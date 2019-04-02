Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2019 Sales
- C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
- 4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
- Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
- NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter
Apr 02, 2019, 16:43 ET
PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2019 sales of 214,947 vehicles, an increase of 0.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis versus March 2018.
For the quarter, TMNA reported sales of 543,716 vehicles, a decrease of 3.7 percent on a DSR basis and a 5.0 percent decrease on a volume basis.
Toyota division posted March sales of 185,698 units, down 1.6 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 476,925 vehicles, down 4.8 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis.
"Light trucks and SUVs continue to lead the way for our industry, and Toyota's Tacoma and RAV4 first-quarter sales results are a reflection of the strong consumer appeal of these vehicles," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "Passenger cars, however, remain an important part of Toyota's portfolio. Earlier in the month, we introduced the all-new Corolla — the world's best-selling nameplate — now with a hybrid option, which comes on the heels of Prius AWD, Camry TRD and Avalon TRD introductions. While some of our competitors are abandoning sedans, we remain optimistic about the future of the segment."
Lexus division posted March sales of 29,249 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a DSR basis and up 8.2 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Lexus sales of 66,791 vehicles were up 5.4 percent on a DSR basis and up 4.0 percent on a volume basis.
"Lexus had a solid start to 2019. The launch of the all-new UX was a success in Q1, particularly with the introduction of the UX 250h," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "We are looking forward to continued momentum next quarter with the updated Lexus RC F and limited-edition RC F Track Edition arriving at dealerships this month."
March 2019 Highlights
- C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
- 4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
- Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter; 17 consecutive months of increased sales
- Light trucks marked a best-ever March, with 114,844 in sales
- RAV4 posted sales of 33,166
- Mirai sales increased 112.0 percent; a best-ever March
- NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter
- LX sales up 4.5 percent
- ES sales increased by 25.0 percent
- RC sales up 55.7 percent
- Lexus Hybrid sales up 94.1 percent
*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com
|
CONTACTS:
|
Toyota Business Communications
|
Eric Booth
Karen Nielsen
|
(469) 292-5290
(469) 292-2659
|
Lexus Public Relations
|
Craig Taguchi
Amanda Roark
|
(469) 292-4387
(469) 292-2636
|
Media Web sites:
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
214,947
|
222,787
|
0.1
|
-3.5
|
543,716
|
572,041
|
-3.7
|
-5.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
185,698
|
195,750
|
-1.6
|
-5.1
|
476,925
|
507,824
|
-4.8
|
-6.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
29,249
|
27,037
|
12.2
|
8.2
|
66,791
|
64,217
|
5.4
|
4.0
|
YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)
|
3,947
|
2,918
|
40.3
|
35.3
|
7,710
|
7,506
|
4.1
|
2.7
|
YARIS LIFTBACK
|
52
|
144
|
-62.6
|
-63.9
|
184
|
454
|
-58.9
|
-59.5
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
3,999
|
3,062
|
35.4
|
30.6
|
7,894
|
7,960
|
0.5
|
-0.8
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)
