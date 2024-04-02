Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2024 U.S. Sales

•   First quarter sales of electrified vehicles surges 74 percent on a volume basis; represents 36.6 percent of total sales volume

•   27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2024 U.S. sales of 214,894 vehicles, up 21.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 78,157, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 565,098 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 17.2 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 206,850, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 184,123 vehicles, up 22.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 486,627 vehicles, up 21.3 percent on a volume basis and up 18.1 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 30,771 vehicles, up 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 78,471 vehicles, up 15.0 percent on a volume basis and up 12.0 percent on a DSR basis, the division's best-ever first quarter.

"Thanks to our diverse portfolio of 27 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands, customer demand for our products continued to grow in March and in the first quarter," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "Our teams are preparing to launch more than 20 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles later this year including the all-new 2024 Tacoma with available hybrid powertrain, plus the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser and 2025 Camry, both exclusively with hybrid powertrains, offering even more electrified options that fits customers' lifestyles and needs."

March and First Quarter 2024 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

  • March sales of electrified vehicles were 78,157, surging 60.9 percent, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume
  • First quarter sales of electrified vehicles were 206,850, surging 74.1 percent, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume
  • Cars up 36.2 percent in March and up 31.2 percent in the first quarter
  • Trucks including SUVs up 16.1 percent in March and up 16.0 percent in the first quarter
  • 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

Toyota Division:

  • March sales were 184,123, up 22.7 percent
  • First quarter sales were 486,627, up 21.3 percent
  • March electrified vehicle sales were 66,492, up 57.0 percent
  • First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 177,778, up 76.4 percent
  • Cars up 40.8 percent in March and up 35.5 percent in the first quarter
  • SUVs up 30.9 percent in March and up 31.9 percent in the first quarter
  • Trucks up 15.3 percent in March and up 15.2 percent in the first quarter
  • Prius, Prius Prime, Camry HEV, Crown and RAV4 HEV all posted strong triple-digit gains in the first quarter
  • All-electric bZ4X sales were up 13.1 percent in March and up 11.7 percent in the first quarter
  • Total RAV4 sales were up 45.1 percent in March and up 47.4 percent in the first quarter
  • 4Runner sales were up 70.4 percent in March and up 60.2 percent in the first quarter
  • Sienna sales were up 53.2 percent in the first quarter
  • Tundra sales were up 41.3 percent in March and up 31.0 percent in the first quarter
  • Best-ever March sales:
    • GR 86
    • bZ4X
    • GR Corolla
    • Crown
    • RAV4 PRIME
  • All-time best-ever month:
    • Corolla HEV
    • Corolla Cross HEV
    • Crown
    • RAV4 HEV
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra HEV
  • Best-ever first quarter:
    • bZ4X
    • GR Corolla
    • Corolla HEV
    • Corolla Cross
    • Crown
    • RAV4 HEV
    • RAV4 PRIME
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:

  • March sales were 30,771, up 16.7 percent
  • Record first quarter sales of 78,471, up 15.0 percent
  • March electrified vehicle sales were 11,665, up 87.5 percent
  • First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 29,072, up 61.1 percent
  • Cars up 4.5 percent in March
  • Trucks up 20.6 percent in March and up 20.0 percent in the first quarter
  • ES HEV, NX HEV, NX PHEV, RX HEV and LS HEV all posted strong double-digit gains in the first quarter
  • All-electric RZ sales were up 363.8 percent in March and up 766.5 percent in the first quarter
  • LS sales were up 5.6 percent in March and up 18.6 percent in the first quarter
  • LC sales were up 21.6 percent in March and up 13.9 percent in the first quarter
  • Total NX sales were up 15.9 percent in March and up 10.0 percent in the first quarter
  • Strong sales of the all-new TX; 9,956 sold in the first quarter
  • Best-ever March sales:
    • Total NX
    • NX HEV
    • NX PHEV
    • RX HEV
    • RZ
  • Best-ever first quarter:
    • Total vehicles
    • Total LUVs
    • Total NX
    • NX HEV
    • NX PHEV
    • RX HEV

Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.  

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
[email protected]

