate the hybrid and mobility space."
Lexus division posted December sales of 35,325 vehicles, down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 298,114 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"Lexus had a good showing in 2019 with support from exponential growth in hybrid sales, and the launch of five new and updated vehicles including RX, GX, UX, RC F and RC F Track Edition," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. "To kickoff 2020, we are excited to auction a one-of-a-kind LC 500 Convertible on January 17 at the Barrett-Jackson auction, benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America."
December 2019 and Year-End Highlights
Toyota Division:
- RAV4 2019 sales marked an all-time best ever year; sales up 6.8 percent in December, a 4.9 percent increase for the year, led by RAV4 Hybrid finishing 2019 up 92.3 percent
- Corolla sales increased 0.4 percent for the year; led by the Corolla Hatchback which finished up 5.2 percent, a best-ever year
- Tacoma sales up 1.3 percent in 2019; marking a best-ever year
- Land Cruiser sales up 101.1 percent in December; finishing the year up 9.7 percent
- Total Toyota division SUV sales up 0.8 percent for the year
- Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 56.7 percent in December; finishing up 26.3 percent for the year
Lexus Division:
- RC sales increased 25.5 percent in December; finishing up 36.7 percent in 2019
- ES sales up 5.9 percent for the year; led by ES Hybrid, which finished the year up 72.8 percent
- UX sales increased 326.7 percent in December, with total 2019 sales of 16,725
- NXh marked its best-ever year; up 6.4 percent
- RX sales up 6.4 percent in December; RXh finished the year up 2.9 percent
- LX sales increased 165.1 percent in December
- Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 6.8 percent for December; total sales for 2019 up 5.6 percent, marking a best-ever year
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 29.6 percent in December; finishing up 43.1 percent for the year, marking a best-ever December and year
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Media Contacts:
Toyota Business Communications
Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com
Victor Vanov
469-292-1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com
Lexus Public Relations
Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com
Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
207,373
|
220,910
|
-2.4
|
-6.1
|
2,383,349
|
2,426,673
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
172,048
|
185,386
|
-3.5
|
-7.2
|
2,085,235
|
2,128,363
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
35,325
|
35,524
|
3.4
|
-0.6
|
298,114
|
298,310
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
YARIS
|
932
|
1,252
|
-22.6
|
-25.6
|
21,916
|
27,210
|
-19.5
|
-19.5
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA
|
23,742
|
25,439
|
-2.9
|
-6.7
|
304,850
|
303,732
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
SUPRA
|
404
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,884
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
276
|
295
|
-2.7
|
-6.4
|
3,398
|
4,146
|
-18.0
|
-18.0
|
MIRAI
|
66
|
232
|
-70.4
|
-71.6
|
1,502
|
1,700
|
-11.6
|
-11.6
|
AVALON
|
1,844
|
2,538
|
-24.4
|
-27.3
|
27,767
|
33,581
|
-17.3
|
-17.3
|
PRIUS
|
6,058
|
6,351
|
-0.8
|
-4.6
|
69,718
|
87,590
|
-20.4
|
-20.4
|
CAMRY
|
26,309
|
29,093
|
-6.0
|
-9.6
|
336,978
|
343,439
|
-1.9
|
-1.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
59,632
|
65,202
|
-4.9
|
-8.5
|
769,014
|
801,403
|
-4.0
|
-4
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,171
|
2,193
|
