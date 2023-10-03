Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2023 Sales Results

03 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET
• Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cell, hybrid and plug-in hybrid top 455,142 representing 27.9 percent of total volume
• 26 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
• 2024 Lexus RX plug-in hybrid available in showrooms; all-new 2024 Lexus TX with available hybrid on sale this week; fourth generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma on sale in December
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2023 sales of 203,904 vehicles, up 13.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2022. September 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 64,298, representing 31.5 percent of total monthly sales.
For the third quarter of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 590,296 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a volume basis and up 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 184,666, representing 31.3 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted September sales of 177,654 vehicles, up 12.9 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 515,400 vehicles, up 12.4 percent on a volume basis and up 11 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 26,250 vehicles, up 20.9 percent on a volume basis and up 16.2 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 74,896 vehicles, up 10.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a DSR basis.
"With the introduction of several electrified vehicles including the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, Toyota Prius, and the Lexus RX plug-in hybrid, customers now have 26 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle options to choose from, the most among any automaker," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We anticipate continued strong sales momentum as we close out 2023 as dealer stock improves and key new products like the fourth generation Toyota Tacoma and Lexus TX and TX hybrid hit showroom floors."
September, Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Highlights
TMNA:
- September electrified vehicle sales of 64,298, up 81.5 percent; represents 31.5 percent of total sales volume
- Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales of 455,142, up 20.3 percent; represents 27.9% percent of total sales volume
- 26 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- Passenger car September sales up 10 percent
- Truck September sales up 15.7 percent
Toyota Division:
- Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 88.2 percent
- Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
- Year to date 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 31.3 percent
- Passenger car Sept. sales up 11.2 percent
- Prius Sept. sales up 68.7 percent
- SUV Sept. sales 20.7 percent
- Venza Sept. sales up 145 percent
- Best-ever Sept. sales:
- bZ4X
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever YTD sales:
- bZ4X
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla HEV
- Mirai
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 84.0 percent
- Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 28.7 percent
- Year-to-date electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
- IS Sept. sales up 12.9 percent
- Luxury utility vehicle Sept. sales up 28.6 percent; YTD up 19.9 percent
- UX June sales up 36.8 percent; YTD up 19.4 percent
- NX June sales up 64.8 percent; YTD sales up 63.3 percent
- RX June sales up 8.9 percent; YTD sales up 4 percent
- LX June sales up 404 percent; YTD sales up 94.7 percent
- Best-ever Sept. sales:
- Total vehicles
- Total utility vehicles
- Total electrified vehicles
- IS 500
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- Total NX
- RX HEV
- RZ
- RX PHEV
- Best-ever year-to-date sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- IS 500
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- Total NX
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.
Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.
Media Contacts:
Ed Hellwig
469.292.1165
[email protected]
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2023
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
203,904
|
179,050
|
9.5
|
13.9
|
1,628,816
|
1,571,717
|
3.2
|
3.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
177,654
|
157,332
|
8.6
|
12.9
|
1,404,508
|
1,373,105
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
26,250
|
21,718
|
16.2
|
20.9
|
224,308
|
198,612
|
12.4
|
12.9
|
COROLLA
|
22,679
|
18,874
|
15.5
|
20.2
|
165,693
|
171,556
|
-3.8
|
-3.4
|
SUPRA
|
185
|
220
|
-19.1
|
-15.9
|
2,097
|
3,855
|
-45.8
|
-45.6
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
960
|
865
|
6.7
|
11
|
8,737
|
9,691
|
-10.2
|
-9.8
|
MIRAI
|
132
|
7
|
1,713.0
|
1,786.0
|
2,604
|
1,437
|
80.4
|
81.2
|
CROWN
|
2,421
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,054
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
AVALON
|
1
|
160
|
-99.4
|
-99.4
|
52
|
12,144
|
-99.6
|
-99.6
|
PRIUS
|
4,342
|
2,574
|
62.2
|
68.7
|
27,890
|
27,008
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
CAMRY
|
25,485
|
27,859
|
-12
|
-8.5
|
217,975
|
214,403
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
56,205
|
50,559
|
6.9
|
11.2
|
438,102
|
440,094
|
-0.9
|
-0.5
|
IS
|
1,888
|
1,673
|
8.5
|
12.9
|
17,168
|
16,331
|
4.7
|
5.1
|
RC
|
169
|
283
|
-42.6
|
-40.3
|
1,314
|
1,950
|
-32.9
|
-32.6
|
ES
|
3,394
|
3,512
|
-7.1
|
-3.4
|
28,941
|
32,372
|
-11
|
-10.6
|
LS
|
153
|
267
|
-44.9
|
-42.7
|
1,725
|
1,989
|
-13.7
|
-13.3
|
LC
|
178
|
71
|
141.1
|
150.7
|
1,331
|
993
|
33.5
|
34
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,782
|
5,806
|
-4.2
|
-0.4
|
50,481
|
53,637
|
-6.3
|
-5.9
