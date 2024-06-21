Toyota Recognizes North American Parts and Components Suppliers for Excellence in 2023

Toyota Motor North America

Jun 21, 2024, 07:00 ET

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America ('Toyota') is recognizing exceptional performance among its North American parts and components suppliers with awards for 2023. Toyota's annual recognition program pays tribute to both its direct and indirect suppliers who have consistently surpassed the company's expectations across various key areas.

This year, Toyota bestowed a total of 69 awards. Direct suppliers were recognized with "Performance" awards in Superior and Excellent classifications for their individual contributions in technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were similarly commended with Excellent Performance awards for their remarkable achievements in cost improvement, diversity enhancement, technology and development, trades, motion, production services and construction, machinery and equipment.

"We extend our gratitude to all our supplier partners and take pride in acknowledging those who have demonstrated exceptional performance," said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "All suppliers are a valued partners in Toyota's mission to deliver top-tier vehicles and innovative mobility solutions to customers nationwide."

Each year, Toyota suppliers are thoroughly evaluated based on specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While the award categories remain consistent, the number of awards presented varies annually based on a comprehensive internal scoring system. Organizations that closely align with Toyota's performance objectives are given an award during the ceremony.

Toyota's annual supplier recognition program exemplifies a commitment to fostering strong relationships grounded in a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. Prospective suppliers interested in collaborating with Toyota for parts and components are invited to visit www.toyotasupplier.com for detailed information on the company's purchasing policies, principles and supplier diversity efforts.

2023

PARTS AND COMPONENTS AWARDS

SUPERIOR AWARDS

Enova Premier, LLC

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

Aisin Drivetrain, Inc.

Launch – Lexus RX

Adient

Supplier Diversity

Gentex Corporation

Supplier Diversity

Seiren North America, LLC

Value Improvement

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems

VA Achievement

Autokiniton

Quality

OTICS USA. Inc.

Quality

Piston Automotive LLC

Quality

Somic America, Inc.

Quality

Taiho Manufacturing of Tennessee, Inc.

Quality

EXCELLENT AWARDS

ABC Technologies dlhB de Mexico

Quality

ABC Technologies

Quality

Curtis Maruyasu America

Quality

FCC (Indiana), LLC

Quality

FIO Automotive Canada Corporation

Quality

Flex-N-Gate Mexico S de RL de CV

Quality

Flex-N-Gate Mexico Plasticos S de RL de CV GHSP

Quality

HERO Assemblers, LP

Quality

Hi-Lex Mexicana SA de CV

Quality

Industry Products Company – Georgetown

Quality

Kawasaki Tennessee, Inc.

Quality

North American Lighting Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

Quality

NSK Steering Systems America

Quality

Reyes Hayashi Automotive, LLC

Quality

Reyes Hayashi Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Quality

Richmond Auto Parts Technology, Inc.

Quality

Shape Corp.

Quality

Takumi Stamping Inc.

Quality

Toyoda Gosei Rubber Mexico, S.A. de CV

Quality

Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI)

Quality

TRMI, Inc.

Quality

TRMX, Inc.

Quality

UGN, Inc.

Quality

U.S. Tsubaki Automotive, LLC.

Quality

Waterville TG Inc. (Petrolia Plant)

Quality

Challenge Manufacturing LLC

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

Kasai North America, Inc.

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

KTH Parts Industries Inc.

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

Somic America, Inc.

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

Takumi Stamping Inc.

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

Yazaki North America Inc.

Launch – Grand Highlander / Lexus TX

Autoliv ASP, Inc.

Launch – Lexus RX

TG Fluid Systems, USA Corporation

Launch – Lexus RX

TG Missouri Corporation (New Albany Plant)

Launch – Lexus RX

GL Automotive

Launch – Sequoia

TG Kentucky, LLC

Launch - Sequoia

Magna Powertrain MSM

Launch – Direct Automatic Transmission

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Technology & Development

Mitchell Plastics

Technology & Development

Multimatic

Technology & Development

Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI)

Technology & Development

Dana Incorporated

Supplier Diversity

Hayashi Telempu North America Corporation

Value Chain Promotion

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Value Improvement

TRAM & QSS

Value Improvement

Adient

VA Achievement

FCC (Indiana), LLC

VA Achievement

Indiana Automotive Fasteners, Inc.

VA Achievement

Magna Powertrain MSM

VA Achievement

MSSC Canada

VA Achievement

Yazaki North America Inc.

VA Achievement

MPW Industrial Services, Inc.

Indirect – Cost Improvement

Plant Services Inc.

Indirect – Diversity Improvement

MGA Research Corporation

Indirect – Technology & Development

CSI Group

Indirect – Construction, Machinery & Equipment

Nitro Construction Services

Indirect – Trades

Motion

Indirect – Motion

Leadec

Indirect – Production Services

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact:
Olivia Boisineau-Beckett
[email protected] 

