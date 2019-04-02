Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2019 Sales

- C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

- 4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

- Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

- NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter

PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2019 sales of 214,947 vehicles, an increase of 0.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis versus March 2018.

For the quarter, TMNA reported sales of 543,716 vehicles, a decrease of 3.7 percent on a DSR basis and a 5.0 percent decrease on a volume basis.

Toyota division posted March sales of 185,698 units, down 1.6 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 476,925 vehicles, down 4.8 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis.

"Light trucks and SUVs continue to lead the way for our industry, and Toyota's Tacoma and RAV4 first-quarter sales results are a reflection of the strong consumer appeal of these vehicles," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "Passenger cars, however, remain an important part of Toyota's portfolio. Earlier in the month, we introduced the all-new Corolla — the world's best-selling nameplate — now with a hybrid option, which comes on the heels of Prius AWD, Camry TRD and Avalon TRD introductions. While some of our competitors are abandoning sedans, we remain optimistic about the future of the segment."

Lexus division posted March sales of 29,249 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a DSR basis and up 8.2 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Lexus sales of 66,791 vehicles were up 5.4 percent on a DSR basis and up 4.0 percent on a volume basis.

"Lexus had a solid start to 2019. The launch of the all-new UX was a success in Q1, particularly with the introduction of the UX 250h," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. "We are looking forward to continued momentum next quarter with the updated Lexus RC F and limited-edition RC F Track Edition arriving at dealerships this month."

March 2019 Highlights  

  • C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
  • 4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter
  • Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter; 17 consecutive months of increased sales
  • Light trucks marked a best-ever March, with 114,844 in sales
  • RAV4 posted sales of 33,166
  • Mirai sales increased 112.0 percent; a best-ever March
  • NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter
  • LX sales up 4.5 percent
  • ES sales increased by 25.0 percent
  • RC sales up 55.7 percent
  • Lexus Hybrid sales up 94.1 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we operate 14 manufacturing plants (10 in the U.S.) and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018 – and about 87 percent of all Toyota vehicles sold over the past 16 years are still on the road today.  

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

March 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

214,947

222,787

0.1

-3.5

543,716

572,041

-3.7

-5.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

185,698

195,750

-1.6

-5.1

476,925

507,824

-4.8

-6.1

TOTAL LEXUS

29,249

27,037

12.2

8.2

66,791

64,217

5.4

4.0

YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)

3,947

2,918

40.3

35.3

7,710

7,506

4.1

2.7

YARIS LIFTBACK

52

144

-62.6

-63.9

184

454

-58.9

-59.5

TOTAL YARIS

3,999

3,062

35.4

30.6

7,894

7,960

0.5

-0.8

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)

