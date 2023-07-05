Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2023 Sales Results

05 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET
· 270,476 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2023 represents 26 percent of total sales volume
· Toyota and Lexus bringing more electrified powertrain options to their lineups. This diverse portfolio of electrified options will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality.
· 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2023 of 195,448 vehicles, up 14.9 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2022. June 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 51,535, representing 26.4 percent of total monthly sales.
For the first half of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,038,520 vehicles, down 0.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 270,476, representing 26.0 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted June sales of 168,680 vehicles, up 14.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 889,108 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 26,768 vehicles, up 18.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 149,412 vehicles, up 14.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"We continue to focus on customers' needs with several new and refreshed products in the first half of the year, including the all-new Toyota Crown and the Lexus brand's first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Our teams are working around the clock to get vehicles into customers' hands and they can expect even more exciting and electrified products later this year, including the all-new Grand Highlander, Toyota Tacoma and a new nameplate from Lexus, the TX."
June and First Half 2023 Highlights
TMNA:
- June electrified vehicle sales of 51,535, up 28.8 percent; represents 26.4 percent of total sales volume
- First half electrified vehicle sales of 270,476, up 1.4 percent; represents 26.0% percent of total sales volume
- 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- June sales of 195,448, up 14.9 percent (volume an DSR basis)
- Passenger car June sales up 8.9 percent
- Truck June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 1.2 percent
Toyota Division:
- Electrified vehicle June sales up 22.5 percent
- June electrified vehicle ratio: 26.0 percent
- First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.7 percent
- Passenger car June sales up 11.3 percent
- Camry June sales up 23.8 percent; first half sales up 10.9 percent
- Mirai June sales up 75.9 percent; first half sales up 26.8 percent
- SUV June sales 17.5 percent
- bZ4X June sales up 1,767 percent; first half sales up 1,477 percent
- Corolla Cross June sales up 21.2 percent; first half sales up 27.0 percent
- Sequoia June sales up 8,453 percent; first half sales up 1,908 percent
- Pickup June sales up 9.4 percent; first half sales up 15.4 percent
- Tacoma first half sales up 7.5 percent
- Tundra June sales 37.7 percent; first half sales up 34.8 percent
- Best-ever June sales:
- bZ4X
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Mirai
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever first half sales:
- bZ4X
- Corolla Cross
- GR Corolla
- Corolla HEV
- Mirai
- RAV4 PRIME PHEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- Electrified vehicle June sales up 84.0 percent; first half sales up 67.7 percent
- June electrified vehicle ratio: 28.4 percent
- First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
- IS first half sales up 1.9 percent
- Luxury utility vehicle June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent
- UX June sales up 86.4 percent; first half sales up 14.7 percent
- NX June sales up 85.3 percent; first half sales up 73.5 percent
- RX June sales up 10.7 percent; first half sales up 6.7 percent
- LX June sales up 29.1 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent
- UX HEV June sales up 401 percent; first half sales up 106.2 percent
- NX HEV June sales up 123.3 percent; first half sales up 48.4 percent
- NX PHEV first half sales up 33.9 percent
- RX HEV June sales up 119.3 percent; first half sales up 126.3 percent
- LS HEV June sales up 166.7 percent; first half sales up 258.8
- Best-ever June sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- IS 500
- NX
- NX HEV
- Total NX
- RX HEV
- RZ
- Best-ever first half sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- IS 500
- UX HEV
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- Total NX
- RX HEV
- Total RX
- RZ
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
[email protected]
Media Websites: ToyotaNewsroom.com
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2023
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
195,448
|
170,155
|
14.9
|
14.9
|
1,038,520
|
1,045,697
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
168,680
|
147,495
|
14.4
|
14.4
|
889,108
|
914,609
|
-2.8
|
-2.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
26,768
|
22,660
|
18.1
|
18.1
|
149,412
|
131,088
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
COROLLA
|
20,485
|
19,716
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
97,498
|
116,832
|
-16.5
|
-16.5
|
SUPRA
|
246
|
563
|
-56.3
|
-56.3
|
1,621
|
2,684
|
-39.6
|
-39.6
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
1,178
|
1,306
|
-9.8
|
-9.8
|
5,263
|
6,177
|
-14.8
|
-14.8
|
MIRAI
|
445
|
253
|
75.9
|
75.9
|
1,722
|
1,358
|
26.8
|
26.8
|
CROWN
|
1,232
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6,155
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
AVALON
|
2
|
2,219
|
-99.9
|
-99.9
|
43
|
8,120
|
-99.5
|
-99.5
|
PRIUS
|
2,466
|
1,950
|
26.5
|
26.5
|
14,941
|
20,214
|
-26.1
|
-26.1
|
CAMRY
|
28,706
|
23,192
|
23.8
|
23.8
|
150,742
|
135,925
|
10.9
|
10.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
54,760
|
49,199
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
277,985
|
291,310
|
-4.6
|
-4.6
|
IS
|
1,854
|
2,010
|
-7.8
|
-7.8
|
11,114
|
10,911
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
RC
|
165
|
319
|
-48.3
|
-48.3
|
842
|
1,150
|
-26.8
|
-26.8
|
ES
|
3,475
|
3,710
|
-6.3
|
-6.3
|
19,319
|
