Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2021 Sales Results

Oct 01, 2021, 11:30 ET
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2021 sales of 152,916 vehicles, a decrease of 22.4 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2020. U.S. September 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total monthly sales.
For the third quarter of 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 566,005 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total year-to-date sales.
TMNA year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,857,884 vehicles, an increase of 29.1 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 27.9 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales.
APV sales for September, the third quarter and year-to-date are the best-ever for TMNA.
"As we continue to navigate through supply chain challenges, we thank our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers for their patience and confidence in our vehicles," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA. "Our teams are working diligently to deliver vehicles to our dealers, who continue to find innovative solutions to take care of our customers."
September, third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights
TMNA:
- Best-ever September, third quarter and year-to-date sales of APVs
- September APV sales totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total sales
- Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total sales
- Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales
- Third quarter passenger car sales were up 2.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Total year-to-date sales were up 29.1 percent on a volume basis and up 27.4 percent on a DSR basis
- Year-to-date passenger car sales were up 30.4 percent on a volume basis and up 29.2 percent on a DSR basis
- Year-to-date truck sales were up 28.4 percent on a volume basis and up 27.3 percent on a DSR basis
Toyota Division:
- Best-ever September: total APVs, Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna
- Best-ever third quarter: total sales, total APVs, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna
- Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Prius Prime, total Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Venza, 4Runner, Tacoma
- September APV sales totaled 38,204 vehicles, up 40.8 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 29.3 percent of total division sales
- Third quarter APV sales totaled 134,160 vehicles, up 68.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 27.7 percent of total division sales
- Year-to-date APV sales totaled 407,283 vehicles, up 124.9 percent on a volume basis and up 122.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 25.1 percent of total division sales
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever September: total APVs, NXh and RXhL
- Best-ever third quarter: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, GX, RXhL, UXh, NX, NXh
- Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, total UX, total RX, UXh, NX, NXh, RXhL
- September APV sales totaled 4,741 vehicles, up 7.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 20.9 percent of total division sales
- Third quarter APV sales totaled 16,151 vehicles, up 25.2 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 19.9 percent of total division sales
- Year-to-date APV sales totaled 42,839 vehicles, up 45.3 percent on a volume basis and up 44.1 percent on a DSR basis, representing 17.9 percent of total division sales
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2021
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
152,916
|
197,124
|
-22.4
|
-22.4
|
1,857,884
|
1,452,226
|
29.1
|
27.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
130,219
|
172,370
|
-24.5
|
-24.5
|
1,619,078
|
1,270,139
|
28.6
|
27.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
22,697
|
24,754
|
-8.3
|
-8.3
|
238,806
|
182,087
|
32.3
|
31.1
|
YARIS
|
0
|
691
|
-100
|
-100
|
205
|
5,655
|
-96.3
|
-96.4
|
COROLLA
|
14,275
|
19,894
|
-28.2
|
-28.2
|
217,727
|
166,213
|
32.1
|
31.0
|
SUPRA
|
436
|
489
|
-10.8
|
-10.8
|
5,825
|
3,798
|
54.7
|
53.4
|
86 (INCL FR-S)
|
2
|
152
|
-98.7
|
-98.7
|
1,044
|
1,968
|
-46.5
|
-47.0
|
MIRAI
|
406
|
41
|
890.2
|
890.2
|
2,268
|
341
|
570.9
|
565.1
|
AVALON
|
1,311
|
1,833
|
-28.5
|
-28.5
|
15,967
|
12,971
|
24.2
|
23.1
|
PRIUS
|
2,217
|
3,787
|
-41.5
|
-41.5
|
51,038
|
32,566
|
58.1
|
56.7
|
CAMRY
|
19,106
|
28,362
|
-32.6
|
-32.6
|
256,769
|
204,945
|
26.4
|
25.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
37,753
|
55,249
|
-31.7
|
-31.7
|
550,843
|
428,457
|
29.7
|
28.6
|
IS
|
1,536
|
1,531
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
20,160
|
8,721
|
133.2
|
131.2
|
RC
|
234
|
389
|
-39.8
|
-39.8
|
2,720
|
2,639
|
4.0
|
3.1
|
ES
|
2,765
|
4,541
|
-39.1
|
-39.1
|
34,053
|
29,784
|
15.3
|
14.3
|
GS
|
0
|
