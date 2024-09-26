Toyota Names Fourteen Team Members to Participate in the 2024 Rebelle Rally

Representation expands to seven teams, including entry in X-Cross class for first time

Event offers wealth of professional development for team members to apply in their jobs

Toyota is presenting sponsor of the Rebelle Rally's Live Webcast for 2024

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) today announced names of the 14 team members who will participate in the 2024 Rebelle Rally, the longest competitive off-road navigation rally in the United States exclusively for women. Through its expansion to seven teams, Toyota offers more opportunities to gain applied knowledge of how Toyota vehicles perform in recreational settings as well as developing their problem solving, time management and communications skills which can benefit in their daily jobs. The expansion includes an entry in the X-Cross class for the first time with a RAV4.

This year's participants come from a spectrum of professional backgrounds and skillsets. The vehicles with which Toyota teams will compete showcase a range of grades from among the company's most popular off-road models. Beyond Toyota's debut in the X-Cross class, the other six teams will compete in the 4x4 class.

Toyota teams and vehicles to be used:

Team

No. Vehicle Participants Toyota Function Class #153 Sequoia Micaela Rionda Dianne Tykoski Research & Development, Michigan 4x4 #181 Land Cruiser Sheena Pyles Julia Buckby Production Engineering, Kentucky 4x4 #182 Sequoia Sandra Li Myra Padda Production Engineering, Kentucky Production Engineering, North Carolina 4x4 #183 Tacoma Carla Wright Heather Eich Manufacturing, Texas Research & Development, Michigan 4x4 #190 Sequoia Hannah White Karen Espiritu Hydrogen Headquarters (R&D, California) Business Development, Texas 4x4 #195 Tacoma Megan Aubrey Elizabeth Stading Service Parts & Accessories Development, Texas 4x4 #207 RAV4 Ashley Bear Audrey Keys Product Planning & Strategy, Texas Project Planning & Management, Texas X-Cross

Taking place this year from October 10 to 19, 2024, the annual Rebelle Rally spans over 1,500 miles of rugged terrain across the deserts of California and Nevada. Participants navigate the terrain without the use of GPS or internet devices, relying solely on maps and compasses with effective planning, immediate problem solving, effective time management and communicative teamwork to make it over the finish line. This experience for team members supports Toyota's philosophy of continuous improvement.

"The Rebelle Rally is not just an adventure, it's a transformative journey where Toyota team members embrace collaboration, perseverance and innovation," said Kristen Tabar, group vice president, Advanced Planning, Systems and Software Development, at Toyota Motor North America. "This unique experience fosters a culture of teamwork and helps to ensure that we create ever-better vehicles that truly meet the diverse needs of our customers."

In preparation for the rally, participants undergo instruction and training through Rebelle U, the training arm of the Rebelle brand with courses in driving, navigation and supporting education that prepares you for a life of adventure and rally. More about this experience for Toyota team members and the skills needed to compete can be seen in the video here.

Toyota returns as the presenting sponsor of the Rebelle Rally's Live Webcast for the third consecutive year, streaming throughout the duration of the competition. The engaging webcast will feature live updates, interviews with participants and insights from various checkpoints, delivering an immersive experience of the Rebelle Rally to viewers everywhere.

As the competition progresses, fans and enthusiasts from around the globe are invited to join the thrilling journey of Toyota's teams and their fellow competitors. Tune in to the live webcast of the Rebelle Rally at http://www.rebellerally.com/live to witness the triumphs and challenges faced by these remarkable women as they navigate the demanding desert terrain.

