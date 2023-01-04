Toyota Motor North America Reports Year-End 2022 U.S. Sales Results

Jan 04, 2023, 10:14 ET
- Total electrified vehicle sales – battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells – make up nearly one-quarter of total sales volume
- 20 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2023
- Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11th consecutive year
- Toyota Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, Tacoma and Lexus NX projected to be best-selling models in their respective segments
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2022 U.S. sales of 2,108,458 vehicles, a decrease of 9.6 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.9 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2021.
The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2022 sales of 536,740 vehicles, an increase of 13.1 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. U.S. December 2022 sales totaled 180,147 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis compared to December 2021.
"In 2022, we further solidified our leadership position in electrified vehicles, and through our 20 electrified options, we're giving customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and needs," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Thanks to our manufacturing team and outstanding dealers, we are focused on delivering world-class service and products to customers, and preparing to introduce nearly two dozen all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2023, including sedans and even more electrified options."
2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- 20 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- 2022 electrified vehicle sales of 504,016 represent nearly 24% of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 11th consecutive year, and 19 of the last 20
- December sales up 3.5%
- December car division sales up 23.3%
- Fourth quarter sales up 13.1%
- Fourth quarter car division sales up 43.7%
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 4.5%
- Announced an additional $2.5 billion investment, for a total of $3.8 billion, at the company's North Carolina manufacturing plant to produce batteries for hybrids and electric vehicles. It's expected to start production in 2025 and provide 2,100 new jobs
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 152,000 at more than 360 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by summer 2023
Toyota Division:
- 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 448,854 represent 24.3% of total sales volume
- Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 11th consecutive year
- December sales up 6.6%
- December car sales up 26.5%
- Fourth quarter division sales up 16.6%
- Fourth quarter car sales up 43.7%
- Fourth quarter SUV sales up 2.7%
- Fourth quarter pickup sales up 32.5%
- Fourth quarter truck sales up 7.7%
- Corolla number one compact car in America
- Camry number one passenger car in America for the 21st consecutive year
- Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 18th consecutive year
- RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 7th consecutive year
- All-time best-ever year for:
- GR86
- Corolla Hybrid
- Corolla Cross
- RAV4 Hybrid
- Tundra Hybrid
Lexus Division:
- 2022 electrified vehicles sales of 55,162 represent 21.3% of total sales volume, a division record
- December car division sales up 1.5%
- December electrified vehicle sales up 22.3%
- Fourth quarter car sales up 13.3%
- Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 20.1%
- LUVs achieved top market share among luxury brands in 2022
- All-time best-ever year for:
- Electrified vehicle sales ratio of 21.4%
- LC Hybrid
- IS 500
- NX Hybrid
- NX Plug-in Hybrid
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Media contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318
|
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL %
|
TOTAL TMNA
|
180,147
|
174,115
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
2,108,458
|
2,332,262
|
-9.9
|
-9.6
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
|
160,039
|
150,072
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
1,849,754
|
2,027,786
|
-9.1
|
-8.8
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
|
20,108
|
24,043
|
-16.4
|
-16.4
|
258,704
|
304,476
|
-15.3
|
-15.0
|
COROLLA
|
17,982
|
13,940
|
29.0
|
29.0
|
222,216
|
248,993
|
-11.0
|
-10.8
|
SUPRA
|
258
|
483
|
-46.6
|
-46.6
|
4,952
|
6,830
|
-27.7
|
-27.5
|
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
|
860
|
107
|
703.7
|
703.7
|
11,996
|
1,152
|
937.9
|
941.3
|
MIRAI
|
303
|
28
|
982.1
|
982.1
|
2,094
|
2,629
|
-20.6
|
-20.3
|
AVALON
|
12
|
1,122
|
-98.9
|
-98.9
|
12,215
|
19,460
|
-37.4
|
-37.2
|
PRIUS
|
4,907
|
3,946
|
24.4
|
24.4
|
36,919
|
59,010
|
-37.6
|
-37.4
|
CAMRY
|
25,906
|
20,074
|
29.1
|
29.1
|
295,201
|
313,795
|
-6.2
|
-5.9
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
|
50,228
|
39,700
|
26.5
|
26.5
|
585,593
|
652,074
|
-10.5
|
-10.2
|
IS
|
1,922
|
1,393
|
38.0
|
38.0
|
21,386
|
21,998
|
-3.1
|
-2.8
|
RC
|
207
|
94
|
120.2
|
120.2
|
2,648
|
2,987
|
-11.6
|
-11.3
|
ES
|
3,395
|
4,028
|
-15.7
|
-15.7
|
41,735
|
45,406
|
-8.4
|
-8.1
|
GS
|
0
|
1
|
-100
|
-100
|
2
|
76
|
-97.4
|
-97.4
|
LS
|
223
|
178
|
25.3
|
25.3
|
2,679
|
3,739
|
-28.6
|
-28.3
|
LC
|
178
|
145
|
22.8
|
22.8
|
1,387
|
