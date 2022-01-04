Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. December, Year-End 2021 Sales
- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 22nd consecutive year
- Total electrified powered vehicle (EPV) sales - hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells - totaled 583,697, up 73.2 percent in 2021; EPV sales make up one-quarter of total volume
- Toyota is the number one retail brand for the 10th consecutive year
- Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX best-selling models in their respective segments
Jan 04, 2022, 10:30 ET
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December U.S. 2021 sales of 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and down 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2020.
For calendar year 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 2,332,262 vehicles, an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 11.5 percent on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0 percent on a volume basis and down 26.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported U.S. sales of 2,027,786 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 11.4 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted December U.S. sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1 percent on a volume basis and down 34.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported U.S. sales of 304,476 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a DSR basis.
"Despite a second consecutive year of challenges, TMNA focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we remain optimistic as our electrification strategy further evolves," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, TMNA. "Thanks to our phenomenal dealers and world-class purchasing and manufacturing teams, our inventory continues to improve and we're preparing to introduce 21 all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2022."
Year-End Highlights
TMNA:
- Number one seller of EPVs for 22 consecutive years
- 2021 EPV sales totaled 583,697 vehicles, an increase of 73.2 percent
- EPV sales make up one-quarter of TMNA's 2021 sales volume
- 18 total EPVs available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker, with two more in showrooms by middle of 2022
- TMNA passenger cars make up approximately 22 percent of the segment – a record – and will finish number one in segment for the 10th consecutive year, and number one for 18 of the past 19 years.
- Announced new investments totaling nearly $3 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations, including the company's new battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina to produce lithium-ion batteries; these investments will result in 4,650 new jobs across four states to support and produce new products including future electrics
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 50,000 at nearly 140 dealers; more than 300 dealers will go live on both platforms by middle of 2022
Toyota Division:
- Number one retail brand for the 10th consecutive year
- Number one passenger car market share for 10th consecutive year
- Division's EPV sales up 80.6 percent in 2021
- Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20th consecutive year
- Highlander best-selling midsized SUV for the 6th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 5th consecutive year
- Sienna best-selling retail small van in the U.S. for the first-time ever
- Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 17th consecutive year
- All-time best-ever year for:
- Total EPV
- Total Light Truck
- Corolla Hybrid
- Mirai
- RAV4 Hybrid
- RAV4 Prime
- Highlander Hybrid
- Sienna
- 4Runner
- Tacoma
Lexus Division:
- Division's EPV sales up 24.6 percent in 2021
- Number one light truck market share for 3rd consecutive year
- NX (gas, hybrid and plug-in) best-selling entry luxury SUV
- Passenger car sales up 12.9 percent in 2021; IS sees 61.8 percent increase
- All-time best-ever year for:
- Total EPV
- Total Light Truck
- Total RX
- Total UX (UX and UX Hybrid)
- Total LC (LC, LC Convertible and LC Hybrid)
- NX Hybrid
- ES AWD
Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2021
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
174,115
|
249,601
|
-27.7
|
-30.2
|
2,332,262
|
2,112,941
|
11.5
|
10.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
150,072
|
211,378
|
-26.4
|
-29.0
|
2,027,786
|
1,837,900
|
11.4
|
10.3
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
24,043
|
38,223
|
-34.8
|
-37.1
|
304,476
|
275,041
|
11.8
|
10.7
|
YARIS
|
0
|
141
|
-100
|
-100
|
205
|
6,437
|
-96.8
|
-96.8
|
COROLLA
|
13,940
|
25,409
|
-43.1
|
-45.1
|
248,993
|
237,178
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
SUPRA
|
483
|
704
|
-28.9
|
-31.4
|
6,830
|
5,887
|
17.2
|
16.0
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
107
|
205
|
-45.9
|
-47.8
|
1,152
|
2,476
|
-53.0
|
-53.5
|
MIRAI
|
28
|
20
|
45.2
|
40.0
|
2,629
|
499
|
432.0
|
426.9
|
AVALON
|
1,122
|
1,913
|
-39.2
|
-41.3
|
19,460
|
18,421
|
6.7
|
5.6
|
PRIUS
|
3,946
|
4,078
|
0.3
|
