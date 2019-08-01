Toyota Motor North America Reports July 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported July 2019 sales of 209,204 vehicles, an increase of 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.8 percent on daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus July 2018.

Toyota division posted July sales of 184,179 units, up 0.4 percent on a volume basis and down 3.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted July sales of 25,025 vehicles, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.4 percent on a DSR basis.

July 2019 Highlights

Highlander sales increased 5.5 percent; marking its best-ever July

RAV4 Hybrid sales up 147.0 percent; a best-ever July

Prius Prime sales up 18.0 percent; its best-ever month

Corolla sales increased 14.5 percent

Camry sales increased 3.1 percent

Avalon sales increased 5.1 percent

Sequoia sales increased 14.8 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 31.7 percent

Tundra sales increased 17.0 percent

Total Toyota divison car sales up 5.1 percent

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 49.4 percent

ES sales increased 9.0 percent

RC sales increased 68.7 percent

Total Lexus division trucks up 1.9 percent

Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 30.6 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.),and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY July 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 209,204 208,770 -3.8 0.2 1,361,312 1,398,081 -2.6 -2.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 184,179 183,367 -3.6 0.4 1,200,552 1,237,678 -3.0 -3.0 TOTAL LEXUS 25,025 25,403 -5.4 -1.5 160,760 160,403 0.2 0.2 YARIS 1,370 2,468 -46.7 -44.5 18,027 19,084 -5.5 -5.5 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 30,635 26,754 9.9 14.5 183,503 188,216 -2.5 -2.5 SUPRA 320 0 0 0 320 0 0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 300 300 -4.0 0.0 1,961 2,588 -24.2 -24.2 MIRAI 126 137 -11.7 -8.0 1,089 880 23.8 23.8 AVALON 2,705 2,573 0.9 5.1 17,562 22,068 -20.4 -20.4 PRIUS 6,592 7,265 -12.9 -9.3 35,833 53,436 -32.9 -32.9 CAMRY 27,134 26,311 -1.0 3.1 203,142 205,106 -1.0 -1.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 69,182 65,808 0.9 5.1 461,437 491,380 -6.1 -6.1 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,331 2,068 -38.2 -35.6 9,693 13,364 -27.5 -27.5 RC 437 259 62.0 68.7 2,546 2,008 26.8 26.8 ES 4,960 4,551 4.6 9.0 28,940 24,452 18.4 18.4 GS 305 470 -37.7 -35.1 2,035 4,158 -51.1 -51.1 LS 396 712 -46.6 -44.4 3,093 5,081 -39.1 -39.1 LC 96 166 -44.5 -42.2 764 1,182 -35.4 -35.4 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 50 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 7,525 8,226 -12.2 -8.5 47,074 50,251 -6.3 -6.3 TOTAL TMNA CAR 76,707 74,034 -0.5 3.6 508,511 541,631 -6.1 -6.1 SIENNA 6,552 6,757 -6.9 -3.0 47,635 52,760 -9.7 -9.7 C-HR 3,591 3,688 -6.5 -2.6 29,402 29,927 -1.8 -1.8 RAV4 39,645 41,093 -7.4 -3.5 240,255 239,485 0.3 0.3 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 VENZA 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 22,328 21,159 1.3 5.5 133,511 135,413 -1.4 -1.4 4RUNNER 10,087 12,444 -22.2 -18.9 72,960 77,272 -5.6 -5.6 SEQUOIA 1,041 907 10.2 14.8 5,605 6,348 -11.7 -11.7 LAND CRUISER 249 189 26.5 31.7 1,877 1,712 9.6 9.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 76,941 79,480 -7.1 -3.2 483,613 490,158 -1.3 -1.3 TACOMA 20,416 21,844 -10.3 -6.5 142,282 138,110 3.0 3.0 TUNDRA 11,088 9,478 12.3 17.0 65,585 65,270 0.5 0.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,504 31,322 -3.4 0.6 207,867 203,380 2.2 2.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 114,997 117,559 -6.1 -2.2 739,115 746,298 -1.0 -1.0 UX 1,403 0 0.0 0.0 9,372 0 0.0 0.0 NX 4,423 4,653 -8.7 -4.9 31,299 33,325 -6.1 -6.1 RX 9,247 9,780 -9.2 -5.4 57,308 59,831 -4.2 -4.2 GX 2,094 2,374 -15.3 -11.8 13,065 14,044 -7.0 -7.0 LX 333 370 -13.6 -10.0 2,642 2,952 -10.5 -10.5 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 17,500 17,177 -2.2 1.9 113,686 110,152 3.2 3.2 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 132,497 134,736 -5.6 -1.7 852,801 856,450 -0.4 -0.4 Selling Days 25 24