|
2,144
|
2,147
|
3.6
|
-0.1
|
5,263
|
5,029
|
6.0
|
4.7
|
COROLLA SEDAN
|
22,335
|
29,245
|
-23.4
|
-26.2
|
72,590
|
72,791
|
1.0
|
-0.3
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
24,479
|
31,392
|
-19.1
|
-22.0
|
78,606
|
77,820
|
2.3
|
1.0
|
SUPRA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
320
|
491
|
-32.4
|
-34.8
|
807
|
1,182
|
-30.8
|
-31.7
|
MIRAI
|
176
|
83
|
119.9
|
112.0
|
347
|
462
|
-23.9
|
-24.9
|
AVALON
|
2,855
|
4,068
|
-27.2
|
-29.8
|
6,619
|
10,576
|
-36.6
|
-37.4
|
PRIUS
|
5,410
|
8,222
|
-31.8
|
-34.2
|
12,058
|
22,235
|
-45.1
|
-45.8
|
CAMRY
|
33,615
|
35,264
|
-1.1
|
-4.7
|
81,684
|
90,767
|
-8.8
|
-10.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
70,854
|
82,595
|
-11.0
|
-14.2
|
188,017
|
211,016
|
-9.7
|
-10.9
|
CT
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,694
|
2,312
|
-24.0
|
-26.7
|
3,884
|
5,283
|
-25.5
|
-26.5
|
RC
|
422
|
271
|
61.5
|
55.7
|
963
|
618
|
57.9
|
55.8
|
ES
|
4,922
|
3,938
|
29.6
|
25.0
|
11,390
|
9,263
|
24.6
|
23.0
|
GS
|
394
|
754
|
-45.8
|
-47.7
|
955
|
1,763
|
-45.1
|
-45.8
|
LS
|
457
|
1,008
|
-53.0
|
-54.7
|
1,404
|
1,673
|
-15.0
|
-16.1
|
LC
|
141
|
218
|
-32.9
|
-35.3
|
320
|
522
|
-37.9
|
-38.7
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
204
|
200
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
8,030
|
8,502
|
-2.1
|
-5.6
|
18,919
|
19,127
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
78,884
|
91,097
|
-10.2
|
-13.4
|
206,936
|
230,130
|
-8.9
|
-10.1
|
SIENNA
|
8,351
|
7,559
|
14.6
|
10.5
|
18,616
|
23,619
|
-20.1
|
-21.2
|
C-HR
|
5,676
|
5,253
|
12.1
|
8.1
|
14,521
|
13,619
|
8.0
|
6.6
|
RAV4
|
33,166
|
34,937
|
-1.6
|
-5.1
|
83,820
|
91,461
|
-7.1
|
-8.4
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
VENZA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
20,824
|
21,438
|
0.7
|
-2.9
|
52,621
|
52,882
|
0.8
|
-0.5
|
4RUNNER
|
12,510
|
11,761
|
10.3
|
6.4
|
32,829
|
31,550
|
5.4
|
4.1
|
SEQUOIA
|
843
|
1,006
|
-13.1
|
-16.2
|
2,410
|
2,828
|
-13.7
|
-14.8
|
LAND CRUISER
|
324
|
267
|
25.8
|
21.3
|
807
|
764
|
7.0
|
5.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
73,344
|
74,662
|
1.9
|
-1.8
|
187,009
|
193,105
|
-1.9
|
-3.2
|
TACOMA
|
22,798
|
20,250
|
16.8
|
12.6
|
58,183
|
53,779
|
9.6
|
8.2
|
TUNDRA
|
10,351
|
10,697
|
0.3
|
-3.2
|
25,100
|
26,318
|
-3.4
|
-4.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
33,149
|
30,947
|
11.1
|
7.1
|
83,283
|
80,097
|
5.3
|
4.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
114,844
|
113,168
|
5.2
|
1.5
|
288,908
|
296,821
|
-1.4
|
-2.7
|
UX
|
1,776
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3,925
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
5,633
|
5,859
|
-0.3
|
-3.9
|
13,775
|
14,327
|
-2.6
|
-3.9
|
RX
|
10,967
|
9,819
|
15.8
|
11.7
|
23,529
|
23,795
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
GX
|
2,291
|
2,329
|
2.0
|
-1.6
|
5,429
|
5,691
|
-3.3
|
-4.6
|
LX
|
552
|
528
|
8.4
|
4.5
|
1,214
|
1,277
|
-3.7
|
-4.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
21,219
|
18,535
|
18.7
|
14.5
|
47,872
|
45,090
|
7.6
|
6.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
136,063
|
131,703
|
7.1
|
3.3
|
336,780
|
341,911
|
-0.2
|
-1.5
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
28
|
76
|
77
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
20,388
|
29,245
|
-27.7
|
-30.3
|
71,381
|
72,791
|
-0.6
|
-1.9
|
CAMRY
|
33,519
|
33,235
|
4.6
|
0.9
|
81,283
|
82,164
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
AVALON
|
2,855
|
4,068
|
-27.2
|
-29.8
|
6,619
|
10,576
|
-36.6
|
-37.4
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
3,947
|
2,918
|
40.3
|
35.3
|
7,710
|
7,506
|
4.1
|
2.7
