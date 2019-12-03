Toyota Motor North America Reports November 2019 Sales

-- TMNA posts best-ever November; car sales up 6.2 percent and truck sales up 10.6 percent

-- Hybrid sales up 65.4 percent; Toyota division hybrid sales up 68.4 percent and Lexus division up 51.4 percent

-- RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by RAV4 Hybrid

-- NX sales up 14.2 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by NX Hybrid

Toyota Motor North America

Dec 03, 2019, 09:20 ET

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported November 2019 sales of 207,857 vehicles, an increase of 9.2 percent on a volume basis and up 5.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus November 2018.

Toyota division posted its best-ever November with 177,764 vehicles sold; an increase of 8.4 percent on a volume basis and 4.2 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted its best-ever November with 30,093 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.8 percent on a volume basis and 9.4 percent on a DSR basis.  

November 2019 Highlights

Toyota Division:

  • RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 10,057 units sold
  • 4Runner sales up 7.8 percent; a best-ever November
  • Tacoma sales increased 5.3 percent; a best-ever November
  • C-HR sales up 5.8 percent; a best-ever November
  • Corolla sales increased 17.3 percent
  • Prius sales increased 11.9 percent
  • Camry sales up 4.3 percent
  • Land Cruiser sales increased 2.8 percent
  • Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent
  • Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent
  • Total Toyota division light truck sales increased 8.3 percent; marking a best-ever November
  • Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 68.4 percent

Lexus Division:

  • NX sales up 14.2 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by NX Hybrid with 1,051 units sold
  • RX sales increased 12.5 percent, marking a best-ever November; boosted by RX Hybrid sales of 1,641
  • GX sales increased 34.6 percent
  • RC sales increased 111.3 percent
  • ES sales up 7.7 percent
  • Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 24.0 percent; marking a best-ever November
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 51.4 percent; a best-ever November

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota Business Communications

Carley Hummel
469-292-8754
carley.hummel@toyota.com

Victor Vanov
469-292-1318
victor.vanov@toyota.com

Lexus Public Relations

Craig Taguchi
469-292-4387
craig.taguchi@lexus.com

Amanda Roark
469-292-2636
amanda.roark@lexus.com

Media Websites:   ToyotaNewsroom.com 
                              LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

November 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

207,857

190,423

5.0

9.2

2,175,976

2,205,761

-1.7

-1.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV

177,764

163,977

4.2

8.4

1,913,187

1,942,975

-1.9

-1.5

TOTAL LEXUS

30,093

26,446

9.4

13.8

262,789

262,786

-0.4

0.0

YARIS

910

1,436

-39.1

-36.6

20,984

25,957

-19.4

-19.2

tC

0

0

0.0

0.0

0

2

-100.0

-100.0

COROLLA

24,752

21,105

12.8

17.3

281,108

278,293

0.7

1.0

SUPRA

487

0

0

0

2480

0

0

0.0

86 (INCL FR-S)

