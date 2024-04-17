Toyota Reignites 'Start Your Impossible' Campaign: A Global Vision with Local Action, Emphasizing Belief that No Journey is Taken Alone

Commercials to air leading up to and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

TOYOTA CITY, Japan, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) launches the next chapter of the "Start Your Impossible" global marketing campaign, igniting excitement for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The global campaign showcases the power of local communities rallying behind their athletes and emphasizes Toyota's belief that no journey is taken alone.

The "Start Your Impossible" campaign not only showcases remarkable Olympic and Paralympic athletes but also sheds light on the heroes behind their success — the coaches, teammates, parents, and fans —the community that fuels their journey.

The campaign message celebrates that where you come from – your community – matters. It's this respect for local communities and long-standing commitment to sports that shines in Toyota's support of more than 200 Olympic and Paralympic athletes around the world.

"Start Your Impossible" commercials include:

'Send Off' highlights the powerful impact of communities joining together to support their athletes as they head to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

'Together Wins' showcases how together, we can truly achieve the impossible.

'Love Conquers All' shares U.S. Olympic BMX cyclist Alise Willoughby and her husband/coach Sam's inspiring story about the transformative impact of love and community support during challenging times.

and her husband/coach Sam's inspiring story about the transformative impact of love and community support during challenging times. 'Think Fast' shows us that French Olympic Handball player Nikola Karabatić — with spontaneous coaching from his neighbors — can take whatever life throws at him.

Follow Canadian Paralympic Track and Field athlete Marissa Papaconstantinou in 'Keep Marissa Running' as she starts the journey from her Canadian hometown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with her community cheering her on every step of the way.

in 'Keep Marissa Running' as she starts the journey from her Canadian hometown to the 2024 Paralympic Games, with her community cheering her on every step of the way. 'All For One' reminds us that when you have your community's support, you're unstoppable.

The fully integrated campaign features more than 20 exceptional Olympic and Paralympic athletes and spans various platforms, including broadcast commercials, digital video, digital content, paid social, out of home (OOH), and programmatic advertising. The six broadcast commercials listed above will vary from :60, :30, and :15 seconds. Additionally, the campaign incorporates a mix of :06 and :15 social spots.

The 'Start Your Impossible' theme highlights Toyota's respect for diverse local cultures and the pivotal role communities play in the athletes' journey. To honor the people behind the scenes, it took a monumental global strategic and creative collaboration between long-standing agency partners, Saatchi & Saatchi (Los Angeles and Dallas) and Dentsu (Tokyo). Through the 2024 campaign, Toyota aspires to ignite the spark of endless possibilities that reside within communities all over the globe.

To learn more about Toyota's "Start Your Impossible" campaign, visit www.startyourimpossible.com.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