21,878
|
-11.7
|
-11.7
|
LS
|
174
|
274
|
-36.5
|
-36.5
|
1,211
|
1,248
|
-3.0
|
-3.0
|
LC
|
132
|
103
|
28.2
|
28.2
|
825
|
833
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,800
|
6,417
|
-9.6
|
-9.6
|
33,313
|
36,022
|
-7.5
|
-7.5
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
60,560
|
55,616
|
8.9
|
8.9
|
311,298
|
327,332
|
-4.9
|
-4.9
|
C-HR
|
5
|
1,144
|
-99.6
|
-99.6
|
774
|
9,080
|
-91.5
|
-91.5
|
BZ4X
|
616
|
33
|
1,767.0
|
1,767.0
|
3,659
|
232
|
1,477.2
|
1,477.2
|
RAV4
|
38,250
|
33,200
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
187,017
|
200,885
|
-6.9
|
-6.9
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
5,629
|
4,646
|
21.2
|
21.2
|
28,336
|
22,315
|
27.0
|
27.0
|
VENZA
|
2,292
|
2,546
|
-10.0
|
-10.0
|
13,077
|
18,666
|
-29.9
|
-29.9
|
HIGHLANDER
|
18,542
|
15,970
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
113,264
|
117,403
|
-3.5
|
-3.5
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
159
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
159
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4RUNNER
|
9,287
|
7,496
|
23.9
|
23.9
|
50,736
|
66,829
|
-24.1
|
-24.1
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,625
|
19
|
8,453.0
|
8,453.0
|
9,577
|
477
|
1,907.8
|
1,907.8
|
LAND CRUISER
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
39
|
-89.7
|
-89.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
76,406
|
65,054
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
406,603
|
435,926
|
-6.7
|
-6.7
|
SIENNA
|
6,418
|
4,805
|
33.6
|
33.6
|
27,940
|
34,409
|
-18.8
|
-18.8
|
TACOMA
|
21,321
|
21,339
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
116,845
|
108,648
|
7.5
|
7.5
|
TUNDRA
|
9,775
|
7,098
|
37.7
|
37.7
|
59,735
|
44,316
|
34.8
|
34.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
31,096
|
28,437
|
9.4
|
9.4
|
176,580
|
152,964
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
113,920
|
98,296
|
15.9
|
15.9
|
611,123
|
623,299
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
UX
|
1,012
|
543
|
86.4
|
86.4
|
6,802
|
5,929
|
14.7
|
14.7
|
NX
|
6,925
|
3,737
|
85.3
|
85.3
|
34,038
|
19,615
|
73.5
|
73.5
|
RZ
|
281
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,117
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RX
|
9,819
|
8,872
|
10.7
|
10.7
|
57,372
|
53,769
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
GX
|
2,438
|
2,633
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
|
13,324
|
13,956
|
-4.5
|
-4.5
|
LX
|
493
|
458
|
7.6
|
7.6
|
3,446
|
1,797
|
91.8
|
91.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
20,968
|
16,243
|
29.1
|
29.1
|
116,099
|
95,066
|
22.1
|
22.1
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
134,888
|
114,539
|
17.8
|
17.8
|
727,222
|
718,365
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
152
|
152
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2023
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
1,698
|
1,285
|
32.1
|
32.1
|
12,275
|
14,861
|
-17.4
|
-17.4
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
768
|
665
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
2,666
|
5,353
|
-50.2
|
-50.2
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
2,808
|
1,950
|
44.0
|
44.0
|
23,101
|
18,065
|
27.9
|
27.9
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
4,386
|
3,650
|
20.2
|
20.2
|
12,207
|
20,468
|
-40.4
|
-40.4
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
1
|
518
|
-99.8
|
-99.8
|
6
|
2,460
|
-99.8
|
-99.8
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
445
|
253
|
75.9
|
75.9
|
1,722
|
1,358
|
26.8
|
26.8
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
1,232
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6,155
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,418
|
4,805
|
33.6
|
33.6
|
27,937
|
34,391
|
-18.8
|
-18.8
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,650
|
2,915
|
-9.1
|
-9.1
|
33,422
|
27,809
|
20.2
|
20.2
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
1,622
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,555
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
|
616
|
33
|
1,767.0
|
1,767.0
|
3,659
|
232
|
1,477.0
|
1,477.0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
14,919
|
13,913
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
57,208
|
86,803
|
-34.1
|
-34.1
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,139
|
2,544
|
-55.2
|
-55.2
|
10,970
|
10,153
|
8.0
|
8.0
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
530
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
530
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
2,292
|
2,546
|
-10.0
|
-10.0
|
13,077
|
18,666
|
-29.9
|
-29.9
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,349
|
787
|
198.5
|
198.5
|
14,280
|
1,183
|
1,107.0
|
1,107.0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,192
|
1,177
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
5,766
|
6,802
|
-15.2
|
-15.2
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,012
|
202
|
401.0
|
401.0
|
6,800
|
3,297
|
106.2
|
106.2
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1,650
|
739
|
123.3
|
123.3
|
7,277
|
4,905
|
48.4
|
48.4
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
447
|
634
|
-29.5
|
-29.5
|
2,298
|
1,716
|
33.9
|
33.9
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
281
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,117
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
3,018
|
1,376
|
119.3
|
119.3
|
18,319
|
8,094
|
126.3
|
126.3
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
8
|
3
|
166.7
|
166.7
|
61
|
17
|
258.8
|
258.8
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
0
|
3
|
-100
|
-100
|
14
|
11
|
27.3
|
27.3
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
51,535
|
39,998
|
28.8
|
28.8
|
270,476
|
266,644
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
43,927
|
35,864
|
22.5
|
22.5
|
228,824
|
241,802
|
-5.4
|
-5.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
7,608
|
4,134
|
84.0
|
84.0
|
41,652
|
24,842
|
67.7
|
67.7
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
26.4 %
|
23.5 %
|
26.0 %
|
25.5 %
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
152
|
152
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article