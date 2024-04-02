Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2024 U.S. Sales

02 Apr, 2024, 11:30 ET
• First quarter sales of electrified vehicles surges 74 percent on a volume basis; represents 36.6 percent of total sales volume
• 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2024 U.S. sales of 214,894 vehicles, up 21.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 78,157, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 565,098 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 17.2 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 206,850, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted March sales of 184,123 vehicles, up 22.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 486,627 vehicles, up 21.3 percent on a volume basis and up 18.1 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 30,771 vehicles, up 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 78,471 vehicles, up 15.0 percent on a volume basis and up 12.0 percent on a DSR basis, the division's best-ever first quarter.
"Thanks to our diverse portfolio of 27 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands, customer demand for our products continued to grow in March and in the first quarter," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "Our teams are preparing to launch more than 20 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles later this year including the all-new 2024 Tacoma with available hybrid powertrain, plus the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser and 2025 Camry, both exclusively with hybrid powertrains, offering even more electrified options that fits customers' lifestyles and needs."
March and First Quarter 2024 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- March sales of electrified vehicles were 78,157, surging 60.9 percent, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles were 206,850, surging 74.1 percent, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume
- Cars up 36.2 percent in March and up 31.2 percent in the first quarter
- Trucks including SUVs up 16.1 percent in March and up 16.0 percent in the first quarter
- 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
Toyota Division:
- March sales were 184,123, up 22.7 percent
- First quarter sales were 486,627, up 21.3 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales were 66,492, up 57.0 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 177,778, up 76.4 percent
- Cars up 40.8 percent in March and up 35.5 percent in the first quarter
- SUVs up 30.9 percent in March and up 31.9 percent in the first quarter
- Trucks up 15.3 percent in March and up 15.2 percent in the first quarter
- Prius, Prius Prime, Camry HEV, Crown and RAV4 HEV all posted strong triple-digit gains in the first quarter
- All-electric bZ4X sales were up 13.1 percent in March and up 11.7 percent in the first quarter
- Total RAV4 sales were up 45.1 percent in March and up 47.4 percent in the first quarter
- 4Runner sales were up 70.4 percent in March and up 60.2 percent in the first quarter
- Sienna sales were up 53.2 percent in the first quarter
- Tundra sales were up 41.3 percent in March and up 31.0 percent in the first quarter
- Best-ever March sales:
- GR 86
- bZ4X
- GR Corolla
- Crown
- RAV4 PRIME
- All-time best-ever month:
- Corolla HEV
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Crown
- RAV4 HEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever first quarter:
- bZ4X
- GR Corolla
- Corolla HEV
- Corolla Cross
- Crown
- RAV4 HEV
- RAV4 PRIME
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- March sales were 30,771, up 16.7 percent
- Record first quarter sales of 78,471, up 15.0 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales were 11,665, up 87.5 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 29,072, up 61.1 percent
- Cars up 4.5 percent in March
- Trucks up 20.6 percent in March and up 20.0 percent in the first quarter
