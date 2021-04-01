Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2021 U.S. Sales

Continued leadership of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, electrified and fuel cell

-- March total APV sales up nearly three-fold, represent nearly 24 percent of total sales volume

-- All-time best-ever quarter sales for APVs

-- Best-ever March sales for Toyota Motor North America, Toyota and Lexus Divisions

-- Starting in April, TMNA will introduce 25 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles over a 16-month period; two will be battery electric vehicles, one will be a plug-in electric vehicle and nearly half will be sedans

-- With the addition of the Lexus LS Hybrid on sale later this spring, TMNA offers 17 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2021 U.S. sales of 253,783 vehicles, an increase of 87 percent on a volume basis and up 79.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to March 2020.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 603,066 vehicles, a 21.6 percent increase on a volume basis and 24.9 percent increase on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted March sales of 220,597 vehicles, up 83.6 percent on a volume basis and up 76.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota reported sales of 528,813 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 23.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 33,186 vehicles, up 112.9 percent on a volume basis and up 104.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 74,253 vehicles, up 31.8 percent on a volume basis and up 35.3 percent on a DSR basis.

March and First Quarter 2021 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

  • Number one manufacturer of APV sales – hybrids, electrified, fuel cell for the month and quarter
  • APV sales mix represented nearly 24 percent of TMNA's total March volume; APV sales mix represented nearly 23 percent of total quarterly volume
  • March APV sales totaled 60,133 vehicles, an increase of 290.7 percent
  • First quarter APV sales totaled 138,326 vehicles, an increase of 152 percent
  • Starting in April, TMNA will introduce 25 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles over a 16-month period; two will be battery electric vehicles, one will be a plug-in electric vehicle and nearly half will be sedans
  • With the addition of the Lexus LS Hybrid on sale later this spring, TMNA offers 17 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
  • Total passenger car sales up 60.1 percent for the month; up 6.4 percent for the quarter
  • Total truck/SUV sales up 103.4 percent for the month; up 30.4 percent for the quarter
  • SmartPath and Monogram online sales tools continue to gain momentum and satisfy customers

Toyota Division:

  • Division's APV sales more than tripled in March, up 322.8 percent; up 152 percent for the quarter
  • APV sales led by RAV4, Sienna, Highlander and Venza
  • Prius sales up 140.7 percent in March; up 22.4 percent for the quarter
  • Mirai best-ever month and quarter
  • Tacoma sales up 69.6 percent in March; up 23.9 percent for the quarter
  • Best-ever March sales: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Prius Prime, 4Runner, Tacoma, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Venza, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid

Lexus Division:

  • Division's second best-ever first quarter sales
  • Best-ever March sales for Lexus Division
  • Division's hybrid sales up 125.9 percent in March; up 43.1 percent for the quarter
  • Hybrid sales led by RX, UX and NX
  • IS sales up 175.4 percent in March; up 122.3 percent for the quarter
  • Passenger car sales up 89.1 percent in March; up 31.0 percent for the quarter
  • LUV sales up 122.1 in March; up 31.2 percent for the quarter
  • Best-ever March sales: total vehicles, total hybrids, total LUVs, total LC, total NX and NX Hybrid, total RX, RXg, RX L and RX Hybrid L and GX

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. 

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

March 2021

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2021

2020

DSR %

VOL %

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

253,783

135,730

79.8

87.0

603,066

495,747

24.9

21.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

220,597

120,145

76.5

83.6

528,813

439,402

23.6

20.3

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

33,186

15,585

104.7

112.9

74,253

56,345

35.3

31.8

YARIS

45

591

-92.7

-92.4

131

2,416

-94.4

-94.6

COROLLA

30,908

19,147

55.2

61.4

72,520

69,214

7.6

4.8

SUPRA

828

273

191.6

203.3

1,725

1,013

74.9

70.3

86 (INCL FR-S)

