Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2022 Sales Results

Oct 03, 2022, 10:39 ET
- Sequoia hybrid now on sale at dealerships; 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- By end of 2022, TMNA will introduce more hybrid vehicle options; Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown hybrid, Lexus RX hybrid, plus four new Corolla hybrid grades
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20 percent of total monthly sales.
For the third quarter of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 526,017 vehicles, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 111,713, representing 21.2 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted September sales of 157,332 vehicles, up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 458,493 vehicles, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 21,718 vehicles, down 4.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 67,524 vehicles, down 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"While our teams and dealers continue to face on-going challenges, taking care of our customers and their needs remains a top priority," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Through the end of 2022, customers can expect even more electrified options in showrooms from both brands including four new Corolla hybrid grades, the Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown with two hybrid options, and the all-new Lexus RX with available hybrid."
September and Year-To-Date 2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- September 2022 sales up 17.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September 2022 car division sales up 31.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September 2022 truck division sales up 11.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419 representing nearly 20 percent of total volume
- Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cells, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent nearly one-quarter of total volume
- With sales of the Sequoia hybrid starting in September, TMNA now offers 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 189,000 at more than 300 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.
Toyota Division:
- September sales up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September car division up 33.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September SUV division up 19.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September truck division up 15.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Corolla September sales up 32.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- GR86 September and year-to-date sales up significantly
- Prius September sales up 16.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Camry September sales up 45.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- RAV4 September sales up 50.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Tacoma September sales up 18.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Tacoma September sales up 11.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Best-ever September sales:
- GR86
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Hatchback
- Tundra hybrid
- Best-ever year-to-date:
- GR86
- Corolla Cross
- RAV4 hybrid
- Tundra hybrid
Lexus Division:
- September car division up 14.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September electrified vehicle sales up 10.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis,
- IS September sales up 8.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- RC and ES September sales up more than 20 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- ES hybrid September sales up 29.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- RX hybrid September sales up 10.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- LS hybrid September sales up 366.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Best-ever September sales:
- Total electrified vehicle sales
- NX hybrid
- NX plug-in hybrid
- Best-ever year-to-date:
- LC hybrid
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands, plus its nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at its nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more.
Media Contact:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
[email protected]
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
179,050
|
152,916
|
17.1
|
17.1
|
1,571,714
|
1,857,884
|
-15.8
|
-15.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
157,332
|
130,219
|
20.8
|
20.8
|
1,373,102
|
1,619,078
|
-15.6
|
-15.2
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
21,718
|
22,697
|
-4.3
|
-4.3
|
198,612
|
238,806
|
-17.2
|
-16.8
|
COROLLA
|
18,874
|
14,275
|
32.2
|
32.2
|
171,556
|
217,727
|
-21.5
|
-21.2
|
SUPRA
|
220
|
436
|
-49.5
|
-49.5
|
3,855
|
5,825
|
-34.1
|
-33.8
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
865
|
2
|
43,150.0
|
43,150.0
|
9,691
|
1,044
|
824.2
|
828.3
|
MIRAI
|
7
|
406
|
-98.3
|
-98.3
|
1,437
|
2,268
|
-36.9
|
-36.6
|
AVALON
|
160
|
1,311
|
-87.8
|
-87.8
|
12,144
|
15,967
|
-24.3
|
-23.9
|
PRIUS
|
2,574
|
2,217
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
27,008
|
51,038
|
-47.3
|
-47.1
|
CAMRY
|
27,859
|
19,106
|
45.8
|
45.8
|
214,403
|
256,769
|
-16.9
|
-16.5
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
50,559
|
37,753
|
33.9
|
33.9
|
440,094
|
550,843
|
-20.5
|
-20.1
|
IS
|
1,673
|
1,536
|
8.9
|
8.9
|
16,331
|
20,160