-44.5
|
-46.6
|
14,920
|
22,927
|
-34.9
|
-34.9
|
RC
|
428
|
341
|
30.5
|
25.5
|
4,591
|
3,358
|
36.7
|
36.7
|
ES
|
5,025
|
5,385
|
-3.0
|
-6.7
|
51,336
|
48,484
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
GS
|
265
|
587
|
-53.0
|
-54.9
|
3,378
|
6,604
|
-48.8
|
-48.8
|
LS
|
583
|
893
|
-32.1
|
-34.7
|
5,528
|
9,302
|
-40.6
|
-40.6
|
LC
|
114
|
152
|
-22.0
|
-25.0
|
1,219
|
1,979
|
-38.4
|
-38.4
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
50
|
50
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
7,586
|
9,551
|
-17.4
|
-20.6
|
80,975
|
92,660
|
-12.6
|
-12.6
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
67,218
|
74,753
|
-6.5
|
-10.1
|
849,989
|
894,063
|
-4.9
|
-4.9
|
SIENNA
|
5,176
|
6,719
|
-19.9
|
-23.0
|
73,585
|
87,671
|
-16.1
|
-16.1
|
C-HR
|
3,303
|
4,297
|
-20.1
|
-23.1
|
48,930
|
49,642
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
RAV4
|
41,282
|
38,669
|
11.0
|
6.8
|
448,071
|
427,170
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
-66.7
|
-66.7
|
VENZA
|
0
|
8
|
-100
|
-100
|
9
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
20,449
|
23,125
|
-8.0
|
-11.6
|
239,438
|
244,511
|
-2.1
|
-2.1
|
4RUNNER
|
11,529
|
13,309
|
-9.9
|
-13.4
|
131,888
|
139,694
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
SEQUOIA
|
876
|
1,131
|
-19.4
|
-22.5
|
10,289
|
11,121
|
-7.5
|
-7.5
|
LAND CRUISER
|
360
|
179
|
109.2
|
101.1
|
3,536
|
3,222
|
9.7
|
9.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
77,799
|
80,718
|
0.2
|
-3.6
|
882,162
|
875,372
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
TACOMA
|
20,727
|
21,531
|
0.1
|
-3.7
|
248,801
|
245,659
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
TUNDRA
|
8,714
|
11,216
|
-19.2
|
-22.3
|
111,673
|
118,258
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
29,441
|
32,747
|
-6.5
|
-10.1
|
360,474
|
363,917
|
-0.9
|
-0.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
112,416
|
120,184
|
-2.7
|
-6.5
|
1,316,221
|
1,326,960
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
UX
|
1,933
|
453
|
343.8
|
326.7
|
16,725
|
453
|
3592.1
|
3592.1
|
NX
|
7,955
|
8,764
|
-5.6
|
-9.2
|
58,715
|
62,079
|
-5.4
|
-5.4
|
RX
|
14,069
|
13,222
|
10.7
|
6.4
|
111,036
|
111,641
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
GX
|
3,220
|
3,322
|
0.8
|
-3.1
|
25,945
|
26,724
|
-2.9
|
-2.9
|
LX
|
562
|
212
|
175.7
|
165.1
|
4,718
|
4,753
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
27,739
|
25,973
|
11.1
|
6.8
|
217,139
|
205,650
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
140,155
|
146,157
|
-0.3
|
-4.1
|
1,533,360
|
1,532,610
|
0
|
0
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
307
|
307
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
13,451
|
23,791
|
-41.2
|
-43.5
|
154,355
|
280,884
|
-45.0
|
-45.0
|
CAMRY
|
26,308
|
28,892
|
-5.3
|
-8.9
|
336,392
|
327,883
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
AVALON
|
1,844
|
2,538
|
-24.4
|
-27.3
|
27,767
|
33,581
|
-17.3
|
-17.3
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
241
|
1,154
|
-78.3
|
-79.1
|
19,730
|
25,270
|
-21.9
|
-21.9
|
YARIS HB
|
685
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1,817
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RAV4
|
30,148
|
14,901
|
110.4
|
102.3
|
256,458
|
174,090
|
47.3
|
47.3
|
VENZA
|
0
|
8
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
9
|
9
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
20,449
|
23,124
|
-8.0
|
-11.6
|
239,437
|
244,510
|
-2.1
|
-2.1
|
SIENNA
|
5,176
|
6,719
|
-19.9
|
-23.0
|
73,585
|
87,671
|
-16.1
|
-16.1
|
SEQUOIA
|
876
|
1,131
|
-19.4
|
-22.5
|
10,289
|
11,121
|
-7.5
|
-7.5
|
TACOMA
|