333

202

58.5

64.9

764

704

11.5

8.5

MIRAI

715

31

2118.0

2207.0

869

147

507.1

491.2

AVALON

2,125

1,020

100.3

108.3

5,136

4,080

29.3

25.9

PRIUS

6,889

2,862

131.4

140.7

14,050

11,483

25.7

22.4

CAMRY

32,541

23,119

35.3

40.8

78,151

77,188

4.0

1.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

74,384

47,245

51.4

57.4

173,346

166,245

7.1

4.3

IS

2,514

913

164.8

175.4

6,028

2,712

128.3

122.3

RC

357

169

103.1

111.2

777

757

5.4

2.6

ES

4,664

2,854

57.1

63.4

10,192

9,247

13.2

10.2

GS

7

173

-96.1

-96.0

52

624

-91.4

-91.7

LS

403

162

139.2

148.8

1,137

801

45.8

41.9

LC

238

56

308.7

325.0

654

240

179.9

172.5

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

8,183

4,327

81.8

89.1

18,840

14,383

34.5

31.0

TOTAL TMNA CAR

82,567

51,572

53.9

60.1

192,186

180,628

9.3

6.4

C-HR

4,513

2,972

46.0

51.9

10,401

10,372

3.0

0.3

RAV4

47,078

24,875

82.0

89.3

114,255

97,631

20.2

17.0

VENZA

6,512

0

0

0

13,623

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

27,993

10,707

151.4

161.4

63,831

47,890

36.9

33.3

4RUNNER

12,955

7,818

59.3

65.7

37,263

28,072

36.3

32.7

SEQUOIA

752

332

117.8

126.5

2,037

1,408

48.6

44.7

LAND CRUISER

640

173

255.7

269.9

1,896

614

217.1

208.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

100,443

46,877

106.0

114.3

243,306

185,987

34.4

30.8

SIENNA

11,796

3,164

258.5

272.8

26,578

11,876

129.8

123.8

TACOMA

26,993

15,915

63.1

69.6

66,449

53,636

27.2

23.9

TUNDRA

6,981

6,944

-3.3

0.5

19,134

21,658

-9.3

-11.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

33,974

22,859

42.9

48.6

85,583

75,294

16.7

13.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

146,213

72,900

92.9

100.6

355,467

273,157

33.6

30.1

UX

1,826

984

78.4

85.6

3,993

3,838

6.9

4.0

NX

6,466

3,175

95.8

103.7

14,462

11,309

31.3

27.9

RX

12,950

5,534

125.0

134.0

27,941

20,847

37.7

34.0

GX

3,337

1,350

137.7

147.2

7,677

5,122

53.9

49.9

LX

424

215

89.6

97.2

1,340

846

62.7

58.4

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

25,003

11,258

113.5

122.1

55,413

41,962

35.6

32.1

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

171,216

84,158

95.6

103.4

410,880

315,119

33.9

30.4

Selling Days

26

25

74

76

DSR = Daily Selling Rate

























TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY

March 2021

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL%

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

3,279

1,942

62.4

68.8

7,051

7,270

-0.4

-3.0

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

3,610

920

277.3

292.4

6,999

4,213

70.6

66.1

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,275

951

231.1

244.4

7,301

3,529

112.5

106.9

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

4,171

1,506

166.3

177.0

10,264

5,874

79.5

74.7

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

909

348

151.2

161.2

2,088

1,256

70.7

66.2

TOYOTA MIRAI

715

31

2118.0

2207.0

869

147

507.1

491.2

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

11,634

0

0

0

26,044

0

0

0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

7,557

1,344

440.7

462.3

18,816

3,698

422.6

408.8

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

11,692

5,840

92.5

100.2

29,471

23,736

27.5

24.2

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

1,114

0

0

0

2,792

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

6,512

0

0

0

13,623

0

0

0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,090

514

103.9

112.1

2,500

1,823

40.8

37.1

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,323

620

105.2

113.4

2,898

2,101

41.7

37.9

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1,205

494

134.5

143.9

2,872

1,746

68.9

64.5

LEXUS RX HYBRID

2,046

873

125.4

134.4

4,730

3,381

43.7

39.9

LEXUS LS HYBRID

1

5

-80.8

-80.0

4

36

-88.6

-88.9

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

2

-100

-100

3

4

-23.0

-25.0

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

60,133

15,390

275.7

290.7

138,326

58,814

141.5

135.2

TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

54,468

12,882

306.6

322.8

125,318

49,723

158.8

152.0

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

5,665

2,508

117.2

125.9

13,008

9,091

47.0

43.1

Selling Days

26

25

74

76

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

