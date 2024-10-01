Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2024 Sales Results

Oct 01, 2024, 12:12 ET
- September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells exceeds 48 percent of total sales volume
- More than 710,000 electrified vehicles sold through the third quarter, representing more than 41 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
- Lexus records its best-ever sales result in its 35-year history through the third quarter
- Toyota remains the industry's number one retail brand through the nine month period
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. September sales of 162,595 vehicles, down 20.3 percent on a volume basis and down 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2023. September electrified vehicle sales consisting of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, pure electrics and fuel cells were 48.4 percent of total sales volume and totaled 78,683, up 22.4 percent on a volume basis and up 38.3 percent on a DSR basis.
TMNA third quarter U.S. sales totaled 542,872 vehicles, down 8.0 percent on a volume basis and down 5.6 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 255,863, up 38.6 percent on a volume basis and up 42.2 percent on a DSR basis.
Year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,729,519 vehicles, up 6.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales totaled 710,060, up 56.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis representing 41.1 percent of total sales for the period.
Toyota division posted September sales of 140,152 vehicles, down 21.1 percent on a volume basis and down 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 461,883 vehicles, down 10.4 percent on a volume basis and down 8.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 1,481,319 vehicles, up 5.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 22,443 vehicles, down 14.5 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter, the division sold 80,989 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 11.0 percent on a DSR basis. Year-to-date, the division sold 248,200 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"In September, nearly 50 percent of our total sales volume was an electrified model, an achievement made possible by our outstanding team and dealers," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We believe that our portfolio approach to electrification is the best pathway to carbon neutrality while giving customers a variety of powertrain options that fits their lifestyle. With 30 electrified vehicles now at Toyota and Lexus dealerships, Lexus sales recording its best-ever year-to-date result in its 35-year history, the all-new all-hybrid Toyota Camry a hit with customers, and Toyota remaining the number one retail brand in the industry, we are preparing to close out 2024 on a high note while continuing to focus on our customers."
September, third quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- YTD sales up 6.2 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales up 22.4 percent; represents 48.4 percent of total sales volume
- YTD electrified vehicle sales up 56.0 percent; represents 41.1 percent of total sales volume
- 30 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- YTD passenger car sales up 4.8 percent
- YTD truck sales (SUVs and Trucks) up 6.8 percent
Toyota Division:
- YTD sales up 5.5 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales up 24.5 percent
- YTD electrified vehicle sales up 58.0 percent
- YTD passenger car sales up 5.7 percent
- YTD SUV sales up 11.9 percent
- YTD truck sales up 5.4 percent
- Best-ever September sales:
- Total electrified sales
- bZ4X
- Camry HEV
- Crown Signia
- Land Cruiser
- Tacoma HEV
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever YTD sales:
- GR86
- GR Corolla
- Corolla HEV
- Crown
- Crown Signia
- bZ4X
- Corolla Cross
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Grand Highlander
- Grand Highlander HEV
- Land Cruiser
- RAV4 HEV
- RAV4 Prime
- Sequoia
- Tacoma HEV
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- Best-ever YTD sales
- Third quarter sales up 8.1 percent
- September electrified vehicle sales up 6.3 percent
- YTD electrified vehicle sales up 43.7 percent
- YTD SUV sales up 14.6 percent
- Best-ever September sales:
- Total electrified vehicles
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Best-ever YTD sales:
- Total vehicles
- Total electrified vehicles
- Total luxury utility vehicles
- ES HEV
- Total NX
- NX, NX HEV, NX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RX PHEV
- RZ
- Total TX
- TX, TX HEV
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.
