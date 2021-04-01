Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2021 U.S. Sales

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2021 U.S. sales of 253,783 vehicles, an increase of 87 percent on a volume basis and up 79.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to March 2020.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 603,066 vehicles, a 21.6 percent increase on a volume basis and 24.9 percent increase on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted March sales of 220,597 vehicles, up 83.6 percent on a volume basis and up 76.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota reported sales of 528,813 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 23.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 33,186 vehicles, up 112.9 percent on a volume basis and up 104.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 74,253 vehicles, up 31.8 percent on a volume basis and up 35.3 percent on a DSR basis.

March and First Quarter 2021 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

Number one manufacturer of APV sales – hybrids, electrified, fuel cell for the month and quarter

APV sales mix represented nearly 24 percent of TMNA's total March volume; APV sales mix represented nearly 23 percent of total quarterly volume

March APV sales totaled 60,133 vehicles, an increase of 290.7 percent

First quarter APV sales totaled 138,326 vehicles, an increase of 152 percent

Starting in April, TMNA will introduce 25 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles over a 16-month period; two will be battery electric vehicles, one will be a plug-in electric vehicle and nearly half will be sedans

With the addition of the Lexus LS Hybrid on sale later this spring, TMNA offers 17 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup

Total passenger car sales up 60.1 percent for the month; up 6.4 percent for the quarter

Total truck/SUV sales up 103.4 percent for the month; up 30.4 percent for the quarter

SmartPath and Monogram online sales tools continue to gain momentum and satisfy customers

Toyota Division:

Division's APV sales more than tripled in March, up 322.8 percent; up 152 percent for the quarter

APV sales led by RAV4, Sienna, Highlander and Venza

Prius sales up 140.7 percent in March; up 22.4 percent for the quarter

Mirai best-ever month and quarter

Tacoma sales up 69.6 percent in March; up 23.9 percent for the quarter

Best-ever March sales: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Prius Prime, 4Runner, Tacoma, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Venza, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid

Lexus Division:

Division's second best-ever first quarter sales

Best-ever March sales for Lexus Division

Division's hybrid sales up 125.9 percent in March; up 43.1 percent for the quarter

Hybrid sales led by RX, UX and NX

IS sales up 175.4 percent in March; up 122.3 percent for the quarter

Passenger car sales up 89.1 percent in March; up 31.0 percent for the quarter

LUV sales up 122.1 in March; up 31.2 percent for the quarter

Best-ever March sales: total vehicles, total hybrids, total LUVs, total LC, total NX and NX Hybrid, total RX, RXg, RX L and RX Hybrid L and GX

