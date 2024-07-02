Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2024 Sales Results

Jul 02, 2024, 11:35 ET
• More than 454,000 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2024; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume
• 29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
• Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand in first half
• Lexus records its best-ever first half sales in its 35-year history
PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. June sales of 193,120 vehicles, down 1.2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2023. June electrified vehicle sales totaled 84,781, up 64.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 43.9 percent of total monthly sales.
TMNA second quarter U.S. sales totaled 621,549 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Second quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 247,347, up 63.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 39.8 percent of total sales for the period.
TMNA first half U.S. sales totaled 1,186,647 vehicles, up 14.3 percent on a volume basis and up 12.8 percent on an DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 454,197, up 67.9 percent on a volume basis and up 65.7 percent on an DSR basis representing 38.3 percent of total sales for the period.
Toyota division posted June sales of 164,777 vehicles, down 2.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 532,809 vehicles, up 9.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 1,019,436 vehicles, up 14.7 percent on a volume basis and up 13.2 percent on an DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 28,343 vehicles, up 5.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the second quarter, the division sold 88,740 vehicles, up 9.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half, the division sold 167,211 vehicles, up 11.9 percent on a volume basis and up 10.5 percent on an DSR basis.
"The first half of 2024 surpassed our high expectations thanks to our teams' continued focus on customers with even more great products, including electrified vehicles," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Lexus recorded its best-ever first half in its 35-year history, Toyota remains the number one retail brand in the industry, and our diverse portfolio of 29 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands made up nearly 40 percent of our total sales volume through June."
June, second quarter and first half 2024 highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent
- First half sales up 14.3 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales up 64.5 percent; represents 43.9 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever
- First half electrified vehicle sales up 67.9 percent; represents 38.3 percent of total sales volume, an all-time best-ever
- 29 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- First half passenger car sales up 12.0 percent
- First half truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 15.7 percent
Toyota Division:
- Second quarter sales up 9.2 percent
- First half sales up 14.7 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales up 69.8 percent; represents 45.3 percent of total sales volume
- First half electrified vehicle sales up 71.8 percent; represents 38.6 percent of total sales volume
- First half passenger car sales up 13.6 percent
- First half SUV sales up 28.6 percent
- First half truck sales up 15.1 percent
- Best-ever June sales:
- bZ4X
- GR86
- Camry HEV
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever first half sales:
- bZ4X
- GR86
- Camry HEV
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- RAV4 HEV
- RAV4 Prime (PHEV)
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever first half total sales
- June sales up 5.9 percent
- Second quarter sales up 9.3 percent
- First half sales up 11.9 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales up 33.7 percent; represents 35.9 percent of total sales volume
- First half electrified vehicle sales up 46.5 percent; represents 36.5 percent of total sales volume