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

March 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

214,894

176,456

21.8

21.8

565,098

469,558

17.2

20.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

184,123

150,099

22.7

22.7

486,627

401,306

18.1

21.3

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

30,771

26,357

16.7

16.7

78,471

68,252

12.0

15.0

COROLLA

22,328

13,528

65.1

65.1

60,071

42,975

36.2

39.8

SUPRA

202

247

-18.2

-18.2

484

871

-45.9

-44.4

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

1,364

1,005

35.7

35.7

2,041

2,038

-2.5

0.1

MIRAI

71

208

-65.9

-65.9

172

668

-74.9

-74.3

CROWN

2,970

1,335

122.5

122.5

7,685

1,393

437.4

451.7

PRIUS

4,092

2,236

83.0

83.0

13,327

5,586

132.4

138.6

CAMRY

30,323

25,010

21.2

21.2

78,337

66,037

15.5

18.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

61,350

43,574

40.8

40.8

162,122

119,606

32.0

35.5

IS

2,227

2,032

9.6

9.6

5,007

5,361

-9.0

-6.6

RC

145

132

9.8

9.8

410

380

5.1

7.9

ES

3,799

3,768

0.8

0.8

8,471

8,679

-4.9

-2.4

LS

247

234

5.6

5.6

683

576

15.5

18.6

LC

203

167

21.6

21.6

493

433

10.9

13.9

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

6,621

6,333

4.5

4.5

15,064

15,430

-4.9

-2.4

TOTAL TMNA CAR

67,971

49,907

36.2

36.2

177,186

135,036

27.8

31.2

BZ4X

827

731

13.1

13.1

1,897

1,698

8.8

11.7

RAV4

45,340

31,258

45.1

45.1

124,822

84,704

43.5

47.4

COROLLA CROSS

7,781

5,995

29.8

29.8

19,028

14,514

27.7

31.1

VENZA

3,348

2,159

55.1

55.1

7,961

7,466

3.9

6.6

HIGHLANDER

11,538

22,259

-48.2

-48.2

32,033

55,344

-43.6

-42.1

GRAND HIGHLANDER

10,077

0

0

0

25,136

0

0

0

4RUNNER

12,756

7,487

70.4

70.4

33,823

21,116

56.0

60.2

SEQUOIA

2,254

1,808

24.7

24.7

5,958

4,384

32.4

35.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

93,921

71,757

30.9

30.9

250,658

189,979

28.5

31.9

SIENNA

5,205

5,236

-0.6

-0.6

16,074

10,487

49.3

53.3

TACOMA

8,310

18,674

-55.5

-55.5

21,558

53,583

-60.8

-59.8

TUNDRA

15,337

10,858

41.3

41.3

36,215

27,651

27.6

31.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

23,647

29,532

-19.9

-19.9

57,773

81,234

-30.7

-28.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

122,773

106,525

15.3

15.3

324,505

281,700

12.2

15.2

UX

1,178

1,250

-5.8

-5.8

2,701

3,192

-17.6

-15.4

NX

6,724

5,801

15.9

15.9

17,119

15,556

7.2

10.0

RZ

858

185

363.8

363.8

1,603

185

744.0

766.5

RX

10,599

9,344

13.4

13.4

26,473

25,947

-0.6

2.0

TX

3,649

0

0

0

9,956

0

0

0

GX

583

2,472

-76.4

-76.4

3,858

6,370

-41.0

-39.4

LX

559

972

-42.5

-42.5

1,697

1,572

5.1

8.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

24,150

20,024

20.6

20.6

63,407

52,822

16.9

20.0

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

146,923

126,549

16.1

16.1

387,912

334,522

12.9

16.0

Selling Days

27

27

77

75

DSR = Daily Selling Rate


























             TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY                                                                                                                                         

March 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

2024

2023

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,596

2,219

17.0

17.0

9,420

4,592

99.8

105.1

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,496

17

8,700.0

8,700.0

3,907

994

282.8

293.1

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

6,137

3,419

79.5

79.5

15,589

12,454

21.9

25.2

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,424

1,335

81.6

81.6

8,986

3,702

136.4

142.7

TOYOTA MIRAI

71

208

-65.9

-65.9

172

668

-74.9

-74.3

TOYOTA CROWN

2,970

1,335

122.5

122.5

7,685

1,393

437.4

451.7

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

5,205

5,235

-0.6

-0.6

16,072

10,486

49.3

53.3

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,094

10,261

-79.6

-79.6

6,109

20,927

-71.6

-70.8

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

4,002

0

0

0

8,900

0

0

0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,254

1,804

24.9

24.9

5,957

4,369

32.8

36.3

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

827

731

13.1

13.1

1,897

1,698

8.8

11.7

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

21,801

8,460

157.7

157.7

57,875

19,633

187.1

194.8

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,826

2,605

8.5

8.5

7,767

5,416

39.7

43.4

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

3,075

0

0

0

7,464

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

3,348

2,159

55.1

55.1

7,961

7,466

3.9

6.6

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

5,366

2,570

108.8

108.8

12,015

6,989

67.4

71.9

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,413

941

50.2

50.2

3,354

2,229

46.6

50.5

LEXUS UX HYBRID

1,178

1,250

-5.8

-5.8

2,701

3,191

-17.6

-15.4

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,249

1,043

115.6

115.6

6,790

3,807

73.7

78.4

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

571

473

20.7

20.7

1,408

959

43.0

46.8

LEXUS RZ BEV

858

185

363.8

363.8

1,603

185

744.0

766.5

LEXUS RX HYBRID

4,325

2,315

86.8

86.8

10,403

7,641

32.6

36.1

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

394

0

0

0

1,082

0

0

0

LEXUS TX HYBRID

593

0

0

0

1,524

0

0

0

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

68

0

0

0

168

0

0

0

LEXUS LS HYBRID

14

12

16.7

16.7

35

25

36.4

40.0

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

3

-33.3

-33.3

4

9

-56.7

-55.6

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

78,157

48,581

60.9

60.9

206,850

118,839

69.5

74.1

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

66,492

42,359

57.0

57.0

177,778

100,793

71.8

76.4

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

11,665

6,222

87.5

87.5

29,072

18,046

56.9

61.1

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

36.4 %

27.5 %

36.6 %

25.3 %

Selling Days

27

27

77

75

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

