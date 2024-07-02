• More than 454,000 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2024; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume

• 29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

• Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand in first half

• Lexus records its best-ever first half sales in its 35-year history

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. June sales of 193,120 vehicles, down 1.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2023. June electrified vehicle sales totaled 84,781, up 64.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 43.9 percent of total monthly sales.

Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2024 Sales Results

TMNA second quarter U.S. sales totaled 621,549 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Second quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 247,347, up 63.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 39.8 percent of total sales for the period.

TMNA first half U.S. sales totaled 1,186,647 vehicles, up 14.3 percent on a volume basis and up 12.8 percent on an DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 454,197, up 67.9 percent on a volume basis and up 65.7 percent on an DSR basis representing 38.3 percent of total sales for the period.

Toyota division posted June sales of 164,777 vehicles, down 2.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 532,809 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 1,019,436 vehicles, up 14.7 percent on a volume basis and up 13.2 percent on an DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 28,343 vehicles, up 5.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 88,740 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 167,211 vehicles, up 11.9 percent on a volume basis and up 10.5 percent on an DSR basis.

"The first half of 2024 surpassed our high expectations thanks to our teams' continued focus on customers with even more great products, including electrified vehicles," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Lexus recorded its best-ever first half in its 35-year history, Toyota remains the number one retail brand in the industry, and our diverse portfolio of 29 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands made up nearly 40 percent of our total sales volume through June."

June, second quarter and first half 2024 highlights (volume basis)

TMNA:

Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent

First half sales up 14.3 percent

June electrified vehicle sales up 64.5 percent; represents 43.9 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever

First half electrified vehicle sales up 67.9 percent; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever

29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

First half passenger car sales up 12.0 percent

First half truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 15.7 percent

Toyota Division:

Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent

First half sales up 14.7 percent

June electrified vehicle sales up 69.8 percent; represents 45.3 percent of total sales volume

First half electrified vehicle sales up 71.8 percent; represents 38.6 percent of total sales volume

First half passenger car sales up 13.6 percent

First half SUV sales up 28.6 percent

First half truck sales up 15.1 percent

Best-ever June sales: bZ4X GR86 Camry HEV Corolla HEV Crown Corolla Cross Corolla Cross HEV Grand Highlander Grand Highlander HEV Sequoia Tundra HEV

Best-ever first half sales: bZ4X GR86 Camry HEV Corolla HEV Crown Corolla Cross Corolla Cross HEV Grand Highlander Grand Highlander HEV RAV4 HEV RAV4 Prime (PHEV) Sequoia Tundra HEV



Lexus Division:

Best-ever first half total sales

June sales up 5.9 percent

Second quarter sales up 9.3 percent

First half sales up 11.9 percent

June electrified vehicle sales up 33.7 percent; represents 35.9 percent of total sales volume

First half electrified vehicle sales up 46.5 percent; represents 36.5 percent of total sales volume

First half SUV sales up 15.7 percent

Best-ever June sales: Total electrified vehicles Total luxury utility vehicles ES HEV NX HEV NX PHEV RX HEV RX PHEV RZ Total TX TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV

Best-ever first half sales: Total vehicles Total electrified vehicles Total luxury utility vehicles Total NX NX, NX HEV, HX PHEV RX HEV RX PHEV RZ Total TX TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV



Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Media Contacts:

Victor Vanov

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2024 2023 DSR % VOL % 2024 2023 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 193,120 195,448 -1.2 -1.2 1,186,647 1,038,520 12.8 14.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 164,777 168,680 -2.3 -2.3 1,019,436 889,108 13.2 14.7 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 28,343 26,768 5.9 5.9 167,211 149,412 10.5 11.9 COROLLA 18,259 20,485 -10.9 -10.9 121,991 97,498 23.5 25.1 SUPRA 272 246 10.6 10.6 1,495 1,621 -9.0 -7.8 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 1,500 1,178 27.3 27.3 7,467 5,263 40.0 41.9 MIRAI 20 445 -95.5 -95.5 245 1,722 -86.0 -85.8 CROWN 1,493 1,232 21.2 21.2 14,032 6,155 125.0 128.0 PRIUS 13 2,466 -99.5 -99.5 15,373 14,941 1.6 2.9 CAMRY 24,552 28,706 -14.5 -14.5 155,242 150,742 1.6 3.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 46,109 54,760 -15.8 -15.8 315,850 277,985 12.1 13.6 IS 1,561 1,854 -15.8 -15.8 10,149 11,114 -9.9 -8.7 RC 145 165 -12.1 -12.1 941 842 10.3 11.8 ES 3,546 3,475 2.0 2.0 19,558 19,319 -0.1 1.2 LS 144 174 -17.2 -17.2 1,214 1,211 -1.1 0.2 LC 135 132 2.3 2.3 966 825 15.6 17.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,531 5,800 -4.6 -4.6 32,828 33,313 -2.7 -1.5 TOTAL TMNA CAR 51,640 60,560 -14.7 -14.7 348,678 311,298 10.6 12.0 BZ4X 1,353 616 119.6 119.6 9,468 3,659 155.4 158.8 RAV4 41,736 38,250 9.1 9.1 248,295 187,017 31.0 32.8 COROLLA CROSS 8,705 5,629 54.6 54.6 45,167 28,336 57.3 59.4 VENZA 4,133 2,292 80.3 80.3 21,527 13,077 62.5 64.6 HIGHLANDER 8,910 18,542 -51.9 -51.9 60,108 113,264 -47.6 -46.9 GRAND HIGHLANDER 6,542 159 4,015.0 4,015.0 55,382 159 34,279.1 34,731.4 4RUNNER 9,530 9,287 2.6 2.6 66,550 50,736 29.5 31.2 SEQUOIA 2,344 1,625 44.2 44.2 12,868 9,577 32.6 34.4 LAND CRUISER 2,064 1 206,300.0 206,300.0 3,461 4 85,301.3 86,425.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 85,317 76,406 11.7 11.7 522,827 406,603 26.9 28.6 SIENNA 5,419 6,418 -15.6 -15.6 32,868 27,940 16.1 17.6 TACOMA 14,929 21,321 -30.0 -30.0 69,437 116,845 -41.3 -40.6 TUNDRA 13,003 9,775 33.0 33.0 78,454 59,735 29.6 31.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 27,932 31,096 -10.2 -10.2 147,891 176,580 -17.3 -16.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 118,668 113,920 4.2 4.2 703,586 611,123 13.6 15.1 UX 718 1,012 -29.1 -29.1 5,372 6,802 -22.0 -21.0 NX 6,784 6,925 -2.0 -2.0 34,639 34,038 0.4 1.8 RZ 1,190 281 323.5 323.5 5,639 1,117 398.3 404.8 RX 9,576 9,819 -2.5 -2.5 54,955 57,372 -5.5 -4.2 TX 2,357 0 0.0 0.0 21,322 0 0.0 0.0 GX 1,668 2,438 -31.6 -31.6 9,141 13,324 -32.3 -31.4 LX 519 493 5.3 5.3 3,315 3,446 -5.1 -3.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 22,812 20,968 8.8 8.8 134,383 116,099 14.2 15.7 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 141,480 134,888 4.9 4.9 837,969 727,222 13.7 15.2 Selling Days 26 26



154 152



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY June 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2024 2023 DSR % VOL% 2024 2023 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 6 1,698 -99.6 -99.6 10,755 12,275 -13.5 -12.4 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 7 768 -99.1 -99.1 4,618 2,666 71.0 73.2 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,712 2,808 32.2 32.2 27,907 23,101 19.2 20.8 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 23,693 4,386 440.2 440.2 51,074 12,207 313.0 318.4 TOYOTA MIRAI 20 445 -95.5 -95.5 245 1,722 -86.0 -85.8 TOYOTA CROWN 1,493 1,232 21.2 21.2 14,032 6,155 125.0 128.0 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 5,417 6,418 -15.6 -15.6 32,858 27,937 16.1 17.6 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,426 2,650 -46.2 -46.2 10,992 33,422 -67.5 -67.1 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,149 54 3,880.0 3,880.0 20,569 54 37,496.0 37,991.0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,344 1,622 44.5 44.5 12,867 9,555 32.9 34.7 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 2,064 1 206,300.0 206,300.0 3,461 4 85,301.0 86,425.0 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 1,353 616 119.6 119.6 9,468 3,659 155.4 158.8 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 16,445 14,919 10.2 10.2 111,526 57,208 92.4 94.9 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,883 1,139 153.1 153.1 17,074 10,970 53.6 55.6 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 3,105 530 485.8 485.8 17,129 530 3,090.0 3,132.0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 4,133 2,292 80.3 80.3 21,527 13,077 62.5 64.6 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 212 0 0.0 0.0 217 0 0.0 0.0 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 4,147 2,349 76.5 76.5 26,867 14,280 85.7 88.1 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,465 1,192 22.9 22.9 7,629 5,766 30.6 32.3 LEXUS UX HYBRID 718 1,012 -29.1 -29.1 5,372 6,800 -22.0 -21.0 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,317 1,650 40.4 40.4 13,172 7,277 78.7 81.0 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 660 447 47.7 47.7 3,135 2,298 34.7 36.4 LEXUS RZ BEV 1,190 281 323.5 323.5 5,639 1,117 398.3 404.8 LEXUS RX HYBRID 3,213 3,018 6.5 6.5 20,287 18,319 9.3 10.7 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 132 0 0.0 0.0 1,784 0 0.0 0.0 LEXUS TX HYBRID 431 0 0.0 0.0 3,546 0 0.0 0.0 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 42 0 0.0 0.0 380 0 0.0 0.0 LEXUS LS HYBRID 3 8 -62.5 -62.5 57 61 -7.8 -6.6 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 0 0.0 0.0 8 14 -43.6 -42.9 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 84,781 51,536 64.5 64.5 454,197 270,480 65.7 67.9 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 74,609 43,928 69.8 69.8 393,188 228,828 69.6 71.8 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 10,172 7,608 33.7 33.7 61,009 41,652 44.6 46.5 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 43.9 % 26.4 %



38.3 % 26.0 %



Selling Days 26 26



154 152