- First half SUV sales up 15.7 percent
- Best-ever June sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- ES HEV
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Total TX
- TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV
- Best-ever first half sales:
- Total vehicles
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- Total NX
- NX, NX HEV, HX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Total TX
- TX, TX HEV, TX PHEV
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
193,120
|
195,448
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
1,186,647
|
1,038,520
|
12.8
|
14.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
164,777
|
168,680
|
-2.3
|
-2.3
|
1,019,436
|
889,108
|
13.2
|
14.7
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
28,343
|
26,768
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
167,211
|
149,412
|
10.5
|
11.9
|
COROLLA
|
18,259
|
20,485
|
-10.9
|
-10.9
|
121,991
|
97,498
|
23.5
|
25.1
|
SUPRA
|
272
|
246
|
10.6
|
10.6
|
1,495
|
1,621
|
-9.0
|
-7.8
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
1,500
|
1,178
|
27.3
|
27.3
|
7,467
|
5,263
|
40.0
|
41.9
|
MIRAI
|
20
|
445
|
-95.5
|
-95.5
|
245
|
1,722
|
-86.0
|
-85.8
|
CROWN
|
1,493
|
1,232
|
21.2
|
21.2
|
14,032
|
6,155
|
125.0
|
128.0
|
PRIUS
|
13
|
2,466
|
-99.5
|
-99.5
|
15,373
|
14,941
|
1.6
|
2.9
|
CAMRY
|
24,552
|
28,706
|
-14.5
|
-14.5
|
155,242
|
150,742
|
1.6
|
3.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
46,109
|
54,760
|
-15.8
|
-15.8
|
315,850
|
277,985
|
12.1
|
13.6
|
IS
|
1,561
|
1,854
|
-15.8
|
-15.8
|
10,149
|
11,114
|
-9.9
|
-8.7
|
RC
|
145
|
165
|
-12.1
|
-12.1
|
941
|
842
|
10.3
|
11.8
|
ES
|
3,546
|
3,475
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
19,558
|
19,319
|
-0.1
|
1.2
|
LS
|
144
|
174
|
-17.2
|
-17.2
|
1,214
|
1,211
|
-1.1
|
0.2
|
LC
|
135
|
132
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
966
|
825
|
15.6
|
17.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,531
|
5,800
|
-4.6
|
-4.6
|
32,828
|
33,313
|
-2.7
|
-1.5
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
51,640
|
60,560
|
-14.7
|
-14.7
|
348,678
|
311,298
|
10.6
|
12.0
|
BZ4X
|
1,353
|
616
|
119.6
|
119.6
|
9,468
|
3,659
|
155.4
|
158.8
|
RAV4
|
41,736
|
38,250
|
9.1
|
9.1
|
248,295
|
187,017
|
31.0
|
32.8
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
8,705
|
5,629
|
54.6
|
54.6
|
45,167
|
28,336
|
57.3
|
59.4
|
VENZA
|
4,133
|
2,292
|
80.3
|
80.3
|
21,527
|
13,077
|
62.5
|
64.6
|
HIGHLANDER
|
8,910
|
18,542
|
-51.9
|
-51.9
|
60,108
|
113,264
|
-47.6
|
-46.9
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
6,542
|
159
|
4,015.0
|
4,015.0
|
55,382
|
159
|
34,279.1
|
34,731.4
|
4RUNNER
|
9,530
|
9,287
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
66,550
|
50,736
|
29.5
|
31.2
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,344
|
1,625
|
44.2
|
44.2
|
12,868
|
9,577
|
32.6
|
34.4
|
LAND CRUISER
|
2,064
|
1
|
206,300.0
|
206,300.0
|
3,461
|
4
|
85,301.3
|
86,425.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
85,317
|
76,406
|
11.7
|
11.7
|
522,827
|
406,603
|
26.9
|
28.6
|
SIENNA
|
5,419
|
6,418
|
-15.6
|
-15.6
|
32,868
|
27,940
|
16.1
|
17.6
|
TACOMA
|
14,929
|
21,321
|
-30.0
|
-30.0
|
69,437
|
116,845
|
-41.3
|
-40.6
|
TUNDRA
|
13,003
|
9,775
|
33.0
|
33.0
|
78,454
|
59,735
|
29.6
|
31.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
27,932
|
31,096
|
-10.2
|
-10.2
|
147,891
|
176,580
|
-17.3
|
-16.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
118,668
|
113,920
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
703,586
|
611,123
|
13.6
|
15.1
|
UX
|
718
|
1,012
|
-29.1
|
-29.1
|
5,372
|
6,802
|
-22.0
|
-21.0
|
NX
|
6,784
|
6,925
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
34,639
|
34,038
|
0.4
|
1.8
|
RZ
|
1,190
|
281
|
323.5
|
323.5
|
5,639
|
1,117
|
398.3
|
404.8
|
RX
|
9,576
|
9,819
|
-2.5
|
-2.5
|
54,955
|
57,372
|
-5.5
|
-4.2
|
TX
|
2,357
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
21,322
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
GX
|
1,668
|
2,438
|
-31.6
|
-31.6
|
9,141
|
13,324
|
-32.3
|
-31.4
|
LX
|
519
|
493
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
3,315
|
3,446
|
-5.1
|
-3.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