- ES HEV, NX HEV, NX PHEV, RX HEV and LS HEV all posted strong double-digit gains in the first quarter
- All-electric RZ sales were up 363.8 percent in March and up 766.5 percent in the first quarter
- LS sales were up 5.6 percent in March and up 18.6 percent in the first quarter
- LC sales were up 21.6 percent in March and up 13.9 percent in the first quarter
- Total NX sales were up 15.9 percent in March and up 10.0 percent in the first quarter
- Strong sales of the all-new TX; 9,956 sold in the first quarter
- Best-ever March sales:
- Total NX
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RZ
- Best-ever first quarter:
- Total vehicles
- Total LUVs
- Total NX
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- RX HEV
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
214,894
|
176,456
|
21.8
|
21.8
|
565,098
|
469,558
|
17.2
|
20.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
184,123
|
150,099
|
22.7
|
22.7
|
486,627
|
401,306
|
18.1
|
21.3
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
30,771
|
26,357
|
16.7
|
16.7
|
78,471
|
68,252
|
12.0
|
15.0
|
COROLLA
|
22,328
|
13,528
|
65.1
|
65.1
|
60,071
|
42,975
|
36.2
|
39.8
|
SUPRA
|
202
|
247
|
-18.2
|
-18.2
|
484
|
871
|
-45.9
|
-44.4
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
1,364
|
1,005
|
35.7
|
35.7
|
2,041
|
2,038
|
-2.5
|
0.1
|
MIRAI
|
71
|
208
|
-65.9
|
-65.9
|
172
|
668
|
-74.9
|
-74.3
|
CROWN
|
2,970
|
1,335
|
122.5
|
122.5
|
7,685
|
1,393
|
437.4
|
451.7
|
PRIUS
|
4,092
|
2,236
|
83.0
|
83.0
|
13,327
|
5,586
|
132.4
|
138.6
|
CAMRY
|
30,323
|
25,010
|
21.2
|
21.2
|
78,337
|
66,037
|
15.5
|
18.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
61,350
|
43,574
|
40.8
|
40.8
|
162,122
|
119,606
|
32.0
|
35.5
|
IS
|
2,227
|
2,032
|
9.6
|
9.6
|
5,007
|
5,361
|
-9.0
|
-6.6
|
RC
|
145
|
132
|
9.8
|
9.8
|
410
|
380
|
5.1
|
7.9
|
ES
|
3,799
|
3,768
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
8,471
|
8,679
|
-4.9
|
-2.4
|
LS
|
247
|
234
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
683
|
576
|
15.5
|
18.6
|
LC
|
203
|
167
|
21.6
|
21.6
|
493
|
433
|
10.9
|
13.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
6,621
|
6,333
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
15,064
|
15,430
|
-4.9
|
-2.4
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
67,971
|
49,907
|
36.2
|
36.2
|
177,186
|
135,036
|
27.8
|
31.2
|
BZ4X
|
827
|
731
|
13.1
|
13.1
|
1,897
|
1,698
|
8.8
|
11.7
|
RAV4
|
45,340
|
31,258
|
45.1
|
45.1
|
124,822
|
84,704
|
43.5
|
47.4
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
7,781
|
5,995
|
29.8
|
29.8
|
19,028
|
14,514
|
27.7
|
31.1
|
VENZA
|
3,348
|
2,159
|
55.1
|
55.1
|
7,961
|
7,466
|
3.9
|
6.6
|
HIGHLANDER
|
11,538
|
22,259
|
-48.2
|
-48.2
|
32,033
|
55,344
|
-43.6
|
-42.1
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
10,077
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25,136
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4RUNNER
|
12,756
|
7,487
|
70.4
|
70.4
|
33,823
|
21,116
|
56.0
|
60.2
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,254
|
1,808
|
24.7
|
24.7
|
5,958
|
4,384
|
32.4
|
35.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
93,921
|
71,757
|
30.9
|
30.9
|
250,658
|
189,979
|
28.5
|
31.9
|
SIENNA
|
5,205
|
5,236
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
16,074
|
10,487
|
49.3
|
53.3
|
TACOMA
|
8,310
|
18,674
|
-55.5
|
-55.5
|
21,558
|
53,583
|
-60.8
|
-59.8
|
TUNDRA
|
15,337
|
10,858
|
41.3
|
41.3
|
36,215
|
27,651
|
27.6
|
31.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
23,647
|
29,532
|
-19.9
|
-19.9
|
57,773
|
81,234
|
-30.7
|
-28.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
122,773
|
106,525
|
15.3
|
15.3
|
324,505
|
281,700
|
12.2
|
15.2
|
UX
|
1,178
|
1,250
|
-5.8
|
-5.8
|
2,701
|
3,192
|
-17.6
|
-15.4
|
NX
|
6,724
|
5,801
|
15.9
|
15.9
|
17,119
|
15,556
|
7.2
|
10.0
|
RZ
|
858
|
185
|
363.8
|
363.8
|
1,603
|
185
|
744.0
|
766.5
|
RX
|
10,599
|
9,344
|
13.4
|
13.4
|
26,473
|
25,947
|
-0.6
|
2.0
|
TX
|
3,649
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,956
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GX
|
