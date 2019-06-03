Toyota Motor North America Reports May 2019 Sales
- RAV4 sales up 13.9 percent; marking its best-ever sales month
- Tacoma up 6.8 percent; a best-ever May and the 19th consecutive month of increased sales
- Hybrid sales up 44.7 percent for Toyota and 40.1 percent for Lexus
Jun 03, 2019, 09:26 ET
PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2019 sales of 222,174 vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus May 2018.
Toyota division posted May sales of 197,637 units, up 4.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted May sales of 24,537 vehicles, down 3.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
May 2019 Highlights
- RAV4 sales up 13.9 percent; marking its best-ever sales month
- Tacoma sales up 6.8 percent; achieving 19 consecutive months of increased sales
- Toyota light trucks achieved best-ever May, with 122,324 vehicles sold
- Corolla Hatchback sales increased 10.0 percent; marking an all-time best-ever sales month
- Mirai sales increased 143.1 percent; a best-ever May
- Camry sales increased 20.8 percent
- Avalon sales increased 21.8 percent
- Sienna sales increased 13.7 percent
- Land Cruiser sales increased 10.4 percent
- Tundra sales increased 5.9 percent
- Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 44.7 percent
- ES sales increased 23.9 percent
- RXh sales increased 2.4 percent
- Total Lexus Hybrid sales up 40.1 percent
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Media Contacts:
Toyota Business Communications
Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com
Karen Nielsen
469-292-2659
karen.nielsen@toyota.com
Lexus Public Relations
Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com
Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
May 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TOYOTA
|
222,174
|
215,321
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
949,756
|
979,710
|
-3.1
|
-3.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
197,637
|
189,930
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
837,068
|
868,460
|
-3.6
|
-3.6
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
24,537
|
25,391
|
-3.4
|
-3.4
|
112,688
|
111,250
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
TOTAL YARIS
|
2,953
|
3,000
|
-1.6
|
-1.6
|
14,732
|
14,154
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
TOTAL COROLLA
|
25,712
|
29,578
|
-13.1
|
-13.1
|
123,999
|
133,294
|
-7.0
|
-7.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
327
|
401
|
-18.5
|
-18.5
|
1,402
|
1,920
|
-27.0
|
-27.0
|
MIRAI
|
248
|
102
|
143.1
|
143.1
|
797
|
640
|
24.5
|
24.5
|
AVALON
|
3,250
|
2,669
|
21.8
|
21.8
|
12,241
|
16,499
|
-25.8
|
-25.8
|
PRIUS
|
6,615
|
8,672
|
-23.7
|
-23.7
|
23,472
|
38,327
|
-38.8
|
-38.8
|
CAMRY
|
36,208
|
29,965
|
20.8
|
20.8
|
147,119
|
150,580
|
-2.3
|
-2.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
75,313
|
74,387
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
323,762
|
355,415
|
-8.9
|
-8.9
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,533
|
2,180
|
-29.7
|
-29.7
|
6,802
|
9,279
|
-26.7
|
-26.7
|
RC
|
412
|
434
|
-5.1
|
-5.1
|
1,728
|
1,421
|
21.6
|
21.6
|
ES
|
4,741
|
3,828
|
23.9
|
23.9
|
19,630
|
16,309
|
20.4
|
20.4
|
GS
|
260
|
672
|
-61.3
|
-61.3
|
1,516
|
3,086
|
-50.9
|
-50.9
|
LS
|
462
|
908
|
-49.1
|
-49.1
|
2,340
|
3,580
|
-34.6
|
-34.6
|
LC
|
137
|
154
|
-11.0
|
-11.0
|
579
|
855
|
-32.3
|
-32.3
|
LFA
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
3
|
2
|
50
|
50
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
7,545
|
8,177
|
-7.7
|
-7.7
|
32,598
|
34,536
|
-5.6
|
-5.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
|
82,858
|
82,564
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
356,360
|
389,951
|
-8.6
|
-8.6
|
SIENNA
|
8,353
|
7,346
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
33,920
|
38,903
|
-12.8
|
-12.8
|
C-HR
|
3,994
|
4,366
|
-8.5
|
-8.5
|
22,171
|
21,908
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
RAV4
|
43,499
|
38,202
|
13.9
|
13.9
|
161,458
|
160,670
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
FJ CRUISER
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
21,548
|
21,312
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
91,359
|
92,650
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
4RUNNER
|
10,351
|
11,739
|
-11.8
|
-11.8
|
53,235
|
53,259
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
SEQUOIA
|
793
|
868
|
-8.6
|
-8.6
|
3,795
|
4,556
|
-16.7
|
-16.7
|
LAND CRUISER
|
296
|
268
|
10.4
|
10.4
|
1,356
|
1,291
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
80,482
|
76,755
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
333,377
|
334,335
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
TACOMA
|
22,832
|
21,380
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
101,390
|
93,970
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
TUNDRA
|
10,657
|
10,062
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
44,619
|
45,837
|
-2.7
|
-2.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
33,489
|
31,442
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
146,009
|
139,807
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
122,324
|
115,543
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
513,306
|
513,045
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
UX
|
1,420
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
6,618
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
4,612
|
4,975
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
22,628
|
23,810
