Toyota Motor North America Reports November 2019 Sales
-- TMNA posts best-ever November; car sales up 6.2 percent and truck sales up 10.6 percent
-- Hybrid sales up 65.4 percent; Toyota division hybrid sales up 68.4 percent and Lexus division up 51.4 percent
-- RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by RAV4 Hybrid
-- NX sales up 14.2 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by NX Hybrid
Dec 03, 2019, 09:20 ET
PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported November 2019 sales of 207,857 vehicles, an increase of 9.2 percent on a volume basis and up 5.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus November 2018.
Toyota division posted its best-ever November with 177,764 vehicles sold; an increase of 8.4 percent on a volume basis and 4.2 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted its best-ever November with 30,093 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.8 percent on a volume basis and 9.4 percent on a DSR basis.
November 2019 Highlights
Toyota Division:
- RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 10,057 units sold
- 4Runner sales up 7.8 percent; a best-ever November
- Tacoma sales increased 5.3 percent; a best-ever November
- C-HR sales up 5.8 percent; a best-ever November
- Corolla sales increased 17.3 percent
- Prius sales increased 11.9 percent
- Camry sales up 4.3 percent
- Land Cruiser sales increased 2.8 percent
- Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent
- Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent
- Total Toyota division light truck sales increased 8.3 percent; marking a best-ever November
- Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 68.4 percent
Lexus Division:
- NX sales up 14.2 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by NX Hybrid with 1,051 units sold
- RX sales increased 12.5 percent, marking a best-ever November; boosted by RX Hybrid sales of 1,641
- GX sales increased 34.6 percent
- RC sales increased 111.3 percent
- ES sales up 7.7 percent
- Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 24.0 percent; marking a best-ever November
- Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 51.4 percent; a best-ever November
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
November 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
207,857
|
190,423
|
5.0
|
9.2
|
2,175,976
|
2,205,761
|
-1.7
|
-1.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
|
177,764
|
163,977
|
4.2
|
8.4
|
1,913,187
|
1,942,975
|
-1.9
|
-1.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS
|
30,093
|
26,446
|
9.4
|
13.8
|
262,789
|
262,786
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
YARIS
|
910
|
1,436
|
-39.1
|
-36.6
|
20,984
|
25,957
|
-19.4
|
-19.2
|
tC
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
COROLLA
|
24,752
|
21,105
|
12.8
|
17.3
|
281,108
|
278,293
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
SUPRA
|
487
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2480
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
307
|
293
|
0.7
|
4.8
|
3,122
|
3,851
|
-19.2
|
-18.9
|
MIRAI
|
98
|
194
|
-51.4
|
-49.5
|
1,436
|
1,468
|
-2.5
|
-2.2
|
AVALON
|
1,715
|
2,225
|
-25.9
|
-22.9
|
25,923
|
31,042
|
-16.8
|
-16.5
|
PRIUS
|
6,723
|
6,008
|
7.6
|
11.9
|
63,660
|
81,239
|
-21.9
|
-21.6
|
CAMRY
|
25,611
|
24,545
|
0.3
|
4.3
|
310,669
|
314,346
|
-1.5
|
-1.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
60,603
|
55,806
|
4.4
|
8.6
|
709,382
|
736,199
|
-4.0
|
-3.6
|
CT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
IS
|
1,006
|
1,830
|
-47.1
|
-45.0
|
13,749
|
20,734
|
-33.9
|
-33.7
|
RC
|
450
|
213
|
103.1
|
111.3
|
4,163
|
3,017
|