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
61,987
|
56,365
|
5.7
|
10
|
488,583
|
493,731
|
-1.5
|
-1
|
C-HR
|
1
|
308
|
-99.7
|
-99.7
|
776
|
10,313
|
-92.5
|
-92.5
|
BZ4X
|
1182
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
6,486
|
235
|
2,648.0
|
2,660.0
|
RAV4
|
38,098
|
32,317
|
13.4
|
17.9
|
302,831
|
303,341
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
7,030
|
6,465
|
4.6
|
8.7
|
49,160
|
37,521
|
30.5
|
31
|
VENZA
|
3,190
|
1,303
|
135.4
|
144.8
|
22,087
|
23,131
|
-4.9
|
-4.5
|
HIGHLANDER
|
9,407
|
19,743
|
-54.2
|
-52.4
|
138,178
|
164,451
|
-16.3
|
-16.0
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
10,177
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24,376
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4RUNNER
|
12,083
|
8,842
|
31.4
|
36.7
|
86,594
|
93,419
|
-7.7
|
-7.3
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,129
|
9
|
22,646.0
|
23,556.0
|
15,790
|
507
|
3,000.9
|
3,014.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
83,298
|
68,988
|
16.1
|
20.7
|
646,284
|
632,962
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
SIENNA
|
6,311
|
6,498
|
-6.6
|
-2.9
|
47,753
|
49,658
|
-4.3
|
-3.8
|
TACOMA
|
20,579
|
21,470
|
-7.8
|
-4.1
|
179,681
|
175,872
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
TUNDRA
|
11,261
|
9,817
|
10.3
|
14.7
|
92,688
|
74,519
|
23.8
|
24.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
31,840
|
31,287
|
-2.1
|
1.8
|
272,369
|
250,391
|
8.3
|
8.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
121,449
|
106,773
|
9.4
|
13.7
|
966,406
|
933,011
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
UX
|
826
|
604
|
31.5
|
36.8
|
9,374
|
7,850
|
18.9
|
19.4
|
NX
|
6,131
|
3,720
|
58.5
|
64.8
|
51,685
|
31,651
|
62.6
|
63.3
|
RZ
|
443
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,511
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RX
|
9,405
|
8,640
|
4.7
|
8.9
|
83,491
|
80,299
|
3.5
|
4
|
GX
|
2,932
|
2,803
|
0.6
|
4.6
|
21,492
|
22,466
|
-4.8
|
-4.3
|
LX
|
731
|
145
|
384.7
|
404.1
|
5,274
|
2,709
|
93.8
|
94.7
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
20,468
|
15,912
|
23.7
|
28.6
|
173,827
|
144,975
|
19.4
|
19.9
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
141,917
|
122,685
|
11.2
|
15.7
|
1,140,233
|
1,077,986
|
5.3
|
5.8
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
230
|
229
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2023
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2023
|
2022
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,999
|
1,887
|
52.8
|
58.9
|
21,932
|
19,539
|
11.8
|
12.2
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,343
|
687
|
88.0
|
95.5
|
5,958
|
7,469
|
-20.6
|
-20.2
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
4,645
|
1,378
|
224.1
|
237.1
|
36,739
|
22,904
|
59.7
|
60.4
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
3,779
|
4,151
|
-12.5
|
-9.0
|
22,078
|
33,104
|
-33.6
|
-33.3
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
0
|
32
|
-100.0
|
-100.0
|
8
|
3,547
|
-99.8
|
-99.8
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
132
|
7
|
1,713.0
|
1,786.0
|
2,604
|
1,437
|
80.4
|
81.2
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
2,421
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,054
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,307
|
6,498
|
-6.7
|
-2.9
|
47,745
|
49,630
|
-4.2
|
-3.8
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,714
|
1,432
|
82.2
|
89.5
|
41,417
|
31,787
|
29.7
|
30.3
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,585
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6,201
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,126
|
1
|
22646
|
23,556
|
15,760
|
1
|
3,000
|
3,014
|
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
|
1,182
|
0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
6,486
|
235
|
2,648.0
|
2,660.0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
15,279
|
9,402
|
56.3
|
62.5
|
103,329
|
124,153
|
-17.1
|
-16.8
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
3,051
|
1,237
|
137.2
|
146.6
|
18,851
|
14,122
|
32.9
|
33.5
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
2,425
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7,322
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
3,190
|
1,303
|
135.4
|
144.8
|
22,087
|
23,131
|
-4.9
|
-4.5
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,592
|
2,153
|
15.8
|
20.4
|
21,251
|
7,189
|
194.3
|
195.6
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,315
|
1,264
|
0
|
4
|
9,285
|
10,459
|
-11.6
|
-11.2
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
826
|
541
|
46.8
|
52.7
|
9,372
|
4,511
|
106.9
|
107.8
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2,088
|
1,102
|
82.2
|
89.5
|
12,360
|
8,571
|
43.6
|
44.2
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
476
|
264
|
73.4
|
80.3
|
3,803
|
2,782
|
36.1
|
36.7
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
443
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,511
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
2,372
|
2,064
|
10.5
|
14.9
|
24,881
|
13,728
|
80.5
|
81.2
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
6
|
14
|
-58.8
|
-57.1
|
84
|
46
|
81.8
|
82.6
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
2
|
2
|
-3.8
|
0.0
|
24
|
15
|
59.3
|
60.0
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
64,298
|
35,419
|
74.6
|
81.5
|
455,142
|
378,360
|
19.8
|
20.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
56,770
|
30,168
|
80.9
|
88.2
|
392,822
|
338,248
|
15.6
|
16.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
7,528
|
5,251
|
37.8
|
43.4
|
62,320
|
40,112
|
54.7
|
55.4
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
31.5 %
|
19.8 %
|
27.9 %
|
24.1 %
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
25
|
230
|
229
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article