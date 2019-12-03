Toyota Motor North America Reports November 2019 Sales

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported November 2019 sales of 207,857 vehicles, an increase of 9.2 percent on a volume basis and up 5.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus November 2018.

Toyota division posted its best-ever November with 177,764 vehicles sold; an increase of 8.4 percent on a volume basis and 4.2 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted its best-ever November with 30,093 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.8 percent on a volume basis and 9.4 percent on a DSR basis.

November 2019 Highlights

Toyota Division:

RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 10,057 units sold

4Runner sales up 7.8 percent; a best-ever November

Tacoma sales increased 5.3 percent; a best-ever November

C-HR sales up 5.8 percent; a best-ever November

Corolla sales increased 17.3 percent

Prius sales increased 11.9 percent

Camry sales up 4.3 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 2.8 percent

Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent

Total Toyota division light truck sales increased 8.3 percent; marking a best-ever November

Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 68.4 percent

Lexus Division:

NX sales up 14.2 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by NX Hybrid with 1,051 units sold

RX sales increased 12.5 percent, marking a best-ever November; boosted by RX Hybrid sales of 1,641

GX sales increased 34.6 percent

RC sales increased 111.3 percent

ES sales up 7.7 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 24.0 percent; marking a best-ever November

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 51.4 percent; a best-ever November

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY November 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 207,857 190,423 5.0 9.2 2,175,976 2,205,761 -1.7 -1.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV 177,764 163,977 4.2 8.4 1,913,187 1,942,975 -1.9 -1.5 TOTAL LEXUS 30,093 26,446 9.4 13.8 262,789 262,786 -0.4 0.0 YARIS 910 1,436 -39.1 -36.6 20,984 25,957 -19.4 -19.2 tC 0 0 0.0 0.0 0 2 -100.0 -100.0 COROLLA 24,752 21,105 12.8 17.3 281,108 278,293 0.7 1.0 SUPRA 487 0 0 0 2480 0 0 0.0 86 (INCL FR-S) 307 293 0.7 4.8 3,122 3,851 -19.2 -18.9 MIRAI 98 194 -51.4 -49.5 1,436 1,468 -2.5 -2.2 AVALON 1,715 2,225 -25.9 -22.9 25,923 31,042 -16.8 -16.5 PRIUS 6,723 6,008 7.6 11.9 63,660 81,239 -21.9 -21.6 CAMRY 25,611 24,545 0.3 4.3 310,669 314,346 -1.5 -1.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 60,603 55,806 4.4 8.6 709,382 736,199 -4.0 -3.6 CT 0 0 0 0 0 4 -100.0 -100.0 IS 1,006 1,830 -47.1 -45.0 13,749 20,734 -33.9 -33.7 RC 450 213 103.1 111.3 4,163 3,017 37.5 38.0 ES 4,545 4,222 3.5 7.7 46,311 43,099 7.1 7.5 GS 321 472 -34.6 -32.0 3,113 6,017 -48.4 -48.3 LS 529 902 -43.6 -41.4 4,945 8,409 -41.4 -41.2 LC 86 139 -40.5 -38.1 1,105 1,827 -39.7 -39.5 LFA 0 0 0 0 3 2 50 50 TOTAL LEXUS CAR 6,937 7,778 -14.2 -10.8 73,389 83,109 -12.0 -11.7 TOTAL TMNA CAR 67,540 63,584 2.1 6.2 782,771 819,308 -4.8 -4.5 SIENNA 5,363 6,726 -23.3 -20.3 68,409 80,952 -15.8 -15.5 C-HR 3,950 3,732 1.8 5.8 45,627 45,345 0.3 0.6 RAV4 44,665 35,350 21.5 26.4 406,789 388,501 4.3 4.7 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 3 -66.8 -66.7 VENZA 0 1 -100 -100 9 1 797 800 HIGHLANDER 19,962 20,139 -4.7 -0.9 218,989 221,386 -1.4 -1.1 4RUNNER 12,391 11,494 3.7 7.8 120,359 126,385 -5.1 -4.8 SEQUOIA 915 993 -11.4 -7.9 9,413 9,990 -6.1 -5.8 LAND CRUISER 372 362 -1.2 2.8 3,176 3,043 4.0 4.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 82,255 72,071 9.7 14.1 804,363 794,654 0.9 1.2 TACOMA 20,727 19,685 1.2 5.3 228,074 224,128 1.4 1.8 TUNDRA 8,816 9,689 -12.5 -9.0 102,959 107,042 -4.2 -3.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 29,543 29,374 -3.3 0.6 331,033 331,170 -0.4 0.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 117,161 108,171 4.1 8.3 1,203,805 1,206,776 -0.6 -0.2 UX 1,590 0 0.0 0.0 14,792 0 0.0 0.0 NX 6,420 5,622 9.8 14.2 50,760 53,315 -5.1 -4.8 RX 11,526 10,248 8.1 12.5 96,967 98,419 -1.8 -1.5 GX 3,188 2,369 29.4 34.6 22,725 23,402 -3.2 -2.9 LX 432 429 -3.2 0.7 4,156 4,541 -8.8 -8.5 TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK 23,156 18,668 19.3 24.0 189,400 179,677 5.0 5.4 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 140,317 126,839 6.4 10.6 1,393,205 1,386,453 0.1 0.5 Selling Days 26 25