|
-19.3
|
-19
|
RC
|
283
|
234
|
20.9
|
20.9
|
1,950
|
2,720
|
-28.6
|
-28.3
|
ES
|
3,512
|
2,765
|
27.0
|
27.0
|
32,372
|
34,053
|
-5.4
|
-4.9
|
GS
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
75
|
-97.3
|
-97.3
|
LS
|
267
|
314
|
-15.0
|
-15.0
|
1,989
|
3,312
|
-40.2
|
-39.9
|
LC
|
71
|
240
|
-70.4
|
-70.4
|
993
|
2,372
|
-58.3
|
-58.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,806
|
5,089
|
14.1
|
14.1
|
53,637
|
62,693
|
-14.8
|
-14.4
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
56,365
|
42,842
|
31.6
|
31.6
|
493,731
|
613,536
|
-19.9
|
-19.5
|
C-HR
|
308
|
1,873
|
-83.6
|
-83.6
|
10,313
|
32,388
|
-68.3
|
-68.2
|
BZ4X
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
232
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RAV4
|
32,317
|
21,426
|
50.8
|
50.8
|
303,341
|
313,447
|
-3.6
|
-3.2
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
6,465
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
37,521
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
1,303
|
4,224
|
-69.2
|
-69.2
|
23,131
|
50,493
|
-54.4
|
-54.2
|
HIGHLANDER
|
19,743
|
19,101
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
164,451
|
207,564
|
-21.1
|
-20.8
|
4RUNNER
|
8,842
|
10,673
|
-17.2
|
-17.2
|
93,419
|
105,475
|
-11.8
|
-11.4
|
SEQUOIA
|
9
|
503
|
-98.2
|
-98.2
|
489
|
6,072
|
-92.0
|
-91.9
|
LAND CRUISER
|
1
|
23
|
-95.7
|
-95.7
|
44
|
3,665
|
-98.8
|
-98.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
68,988
|
57,828
|
19.3
|
19.3
|
632,959
|
719,144
|
-12.4
|
-12.0
|
SIENNA
|
6,498
|
7,724
|
-15.9
|
-15.9
|
49,658
|
83,447
|
-40.8
|
-40.5
|
TACOMA
|
21,470
|
18,086
|
18.7
|
18.7
|
175,872
|
200,631
|
-12.7
|
-12.3
|
TUNDRA
|
9,817
|
8,828
|
11.2
|
11.2
|
74,519
|
65,013
|
14.1
|
14.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
31,287
|
26,914
|
16.2
|
16.2
|
250,391
|
265,644
|
-6.2
|
-5.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
106,773
|
92,466
|
15.5
|
15.5
|
933,011
|
1,068,235
|
-13.0
|
-12.7
|
UX
|
604
|
1,210
|
-50.1
|
-50.1
|
7,850
|
14,277
|
-45.3
|
-45.0
|
NX
|
3,720
|
4,773
|
-22.1
|
-22.1
|
31,651
|
50,544
|
-37.7
|
-37.4
|
RX
|
8,640
|
8,572
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
80,299
|
84,625
|
-5.5
|
-5.1
|
GX
|
2,803
|
2,830
|
-1.0
|
-1.0
|
22,466
|
23,859
|
-6.2
|
-5.8
|
LX
|
145
|
223
|
-35.0
|
-35.0
|
2,709
|
2,808
|
-3.9
|
-3.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
15,912
|
17,608
|
-9.6
|
-9.6
|
144,975
|
176,113
|
-18.0
|
-17.7
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
122,685
|
110,074
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
1,077,986
|
1,244,348
|
-13.7
|
-13.4
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
229
|
228
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
1,887
|
1,342
|
40.6
|
40.6
|
19,539
|
28,631
|
-32.1
|
-31.8
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
687
|
875
|
-21.5
|
-21.5
|
7,469
|
22,407
|
-66.8
|
-66.7
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
1,378
|
1,523
|
-9.5
|
-9.5
|
22,904
|
23,258
|
-2.0
|
-1.5
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
4,151
|
3,905
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
33,104
|
36,694
|
-10.2
|
-9.8
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
32
|
760
|
-95.8
|
-95.8
|
3,547
|
7,914
|
-55.4
|
-55.2
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
7
|
406
|
-98.3
|
-98.3
|
1,437
|
2,268
|
-36.9
|
-36.6
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,498
|
7,722
|
-15.9
|
-15.9
|
49,630
|
82,597
|
-40.2
|
-39.9
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
1,432
|
5,159
|
-72.2
|
-72.2
|
31,787
|
50,464
|
-37.3
|
-37.0
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
232
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
9,402
|
9,188
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
124,153
|
82,591
|
49.7
|
50.3
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,237
|
3,100
|
-60.1
|
-60.1
|
14,122
|
19,966
|
-29.6
|
-29.3
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
1,303
|
4,224
|
-69.2
|
-69.2
|
23,131
|
50,493
|
-54.4
|
-54.2
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,153
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7,189
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,264
|
978
|
29.2
|
29.2
|
10,459
|
9,667
|
7.7
|
8.2
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
541
|
978
|
-44.7
|
-44.7
|
4,511
|
10,208
|
-56.0
|
-55.8
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1,102
|
911
|
21.0
|
21.0
|
8,571
|
9,405
|
-9.3
|
-8.9
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
264
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,782
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
2,064
|
1,871
|
10.3
|
10.3
|
13,728
|
13,485
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
14
|
3
|
366.7
|
366.7
|
46
|
61
|
-24.9
|
-24.6
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
12
|
24.5
|
25.0
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
35,419
|
42,945
|
-17.5
|
-17.5
|
378,357
|
450,122
|
-16.3
|
-15.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
30,168
|
38,204
|
-21.0
|
-21.0
|
338,245
|
407,283
|
-17.3
|
-17.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
5,251
|
4,741
|
10.8
|
10.8
|
40,112
|
42,839
|
-6.8
|
-6.4
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
19.8 %
|
28.1 %
|
24.1 %
|
24.2 %
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
229
|
228
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