22,812
|
20,968
|
8.8
|
8.8
|
134,383
|
116,099
|
14.2
|
15.7
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
141,480
|
134,888
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
837,969
|
727,222
|
13.7
|
15.2
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
154
|
152
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
June 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
6
|
1,698
|
-99.6
|
-99.6
|
10,755
|
12,275
|
-13.5
|
-12.4
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
7
|
768
|
-99.1
|
-99.1
|
4,618
|
2,666
|
71.0
|
73.2
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,712
|
2,808
|
32.2
|
32.2
|
27,907
|
23,101
|
19.2
|
20.8
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
23,693
|
4,386
|
440.2
|
440.2
|
51,074
|
12,207
|
313.0
|
318.4
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
20
|
445
|
-95.5
|
-95.5
|
245
|
1,722
|
-86.0
|
-85.8
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
1,493
|
1,232
|
21.2
|
21.2
|
14,032
|
6,155
|
125.0
|
128.0
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
5,417
|
6,418
|
-15.6
|
-15.6
|
32,858
|
27,937
|
16.1
|
17.6
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,426
|
2,650
|
-46.2
|
-46.2
|
10,992
|
33,422
|
-67.5
|
-67.1
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,149
|
54
|
3,880.0
|
3,880.0
|
20,569
|
54
|
37,496.0
|
37,991.0
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,344
|
1,622
|
44.5
|
44.5
|
12,867
|
9,555
|
32.9
|
34.7
|
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
|
2,064
|
1
|
206,300.0
|
206,300.0
|
3,461
|
4
|
85,301.0
|
86,425.0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
|
1,353
|
616
|
119.6
|
119.6
|
9,468
|
3,659
|
155.4
|
158.8
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
16,445
|
14,919
|
10.2
|
10.2
|
111,526
|
57,208
|
92.4
|
94.9
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
2,883
|
1,139
|
153.1
|
153.1
|
17,074
|
10,970
|
53.6
|
55.6
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
3,105
|
530
|
485.8
|
485.8
|
17,129
|
530
|
3,090.0
|
3,132.0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
4,133
|
2,292
|
80.3
|
80.3
|
21,527
|
13,077
|
62.5
|
64.6
|
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
|
212
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
217
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
4,147
|
2,349
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
26,867
|
14,280
|
85.7
|
88.1
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,465
|
1,192
|
22.9
|
22.9
|
7,629
|
5,766
|
30.6
|
32.3
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
718
|
1,012
|
-29.1
|
-29.1
|
5,372
|
6,800
|
-22.0
|
-21.0
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2,317
|
1,650
|
40.4
|
40.4
|
13,172
|
7,277
|
78.7
|
81.0
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
660
|
447
|
47.7
|
47.7
|
3,135
|
2,298
|
34.7
|
36.4
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
1,190
|
281
|
323.5
|
323.5
|
5,639
|
1,117
|
398.3
|
404.8
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
3,213
|
3,018
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
20,287
|
18,319
|
9.3
|
10.7
|
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
132
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1,784
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
LEXUS TX HYBRID
|
431
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
3,546
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
42
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
380
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
3
|
8
|
-62.5
|
-62.5
|
57
|
61
|
-7.8
|
-6.6
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
8
|
14
|
-43.6
|
-42.9
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
84,781
|
51,536
|
64.5
|
64.5
|
454,197
|
270,480
|
65.7
|
67.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
74,609
|
43,928
|
69.8
|
69.8
|
393,188
|
228,828
|
69.6
|
71.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
10,172
|
7,608
|
33.7
|
33.7
|
61,009
|
41,652
|
44.6
|
46.5
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
43.9 %
|
26.4 %
|
38.3 %
|
26.0 %
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
154
|
152