2,144

2,147

3.6

-0.1

5,263

5,029

6.0

4.7

COROLLA SEDAN

22,335

29,245

-23.4

-26.2

72,590

72,791

1.0

-0.3

TOTAL COROLLA

24,479

31,392

-19.1

-22.0

78,606

77,820

2.3

1.0

SUPRA

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

0

0.0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

320

491

-32.4

-34.8

807

1,182

-30.8

-31.7

MIRAI

176

83

119.9

112.0

347

462

-23.9

-24.9

AVALON

2,855

4,068

-27.2

-29.8

6,619

10,576

-36.6

-37.4

PRIUS

5,410

8,222

-31.8

-34.2

12,058

22,235

-45.1

-45.8

CAMRY

33,615

35,264

-1.1

-4.7

81,684

90,767

-8.8

-10.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

70,854

82,595

-11.0

-14.2

188,017

211,016

-9.7

-10.9

CT

0

1

-100

-100

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,694

2,312

-24.0

-26.7

3,884

5,283

-25.5

-26.5

RC

422

271

61.5

55.7

963

618

57.9

55.8

ES

4,922

3,938

29.6

25.0

11,390

9,263

24.6

23.0

GS

394

754

-45.8

-47.7

955

1,763

-45.1

-45.8

LS

457

1,008

-53.0

-54.7

1,404

1,673

-15.0

-16.1

LC

141

218

-32.9

-35.3

320

522

-37.9

-38.7

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

1

204

200

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

8,030

8,502

-2.1

-5.6

18,919

19,127

0.2

-1.1

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

78,884

91,097

-10.2

-13.4

206,936

230,130

-8.9

-10.1

SIENNA

8,351

7,559

14.6

10.5

18,616

23,619

-20.1

-21.2

C-HR

5,676

5,253

12.1

8.1

14,521

13,619

8.0

6.6

RAV4

33,166

34,937

-1.6

-5.1

83,820

91,461

-7.1

-8.4

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

0

1

-100

-100

VENZA

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

20,824

21,438

0.7

-2.9

52,621

52,882

0.8

-0.5

4RUNNER

12,510

11,761

10.3

6.4

32,829

31,550

5.4

4.1

SEQUOIA

843

1,006

-13.1

-16.2

2,410

2,828

-13.7

-14.8

LAND CRUISER

324

267

25.8

21.3

807

764

7.0

5.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

73,344

74,662

1.9

-1.8

187,009

193,105

-1.9

-3.2

TACOMA

22,798

20,250

16.8

12.6

58,183

53,779

9.6

8.2

TUNDRA

10,351

10,697

0.3

-3.2

25,100

26,318

-3.4

-4.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

33,149

30,947

11.1

7.1

83,283

80,097

5.3

4.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

114,844

113,168

5.2

1.5

288,908

296,821

-1.4

-2.7

UX

1,776

0

0.0

0.0

3,925

0

0.0

0.0

NX

5,633

5,859

-0.3

-3.9

13,775

14,327

-2.6

-3.9

RX

10,967

9,819

15.8

11.7

23,529

23,795

0.2

-1.1

GX

2,291

2,329

2.0

-1.6

5,429

5,691

-3.3

-4.6

LX

552

528

8.4

4.5

1,214

1,277

-3.7

-4.9

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

21,219

18,535

18.7

14.5

47,872

45,090

7.6

6.2

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

136,063

131,703

7.1

3.3

336,780

341,911

-0.2

-1.5

Selling Days

27

28

76

77

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY


March 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

20,388

29,245

-27.7

-30.3

71,381

72,791

-0.6

-1.9

CAMRY

33,519

33,235

4.6

0.9

81,283

82,164

0.2

-1.1

AVALON

2,855

4,068

-27.2

-29.8

6,619

10,576

-36.6

-37.4

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

3,947

2,918

40.3

35.3

7,710

7,506

4.1

2.7

RAV4

12,631

14,622

-10.4

-13.6

29,472

41,184

-27.5

-28.4

VENZA

1

0

0.0

0.0

1

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

20,824

21,438

0.7

-2.9

52,620

52,882

0.8

-0.5

SIENNA

8,351

7,559

14.6

10.5

18,616

23,619

-20.1

-21.2

SEQUOIA

843

1,006

-13.1

-16.2

2,410

2,828

-13.7

-14.8

TACOMA

22,798

20,250

16.8

12.6

58,183

53,779

9.6

8.2

TUNDRA

10,351

10,697

0.3

-3.2

25,100

26,318

-3.4

-4.6

ES

3,882

3,507

14.8

10.7

8,844

8,282

8.2

6.8

RX

9,227

8,203

16.6

12.5

19,013

21,009

-8.3

-9.5

TOTAL

149,617

156,748

-1.0

-4.5

381,252

402,938

-4.1

-5.4

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

69.6%

70.4%

70.1%

70.4%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

10,143

13,116

-19.8

-22.7

21,022

37,966

-43.9

-44.6

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

4,148

4,995

-13.9

-17.0

10,075

10,845

-5.9

-7.1

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

60,709

69,466

-9.4

-12.6

166,993

173,037

-2.2

-3.5

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,882

3,507

14.8

10.7

8,844

8,282

8.2

6.8

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

78,882

91,084

-10.2

-13.4

206,934

230,130

-8.9

-10.1

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

39,045

37,596

7.7

3.9

102,506

96,211

7.9

6.5

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

11,992

10,332

20.4

16.1

28,859

24,081

21.4

19.8

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

75,799

75,572

4.0

0.3

186,402

200,610

-5.9

-7.1

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

9,227

8,203

16.6

12.5

19,013

21,009

-8.3

-9.5

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

136,063

131,703

7.1

3.3

336,780

341,911

-0.2

-1.5

Selling Days

27

28

76

77

TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

March 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019

2018

DSR %

2019

2018

DSR %

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

5,410

8,222

-31.8%

12,058

22,235

-45.1%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

745

0

0.0%

755

0

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,606

2,125

27.2%

6,366

5,303

21.6%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

734

828

-8.1%

1,793

1,818

-0.1%

TOYOTA MIRAI

176

83

119.9%

347

462

-23.9%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,252

1,401

-7.3%

3,404

3,471

-0.6%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

892

4,128

-77.6%

2,829

11,289

-74.6%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

844

388

125.6%

1,890

865

121.4%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

2

-100.0%

4

10

-60%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

889

0

0.0%

1,983

0

0

LEXUS NX HYBRID

891

735

25.70%

2,301

1711

36.30%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,522

965

63.60%

3,441

2216

57.30%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

15

41

-62.10%

33

68

-50.80%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

4

13

-68%

7

30

-76.40%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

1

-100%

0

4

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

15,980

18,932

-12.50%

37,211

49,482

-23.80%








TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

11,815

16,787

-27.00%

27,550

44,578

-37.40%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

4,165

2,145

101.40%

9,659

4,904

99.60%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