-3.2
|
59,010
|
43,525
|
36.9
|
35.6
|
CAMRY
|
20,074
|
30,364
|
-31.4
|
-33.9
|
313,795
|
294,348
|
7.7
|
6.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
39,700
|
62,834
|
-34.5
|
-36.8
|
652,074
|
608,771
|
8.2
|
7.1
|
IS
|
1,393
|
2,289
|
-36.9
|
-39.1
|
21,998
|
13,600
|
63.3
|
61.8
|
RC
|
94
|
416
|
-76.6
|
-77.4
|
2,987
|
3,808
|
-20.8
|
-21.6
|
ES
|
4,028
|
5,101
|
-18.1
|
-21.0
|
45,406
|
43,292
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
GS
|
1
|
85
|
-98.8
|
-98.8
|
76
|
2,560
|
-97.0
|
-97.0
|
LS
|
178
|
524
|
-64.8
|
-66.0
|
3,739
|
3,617
|
4.4
|
3.4
|
LC
|
145
|
230
|
-34.6
|
-37.0
|
2,782
|
1,325
|
112.0
|
110.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,839
|
8,645
|
-30.0
|
-32.5
|
76,989
|
68,205
|
14.0
|
12.9
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
45,539
|
71,479
|
-33.9
|
-36.3
|
729,063
|
676,976
|
8.7
|
7.7
|
C-HR
|
941
|
3,308
|
-70.5
|
-71.6
|
35,707
|
42,936
|
-16.0
|
-16.8
|
RAV4
|
34,609
|
46,846
|
-23.4
|
-26.1
|
407,739
|
430,387
|
-4.3
|
-5.3
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
3,500
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7,203
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
5,128
|
4,495
|
18.3
|
14.1
|
61,988
|
13,073
|
378.8
|
374.2
|
HIGHLANDER
|
19,270
|
26,778
|
-25.4
|
-28.0
|
264,128
|
212,276
|
25.6
|
24.4
|
4RUNNER
|
14,851
|
16,869
|
-8.7
|
-12.0
|
144,696
|
129,052
|
13.2
|
12.1
|
SEQUOIA
|
805
|
1,048
|
-20.3
|
-23.2
|
8,070
|
7,364
|
10.7
|
9.6
|
LAND CRUISER
|
13
|
606
|
-97.8
|
-97.9
|
3,711
|
3,147
|
19.1
|
17.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
79,117
|
99,950
|
-17.9
|
-20.8
|
933,243
|
838,235
|
12.4
|
11.3
|
SIENNA
|
8,082
|
7,513
|
11.6
|
7.6
|
107,990
|
42,885
|
154.3
|
151.8
|
TACOMA
|
19,423
|
28,957
|
-30.4
|
-32.9
|
252,520
|
238,806
|
6.8
|
5.7
|
TUNDRA
|
3,750
|
12,124
|
-67.9
|
-69.1
|
81,959
|
109,203
|
-24.2
|
-24.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
23,173
|
41,081
|
-41.5
|
-43.6
|
334,479
|
348,009
|
-2.9
|
-3.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
110,372
|
148,544
|
-22.9
|
-25.7
|
1,375,712
|
1,229,129
|
13.0
|
11.9
|
UX
|
1,577
|
1,848
|
-11.5
|
-14.7
|
17,581
|
16,962
|
4.7
|
3.6
|
NX
|
1,516
|
8,256
|
-81.0
|
-81.6
|
58,514
|
55,784
|
5.9
|
4.9
|
RX
|
11,594
|
14,514
|
-17.2
|
-20.1
|
115,320
|
101,059
|
15.2
|
14.1
|
GX
|
3,007
|
4,139
|
-24.7
|
-27.3
|
32,509
|
28,519
|
15.1
|
14.0
|
LX
|
510
|
821
|
-35.6
|
-37.9
|
3,563
|
4,512
|
-20.3
|
-21.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
18,204
|
29,578
|
-36.2
|
-38.5
|
227,487
|
206,836
|
11.1
|
10.0
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
128,576
|
178,122
|
-25.1
|
-27.8
|
1,603,199
|
1,435,965
|
12.7
|
11.6
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
28
|
306
|
309
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED POWERED SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2021
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,792
|
2,471
|
17.2
|
13.0
|
33,968
|
28,827
|
19.0
|
17.8
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,154
|
1,607
|
-25.5
|
-28.2
|
25,042
|
14,698
|
72.0
|
70.4
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
2,819
|
2,436
|
20.0
|
15.7
|
27,576
|
17,628
|
58.0
|
56.4
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
2,446
|
4,600
|
-44.9
|
-46.8
|
46,399
|
33,826
|
38.5
|
37.2
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
559
|
753
|
-23.0
|
-25.8
|
9,734
|
6,714
|
46.4
|
45.0
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
28
|
20
|
45.2
|
40.0
|
2,629
|
499
|
432.0
|
426.9
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
8,080
|
6,909
|
21.3
|
16.9
|
107,130
|
9,690
|
1,016.0
|
1,006.0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
5,263
|
9,454
|
-42.3
|
-44.3
|
65,167
|
48,455
|
35.8
|
34.5
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
13,214
|
11,104
|
23.4
|
19.0
|
120,983
|
115,974
|
5.3
|
4.3
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
2,185
|
1,070
|
111.8
|
104.2
|
27,707
|
3,200
|
774.3
|
765.8
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
5,128
|
4,495
|
18.3
|
14.1
|
61,988
|
13,073
|
378.8
|
374.2
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,024
|
1,138
|
-6.7
|
-10.0
|
12,990
|
8,784
|
49.3
|
47.9
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,142
|
1,370
|
-13.6
|
-16.6
|
12,672
|
11,818
|
8.3
|
7.2
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
473
|
1,434
|
-65.8
|
-67.0
|
10,614
|
9,358
|
14.5
|
13.4
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,812
|
1,786
|
5.2
|
1.5
|
18,981
|
14,411
|
33.0
|
31.7
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
84
|
66
|
28.5
|
27.3
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
2
|
-48.1
|
-50.0
|
14
|
14
|
1.0
|
0
|
TOTAL TMNA EPV
|
48,145
|
50,649
|
-1.4
|
-4.9
|
583,697
|
337,036
|
74.9
|
73.2
|
TOTOL TOYOTA EPV
|
43,668
|
44,919
|
0.8
|
-2.8
|
528,323
|
292,584
|
82.3
|
80.6
|
TOTAL LEXUS EPV
|
4,477
|
5,730
|
-19.0
|
-21.9
|
55,374
|
44,452
|
25.8
|
24.6
|
TOTAL TMNA EPV SALES RATIO
|
27.7%
|
20.3%
|
25.0%
|
16.0%
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
28
|
306
|
309
