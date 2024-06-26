Fielding seven competition teams with fourteen participants in this year's event

Will field a team in the X-CROSS® Class for first time

Presenting sponsor of the event's Live Webcast for third consecutive year

PLANO, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) today announced it has renewed its commitment to Rebelle Rally, the leading women-only off-road navigation rally, as a sponsor and multi-team participant for the third consecutive year. This year, fourteen Toyota team members are organized into seven competing teams, including one team marking Toyota's debut in the X-CROSS class. The remaining teams will showcase their skills in the 4x4 class. Competitors come from various divisions within Toyota, including Research and Development, CALTY Design and Vehicle Performance. Additionally, Toyota is once again the presenting sponsor of the event's live webcast.

Toyota Renews Commitment to Rebelle Rally for 2024

"Rebelle Rally provides a unique opportunity for our team members to explore the capabilities of Toyota vehicles and challenge themselves in a secure and inclusive environment," said Mike Sweers, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Toyota Motor North America, Research and Development (TMNA R&D). "As we venture into a new chapter with our debut in the X-CROSS class, we hope to bring valuable experiences to enhance our innovation and enrich our collective journey at Toyota."

In preparation for the upcoming rally, Toyota participants undertake comprehensive training, including specialized courses and private driving and navigation. These multi-day events are hosted by Rebelle U, Rebelle's training arm and focus on developing essential rally skills, including navigation fundamentals, mapping techniques and driving skills. A video highlighting the latest intensive training session is available to view here.

This year's competition takes place from October 10 - 19, 2024, showcasing participants' resilience and expertise as they traverse over 1,500 miles of rugged landscapes across the deserts of California and Nevada. The 8-day endurance challenge stands out for its navigation guidelines, mandating participants to rely solely on a map and compass, without GPS or internet-aided devices.

As an event Silver Sponsor and the presenting sponsor of Rebelle Rally's Live Webcast, Toyota supports the live broadcast of the event on multiple platforms, including the event's website, YouTube and Facebook. The streamed content includes event highlights, engaging competitor interviews, live course updates, current standings and an exclusive look into team strategies and preparations.

"The Rebelle Rally epitomizes empowerment and adventure, aligning perfectly with Toyota's commitment to progress and promoting diversity," said Susann Kazunas, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. "Returning as both a Silver Sponsor and the official Presenting Sponsor of the Live Webcast, we are thrilled to witness competitors embark on this transformative journey. We take pride in celebrating the incredible women participating in this year's event."

Stay updated on Toyota's teams and their progression alongside fellow participants as they navigate the demanding desert terrain at Live - Rebelle Rally .

More details on the Toyota teams competing in Rebelle Rally will be announced at a later date.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Olivia Boisineau-Beckett

Mobility Communications

734-834-0885

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America