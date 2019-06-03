Toyota Motor North America Reports May 2019 Sales

- RAV4 sales up 13.9 percent; marking its best-ever sales month

- Tacoma up 6.8 percent; a best-ever May and the 19th consecutive month of increased sales

- Hybrid sales up 44.7 percent for Toyota and 40.1 percent for Lexus

Toyota Motor North America

Jun 03, 2019, 09:26 ET

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2019 sales of 222,174 vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus May 2018.

Toyota division posted May sales of 197,637 units, up 4.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted May sales of 24,537 vehicles, down 3.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

May 2019 Highlights 

  • RAV4 sales up 13.9 percent; marking its best-ever sales month
  • Tacoma sales up 6.8 percent; achieving 19 consecutive months of increased sales
  • Toyota light trucks achieved best-ever May, with 122,324 vehicles sold
  • Corolla Hatchback sales increased 10.0 percent; marking an all-time best-ever sales month
  • Mirai sales increased 143.1 percent; a best-ever May
  • Camry sales increased 20.8 percent
  • Avalon sales increased 21.8 percent
  • Sienna sales increased 13.7 percent
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 10.4 percent
  • Tundra sales increased 5.9 percent
  • Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 44.7 percent
  • ES sales increased 23.9 percent
  • RXh sales increased 2.4 percent
  • Total Lexus Hybrid sales up 40.1 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com

Karen Nielsen
469-292-2659
karen.nielsen@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

