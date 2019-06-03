Toyota Motor North America Reports May 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2019 sales of 222,174 vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus May 2018.

Toyota division posted May sales of 197,637 units, up 4.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted May sales of 24,537 vehicles, down 3.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

May 2019 Highlights

RAV4 sales up 13.9 percent; marking its best-ever sales month

Tacoma sales up 6.8 percent; achieving 19 consecutive months of increased sales

Toyota light trucks achieved best-ever May, with 122,324 vehicles sold

Corolla Hatchback sales increased 10.0 percent; marking an all-time best-ever sales month

Mirai sales increased 143.1 percent; a best-ever May

Camry sales increased 20.8 percent

Avalon sales increased 21.8 percent

Sienna sales increased 13.7 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 10.4 percent

Tundra sales increased 5.9 percent

Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 44.7 percent

ES sales increased 23.9 percent

RXh sales increased 2.4 percent

Total Lexus Hybrid sales up 40.1 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY May 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TOYOTA 222,174 215,321 3.2 3.2 949,756 979,710 -3.1 -3.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 197,637 189,930 4.1 4.1 837,068 868,460 -3.6 -3.6 TOTAL LEXUS 24,537 25,391 -3.4 -3.4 112,688 111,250 1.3 1.3 TOTAL YARIS 2,953 3,000 -1.6 -1.6 14,732 14,154 4.1 4.1 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 TOTAL COROLLA 25,712 29,578 -13.1 -13.1 123,999 133,294 -7.0 -7.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 327 401 -18.5 -18.5 1,402 1,920 -27.0 -27.0 MIRAI 248 102 143.1 143.1 797 640 24.5 24.5 AVALON 3,250 2,669 21.8 21.8 12,241 16,499 -25.8 -25.8 PRIUS 6,615 8,672 -23.7 -23.7 23,472 38,327 -38.8 -38.8 CAMRY 36,208 29,965 20.8 20.8 147,119 150,580 -2.3 -2.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 75,313 74,387 1.2 1.2 323,762 355,415 -8.9 -8.9 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,533 2,180 -29.7 -29.7 6,802 9,279 -26.7 -26.7 RC 412 434 -5.1 -5.1 1,728 1,421 21.6 21.6 ES 4,741 3,828 23.9 23.9 19,630 16,309 20.4 20.4 GS 260 672 -61.3 -61.3 1,516 3,086 -50.9 -50.9 LS 462 908 -49.1 -49.1 2,340 3,580 -34.6 -34.6 LC 137 154 -11.0 -11.0 579 855 -32.3 -32.3 LFA 0 1 -100 -100 3 2 50 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 7,545 8,177 -7.7 -7.7 32,598 34,536 -5.6 -5.6 TOTAL TOYOTA CAR 82,858 82,564 0.4 0.4 356,360 389,951 -8.6 -8.6 SIENNA 8,353 7,346 13.7 13.7 33,920 38,903 -12.8 -12.8 C-HR 3,994 4,366 -8.5 -8.5 22,171 21,908 1.2 1.2 RAV4 43,499 38,202 13.9 13.9 161,458 160,670 0.5 0.5 FJ CRUISER 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 VENZA 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 HIGHLANDER 21,548 21,312 1.1 1.1 91,359 92,650 -1.4 -1.4 4RUNNER 10,351 11,739 -11.8 -11.8 53,235 53,259 0.0 0.0 SEQUOIA 793 868 -8.6 -8.6 3,795 4,556 -16.7 -16.7 LAND CRUISER 296 268 10.4 10.4 1,356 1,291 5.0 5.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 80,482 76,755 4.9 4.9 333,377 334,335 -0.3 -0.3 TACOMA 22,832 21,380 6.8 6.8 101,390 93,970 7.9 7.9 TUNDRA 10,657 10,062 5.9 5.9 44,619 45,837 -2.7 -2.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 33,489 31,442 6.5 6.5 146,009 139,807 4.4 4.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 122,324 115,543 5.9 5.9 513,306 513,045 0.1 0.1 UX 1,420 0 0.0 0.0 6,618 0 0.0 0.0 NX 4,612 4,975 -7.3 -7.3 22,628 23,810 -5.0 -5.0 RX 8,782 9,697 -9.4 -9.4 39,833 41,197 -3.3 -3.3 GX 1,809 2,018 -10.4 -10.4 9,024 9,521 -5.2 -5.2 LX 369 524 -29.6 -29.6 1,987 2,186 -9.1 -9.1 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 16,992 17,214 -1.3 -1.3 80,090 76,714 4.4 4.4 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 139,316 132,757 4.9 4.9 593,396 589,759 0.6 0.6 Selling Days 26 26