282 281



DSR = Daily Selling Rate

































*NA Built Vehicles TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

November 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2019 2018 DSR % VOL % 2019 2018 DSR % VOL % COROLLA 13,300 19,376 -34.0 -31.4 140,904 257,093 -45.4 -45.2 CAMRY 25,608 24,366 1.1 5.1 310,084 298,991 3.3 3.7 AVALON 1,715 2,225 -25.9 -22.9 25,923 31,042 -16.8 -16.5 YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA) 218 1,296 -83.8 -83.2 19,489 24,115 -19.5 -19.2 YARIS HB 687 0 0.0 0.0 1,132 0 0.0 0.0 RAV4 30,153 14,704 97.2 105.1 226,310 159,189 41.7 42.2 VENZA 0 1 -100.0 -100.0 9 1 796.8 800.0 HIGHLANDER 19,962 20,139 -4.7 -0.9 218,988 221,386 -1.4 -1.1 SIENNA 5,363 6,726 -23.3 -20.3 68,409 80,952 -15.8 -15.5 SEQUOIA 915 993 -11.4 -7.9 9,413 9,990 -6.1 -5.8 TACOMA 20,727 19,685 1.2 5.3 228,074 224,128 1.4 1.8 TUNDRA 8,816 9,689 -12.5 -9.0 102,959 107,042 -4.2 -3.8 ES 4,321 3,282 26.6 31.7 40,275 36,975 8.5 8.9 RX 9,970 7,176 33.6 38.9 81,950 73,289 11.4 11.8 TOTAL 141,755 129,658 5.1 9.3 1,473,919 1,524,193 -3.6 -3.3 N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL 68.2% 68.1%



67.7% 69.1%



TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR 19,075 8,543 114.7 123.3 211,850 124,958 68.9 69.5 LEXUS IMPORT CAR 2,616 4,496 -44.1 -41.8 33,114 46,134 -28.5 -28.2 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS 41,528 47,263 -15.5 -12.1 497,532 611,241 -18.9 -18.6 LEXUS NA BUILT CARS 4,321 3,282 26.6 31.7 40,275 36,975 8.5 8.9 TOTAL TMNA CARS 67,540 63,584 2.1 6.2 782,771 819,308 -4.8 -4.5 TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK 31,225 36,234 -17.1 -13.8 349,643 404,088 -13.8 -13.5 LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK 13,186 11,492 10.3 14.7 107,450 106,388 0.6 1.0 TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK 85,936 71,937 14.9 19.5 854,162 802,688 6.0 6.4 LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK 9,970 7,176 33.6 38.9 81,950 73,289 11.4 11.8 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 140,317 126,839 6.4 10.6 1,393,205 1,386,453 0.1 0.5 Selling Days 26 25



282 281



























































TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY

November 2019

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2019 2018 DSR % VOL% 2019 2018 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6,723 6,008 7.6% 11.9% 63,660 81,239 -21.9% -21.6% TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,873 0 0.0% 0.0% 14,756 0 0.0% 0.0% TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 1,735 1,701 -1.9% 2.0% 23,796 20,661 14.8% 15.2% TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 529 589 -13.6% -10.2% 5,981 7,264 -18.0% -17.7% TOYOTA MIRAI 98 194 -51.4% -49.5% 1,436 1,468 -2.5% -2.2% TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,819 1,136 54.0% 60.1% 16,452 13,026 25.8% 26.3% TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 10,057 3,907 147.5% 157.4% 82,398 44,888 82.9% 83.6% LEXUS ES HYBRID 898 488 76.9% 84.0% 8,019 4,805 66.3% 66.9% LEXUS GS HYBRID 0 2 -100.0% -100.0% 7 37 -81.2% -81.1% LEXUS UX HYBRID 869 0 0.0% 0.0% 7,514 0 0.0% 0.0% LEXUS NX HYBRID 1051 813 24.3% 29.3% 8,408 7,695 8.9% 9.3% LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,641 1,627 -3.0% 0.9% 14,209 13,477 5.1% 5.4% LEXUS LS HYBRID 19 22 -17.0% -13.6% 167 299 -44.4% -44.2% LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 8 -76.0% -75.0% 34 94 -64.0% -63.8% LEXUS CT HYBRID 0 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 4 -100.0% -100.0% TOTAL TMNA HYBRID 27,274 16,495 59.0% 65.4% 246,837 194,958 26.2% 26.6%

















TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID 22,794 13,535 61.9% 68.4% 208,479 168,547 23.2% 23.7% TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID 4,480 2,960 45.5% 51.4% 38,358 26,411 44.7% 45.2%

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