37.5
|
38.0
|
ES
|
4,545
|
4,222
|
3.5
|
7.7
|
46,311
|
43,099
|
7.1
|
7.5
|
GS
|
321
|
472
|
-34.6
|
-32.0
|
3,113
|
6,017
|
-48.4
|
-48.3
|
LS
|
529
|
902
|
-43.6
|
-41.4
|
4,945
|
8,409
|
-41.4
|
-41.2
|
LC
|
86
|
139
|
-40.5
|
-38.1
|
1,105
|
1,827
|
-39.7
|
-39.5
|
LFA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
50
|
50
|
TOTAL LEXUS CAR
|
6,937
|
7,778
|
-14.2
|
-10.8
|
73,389
|
83,109
|
-12.0
|
-11.7
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
67,540
|
63,584
|
2.1
|
6.2
|
782,771
|
819,308
|
-4.8
|
-4.5
|
SIENNA
|
5,363
|
6,726
|
-23.3
|
-20.3
|
68,409
|
80,952
|
-15.8
|
-15.5
|
C-HR
|
3,950
|
3,732
|
1.8
|
5.8
|
45,627
|
45,345
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
RAV4
|
44,665
|
35,350
|
21.5
|
26.4
|
406,789
|
388,501
|
4.3
|
4.7
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
-66.8
|
-66.7
|
VENZA
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
9
|
1
|
797
|
800
|
HIGHLANDER
|
19,962
|
20,139
|
-4.7
|
-0.9
|
218,989
|
221,386
|
-1.4
|
-1.1
|
4RUNNER
|
12,391
|
11,494
|
3.7
|
7.8
|
120,359
|
126,385
|
-5.1
|
-4.8
|
SEQUOIA
|
915
|
993
|
-11.4
|
-7.9
|
9,413
|
9,990
|
-6.1
|
-5.8
|
LAND CRUISER
|
372
|
362
|
-1.2
|
2.8
|
3,176
|
3,043
|
4.0
|
4.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
82,255
|
72,071
|
9.7
|
14.1
|
804,363
|
794,654
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
TACOMA
|
20,727
|
19,685
|
1.2
|
5.3
|
228,074
|
224,128
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
TUNDRA
|
8,816
|
9,689
|
-12.5
|
-9.0
|
102,959
|
107,042
|
-4.2
|
-3.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
29,543
|
29,374
|
-3.3
|
0.6
|
331,033
|
331,170
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
117,161
|
108,171
|
4.1
|
8.3
|
1,203,805
|
1,206,776
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
UX
|
1,590
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
14,792
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NX
|
6,420
|
5,622
|
9.8
|
14.2
|
50,760
|
53,315
|
-5.1
|
-4.8
|
RX
|
11,526
|
10,248
|
8.1
|
12.5
|
96,967
|
98,419
|
-1.8
|
-1.5
|
GX
|
3,188
|
2,369
|
29.4
|
34.6
|
22,725
|
23,402
|
-3.2
|
-2.9
|
LX
|
432
|
429
|
-3.2
|
0.7
|
4,156
|
4,541
|
-8.8
|
-8.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS TRUCK
|
23,156
|
18,668
|
19.3
|
24.0
|
189,400
|
179,677
|
5.0
|
5.4
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
140,317
|
126,839
|
6.4
|
10.6
|
1,393,205
|
1,386,453
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
282
|
281
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
*NA Built Vehicles
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
November 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
COROLLA
|
13,300
|
19,376
|
-34.0
|
-31.4
|
140,904
|
257,093
|
-45.4
|
-45.2
|
CAMRY
|
25,608
|
24,366
|
1.1
|
5.1
|
310,084
|
298,991
|
3.3
|
3.7
|
AVALON
|
1,715
|
2,225
|
-25.9
|
-22.9
|
25,923
|
31,042
|
-16.8
|
-16.5
|
YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
|
218
|
1,296
|
-83.8
|
-83.2
|
19,489
|
24,115
|
-19.5
|
-19.2
|
YARIS HB
|
687
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1,132
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RAV4
|
30,153
|
14,704
|
97.2
|
105.1
|
226,310
|
159,189
|
41.7
|
42.2
|
VENZA
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
9
|
1
|
796.8
|
800.0
|
HIGHLANDER
|
19,962
|
20,139
|
-4.7
|
-0.9
|
218,988
|
221,386
|
-1.4
|
-1.1
|
SIENNA
|
5,363
|
6,726
|
-23.3
|
-20.3
|
68,409
|
80,952
|
-15.8
|
-15.5
|
SEQUOIA
|
915
|
993
|
-11.4
|
-7.9
|
9,413
|
9,990
|
-6.1
|
-5.8
|
TACOMA
|
20,727
|
19,685
|
1.2
|
5.3
|
228,074
|
224,128
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
TUNDRA
|
8,816