|
-5.0
|
-5.0
|
RX
|
8,782
|
9,697
|
-9.4
|
-9.4
|
39,833
|
41,197
|
-3.3
|
-3.3
|
GX
|
1,809
|
2,018
|
-10.4
|
-10.4
|
9,024
|
9,521
|
-5.2
|
-5.2
|
LX
|
369
|
524
|
-29.6
|
-29.6
|
1,987
|
2,186
|
-9.1
|
-9.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
16,992
|
17,214
|
-1.3
|
-1.3
|
80,090
|
76,714
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
139,316
|
132,757
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
593,396
|
589,759
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
127
|
127
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
May 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
6,041
|
27,052
|
-77.7
|
-77.7
|
87,004
|
123,858
|
-29.8
|
-29.8
|
CAMRY
|
36,162
|
28,875
|
25.2
|
25.2
|
146,620
|
139,680
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
AVALON
|
3,250
|
2,669
|
21.8
|
21.8
|
12,241
|
16,499
|
-25.8
|
-25.8
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
2,906
|
2,861
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
14,433
|
13,430
|
7.5
|
7.5
|
RAV4
|
22,631
|
16,769
|
35.0
|
35.0
|
65,494
|
70,412
|
-7.0
|
-7.0
|
VENZA
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
21,548
|
21,312
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
91,358
|
92,650
|
-1.4
|
-1.4
|
SIENNA
|
8,353
|
7,346
|
13.7
|
13.7
|
33,920
|
38,903
|
-12.8
|
-12.8
|
SEQUOIA
|
793
|
868
|
-8.6
|
-8.6
|
3,795
|
4,556
|
-16.7
|
-16.7
|
TACOMA
|
22,832
|
21,380
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
101,390
|
93,970
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
TUNDRA
|
10,657
|
10,062
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
44,619
|
45,837
|
-2.7
|
-2.7
|
ES
|
3,880
|
3,400
|
14.1
|
14.1
|
15,533
|
14,544
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
RX
|
7,430
|
5,829
|
27.5
|
27.5
|
32,889
|
32,368
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
TOTAL
|
146,483
|
148,423
|
-1.3
|
-1.3
|
649,298
|
686,707
|
-5.4
|
-5.4
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
65.9
|
%
|
68.9
|
%
|
68.4
|
%
|
70.1
|
%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
26,954
|
12,930
|
108.5
|
108.5
|
63,464
|
61,948
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
3,665
|
4,777
|
-23.3
|
-23.3
|
17,065
|
19,992
|
-14.6
|
-14.6
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
48,359
|
61,457
|
-21.3
|
-21.3
|
260,298
|
293,467
|
-11.3
|
-11.3
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
3,880
|
3,400
|
14.1
|
14.1
|
15,533
|
14,544
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
|
82,858
|
82,564
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
356,360
|
389,951
|
-8.6
|
-8.6
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
35,510
|
37,806
|
-6.1
|
-6.1
|
172,728
|
166,717
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
9,562
|
11,385
|
-16.0
|
-16.0
|
47,201
|
44,346
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
86,814
|
77,737
|
11.7
|
11.7
|
340,578
|
346,328
|
-1.7
|
-1.7
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
7,430
|
5,829
|
27.5
|
27.5
|
32,889
|
32,368
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
|
139,316
|
132,757
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
593,396
|
589,759
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
127
|
127
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
May 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
6,615
|
8,672
|
-23.7
|
%
|
-23.70
|
%
|
4,002
|
0
|
0.0
|
%
|
-38.80
|
%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,844
|
0
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
2,158
|
0
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,991
|
2,001
|
49.5
|
%
|
49.50
|
%
|
11,485
|
9,113
|
26.0
|
%
|
26.00
|
%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
814
|
698
|
16.6
|
%
|
16.60
|
%
|
3,163
|
3,193
|
-0.9
|
%
|
-0.90
|
%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
248
|
102
|
143.1
|
%
|
143.10
|
%
|
797
|
640
|
24.5
|
%
|
24.50
|
%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,788
|
1,687
|
6.0
|
%
|
6.00
|
%
|
6,296
|
6,531
|
-3.6
|
%
|
-3.60
|
%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
10,921
|
4,268
|
155.9
|
%
|
155.90
|
%
|
20,306
|
19,347
|
5.0
|
%
|
5.00
|
%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
754
|
389
|
93.8
|
%
|
93.80
|
%
|
3,250
|
1,588
|
104.7
|
%
|
104.70
|
%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
1
|
5
|
-80.0
|
%
|
-80.00
|
%
|
6
|
18
|
-67
|
%
|
-66.70
|
%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
700
|
0
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
3,266
|
0
|
0.0
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
726
|
762
|
-4.70
|
%
|
-4.70
|
%
|
3,738
|
3,077
|
21.50
|
%
|
21.50
|
%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,392
|
1,359
|
2.40
|
%
|
2.40
|
%
|
5,963
|
4,407
|
35.30
|
%
|
35.30
|
%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
20
|
43
|
-53.50
|
%
|
-53.50
|
%
|
73
|
151
|
-51.70
|
%
|
-51.70
|
%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
6
|
11
|
-46
|
%
|
-45.50
|
%
|
18
|
51
|
-64.70
|
%
|
-64.70
|
%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
%
|
-100.00
|
%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
28,820
|
19,997
|
44.10
|
%
|
44.10
|
%
|
85,835
|
86,448
|
-0.70
|
%
|
-0.70
|
%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
25,221
|
17,428
|
44.70
|
%
|
44.70
|
%
|
69,521
|
77,152
|
-9.90
|
%
|
-9.90
|
%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
3,599
|
2,569
|
40.10
|
%
|
40.10
|
%
|
16,314
|
9,296
|
75.50
|
%
|
75.50
|
%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article