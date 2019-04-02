Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2019 sales of 214,947 vehicles, an increase of 0.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis versus March 2018.

For the quarter, TMNA reported sales of 543,716 vehicles, a decrease of 3.7 percent on a DSR basis and a 5.0 percent decrease on a volume basis.

Toyota division posted March sales of 185,698 units, down 1.6 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 476,925 vehicles, down 4.8 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis.

"Light trucks and SUVs continue to lead the way for our industry, and Toyota's Tacoma and RAV4 first-quarter sales results are a reflection of the strong consumer appeal of these vehicles," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "Passenger cars, however, remain an important part of Toyota's portfolio. Earlier in the month, we introduced the all-new Corolla — the world's best-selling nameplate — now with a hybrid option, which comes on the heels of Prius AWD, Camry TRD and Avalon TRD introductions. While some of our competitors are abandoning sedans, we remain optimistic about the future of the segment."

Lexus division posted March sales of 29,249 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a DSR basis and up 8.2 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Lexus sales of 66,791 vehicles were up 5.4 percent on a DSR basis and up 4.0 percent on a volume basis.

"Lexus had a solid start to 2019. The launch of the all-new UX was a success in Q1, particularly with the introduction of the UX 250h," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "We are looking forward to continued momentum next quarter with the updated Lexus RC F and limited-edition RC F Track Edition arriving at dealerships this month."

March 2019 Highlights

C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter; 17 consecutive months of increased sales

Light trucks marked a best-ever March, with 114,844 in sales

RAV4 posted sales of 33,166

Mirai sales increased 112.0 percent; a best-ever March

NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18 th consecutive) and first quarter

consecutive) and first quarter LX sales up 4.5 percent

ES sales increased by 25.0 percent

RC sales up 55.7 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 94.1 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com

CONTACTS: Toyota Business Communications









Eric Booth Karen Nielsen (469) 292-5290 (469) 292-2659







Lexus Public Relations









Craig Taguchi Amanda Roark (469) 292-4387 (469) 292-2636





Media Web sites: http://www.toyotanewsroom.com http://www.lexusnewsroom.com



TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY March 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 214,947 222,787 0.1 -3.5 543,716 572,041 -3.7 -5.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 185,698 195,750 -1.6 -5.1 476,925 507,824 -4.8 -6.1 TOTAL LEXUS 29,249 27,037 12.2 8.2 66,791 64,217 5.4 4.0 YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA) 3,947 2,918 40.3 35.3 7,710 7,506 4.1 2.7 YARIS LIFTBACK 52 144 -62.6 -63.9 184 454 -58.9 -59.5 TOTAL YARIS 3,999 3,062 35.4 30.6 7,894 7,960 0.5 -0.8 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM) 2,144 2,147 3.6 -0.1 5,263 5,029 6.0 4.7 COROLLA SEDAN 22,335 29,245 -23.4 -26.2 72,590 72,791 1.0 -0.3 TOTAL COROLLA 24,479 31,392 -19.1 -22.0 78,606 77,820 2.3 1.0 SUPRA 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 320 491 -32.4 -34.8 807 1,182 -30.8 -31.7 MIRAI 176 83 119.9 112.0 347 462 -23.9 -24.9 AVALON 2,855 4,068 -27.2 -29.8 6,619 10,576 -36.6 -37.4 PRIUS 5,410 8,222 -31.8 -34.2 12,058 22,235 -45.1 -45.8 CAMRY 33,615 35,264 -1.1 -4.7 81,684 90,767 -8.8 -10.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 70,854 82,595 -11.0 -14.2 188,017 211,016 -9.7 -10.9 CT 0 1 -100 -100 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,694 2,312 -24.0 -26.7 3,884 5,283 -25.5 -26.5 RC 422 271 61.5 55.7 963 618 57.9 55.8 ES 4,922 3,938 29.6 25.0 11,390 9,263 24.6 23.0 GS 394 754 -45.8 -47.7 955 1,763 -45.1 -45.8 LS 457 1,008 -53.0 -54.7 1,404 1,673 -15.0 -16.1 LC 141 218 -32.9 -35.3 320 522 -37.9 -38.7 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 1 204 200 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 8,030 8,502 -2.1 -5.6 18,919 19,127 0.2 -1.1 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 78,884 91,097 -10.2 -13.4 206,936 230,130 -8.9 -10.1 SIENNA 8,351 7,559 14.6 10.5 18,616 23,619 -20.1 -21.2 C-HR 5,676 5,253 12.1 8.1 14,521 13,619 8.0 6.6 RAV4 33,166 34,937 -1.6 -5.1 83,820 91,461 -7.1 -8.4 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 0 1 -100 -100 VENZA 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 20,824 21,438 0.7 -2.9 52,621 52,882 0.8 -0.5 4RUNNER 12,510 11,761 10.3 6.4 32,829 31,550 5.4 4.1 SEQUOIA 843 1,006 -13.1 -16.2 2,410 2,828 -13.7 -14.8 LAND CRUISER 324 267 25.8 21.3 807 764 7.0 5.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 73,344 74,662 1.9 -1.8 187,009 193,105 -1.9 -3.2 TACOMA 22,798 20,250 16.8 12.6 58,183 53,779 9.6 8.2 TUNDRA 10,351 10,697 0.3 -3.2 25,100 26,318 -3.4 -4.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 33,149 30,947 11.1 7.1 83,283 80,097 5.3 4.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 114,844 113,168 5.2 1.5 288,908 296,821 -1.4 -2.7 UX 1,776 0 0.0 0.0 3,925 0 0.0 0.0 NX 5,633 5,859 -0.3 -3.9 13,775 14,327 -2.6 -3.9 RX 10,967 9,819 15.8 11.7 23,529 23,795 0.2 -1.1 GX 2,291 2,329 2.0 -1.6 5,429 5,691 -3.3 -4.6 LX 552 528 8.4 4.5 1,214 1,277 -3.7 -4.9 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 21,219 18,535 18.7 14.5 47,872 45,090 7.6 6.2 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 136,063 131,703 7.1 3.3 336,780 341,911 -0.2 -1.5 Selling Days 27 28