|
9,689
|
-12.5
|
-9.0
|
102,959
|
107,042
|
-4.2
|
-3.8
|
ES
|
4,321
|
3,282
|
26.6
|
31.7
|
40,275
|
36,975
|
8.5
|
8.9
|
RX
|
9,970
|
7,176
|
33.6
|
38.9
|
81,950
|
73,289
|
11.4
|
11.8
|
TOTAL
|
141,755
|
129,658
|
5.1
|
9.3
|
1,473,919
|
1,524,193
|
-3.6
|
-3.3
|
N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
|
68.2%
|
68.1%
|
67.7%
|
69.1%
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
|
19,075
|
8,543
|
114.7
|
123.3
|
211,850
|
124,958
|
68.9
|
69.5
|
LEXUS IMPORT CAR
|
2,616
|
4,496
|
-44.1
|
-41.8
|
33,114
|
46,134
|
-28.5
|
-28.2
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
|
41,528
|
47,263
|
-15.5
|
-12.1
|
497,532
|
611,241
|
-18.9
|
-18.6
|
LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
|
4,321
|
3,282
|
26.6
|
31.7
|
40,275
|
36,975
|
8.5
|
8.9
|
TOTAL TMNA CARS
|
67,540
|
63,584
|
2.1
|
6.2
|
782,771
|
819,308
|
-4.8
|
-4.5
|
TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
|
31,225
|
36,234
|
-17.1
|
-13.8
|
349,643
|
404,088
|
-13.8
|
-13.5
|
LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
|
13,186
|
11,492
|
10.3
|
14.7
|
107,450
|
106,388
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
|
85,936
|
71,937
|
14.9
|
19.5
|
854,162
|
802,688
|
6.0
|
6.4
|
LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
|
9,970
|
7,176
|
33.6
|
38.9
|
81,950
|
73,289
|
11.4
|
11.8
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
140,317
|
126,839
|
6.4
|
10.6
|
1,393,205
|
1,386,453
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
282
|
281
|
TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY
|
November 2019
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2019
|
2018
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
6,723
|
6,008
|
7.6%
|
11.9%
|
63,660
|
81,239
|
-21.9%
|
-21.6%
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,873
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
14,756
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
1,735
|
1,701
|
-1.9%
|
2.0%
|
23,796
|
20,661
|
14.8%
|
15.2%
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
529
|
589
|
-13.6%
|
-10.2%
|
5,981
|
7,264
|
-18.0%
|
-17.7%
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
98
|
194
|
-51.4%
|
-49.5%
|
1,436
|
1,468
|
-2.5%
|
-2.2%
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,819
|
1,136
|
54.0%
|
60.1%
|
16,452
|
13,026
|
25.8%
|
26.3%
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
10,057
|
3,907
|
147.5%
|
157.4%
|
82,398
|
44,888
|
82.9%
|
83.6%
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
898
|
488
|
76.9%
|
84.0%
|
8,019
|
4,805
|
66.3%
|
66.9%
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
7
|
37
|
-81.2%
|
-81.1%
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
869
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
7,514
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1051
|
813
|
24.3%
|
29.3%
|
8,408
|
7,695
|
8.9%
|
9.3%
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,641
|
1,627
|
-3.0%
|
0.9%
|
14,209
|
13,477
|
5.1%
|
5.4%
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
19
|
22
|
-17.0%
|
-13.6%
|
167
|
299
|
-44.4%
|
-44.2%
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
8
|
-76.0%
|
-75.0%
|
34
|
94
|
-64.0%
|
-63.8%
|
LEXUS CT HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
|
27,274
|
16,495
|
59.0%
|
65.4%
|
246,837
|
194,958
|
26.2%
|
26.6%
|
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
|
22,794
|
13,535
|
61.9%
|
68.4%
|
208,479
|
168,547
|
23.2%
|
23.7%
|
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
|
4,480
|
2,960
|
45.5%
|
51.4%
|
38,358
|
26,411
|
44.7%
|
45.2%
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