178 178



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY July 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 8,740 24,589 -65.9 -64.5 101,615 174,394 -41.7 -41.7 CAMRY 27,113 25,159 3.5 7.8 202,590 191,869 5.6 5.6 AVALON 2,705 2,573 0.9 5.1 17,562 22,068 -20.4 -20.4 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 1,351 2,306 -43.8 -41.4 17,684 18,051 -2.0 -2.0 YARIS HB 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 25,189 16,890 43.2 49.1 116,134 103,414 12.3 12.3 VENZA 0 0 0.0 0.0 2 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 22,328 21,159 1.3 5.5 133,510 135,413 -1.4 -1.4 SIENNA 6,552 6,757 -6.9 -3.0 47,635 52,760 -9.7 -9.7 SEQUOIA 1,041 907 10.2 14.8 5,605 6,348 -11.7 -11.7 TACOMA 20,416 21,844 -10.3 -6.5 142,282 138,110 3.0 3.0 TUNDRA 11,088 9,478 12.3 17.0 65,585 65,270 0.5 0.5 ES 4,564 4,053 8.1 12.6 23,900 21,764 9.8 9.8 RX 7,934 7,303 4.3 8.6 47,814 45,623 4.8 4.8 TOTAL 139,021 143,018 -6.7 -2.8 921,918 975,084 -5.5 -5.5 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 66.5% 68.5%



67.7% 69.7%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 29,273 11,181 151.3 161.8 121,986 84,998 43.5 43.5 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 2,961 4,173 -31.9 -29.0 23,174 28,487 -18.7 -18.7 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 39,909 54,627 -29.9 -26.9 339,451 406,382 -16.5 -16.5 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 4,564 4,053 8.1 12.6 23,900 21,764 9.8 9.8 TOTAL TMNA CARS 76,707 74,034 -0.5 3.6 508,511 541,631 -6.1 -6.1 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 28,383 40,524 -32.8 -30.0 228,362 244,983 -6.8 -6.8 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 9,566 9,874 -7.0 -3.1 65,872 64,529 2.1 2.1 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 86,614 77,035 7.9 12.4 510,753 501,315 1.9 1.9 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 7,934 7,303 4.3 8.6 47,814 45,623 4.8 4.8 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 132,497 134,736 -5.6 -1.7 852,801 856,450 -0.4 -0.4 Selling Days 25 24



178 178







TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY July 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6,592 7,265 -12.9% -9.3% 35,833 53,436 -32.9% -32.9% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,647 0 0.0% 0.0% 7,263 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,307 2,042 8.5% 13.0% 16,164 13,195 22.5% 22.5% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 476 764 -40.2% -37.7% 4,242 4,829 -12.2% -12.2% TOYOTA MIRAI 126 137 -11.7% -8.0% 1,089 880 23.7% 23.7% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,619 1,120 38.8% 44.6% 9,561 9,012 6.1% 6.1% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 10,533 4,265 137.1% 147.0% 39,852 27,478 45.0% 45.0% LEXUS ES HYBRID 835 467 71.7% 78.8% 4,817 2,457 96.1% 96.1% LEXUS GS HYBRID 1 2 -52.0% -50.0% 7 27 -74.1% -74.1% LEXUS UX HYBRID 685 0 0.0% 0.0% 4,587 0 0.0% 0.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 705 738 -8.3% -4.5% 5,063 4,641 9.1% 9.1% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,334 1,492 -14.2% -10.6% 8,539 7,291 17.1% 17.1% LEXUS LS HYBRID 16 28 -45.1% -42.9% 108 219 -50.7% -50.7% LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 12 -84.0% -83.3% 20 74 -73.0% -73.0% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 26,878 18,332 40.8% 46.6% 137,145 123,544 11.0% 11.0%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 23,300 15,593 43.5% 49.4% 114,004 108,831 4.8% 4.8% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 3,578 2,739 25.4% 30.6% 23,141 14,713 57.3% 57.3%

