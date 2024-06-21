YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America ('Toyota') is recognizing exceptional performance among its North American parts and components suppliers with awards for 2023. Toyota's annual recognition program pays tribute to both its direct and indirect suppliers who have consistently surpassed the company's expectations across various key areas.

Toyota Recognizes North American Parts and Components Suppliers for Excellence in 2023

This year, Toyota bestowed a total of 69 awards. Direct suppliers were recognized with "Performance" awards in Superior and Excellent classifications for their individual contributions in technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were similarly commended with Excellent Performance awards for their remarkable achievements in cost improvement, diversity enhancement, technology and development, trades, motion, production services and construction, machinery and equipment.

"We extend our gratitude to all our supplier partners and take pride in acknowledging those who have demonstrated exceptional performance," said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "All suppliers are a valued partners in Toyota's mission to deliver top-tier vehicles and innovative mobility solutions to customers nationwide."

Each year, Toyota suppliers are thoroughly evaluated based on specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While the award categories remain consistent, the number of awards presented varies annually based on a comprehensive internal scoring system. Organizations that closely align with Toyota's performance objectives are given an award during the ceremony.

Toyota's annual supplier recognition program exemplifies a commitment to fostering strong relationships grounded in a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Prospective suppliers interested in collaborating with Toyota for parts and components are invited to visit www.toyotasupplier.com for detailed information on the company's purchasing policies, principles and supplier diversity efforts.

2023 PARTS AND COMPONENTS AWARDS SUPERIOR AWARDS Enova Premier, LLC Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX Aisin Drivetrain, Inc. Launch – Lexus RX Adient Supplier Diversity Gentex Corporation Supplier Diversity Seiren North America, LLC Value Improvement Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems VA Achievement Autokiniton Quality OTICS USA. Inc. Quality Piston Automotive LLC Quality Somic America, Inc. Quality Taiho Manufacturing of Tennessee, Inc. Quality EXCELLENT AWARDS ABC Technologies dlhB de Mexico Quality ABC Technologies Quality Curtis Maruyasu America Quality FCC (Indiana), LLC Quality FIO Automotive Canada Corporation Quality Flex-N-Gate Mexico S de RL de CV Quality Flex-N-Gate Mexico Plasticos S de RL de CV GHSP Quality HERO Assemblers, LP Quality Hi-Lex Mexicana SA de CV Quality Industry Products Company – Georgetown Quality Kawasaki Tennessee, Inc. Quality North American Lighting Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Quality NSK Steering Systems America Quality Reyes Hayashi Automotive, LLC Quality Reyes Hayashi Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. Quality Richmond Auto Parts Technology, Inc. Quality Shape Corp. Quality Takumi Stamping Inc. Quality Toyoda Gosei Rubber Mexico, S.A. de CV Quality Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI) Quality TRMI, Inc. Quality TRMX, Inc. Quality UGN, Inc. Quality U.S. Tsubaki Automotive, LLC. Quality Waterville TG Inc. (Petrolia Plant) Quality Challenge Manufacturing LLC Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX Kasai North America, Inc. Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX KTH Parts Industries Inc. Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX Somic America, Inc. Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX Takumi Stamping Inc. Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX Yazaki North America Inc. Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX Autoliv ASP, Inc. Launch – Lexus RX TG Fluid Systems, USA Corporation Launch – Lexus RX TG Missouri Corporation (New Albany Plant) Launch – Lexus RX GL Automotive Launch – Sequoia TG Kentucky, LLC Launch - Sequoia Magna Powertrain MSM Launch – Direct Automatic Transmission Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Technology & Development Mitchell Plastics Technology & Development Multimatic Technology & Development Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI) Technology & Development Dana Incorporated Supplier Diversity Hayashi Telempu North America Corporation Value Chain Promotion Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Value Improvement TRAM & QSS Value Improvement Adient VA Achievement FCC (Indiana), LLC VA Achievement Indiana Automotive Fasteners, Inc. VA Achievement Magna Powertrain MSM VA Achievement MSSC Canada VA Achievement Yazaki North America Inc. VA Achievement MPW Industrial Services, Inc. Indirect – Cost Improvement Plant Services Inc. Indirect – Diversity Improvement MGA Research Corporation Indirect – Technology & Development CSI Group Indirect – Construction, Machinery & Equipment Nitro Construction Services Indirect – Trades Motion Indirect – Motion Leadec Indirect – Production Services