May 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE -- 

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TOYOTA

222,174

215,321

3.2

3.2

949,756

979,710

-3.1

-3.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

197,637

189,930

4.1

4.1

837,068

868,460

-3.6

-3.6

TOTAL LEXUS

24,537

25,391

-3.4

-3.4

112,688

111,250

1.3

1.3

TOTAL YARIS

2,953

3,000

-1.6

-1.6

14,732

14,154

4.1

4.1

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

TOTAL COROLLA

25,712

29,578

-13.1

-13.1

123,999

133,294

-7.0

-7.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

327

401

-18.5

-18.5

1,402

1,920

-27.0

-27.0

MIRAI

248

102

143.1

143.1

797

640

24.5

24.5

AVALON

3,250

2,669

21.8

21.8

12,241

16,499

-25.8

-25.8

PRIUS

6,615

8,672

-23.7

-23.7

23,472

38,327

-38.8

-38.8

CAMRY

36,208

29,965

20.8

20.8

147,119

150,580

-2.3

-2.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

75,313

74,387

1.2

1.2

323,762

355,415

-8.9

-8.9

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,533

2,180

-29.7

-29.7

6,802

9,279

-26.7

-26.7

RC

412

434

-5.1

-5.1

1,728

1,421

21.6

21.6

ES

4,741

3,828

23.9

23.9

19,630

16,309

20.4

20.4

GS

260

672

-61.3

-61.3

1,516

3,086

-50.9

-50.9

LS

462

908

-49.1

-49.1

2,340

3,580

-34.6

-34.6

LC

137

154

-11.0

-11.0

579

855

-32.3

-32.3

LFA

0

1

-100

-100

3

2

50

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

7,545

8,177

-7.7

-7.7

32,598

34,536

-5.6

-5.6

TOTAL TOYOTA CAR

82,858

82,564

0.4

0.4

356,360

389,951

-8.6

-8.6

SIENNA

8,353

7,346

13.7

13.7

33,920

38,903

-12.8

-12.8

C-HR

3,994

4,366

-8.5

-8.5

22,171

21,908

1.2

1.2

RAV4

43,499

38,202

13.9

13.9

161,458

160,670

0.5

0.5

FJ CRUISER

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

VENZA

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

HIGHLANDER

21,548

21,312

1.1

1.1

91,359

92,650

-1.4

-1.4

4RUNNER

10,351

11,739

-11.8

-11.8

53,235

53,259

0.0

0.0

SEQUOIA

793

868

-8.6

-8.6

3,795

4,556

-16.7

-16.7

LAND CRUISER

296

268

10.4

10.4

1,356

1,291

5.0

5.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

80,482

76,755

4.9

4.9

333,377

334,335

-0.3

-0.3

TACOMA

22,832

21,380

6.8

6.8

101,390

93,970

7.9

7.9

TUNDRA

10,657

10,062

5.9

5.9

44,619

45,837

-2.7

-2.7

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

33,489

31,442

6.5

6.5

146,009

139,807

4.4

4.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

122,324

115,543

5.9

5.9

513,306

513,045

0.1

0.1

UX

1,420

0

0.0

0.0

6,618

0

0.0

0.0

NX

4,612

4,975

-7.3

-7.3

22,628

23,810

-5.0

-5.0

RX

8,782

9,697

-9.4

-9.4

39,833

41,197

-3.3

-3.3

GX

1,809

2,018

-10.4

-10.4

9,024

9,521

-5.2

-5.2

LX

369

524

-29.6

-29.6

1,987

2,186

-9.1

-9.1

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

16,992

17,214

-1.3

-1.3

80,090

76,714

4.4

4.4

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

139,316

132,757

4.9

4.9

593,396

589,759

0.6

0.6

Selling Days

26

26

127

127

DSR = Daily Selling Rate







*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

May 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

6,041

27,052

-77.7

-77.7

87,004

123,858

-29.8

-29.8

CAMRY

36,162

28,875

25.2

25.2

146,620

139,680

5.0

5.0

AVALON

3,250

2,669

21.8

21.8

12,241

16,499

-25.8

-25.8

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

2,906

2,861

1.6

1.6

14,433

13,430

7.5

7.5

RAV4

22,631

16,769

35.0

35.0

65,494

70,412

-7.0

-7.0

VENZA

0

0

0.0

0.0

2

0

0.0

0.0

HIGHLANDER

21,548

21,312

1.1

1.1

91,358

92,650

-1.4

-1.4

SIENNA

8,353

7,346

13.7

13.7

33,920

38,903

-12.8

-12.8

SEQUOIA

793

868

-8.6

-8.6

3,795

4,556

-16.7

-16.7

TACOMA

22,832

21,380

6.8

6.8

101,390

93,970

7.9

7.9

TUNDRA

10,657

10,062

5.9

5.9

44,619

45,837

-2.7

-2.7

ES

3,880

3,400

14.1

14.1

15,533

14,544

6.8

6.8

RX

7,430

5,829

27.5

27.5

32,889

32,368

1.6

1.6

TOTAL

146,483

148,423

-1.3

-1.3

649,298

686,707

-5.4

-5.4

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

65.9

%

68.9

%

68.4

%

70.1

%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

26,954

12,930

108.5

108.5

63,464

61,948

2.4

2.4

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

3,665

4,777

-23.3

-23.3

17,065

19,992

-14.6

-14.6

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

48,359

61,457

-21.3

-21.3

260,298

293,467

-11.3

-11.3

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

3,880

3,400

14.1

14.1

15,533

14,544

6.8

6.8

TOTAL TOYOTA CARS

82,858

82,564

0.4

0.4

356,360

389,951

-8.6

-8.6

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

35,510

37,806

-6.1

-6.1

172,728

166,717

3.6

3.6

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

9,562

11,385

-16.0

-16.0

47,201

44,346

6.4

6.4

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

86,814

77,737

11.7

11.7

340,578

346,328

-1.7

-1.7

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

7,430

5,829

27.5

27.5

32,889

32,368

1.6

1.6

TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK

139,316

132,757

4.9

4.9

593,396

589,759

0.6

0.6

Selling Days

26

26


127

127


TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

May 2019


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6,615

8,672

-23.7

%

-23.70

%

4,002

0

0.0

%

-38.80

%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,844

0

0.0

%

0.00

%

2,158

0

0.0

%

0.00

%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

2,991

2,001

49.5

%

49.50

%

11,485

9,113

26.0

%

26.00

%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

814

698

16.6

%

16.60

%

3,163

3,193

-0.9

%

-0.90

%

TOYOTA MIRAI

248

102

143.1

%

143.10

%

797

640

24.5

%

24.50

%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,788

1,687

6.0

%

6.00

%

6,296

6,531

-3.6

%

-3.60

%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

10,921

4,268

155.9

%

155.90

%

20,306

19,347

5.0

%

5.00

%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

754

389

93.8

%

93.80

%

3,250

1,588

104.7

%

104.70

%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

1

5

-80.0

%

-80.00

%

6

18

-67

%

-66.70

%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

700

0

0.0

%

0.00

%

3,266

0

0.0

%

0.00

%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

726

762

-4.70

%

-4.70

%

3,738

3,077

21.50

%

21.50

%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,392

1,359

2.40

%

2.40

%

5,963

4,407

35.30

%

35.30

%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

20

43

-53.50

%

-53.50

%

73

151

-51.70

%

-51.70

%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

6

11

-46

%

-45.50

%

18

51

-64.70

%

-64.70

%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0

%

0.00

%

0

4

-100.0

%

-100.00

%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

28,820

19,997

44.10

%

44.10

%

85,835

86,448

-0.70

%

-0.70

%













TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

25,221

17,428

44.70

%

44.70

%

69,521

77,152

-9.90

%

-9.90

%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

3,599

2,569

40.10

%

40.10

%

16,314

9,296

75.50

%

75.50

%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