Media Contacts:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
162,595
|
203,904
|
-9.9
|
-20.3
|
1,729,519
|
1,628,816
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
140,152
|
177,654
|
-10.8
|
-21.1
|
1,481,319
|
1,404,508
|
5.5
|
5.5
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
22,443
|
26,250
|
-3.4
|
-14.5
|
248,200
|
224,308
|
10.7
|
10.7
|
COROLLA
|
15,761
|
22,679
|
-21.4
|
-30.5
|
177,092
|
165,693
|
6.9
|
6.9
|
SUPRA
|
217
|
185
|
32.6
|
17.3
|
2,329
|
2,097
|
11.1
|
11.1
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
498
|
960
|
-41.4
|
-48.1
|
9,643
|
8,737
|
10.4
|
10.4
|
MIRAI
|
30
|
132
|
-74.3
|
-77.3
|
346
|
2,604
|
-86.7
|
-86.7
|
CROWN
|
819
|
2,421
|
-61.8
|
-66.2
|
17,434
|
13,054
|
33.6
|
33.6
|
PRIUS
|
5,255
|
4,342
|
36.8
|
21.0
|
28,642
|
27,890
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
CAMRY
|
22,934
|
25,485
|
1.7
|
-10.0
|
227,576
|
217,975
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
45,515
|
56,205
|
-8.5
|
-19.0
|
463,074
|
438,102
|
5.7
|
5.7
|
IS
|
1,168
|
1,888
|
-30.1
|
-38.1
|
14,391
|
17,168
|
-16.2
|
-16.2
|
RC
|
112
|
169
|
-25.1
|
-33.7
|
1,370
|
1,314
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
ES
|
2,873
|
3,394
|
-4.3
|
-15.4
|
30,284
|
28,941
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
LS
|
150
|
153
|
10.8
|
-2.0
|
1,706
|
1,725
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
LC
|
102
|
178
|
-35.2
|
-42.7
|
1,294
|
1,331
|
-2.8
|
-2.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
4,405
|
5,782
|
-13.9
|
-23.8
|
49,049
|
50,481
|
-2.8
|
-2.8
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
49,920
|
61,987
|
-9.0
|
-19.5
|
512,123
|
488,583
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
BZ4X
|
1,324
|
1,182
|
26.6
|
12.0
|
13,577
|
6,486
|
109.3
|
109.3
|
RAV4
|
31,296
|
38,098
|
-7.1
|
-17.9
|
350,331
|
302,831
|
15.7
|
15.7
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
6,282
|
7,030
|
1.0
|
-10.6
|
67,674
|
49,160
|
37.7
|
37.7
|
CROWN SIGNIA
|
1,711
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,281
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
VENZA
|
1,748
|
3,190
|
-38.1
|
-45.2
|
29,790
|
22,087
|
34.9
|
34.9
|
HIGHLANDER
|
5,060
|
9,407
|
-39.2
|
-46.2
|
77,287
|
138,178
|
-44.1
|
-44.1
|
GRAND HIGHLANDER
|
0
|
10,177
|
-100
|
-100
|
55,410
|
24,376
|
127.3
|
127.3
|
4RUNNER
|
5,745
|
12,083
|
-46.3
|
-52.5
|
89,191
|
86,594
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
SEQUOIA
|
1,854
|
2,129
|
-1.6
|
-12.9
|
19,290
|
15,790
|
22.2
|
22.2
|
LAND CRUISER
|
3,059
|
1
|
346,000.0
|
306,000.0
|
18,296
|
6
|
304,833.3
|
304,833.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
58,089
|
83,298
|
-21.2
|
-30.3
|
723,128
|
646,284
|
11.9
|
11.9
|
SIENNA
|
6,665
|
6,311
|
19.4
|
5.6
|
50,789
|
47,753
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
TACOMA
|
18,027
|
20,579
|
-1
|
-12.4
|
126,805
|
179,681
|
-29.4
|
-29.4
|
TUNDRA
|
11,856
|
11,261
|
19
|
5.3
|
117,523
|
92,688
|
26.8
|
26.8
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
29,883
|
31,840
|
6.1
|
-6.1
|
244,328
|
272,369
|
-10.3
|
-10.3
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
94,637
|
121,449
|
-11.9
|
-22.1
|
1,018,245
|
966,406
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
UX
|
402
|
826
|
-45
|
-51.3
|
6,881
|
9,374
|
-26.6
|
-26.6
|
NX
|
5,034
|
6,131
|
-7.2
|
-17.9
|
53,515
|
51,685
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
RZ
|
523
|
443
|
33.5
|
18.1
|
8,381
|
2,511
|
233.8
|
233.8
|
RX
|
8,590
|
9,405
|
3.2
|
-8.7
|
83,341
|
83,491
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
TX
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21,315
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GX
|
3,022
|
2,932
|
16.5
|
3.1
|
20,906
|
21,492
|
-2.7
|
-2.7
|
LX
|
466
|
731
|
-27.9
|
-36.3
|
4,812
|
5,274
|
-8.8
|
-8.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
18,038
|
20,468
|
-0.4
|
-11.9
|
199,151
|
173,827
|
14.6
|
14.6
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
