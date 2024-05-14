Toyota Ranks 4th on Fair360’s Top 50 Companies

PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, has named Toyota North America* one of its 2024 Top 50 Companies, ranking fourth among the 160 companies participating in the survey. Toyota has maintained its position for the third year in a row and continues to be the only automotive manufacturer ranked in the Top 10.

"Everyone at Toyota plays a role in creating an inclusive culture where people belong and can contribute to their fullest potential," said Tellis Bethel, chief diversity officer and group vice president of social innovation, Toyota Motor North America. "Representation from a variety of cultural backgrounds unlocks innovation, as well as opportunity for an equitable future. Together, we can create limitless possibilities for all."

The Fair360 Top 50 survey has been the external validator for large U.S. employers that model fairness in their talent strategies, workplace and supplier diversity practices and philanthropic engagement since 2001.

Fair360 rankings are empirically driven, based on company-submitted data in six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

Toyota also received special recognition in the following areas:

No. 2 Top Company for Black Executives

No. 2 Top Company for LGBTQ Employees

No. 3 Top Company for Philanthropy

No. 4 Top Company for Environmental, Social & Governance

No. 5 Top Company for Asian American Executives

No. 5 Top Company for NAPI

No. 5 Top Company for Board of Directors

No. 6 Top Company for Latino Executives

No. 11 Top Company for Sponsorship

No. 14 Top Company for Supplier Fairness

No. 17 Top Company for Mentoring

Toyota team members helped the organization achieve the movement up to #3 for Philanthropy through record levels of community involvement, monetary and in-kind donations. In 2023, nearly 50,000 volunteer hours were logged with 995 organizations across the US by team members. This is an increase of nearly 26% over the year prior for volunteer hours and nearly 13% increase in the number of organizations helped. This highlights the company culture of prioritizing connections within the community where team members live and work.

For more information on Toyota's Diversity and Inclusion efforts please visit ToyotaEffect.com.

*Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services moved the Plano headquarters, the first time in the same location, in 2017 as part of the OneToyota initiative. The move made for faster decision making and created a better experience for customers and team members. Information from both companies was collected and submitted to Fair360.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Social Innovation

To date, Toyota has contributed more than $1 billion to American nonprofit groups. For more information about Toyota's contributions in the U.S., visit http://www.toyotaeffect.com/impact.

About Fair360

Fair360, formerly known as DiversityInc, leverages comparative human capital data to help organizations develop fair and inclusive workplaces utilizing benchmarking and best practices. Its mission is to provide committed leaders with insights to drive an effective workforce planning strategy, ensuring equity for all employees. Fair360 is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. It is certified by Disability:IN as a company owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit the Fair360 website, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information about the overall model with a Cronbach Alpha Reliability score of .93, visit www.Fair360.com/Methodology.

