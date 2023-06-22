Toyota Recognizes Excellence Among North American Suppliers for 2022

22 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET
YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced that it has bestowed awards to supplier recipients recognizing exceptional supplier performance for 2022. The annual awards program celebrates both direct and indirect suppliers who consistently exceed TMNA's expectations in various areas.
At a recent ceremony, TMNA presented a total of 68 awards. Direct suppliers earned Performance awards in Superior and Excellent categories for areas of technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch, and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were recognized for their exceptional performance in diversity improvement, quality, cost improvement, management, and customer service performance. Additionally, select indirect suppliers received special recognition for performance in their respective business category.
Further, Gentex Corporation received the Regional Contribution Award, and the Total Exceptional Achievement for Manufacturing (TEAM) Award was presented to Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation.
"We are grateful for the contributions of all our suppliers, and we are proud to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their performance," said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "We treat each supplier as a partner to produce and deliver world-class vehicles and mobility solutions to Toyota customers."
This recognition program underscores the importance of supplier relationships in advocating for a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, which are essential to the success of TMNA. Every year, suppliers are evaluated in multiple performance areas through an internal scoring system, which incorporates specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While award categories remain consistent, the number of awards bestowed varies each year, dependent on the number of organizations that meet TMNA's proposed goals.
Potential suppliers who wish to do business with Toyota can visit www.toyotasupplier.com for information on the company's purchasing policies, principles, and supplier diversity efforts.
|
REGIONAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Gentex Corporation
Zeeland, MI
|
TEAM AWARD
TOTAL EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING
TOYODA GOSEI NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION
Troy, MI
|
SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AWARDS
|
OTICS USA, Inc.
|
Morristown, TN
|
Quality
|
Taiho Manufacturing of
|
Gordonsville, TN
|
Quality
|
Adient
|
Plymouth, MI
|
Supplier Diversity
|
Seiren North America, LLC
|
Morganton, NC
|
Value Improvement
|
Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock
|
Woodstock, ON
|
Launch – Lexus NX
|
Aristeo
|
Livonia, MI
|
Outstanding Business Partner
|
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AWARDS
DIRECT SUPPLIER
|
ABC Technologies
|
Toronto, ON
|
Quality
|
AEP NVH OPCO LLC -dba
|
Chicago Heights, IL
|
Quality
|
Aisan Autopartes México, S.A. de C.V.
|
San Luis Potosi, MX
|
Quality
|
Aisin Chemical Indiana, LLC
|
Crothersville, IN
|
Quality
|
Aisin Drivetrain, Inc.
|
Crothersville, IN
|
Quality
|
Aisin Electronics Illinois, LLC
|
Marion, IL
|
Quality
|
American Howa Kentucky, Inc. - Bowling Green Plant
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
Quality
|
Arvin Sango Canada, Inc..
|
London, ON
|
Quality
|
Autokiniton Auburn Indiana
|
Auburn, IN
|
Quality
|
Curtis Maruyasu America
|
Lebanon, KY
|
Quality
|
DENSO Logistics Nashville Tennessee
|
Maryville, TN
|
Quality
|
DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc.
|
Guelph, ON
|
Quality
|
DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. - West Logistics Center
|
Battle Creek, MI
|
Quality
|
DENSO International America, Inc. - Systex Products Corporation
|
Battle Creek, MI
|
Quality
|
FCC Indiana, LLC
|
Portland, IN
|
Quality
|
Martinrea SLP Structures
|
Vaughan, ON
|
Quality
|
Mitchell Plastics
|
Kitchener, ON
|
Quality
|
Piston Automotive, LLC
|
Redford, MI
|
Quality
|
Sika Corporation Marion, Ohio
|
Marion, OH
|
Quality
|
Somic America, Inc.
|
Brewer, ME
|
Quality
|
Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc.
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
Quality
|
TAC Manufacturing, Inc.
|
Jackson, MI
|
Quality
|
Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.
|
St. Thomas, ON
|
Quality
|
TG Kentucky Corporation
|
Lebanon, KY
|
Quality
|
TG Missouri
|
Perryville, MO
|
Quality
|
TG Rubber Mexico Corporation
|
Matamoros, Tamaulipas
|
Quality
|
Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Elmira
|
Elmira, ON
|
Quality
|
Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock
|
Woodstock, ON
|
Quality
|
Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI)
|
Somerset, KY
|
Quality
|
Dana Incorporated
|
Maumee, OH
|
Supplier Diversity
|
Gentex Corporation
|
Zeeland, MI
|
Supplier Diversity
|
I I Stanley Co., Inc.
|
Battle Creek, MI
|
Value Improvement
|
Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-2)
|
Huntsville, AL
|
Launch - Tundra
|
Mitchell Plastics
|
Kitchener, ON
|
Launch - Tundra
|
North American Lighting México San Luis Potosi, SLP
|
San Luis Potosi, MX
|
Launch - Tundra
|
TG Missouri Corporation
|
Perryville, MO
|
Launch - Tundra
|
TAC Manufacturing, Inc.
|
Jackson, MI
|
Launch – Lexus NX
|
Takumi Stamping Canada, Inc.
|
St. Thomas, ON
|
Launch – Lexus NX
|
TG Missouri Corporation
|
Perryville, MO
|
Launch – Lexus NX
|
Valeo North America, Inc.
|
Troy, MI
|
Launch – Lexus NX
|
Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-4)
|
Huntsville, AL
|
Technology & Development
|
ITW Deltar Fasteners
|
Frankfort, IL
|
Technology & Development
|
Mitchell Plastics
|
Kitchener, ON
|
Technology & Development
|
Pangea
|
Rochester Hills, MI
|
Technology & Development
|
United States Steel
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Technology & Development
|
Aisin World Corp. of America
|
Northville, MI
|
Value Achievement
|
Auria Solutions LLC
|
Southfield, MI
|
Value Chain Promotion
|
Hayashi Telempu North America
|
Plymouth, MI
|
Value Chain Promotion
|
Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation
|
Troy, MI
|
Value Chain Promotion
|
Toyota Boshoku America, Inc.
|
Novi, MI
|
Value Chain Promotion
|
INDIRECT SUPPLIER PERFORMANCE AWARDS
|
MPW Industrial
|
Hebron, OH
|
Special Recognition –
Cost Improvement
|
Obara
|
Novi, MI
|
Special Recognition –
Diversity Improvement
|
Sparks Maintenance Contracting
|
Bowling Green, MO
|
Special Recognition – Management & Customer Service
|
Henderson Electrical Services
|
Milford, NJ
|
Special Recognition –
Quality
|
Aecon Industrial Management
|
Toronto, ON
|
Excellent –
Construction, Machinery & Equipment
|
General Rubber & Plastics
|
Louisville, KY
|
Excellent –
Distributor
|
Plant Services, Inc. (PSI)
|
Worden, MT
|
Excellent –
Non-production Related
|
Employbridge
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Excellent –
Production Related
|
Ricardo
|
Belleville, MI
|
Excellent –
Technical
|
Onsite Construction
|
Tampa, FL
|
Excellent –
Trade Supplier
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
Media Contact
Olivia Boisineau
[email protected]
SOURCE Toyota Motor North America
Share this article