112,675
|
141,917
|
-10.2
|
-20.6
|
1,217,396
|
1,140,233
|
6.8
|
6.8
|
Selling Days
|
23
|
26
|
230
|
230
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
September 2024
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2024
|
2023
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
3,832
|
2,999
|
44.4
|
27.8
|
20,331
|
21,932
|
-7.3
|
-7.3
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,423
|
1,343
|
19.8
|
6.0
|
8,311
|
5,958
|
39.5
|
39.5
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,048
|
4,645
|
-25.8
|
-34.4
|
40,152
|
36,739
|
9.3
|
9.3
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
22,905
|
3,779
|
585.2
|
506.1
|
122,989
|
22,078
|
457.1
|
457.1
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
30
|
132
|
-74.3
|
-77.3
|
346
|
2,604
|
-86.7
|
-86.7
|
TOYOTA CROWN
|
819
|
2,421
|
-61.8
|
-66.2
|
17,434
|
13,054
|
33.6
|
33.6
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,663
|
6,307
|
19.4
|
5.6
|
50,769
|
47,745
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
2,424
|
2,714
|
1.0
|
-10.7
|
15,992
|
41,417
|
-61.4
|
-61.4
|
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
0
|
2,585
|
-100
|
-100
|
20,592
|
6,201
|
232.1
|
232.1
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
1,853
|
2,126
|
-1.5
|
-12.8
|
19,286
|
15,760
|
22.4
|
22.4
|
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
|
3,059
|
1
|
346,000.0
|
306,000.0
|
18,296
|
6
|
305,000.0
|
305,000.0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
|
1,324
|
1,182
|
26.6
|
12.0
|
13,577
|
6,486
|
109.3
|
109.3
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
12,761
|
15,279
|
-5.6
|
-16.5
|
152,328
|
103,329
|
47.4
|
47.4
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
2,081
|
3,051
|
-22.9
|
-31.8
|
24,580
|
18,851
|
30.4
|
30.4
|
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
|
2,112
|
2,425
|
-1.5
|
-12.9
|
25,259
|
7,322
|
245.0
|
245.0
|
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
|
1,711
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,281
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
1,748
|
3,190
|
-38.1
|
-45.2
|
29,790
|
22,087
|
34.9
|
34.9
|
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
|
1,506
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,526
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
1,374
|
2,592
|
-40.1
|
-47.0
|
33,679
|
21,251
|
58.5
|
58.5
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,394
|
1,315
|
19.8
|
6.0
|
12,979
|
9,285
|
39.8
|
39.8
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
402
|
826
|
-45.0
|
-51.3
|
6,881
|
9,372
|
-26.6
|
-26.6
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
1,786
|
2,088
|
-3.3
|
-14.5
|
19,485
|
12,360
|
57.6
|
57.6
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
384
|
476
|
-8.8
|
-19.3
|
4,866
|
3,803
|
28.0
|
28.0
|
LEXUS RZ BEV
|
523
|
443
|
33.5
|
18.1
|
8,381
|
2,511
|
233.8
|
233.8
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
3,130
|
2,331
|
51.8
|
34.3
|
30,105
|
24,840
|
21.2
|
21.2
|
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
372
|
41
|
925.7
|
807.3
|
2,819
|
41
|
6,776.0
|
6,776.0
|
LEXUS TX HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3,549
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
383
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
3
|
6
|
-43.5
|
-50.0
|
77
|
84
|
-8.3
|
-8.3
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
2
|
-43.5
|
-50.0
|
14
|
24
|
-41.7
|
-41.7
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
78,683
|
64,299
|
38.3
|
22.4
|
710,060
|
455,148
|
56.0
|
56.0
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
70,683
|
56,771
|
40.7
|
24.5
|
620,521
|
392,828
|
58.0
|
58.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
8,000
|
7,528
|
20.1
|
6.3
|
89,539
|
62,320
|
43.7
|
43.7
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
48.4 %
|
31.5 %
|
41.1 %
|
27.9 %
|
Selling Days
|
23
|
26
|
230
|
230
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