583
|
2,472
|
-76.4
|
-76.4
|
3,858
|
6,370
|
-41.0
|
-39.4
|
LX
|
559
|
972
|
-42.5
|
-42.5
|
1,697
|
1,572
|
5.1
|
8.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
24,150
|
20,024
|
20.6
|
20.6
|
63,407
|
52,822
|
16.9
|
20.0
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
146,923
|
126,549
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
387,912
|
334,522
|
12.9
|
16.0
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
77
|
75
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
March 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,596
|
2,219
|
17.0
|
17.0
|
9,420
|
4,592
|
99.8
|
105.1
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,496
|
17
|
8,700.0
|
8,700.0
|
3,907
|
994
|
282.8
|
293.1
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
6,137
|
3,419
|
79.5
|
79.5
|
15,589
|
12,454
|
21.9
|
25.2
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,424
|
1,335
|
81.6
|
81.6
|
8,986
|
3,702
|
136.4
|
142.7
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
71
|
208
|
-65.9
|
-65.9
|
172
|
668
|
-74.9
|
-74.3
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
2,970
|
1,335
|
122.5
|
122.5
|
7,685
|
1,393
|
437.4
|
451.7
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
5,205
|
5,235
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
16,072
|
10,486
|
49.3
|
53.3
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,094
|
10,261
|
-79.6
|
-79.6
|
6,109
|
20,927
|
-71.6
|
-70.8
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
4,002
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8,900
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,254
|
1,804
|
24.9
|
24.9
|
5,957
|
4,369
|
32.8
|
36.3
|
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
|
827
|
731
|
13.1
|
13.1
|
1,897
|
1,698
|
8.8
|
11.7
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
21,801
|
8,460
|
157.7
|
157.7
|
57,875
|
19,633
|
187.1
|
194.8
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
2,826
|
2,605
|
8.5
|
8.5
|
7,767
|
5,416
|
39.7
|
43.4
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
3,075
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7,464
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
3,348
|
2,159
|
55.1
|
55.1
|
7,961
|
7,466
|
3.9
|
6.6
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
5,366
|
2,570
|
108.8
|
108.8
|
12,015
|
6,989
|
67.4
|
71.9
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,413
|
941
|
50.2
|
50.2
|
3,354
|
2,229
|
46.6
|
50.5
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,178
|
1,250
|
-5.8
|
-5.8
|
2,701
|
3,191
|
-17.6
|
-15.4
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2,249
|
1,043
|
115.6
|
115.6
|
6,790
|
3,807
|
73.7
|
78.4
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
571
|
473
|
20.7
|
20.7
|
1,408
|
959
|
43.0
|
46.8
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
858
|
185
|
363.8
|
363.8
|
1,603
|
185
|
744.0
|
766.5
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
4,325
|
2,315
|
86.8
|
86.8
|
10,403
|
7,641
|
32.6
|
36.1
|
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
394
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,082
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS TX HYBRID
|
593
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,524
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
68
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
168
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
14
|
12
|
16.7
|
16.7
|
35
|
25
|
36.4
|
40.0
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
3
|
-33.3
|
-33.3
|
4
|
9
|
-56.7
|
-55.6
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
78,157
|
48,581
|
60.9
|
60.9
|
206,850
|
118,839
|
69.5
|
74.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
66,492
|
42,359
|
57.0
|
57.0
|
177,778
|
100,793
|
71.8
|
76.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
11,665
|
6,222
|
87.5
|
87.5
|
29,072
|
18,046
|
56.9
|
61.1
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
36.4 %
|
27.5 %
|
36.6 %
|
25.3 %
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
77
|
75