127 127



DSR = Daily Selling Rate

















*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY May 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019

2018

DSR % VOL % 2019

2018

DSR % VOL % COROLLA 6,041

27,052

-77.7 -77.7 87,004

123,858

-29.8 -29.8 CAMRY 36,162

28,875

25.2 25.2 146,620

139,680

5.0 5.0 AVALON 3,250

2,669

21.8 21.8 12,241

16,499

-25.8 -25.8 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 2,906

2,861

1.6 1.6 14,433

13,430

7.5 7.5 RAV4 22,631

16,769

35.0 35.0 65,494

70,412

-7.0 -7.0 VENZA 0

0

0.0 0.0 2

0

0.0 0.0 HIGHLANDER 21,548

21,312

1.1 1.1 91,358

92,650

-1.4 -1.4 SIENNA 8,353

7,346

13.7 13.7 33,920

38,903

-12.8 -12.8 SEQUOIA 793

868

-8.6 -8.6 3,795

4,556

-16.7 -16.7 TACOMA 22,832

21,380

6.8 6.8 101,390

93,970

7.9 7.9 TUNDRA 10,657

10,062

5.9 5.9 44,619

45,837

-2.7 -2.7 ES 3,880

3,400

14.1 14.1 15,533

14,544

6.8 6.8 RX 7,430

5,829

27.5 27.5 32,889

32,368

1.6 1.6 TOTAL 146,483

148,423

-1.3 -1.3 649,298

686,707

-5.4 -5.4 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 65.9 % 68.9 %



68.4 % 70.1 %



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 26,954

12,930

108.5 108.5 63,464

61,948

2.4 2.4 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 3,665

4,777

-23.3 -23.3 17,065

19,992

-14.6 -14.6 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 48,359

61,457

-21.3 -21.3 260,298

293,467

-11.3 -11.3 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 3,880

3,400

14.1 14.1 15,533

14,544

6.8 6.8 TOTAL TOYOTA CARS 82,858

82,564

0.4 0.4 356,360

389,951

-8.6 -8.6 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 35,510

37,806

-6.1 -6.1 172,728

166,717

3.6 3.6 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 9,562

11,385

-16.0 -16.0 47,201

44,346

6.4 6.4 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 86,814

77,737

11.7 11.7 340,578

346,328

-1.7 -1.7 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 7,430

5,829

27.5 27.5 32,889

32,368

1.6 1.6 TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK 139,316

132,757

4.9 4.9 593,396

589,759

0.6 0.6 Selling Days 26

26





127

127







TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY May 2019



-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6,615 8,672 -23.7 % -23.70 % 4,002 0 0.0 % -38.80 % TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,844 0 0.0 % 0.00 % 2,158 0 0.0 % 0.00 % TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,991 2,001 49.5 % 49.50 % 11,485 9,113 26.0 % 26.00 % TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 814 698 16.6 % 16.60 % 3,163 3,193 -0.9 % -0.90 % TOYOTA MIRAI 248 102 143.1 % 143.10 % 797 640 24.5 % 24.50 % TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,788 1,687 6.0 % 6.00 % 6,296 6,531 -3.6 % -3.60 % TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 10,921 4,268 155.9 % 155.90 % 20,306 19,347 5.0 % 5.00 % LEXUS ES HYBRID 754 389 93.8 % 93.80 % 3,250 1,588 104.7 % 104.70 % LEXUS GS HYBRID 1 5 -80.0 % -80.00 % 6 18 -67 % -66.70 % LEXUS UX HYBRID 700 0 0.0 % 0.00 % 3,266 0 0.0 % 0.00 % LEXUS NX HYBRID 726 762 -4.70 % -4.70 % 3,738 3,077 21.50 % 21.50 % LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,392 1,359 2.40 % 2.40 % 5,963 4,407 35.30 % 35.30 % LEXUS LS HYBRID 20 43 -53.50 % -53.50 % 73 151 -51.70 % -51.70 % LEXUS LC HYBRID 6 11 -46 % -45.50 % 18 51 -64.70 % -64.70 % LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0 % 0.00 % 0 4 -100.0 % -100.00 % TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 28,820 19,997 44.10 % 44.10 % 85,835 86,448 -0.70 % -0.70 %

























TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 25,221 17,428 44.70 % 44.70 % 69,521 77,152 -9.90 % -9.90 % TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 3,599 2,569 40.10 % 40.10 % 16,314 9,296 75.50 % 75.50 %