20,727
|
21,531
|
0.1
|
-3.7
|
248,801
|
245,659
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
TUNDRA
|
8,714
|
11,216
|
-19.2
|
-22.3
|
111,673
|
118,258
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
ES
|
4,824
|
4,224
|
18.8
|
14.2
|
45,099
|
41,199
|
9.5
|
9.5
|
RX
|
12,260
|
9,954
|
28.1
|
23.2
|
94,210
|
83,243
|
13.2
|
13.2
|
TOTAL
|
145,703
|
149,183
|
1.6
|
-2.3
|
1,619,622
|
1,673,378
|
-3.2
|
-3.2
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
70.3%
|
67.5%
|
68.0%
|
69.0%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
17,103
|
8,827
|
101.5
|
93.8
|
228,953
|
133,785
|
71.1
|
71.1
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
2,762
|
5,327
|
-46.1
|
-48.2
|
35,876
|
51,461
|
-30.3
|
-30.3
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
42,529
|
56,375
|
-21.5
|
-24.6
|
540,061
|
667,618
|
-19.1
|
-19.1
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
4,824
|
4,224
|
18.8
|
14.2
|
45,099
|
41,199
|
9.5
|
9.5
|
TOTAL TMNA CARS
|
67,218
|
74,753
|
-6.5
|
-10.1
|
849,989
|
894,063
|
-4.9
|
-4.9
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
26,326
|
41,554
|
-34.1
|
-36.6
|
375,969
|
445,642
|
-15.6
|
-15.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
15,479
|
16,019
|
0.5
|
-3.4
|
122,929
|
122,407
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
86,090
|
78,630
|
13.9
|
9.5
|
940,252
|
881,318
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
12,260
|
9,954
|
28.1
|
23.2
|
94,210
|
83,243
|
13.2
|
13.2
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
140,155
|
146,157
|
-0.3
|
-4.1
|
1,533,360
|
1,532,610
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
307
|
307
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
6,058
|
6,351
|
-0.8%
|
-4.6%
|
69,718
|
87,590
|
-20.4%
|
-20.4%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,545
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
16,301
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,247
|
2,253
|
3.7%
|
-0.3%
|
26,043
|
22,914
|
13.7%
|
13.7%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
571
|
744
|
-20.2%
|
-23.2%
|
6,552
|
8,009
|
-18.2%
|
-18.2%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
66
|
232
|
-70.4%
|
-71.6%
|
1,502
|
1,700
|
-11.7%
|
-11.7%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,796
|
1,487
|
25.6%
|
20.8%
|
18,248
|
14,513
|
25.7%
|
25.7%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
10,127
|
3,236
|
225.5%
|
213.0%
|
92,525
|
48,124
|
92.3%
|
92.3%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,054
|
447
|
145.2%
|
135.8%
|
9,073
|
5,252
|
72.8%
|
72.8%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
40
|
-82.5%
|
-82.5%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1089
|
66
|
1616.0%
|
1550.0%
|
8,603
|
66
|
12935.0%
|
12935.0%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1230
|
1367
|
-6.4%
|
-10.0%
|
9,638
|
9,062
|
6.4%
|
6.4%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,907
|
2,179
|
-9.0%
|
-12.5%
|
16,116
|
15,656
|
2.9%
|
2.9%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
20
|
22
|
-5.5%
|
-9.1%
|
187
|
321
|
-41.7%
|
-41.7%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
3
|
8
|
-61.0%
|
-62.5%
|
37
|
102
|
-63.7%
|
-63.7%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
27,713
|
18,395
|
56.7%
|
50.7%
|
274,550
|
213,354
|
28.7%
|
28.7%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
22,410
|
14,303
|
63.0%
|
56.7%
|
230,889
|
182,851
|
26.3%
|
26.3%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
5,303
|
4,092
|
34.8%
|
29.6%
|
43,661
|
30,503
|
43.1%
|
43.1%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article