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY March 2021

2021 2020 DSR % VOL % 2021 2020 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 253,783 135,730 79.8 87.0 603,066 495,747 24.9 21.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 220,597 120,145 76.5 83.6 528,813 439,402 23.6 20.3 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 33,186 15,585 104.7 112.9 74,253 56,345 35.3 31.8 YARIS 45 591 -92.7 -92.4 131 2,416 -94.4 -94.6 COROLLA 30,908 19,147 55.2 61.4 72,520 69,214 7.6 4.8 SUPRA 828 273 191.6 203.3 1,725 1,013 74.9 70.3 86 (INCL FR-S) 333 202 58.5 64.9 764 704 11.5 8.5 MIRAI 715 31 2118.0 2207.0 869 147 507.1 491.2 AVALON 2,125 1,020 100.3 108.3 5,136 4,080 29.3 25.9 PRIUS 6,889 2,862 131.4 140.7 14,050 11,483 25.7 22.4 CAMRY 32,541 23,119 35.3 40.8 78,151 77,188 4.0 1.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 74,384 47,245 51.4 57.4 173,346 166,245 7.1 4.3 IS 2,514 913 164.8 175.4 6,028 2,712 128.3 122.3 RC 357 169 103.1 111.2 777 757 5.4 2.6 ES 4,664 2,854 57.1 63.4 10,192 9,247 13.2 10.2 GS 7 173 -96.1 -96.0 52 624 -91.4 -91.7 LS 403 162 139.2 148.8 1,137 801 45.8 41.9 LC 238 56 308.7 325.0 654 240 179.9 172.5 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 8,183 4,327 81.8 89.1 18,840 14,383 34.5 31.0 TOTAL TMNA CAR 82,567 51,572 53.9 60.1 192,186 180,628 9.3 6.4 C-HR 4,513 2,972 46.0 51.9 10,401 10,372 3.0 0.3 RAV4 47,078 24,875 82.0 89.3 114,255 97,631 20.2 17.0 VENZA 6,512 0 0 0 13,623 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 27,993 10,707 151.4 161.4 63,831 47,890 36.9 33.3 4RUNNER 12,955 7,818 59.3 65.7 37,263 28,072 36.3 32.7 SEQUOIA 752 332 117.8 126.5 2,037 1,408 48.6 44.7 LAND CRUISER 640 173 255.7 269.9 1,896 614 217.1 208.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 100,443 46,877 106.0 114.3 243,306 185,987 34.4 30.8 SIENNA 11,796 3,164 258.5 272.8 26,578 11,876 129.8 123.8 TACOMA 26,993 15,915 63.1 69.6 66,449 53,636 27.2 23.9 TUNDRA 6,981 6,944 -3.3 0.5 19,134 21,658 -9.3 -11.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 33,974 22,859 42.9 48.6 85,583 75,294 16.7 13.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 146,213 72,900 92.9 100.6 355,467 273,157 33.6 30.1 UX 1,826 984 78.4 85.6 3,993 3,838 6.9 4.0 NX 6,466 3,175 95.8 103.7 14,462 11,309 31.3 27.9 RX 12,950 5,534 125.0 134.0 27,941 20,847 37.7 34.0 GX 3,337 1,350 137.7 147.2 7,677 5,122 53.9 49.9 LX 424 215 89.6 97.2 1,340 846 62.7 58.4 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 25,003 11,258 113.5 122.1 55,413 41,962 35.6 32.1 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 171,216 84,158 95.6 103.4 410,880 315,119 33.9 30.4 Selling Days 26 25



TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY March 2021

2021 2020 DSR % VOL% 2021 2020 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 3,279 1,942 62.4 68.8 7,051 7,270 -0.4 -3.0 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 3,610 920 277.3 292.4 6,999 4,213 70.6 66.1 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,275 951 231.1 244.4 7,301 3,529 112.5 106.9 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 4,171 1,506 166.3 177.0 10,264 5,874 79.5 74.7 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 909 348 151.2 161.2 2,088 1,256 70.7 66.2 TOYOTA MIRAI 715 31 2118.0 2207.0 869 147 507.1 491.2 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 11,634 0 0 0 26,044 0 0 0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 7,557 1,344 440.7 462.3 18,816 3,698 422.6 408.8 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 11,692 5,840 92.5 100.2 29,471 23,736 27.5 24.2 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,114 0 0 0 2,792 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 6,512 0 0 0 13,623 0 0 0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,090 514 103.9 112.1 2,500 1,823 40.8 37.1 LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,323 620 105.2 113.4 2,898 2,101 41.7 37.9 LEXUS NX HYBRID 1,205 494 134.5 143.9 2,872 1,746 68.9 64.5 LEXUS RX HYBRID 2,046 873 125.4 134.4 4,730 3,381 43.7 39.9 LEXUS LS HYBRID 1 5 -80.8 -80.0 4 36 -88.6 -88.9 LEXUS LC HYBRID 0 2 -100 -100 3 4 -23.0 -25.0 TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 60,133 15,390 275.7 290.7 138,326 58,814 141.5 135.2 TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 54,468 12,882 306.6 322.8 125,318 49,723 158.8 152.0 TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 5,665 2,508 117.2 125.9 13,008 9,091 47.0 43.1 Selling Days 26 25