307

293

0.7

4.8

3,122

3,851

-19.2

-18.9

MIRAI

98

194

-51.4

-49.5

1,436

1,468

-2.5

-2.2

AVALON

1,715

2,225

-25.9

-22.9

25,923

31,042

-16.8

-16.5

PRIUS

6,723

6,008

7.6

11.9

63,660

81,239

-21.9

-21.6

CAMRY

25,611

24,545

0.3

4.3

310,669

314,346

-1.5

-1.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

60,603

55,806

4.4

8.6

709,382

736,199

-4.0

-3.6

CT

0

0

0

0

0

4

-100.0

-100.0

IS

1,006

1,830

-47.1

-45.0

13,749

20,734

-33.9

-33.7

RC

450

213

103.1

111.3

4,163

3,017

37.5

38.0

ES

4,545

4,222

3.5

7.7

46,311

43,099

7.1

7.5

GS

321

472

-34.6

-32.0

3,113

6,017

-48.4

-48.3

LS

529

902

-43.6

-41.4

4,945

8,409

-41.4

-41.2

LC

86

139

-40.5

-38.1

1,105

1,827

-39.7

-39.5

LFA

0

0

0

0

3

2

50

50

TOTAL LEXUS CAR

6,937

7,778

-14.2

-10.8

73,389

83,109

-12.0

-11.7

TOTAL TMNA CAR

67,540

63,584

2.1

6.2

782,771

819,308

-4.8

-4.5

SIENNA

5,363

6,726

-23.3

-20.3

68,409

80,952

-15.8

-15.5

C-HR

3,950

3,732

1.8

5.8

45,627

45,345

0.3

0.6

RAV4

44,665

35,350

21.5

26.4

406,789

388,501

4.3

4.7

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

3

-66.8

-66.7

VENZA

0

1

-100

-100

9

1

797

800

HIGHLANDER

19,962

20,139

-4.7

-0.9

218,989

221,386

-1.4

-1.1

4RUNNER

12,391

11,494

3.7

7.8

120,359

126,385

-5.1

-4.8

SEQUOIA

915

993

-11.4

-7.9

9,413

9,990

-6.1

-5.8

LAND CRUISER

372

362

-1.2

2.8

3,176

3,043

4.0

4.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

82,255

72,071

9.7

14.1

804,363

794,654

0.9

1.2

TACOMA

20,727

19,685

1.2

5.3

228,074

224,128

1.4

1.8

TUNDRA

8,816

9,689

-12.5

-9.0

102,959

107,042

-4.2

-3.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

29,543

29,374

-3.3

0.6

331,033

331,170

-0.4

0.0

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

117,161

108,171

4.1

8.3

1,203,805

1,206,776

-0.6

-0.2

UX

1,590

0

0.0

0.0

14,792

0

0.0

0.0

NX

6,420

5,622

9.8

14.2

50,760

53,315

-5.1

-4.8

RX

11,526

10,248

8.1

12.5

96,967

98,419

-1.8

-1.5

GX

3,188

2,369

29.4

34.6

22,725

23,402

-3.2

-2.9

LX

432

429

-3.2

0.7

4,156

4,541

-8.8

-8.5

TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK

23,156

18,668

19.3

24.0

189,400

179,677

5.0

5.4

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

140,317

126,839

6.4

10.6

1,393,205

1,386,453

0.1

0.5

Selling Days

26

25

282

281

DSR = Daily Selling Rate
















*NA Built Vehicles 

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

November 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --










2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL %

COROLLA

13,300

19,376

-34.0

-31.4

140,904

257,093

-45.4

-45.2

CAMRY

25,608

24,366

1.1

5.1

310,084

298,991

3.3

3.7

AVALON

1,715

2,225

-25.9

-22.9

25,923

31,042

-16.8

-16.5

YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)

218

1,296

-83.8

-83.2

19,489

24,115

-19.5

-19.2

YARIS HB

687

0

0.0

0.0

1,132

0

0.0

0.0

RAV4

30,153

14,704

97.2

105.1

226,310

159,189

41.7

42.2

VENZA

0

1

-100.0

-100.0

9

1

796.8

800.0

HIGHLANDER

19,962

20,139

-4.7

-0.9

218,988

221,386

-1.4

-1.1

SIENNA

5,363

6,726

-23.3

-20.3

68,409

80,952

-15.8

-15.5

SEQUOIA

915

993

-11.4

-7.9

9,413

9,990

-6.1

-5.8

TACOMA

20,727

19,685

1.2

5.3

228,074

224,128

1.4

1.8

TUNDRA

8,816

9,689

-12.5

-9.0

102,959

107,042

-4.2

-3.8

ES

4,321

3,282

26.6

31.7

40,275

36,975

8.5

8.9

RX

9,970

7,176

33.6

38.9

81,950

73,289

11.4

11.8

TOTAL

141,755

129,658

5.1

9.3

1,473,919

1,524,193

-3.6

-3.3

N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL

68.2%

68.1%

67.7%

69.1%

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR

19,075

8,543

114.7

123.3

211,850

124,958

68.9

69.5

LEXUS IMPORT CAR

2,616

4,496

-44.1

-41.8

33,114

46,134

-28.5

-28.2

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS

41,528

47,263

-15.5

-12.1

497,532

611,241

-18.9

-18.6

LEXUS NA BUILT CARS

4,321

3,282

26.6

31.7

40,275

36,975

8.5

8.9

TOTAL TMNA CARS

67,540

63,584

2.1

6.2

782,771

819,308

-4.8

-4.5

TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK

31,225

36,234

-17.1

-13.8

349,643

404,088

-13.8

-13.5

LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK

13,186

11,492

10.3

14.7

107,450

106,388

0.6

1.0

TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK

85,936

71,937

14.9

19.5

854,162

802,688

6.0

6.4

LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK

9,970

7,176

33.6

38.9

81,950

73,289

11.4

11.8

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

140,317

126,839

6.4

10.6

1,393,205

1,386,453

0.1

0.5

Selling Days

26

25

282

281





























TOYOTA  U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

November 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

2019

2018

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

6,723

6,008

7.6%

11.9%

63,660

81,239

-21.9%

-21.6%

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,873

0

0.0%

0.0%

14,756

0

0.0%

0.0%

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

1,735

1,701

-1.9%

2.0%

23,796

20,661

14.8%

15.2%

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

529

589

-13.6%

-10.2%

5,981

7,264

-18.0%

-17.7%

TOYOTA MIRAI

98

194

-51.4%

-49.5%

1,436

1,468

-2.5%

-2.2%

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

1,819

1,136

54.0%

60.1%

16,452

13,026

25.8%

26.3%

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

10,057

3,907

147.5%

157.4%

82,398

44,888

82.9%

83.6%

LEXUS ES HYBRID

898

488

76.9%

84.0%

8,019

4,805

66.3%

66.9%

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

2

-100.0%

-100.0%

7

37

-81.2%

-81.1%

LEXUS UX HYBRID

869

0

0.0%

0.0%

7,514

0

0.0%

0.0%

LEXUS NX HYBRID

1051

813

24.3%

29.3%

8,408

7,695

8.9%

9.3%

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,641

1,627

-3.0%

0.9%

14,209

13,477

5.1%

5.4%

LEXUS LS HYBRID

19

22

-17.0%

-13.6%

167

299

-44.4%

-44.2%

LEXUS LC HYBRID

2

8

-76.0%

-75.0%

34

94

-64.0%

-63.8%

LEXUS CT HYBRID

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

4

-100.0%

-100.0%

TOTAL TMNA HYBRID

27,274

16,495

59.0%

65.4%

246,837

194,958

26.2%

26.6%









TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID

22,794

13,535

61.9%

68.4%

208,479

168,547

23.2%

23.7%

TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID

4,480

2,960

45.5%

51.4%

38,358

26,411

44.7%

45.2%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