2,782
|
-50.3
|
-50.1
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
|
5,925
|
5,839
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
69,837
|
76,989
|
-9.6
|
-9.3
|
TOTAL TMNA CAR
|
56,153
|
45,539
|
23.3
|
23.3
|
655,430
|
729,033
|
-10.4
|
-10.1
|
C-HR
|
604
|
941
|
-35.8
|
-35.8
|
12,141
|
35,707
|
-66.1
|
-66.0
|
BZ4X
|
634
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,220
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RAV4
|
33,489
|
34,609
|
-3.2
|
-3.2
|
399,941
|
407,739
|
-2.2
|
-1.9
|
COROLLA CROSS
|
5,609
|
3,500
|
60.3
|
60.3
|
56,666
|
7,203
|
684.1
|
686.7
|
VENZA
|
2,924
|
5,128
|
-43.0
|
-43.0
|
33,683
|
61,988
|
-45.8
|
-45.7
|
HIGHLANDER
|
20,247
|
19,270
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
222,805
|
264,128
|
-15.9
|
-15.6
|
4RUNNER
|
7,291
|
14,851
|
-50.9
|
-50.9
|
121,023
|
144,696
|
-16.6
|
-16.4
|
SEQUOIA
|
2,073
|
805
|
157.5
|
157.5
|
5,314
|
8,070
|
-34.4
|
-34.2
|
LAND CRUISER
|
3
|
13
|
-76.9
|
-76.9
|
48
|
3,711
|
-98.7
|
-98.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
|
72,874
|
79,117
|
-7.9
|
-7.9
|
852,841
|
933,243
|
-8.9
|
-8.6
|
SIENNA
|
6,107
|
8,082
|
-24.4
|
-24.4
|
69,751
|
107,990
|
-35.6
|
-35.4
|
TACOMA
|
20,855
|
19,423
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
237,323
|
252,520
|
-6.3
|
-6.0
|
TUNDRA
|
9,975
|
3,750
|
166.0
|
166.0
|
104,246
|
81,959
|
26.8
|
27.2
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
|
30,830
|
23,173
|
33.0
|
33.0
|
341,569
|
334,479
|
1.8
|
2.1
|
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
|
109,811
|
110,372
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
1,264,161
|
1,375,712
|
-8.4
|
-8.1
|
UX
|
1,060
|
1,577
|
-32.8
|
-32.8
|
10,237
|
17,581
|
-42.0
|
-41.8
|
NX
|
6,088
|
1,516
|
301.6
|
301.6
|
49,002
|
58,514
|
-16.5
|
-16.3
|
RX
|
3,769
|
11,594
|
-67.5
|
-67.5
|
96,041
|
115,320
|
-17.0
|
-16.7
|
GX
|
2,828
|
3,007
|
-6.0
|
-6.0
|
29,945
|
32,509
|
-8.2
|
-7.9
|
LX
|
438
|
510
|
-14.1
|
-14.1
|
3,642
|
3,563
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
|
14,183
|
18,204
|
-22.1
|
-22.1
|
188,867
|
227,487
|
-17.2
|
-17.0
|
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
|
123,994
|
128,576
|
-3.6
|
-3.6
|
1,453,028
|
1,603,199
|
-9.7
|
-9.4
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
307
|
306
|
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
|
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
|
December 2022
|
-- CURRENT MONTH --
|
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
2022
|
2021
|
DSR %
|
VOL%
|
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
|
2,964
|
2,792
|
6.2
|
6.2
|
25,062
|
33,968
|
-26.5
|
-26.2
|
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
|
1,943
|
1,154
|
68.4
|
68.4
|
11,857
|
25,042
|
-52.8
|
-52.7
|
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
|
3,254
|
2,819
|
15.4
|
15.4
|
27,799
|
27,576
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
|
1,411
|
2,446
|
-42.3
|
-42.3
|
41,830
|
46,399
|
-10.1
|
-9.8
|
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
|
5
|
559
|
-99.1
|
-99.1
|
3,565
|
9,734
|
-63.5
|
-63.4
|
TOYOTA MIRAI
|
303
|
28
|
982.1
|
982.1
|
2,094
|
2,629
|
-20.6
|
-20.3
|
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
|
6,107
|
8,080
|
-24.4
|
-24.4
|
69,720
|
107,130
|
-35.1
|
-34.9
|
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
|
6,565
|
5,263
|
24.7
|
24.7
|
43,711
|
65,167
|
-33.1
|
-32.9
|
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
|
2,070
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,797
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA BZ4X
|
634
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,220
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
|
8,086
|
13,214
|
-38.8
|
-38.8
|
149,938
|
120,983
|
23.5
|
23.9
|
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
|
1,018
|
2,185
|
-53.4
|
-53.4
|
18,567
|
27,707
|
-33.2
|
-33.0
|
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
|
2,924
|
5,128
|
-43.0
|
-43.0
|
33,683
|
61,988
|
-45.8
|
-45.7
|
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
|
2,261
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15,011
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEXUS ES HYBRID
|
1,140
|
1,024
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
13,607
|
12,990
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
LEXUS UX HYBRID
|
1,060
|
1,142
|
-7.2
|
-7.2
|
6,884
|
12,672
|
-45.9
|
-45.7
|
LEXUS NX HYBRID
|
2,005
|
473
|
323.9
|
323.9
|
13,873
|
10,614
|
30.3
|
30.7
|
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
|
258
|
18
|
1,333.0
|
1,333.0
|
3,507
|
18
|
19,320.0
|
19,383.0
|
LEXUS RX HYBRID
|
1,003
|
1,812
|
-44.6
|
-44.6
|
17,194
|
18,981
|
-9.7
|
-9.4
|
LEXUS LS HYBRID
|
8
|
7
|
14.3
|
14.3
|
78
|
84
|
-7.4
|
-7.1
|
LEXUS LC HYBRID
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
19
|
14
|
35.3
|
35.7
|
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
|
45,020
|
48,145
|
-6.5
|
-6.5
|
504,016
|
583,697
|
-13.9
|
-13.7
|
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
|
39,545
|
43,668
|
-9.4
|
-9.4
|
448,854
|
528,323
|
-15.3
|
-15.0
|
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
|
5,475
|
4,477
|
22.3
|
22.3
|
55,162
|
55,374
|
-0.7
|
-0.4
|
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
|
25.0 %
|
27.7 %
|
23.9 %
|
25.0 %
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
307
|
306
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
