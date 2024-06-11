Youth-focused mission connects with 700,000 boys and girls, spanning national, regional championships and 1,800 locally operated leagues

PLANO, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America and the National Football League today announced that Toyota will become the Presenting Partner of NFL Flag tournaments across the U.S — spanning the NFL Flag Championships & Regional Tournaments as well as NFL Flag League Play.

NFL Flag, the official flag football program of the NFL, brings the non-contact version of football to young athletes.

Toyota Named Presenting Partner of NFL Flag Tournaments Across the U.S. in an Inclusive Effort to Offer “Football to All"

Fast, highly accessible and inclusive for all, flag football is spearheading extraordinary growth in participation — played by over 20 million people across 100 countries, with women and girls driving some of the sport's fastest growth.

Toyota, "The Official Automotive Partner of the NFL," gains the ability to celebrate and grow the game across regional and national NFL Flag tournaments in the U.S. The partnership will first become visible at the NFL Flag Championships Presented by Toyota, the world's premiere youth flag football tournament, which will be hosted July 19-21 at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH. The NFL Flag Championships will feature over 280 teams of girls and boys representing NFL Flag regional winners from across the U.S. as well as six teams from countries around the world. Toyota will also sponsor ESPN and Disney's live broadcast coverage of the top boys (18U) and girls (15U) divisions in the tournament.

As part of the deal, Toyota and its 1,200 dealers across the U.S. will team with RCX Sports, the official operating partner of NFL Flag in the U.S., to extend the partnership to its more than 1,800 local leagues. Toyota will be integrated into these accessible non-contact programs that see more than 700,000 youth athletes participate.

This partnership follows flag football's recent inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games — driven by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and supported by the NFL. In partnership with IFAF, the league is investing in the development and growth of flag football at grassroots and elite levels across the globe.

"We believe in celebrating the joy of football not only within fan-packed stadiums but also on the grass fields of every football-loving community across the country," said Dave Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division at Toyota Motor North America, Inc. "Our linking arms with NFL Flag allows more people to play the game, transcending gender, age, ethnicity and physical ability. This alignment with our mission of providing mobility for all underscores our commitment to inclusivity."

"NFL Flag has reached extraordinary heights, yet one constant has remained since its inception – it provides a way for every boy and girl to compete in football, and in turn, experience the benefits tied to the sport," said Stephanie Kwok, vice president, flag football at the NFL. "Flag football promotes fitness, teamwork and self-esteem among youth. We are proud that Toyota sees the countless benefits of growing flag football, just as we do, and are looking forward to their partnership across our flag efforts."

Toyota will have a co-branded presence on all NFL Flag jerseys at regional and national championships this summer, as well as field signage and on each flag belt of NFL Flag League Play. The partnership allows Toyota to enhance the fan and player experience by having a fan fest presence at the national championships and delivering content across NFL & NFL Flag content channels. The deal also enables Toyota to be the presenting partner of the NFL Flag Players of the Year award within the NFL Honors broadcast.

"Partnering with Toyota is a landmark moment in our vision to bring grassroots sports experiences to communities across the country," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports and NFL Flag Executive Director, U.S. "Toyota dealers are deeply embedded in the areas they serve. Their support will unlock opportunities to offer this fast, affordable and accessible game to more regions and towns in America. Together, we're not just playing a game; we're fostering unity and empowering the next generation of athletes."

"From playing flag football throughout my childhood to seeing my kids play to coaching the Pro Bowl Games, I see how NFL Flag is a driving force for the future of our game," said Eli Manning, NFL Legend and Toyota ambassador. "I echo Toyota and the NFL's shared values and belief that flag provides opportunity to millions for a chance to experience the joy of playing football."

Toyota's more than 1,200 dealerships will have the ability to leverage NFL Flag assets in their respective local markets. To ensure local representation across NFL Flag League Play, RCX Sports and local dealers will have co-branded shorts and signage opportunities. Additionally, dealers will have the chance to engage local leagues across multiple levels to provide meaningful impact.