262
|
-100
|
-100
|
75
|
2,164
|
-96.5
|
-96.5
|
LS
|
314
|
303
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
3,312
|
2,283
|
46.3
|
45.1
|
LC
|
240
|
131
|
83.2
|
83.2
|
2,372
|
743
|
222.0
|
219.2
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,089
|
7,158
|
-28.9
|
-28.9
|
62,693
|
46,337
|
36.5
|
35.3
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
42,842
|
62,407
|
-31.4
|
-31.4
|
613,536
|
474,794
|
30.4
|
29.2
|
C-HR
|
1,873
|
4,606
|
-59.3
|
-59.3
|
32,388
|
33,604
|
-2.8
|
-3.6
|
RAV4
|
21,426
|
43,652
|
-50.9
|
-50.9
|
313,447
|
302,574
|
4.5
|
3.6
|
FJ CRUISER
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
4,224
|
1,625
|
159.9
|
159.9
|
50,493
|
1,668
|
2,953.7
|
2,927.2
|
HIGHLANDER
|
19,101
|
22,307
|
-14.4
|
-14.4
|
207,564
|
141,301
|
48.2
|
46.9
|
4RUNNER
|
10,673
|
10,229
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
105,475
|
86,827
|
22.5
|
21.5
|
SEQUOIA
|
508
|
770
|
-34.0
|
-34.0
|
6,111
|
4,733
|
30.2
|
29.1
|
LAND CRUISER
|
23
|
141
|
-83.7
|
-83.7
|
3,665
|
1,761
|
109.9
|
108.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
57,828
|
83,330
|
-30.6
|
-30.6
|
719,144
|
572,468
|
26.7
|
25.6
|
SIENNA
|
7,724
|
4,124
|
87.3
|
87.3
|
83,447
|
28,781
|
192.5
|
189.9
|
TACOMA
|
18,086
|
20,929
|
-13.6
|
-13.6
|
200,631
|
163,619
|
23.7
|
22.6
|
TUNDRA
|
8,828
|
8,738
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
65,013
|
76,814
|
-14.6
|
-15.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
26,914
|
29,667
|
-9.3
|
-9.3
|
265,644
|
240,433
|
11.5
|
10.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
92,466
|
117,121
|
-21.1
|
-21.1
|
1,068,235
|
841,682
|
28.0
|
26.9
|
UX
|
1,210
|
1,525
|
-20.7
|
-20.7
|
14,277
|
12,117
|
18.9
|
17.8
|
NX
|
4,773
|
3,694
|
29.2
|
29.2
|
50,544
|
35,929
|
41.9
|
40.7
|
RX
|
8,572
|
9,666
|
-11.3
|
-11.3
|
84,625
|
66,251
|
28.9
|
27.7
|
GX
|
2,830
|
2,388
|
18.5
|
18.5
|
23,859
|
18,577
|
29.6
|
28.4
|
LX
|
223
|
323
|
-31.0
|
-31.0
|
2,808
|
2,876
|
-1.5
|
-2.4
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
17,608
|
17,596
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
176,113
|
135,750
|
30.9
|
29.7
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
110,074
|
134,717
|
-18.3
|
-18.3
|
1,244,348
|
977,432
|
28.4
|
27.3
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
228
|
230
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2021
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2021
|
2020
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
1,342
|
2,515
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
28,631
|
21,568
|
33.9
|
32.7
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
875
|
1,272
|
-31.2
|
-31.2
|
22,407
|
10,998
|
105.5
|
103.7
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,523
|
1,729
|
-11.9
|
-11.9
|
23,258
|
11,255
|
108.5
|
106.6
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
3,905
|
3,513
|
11.2
|
11.2
|
36,694
|
20,819
|
77.8
|
76.3
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
760
|
715
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
7,914
|
4,696
|
70.0
|
68.5
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
406
|
41
|
890.2
|
890.2
|
2,268
|
341
|
570.9
|
565.1
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
7,722
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
82,597
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
5,159
|
5,684
|
-9.2
|
-9.2
|
50,464
|
24,539
|
107.5
|
105.6
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
9,188
|
9,658
|
-4.9
|
-4.9
|
82,591
|
85,842
|
-2.9
|
-3.8
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
3,100
|
388
|
699.0
|
699.0
|
19,966
|
992
|
1,930.0
|
1,913.0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
4,224
|
1,625
|
159.9
|
159.9
|
50,493
|
1,668
|
2,954.0
|
2,927.0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
978
|
996
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
9,667
|
5,453
|
78.8
|
77.3
|
LEXUS GS HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0.9
|
0
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
978
|
1,089
|
-10.2
|
-10.2
|
10,208
|
8,033
|
28.2
|
27.1
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
911
|
698
|
30.5
|
30.5
|
9,405
|
6,024
|
57.5
|
56.1
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,871
|
1,644
|
13.8
|
13.8
|
13,485
|
10,154
|
34.0
|
32.8
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
61
|
62
|
-0.7
|
-1.6
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
12
|
9
|
34.5
|
33.3
|
TOTAL TMNA APV
|
42,945
|
31,571
|
36.0
|
36.0
|
450,122
|
212,454
|
113.7
|
111.9
|
TOTOL TOYOTA APV
|
38,204
|
27,140
|
40.8
|
40.8
|
407,283
|
182,718
|
124.9
|
122.9
|
TOTAL LEXUS APV
|
4,741
|
4,431
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
42,839
|
29,736
|
45.3
|
44.1
|
TOTAL TMNA APV SALES RATIO
|
28.1%
|
16.0%
|
24.2%
|
14.6%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
228
|
230