|
RAV4
|
12,631
|
14,622
|
-10.4
|
-13.6
|
29,472
|
41,184
|
-27.5
|
-28.4
|
VENZA
|
1
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
20,824
|
21,438
|
0.7
|
-2.9
|
52,620
|
52,882
|
0.8
|
-0.5
|
SIENNA
|
8,351
|
7,559
|
14.6
|
10.5
|
18,616
|
23,619
|
-20.1
|
-21.2
|
SEQUOIA
|
843
|
1,006
|
-13.1
|
-16.2
|
2,410
|
2,828
|
-13.7
|
-14.8
|
TACOMA
|
22,798
|
20,250
|
16.8
|
12.6
|
58,183
|
53,779
|
9.6
|
8.2
|
TUNDRA
|
10,351
|
10,697
|
0.3
|
-3.2
|
25,100
|
26,318
|
-3.4
|
-4.6
|
ES
|
3,882
|
3,507
|
14.8
|
10.7
|
8,844
|
8,282
|
8.2
|
6.8
|
RX
|
9,227
|
8,203
|
16.6
|
12.5
|
19,013
|
21,009
|
-8.3
|
-9.5
|
TOTAL
|
149,617
|
156,748
|
-1.0
|
-4.5
|
381,252
|
402,938
|
-4.1
|
-5.4
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
69.6%
|
70.4%
|
70.1%
|
70.4%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
10,143
|
13,116
|
-19.8
|
-22.7
|
21,022
|
37,966
|
-43.9
|
-44.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
4,148
|
4,995
|
-13.9
|
-17.0
|
10,075
|
10,845
|
-5.9
|
-7.1
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
60,709
|
69,466
|
-9.4
|
-12.6
|
166,993
|
173,037
|
-2.2
|
-3.5
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
3,882
|
3,507
|
14.8
|
10.7
|
8,844
|
8,282
|
8.2
|
6.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
78,882
|
91,084
|
-10.2
|
-13.4
|
206,934
|
230,130
|
-8.9
|
-10.1
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
39,045
|
37,596
|
7.7
|
3.9
|
102,506
|
96,211
|
7.9
|
6.5
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
11,992
|
10,332
|
20.4
|
16.1
|
28,859
|
24,081
|
21.4
|
19.8
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
75,799
|
75,572
|
4.0
|
0.3
|
186,402
|
200,610
|
-5.9
|
-7.1
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
9,227
|
8,203
|
16.6
|
12.5
|
19,013
|
21,009
|
-8.3
|
-9.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
136,063
|
131,703
|
7.1
|
3.3
|
336,780
|
341,911
|
-0.2
|
-1.5
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
28
|
76
|
77
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
5,410
|
8,222
|
-31.8%
|
12,058
|
22,235
|
-45.1%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
745
|
0
|
0.0%
|
755
|
0
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,606
|
2,125
|
27.2%
|
6,366
|
5,303
|
21.6%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
734
|
828
|
-8.1%
|
1,793
|
1,818
|
-0.1%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
176
|
83
|
119.9%
|
347
|
462
|
-23.9%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,252
|
1,401
|
-7.3%
|
3,404
|
3,471
|
-0.6%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
892
|
4,128
|
-77.6%
|
2,829
|
11,289
|
-74.6%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
844
|
388
|
125.6%
|
1,890
|
865
|
121.4%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
4
|
10
|
-60%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
889
|
0
|
0.0%
|
1,983
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
891
|
735
|
25.70%
|
2,301
|
1711
|
36.30%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,522
|
965
|
63.60%
|
3,441
|
2216
|
57.30%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
15
|
41
|
-62.10%
|
33
|
68
|
-50.80%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
4
|
13
|
-68%
|
7
|
30
|
-76.40%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
1
|
-100%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
15,980
|
18,932
|
-12.50%
|
37,211
|
49,482
|
-23.80%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
11,815
|
16,787
|
-27.00%
|
27,550
|
44,578
|
-37.40%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
4,165
|
2,145
|
101.40%
|
9,659
|
4,904
|
99.60%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article