76 77



DSR = Daily Selling Rate















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY





March 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 20,388 29,245 -27.7 -30.3 71,381 72,791 -0.6 -1.9 CAMRY 33,519 33,235 4.6 0.9 81,283 82,164 0.2 -1.1 AVALON 2,855 4,068 -27.2 -29.8 6,619 10,576 -36.6 -37.4 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 3,947 2,918 40.3 35.3 7,710 7,506 4.1 2.7 RAV4 12,631 14,622 -10.4 -13.6 29,472 41,184 -27.5 -28.4 VENZA 1 0 0.0 0.0 1 0 0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 20,824 21,438 0.7 -2.9 52,620 52,882 0.8 -0.5 SIENNA 8,351 7,559 14.6 10.5 18,616 23,619 -20.1 -21.2 SEQUOIA 843 1,006 -13.1 -16.2 2,410 2,828 -13.7 -14.8 TACOMA 22,798 20,250 16.8 12.6 58,183 53,779 9.6 8.2 TUNDRA 10,351 10,697 0.3 -3.2 25,100 26,318 -3.4 -4.6 ES 3,882 3,507 14.8 10.7 8,844 8,282 8.2 6.8 RX 9,227 8,203 16.6 12.5 19,013 21,009 -8.3 -9.5 TOTAL 149,617 156,748 -1.0 -4.5 381,252 402,938 -4.1 -5.4 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 69.6% 70.4%



70.1% 70.4%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 10,143 13,116 -19.8 -22.7 21,022 37,966 -43.9 -44.6 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 4,148 4,995 -13.9 -17.0 10,075 10,845 -5.9 -7.1 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 60,709 69,466 -9.4 -12.6 166,993 173,037 -2.2 -3.5 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,882 3,507 14.8 10.7 8,844 8,282 8.2 6.8 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 78,882 91,084 -10.2 -13.4 206,934 230,130 -8.9 -10.1 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 39,045 37,596 7.7 3.9 102,506 96,211 7.9 6.5 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 11,992 10,332 20.4 16.1 28,859 24,081 21.4 19.8 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 75,799 75,572 4.0 0.3 186,402 200,610 -5.9 -7.1 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 9,227 8,203 16.6 12.5 19,013 21,009 -8.3 -9.5 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 136,063 131,703 7.1 3.3 336,780 341,911 -0.2 -1.5 Selling Days 27 28



76 77





TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY March 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR %

2019 2018 DSR % TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 5,410 8,222 -31.8%

12,058 22,235 -45.1% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 745 0 0.0%

755 0 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,606 2,125 27.2%

6,366 5,303 21.6% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 734 828 -8.1%

1,793 1,818 -0.1% TOYOTA MIRAI 176 83 119.9%

347 462 -23.9% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,252 1,401 -7.3%

3,404 3,471 -0.6% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 892 4,128 -77.6%

2,829 11,289 -74.6% LEXUS ES HYBRID 844 388 125.6%

1,890 865 121.4% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 2 -100.0%

4 10 -60% LEXUS UX HYBRID 889 0 0.0%

1,983 0 0 LEXUS NX HYBRID 891 735 25.70%

2,301 1711 36.30% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,522 965 63.60%

3,441 2216 57.30% LEXUS LS HYBRID 15 41 -62.10%

33 68 -50.80% LEXUS LC HYBRID 4 13 -68%

7 30 -76.40% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 1 -100%

0 4 -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 15,980 18,932 -12.50%

37,211 49,482 -23.80%















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 11,815 16,787 -27.00%

27,550 44,578 -37.40% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 4,165 2,145 101.40%

9,659 4,904 99.60%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

