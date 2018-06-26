Toyota Returns To Chicago For Another Epic Summer Of Latin Alternative Music At Ruido Fest

This year, Toyota partnered with Latin singer, songwriter and producer, Wisin to curate a lineup of emerging artists featured at the Toyota Music Den, providing a stage for a variety of genres in support of music discovery and Toyota's commitment to supporting these artists on their road to success.

"Toyota is a champion of music discovery and always looking for authentic ways to connect with guests through music," said Tyler McBride, Toyota's engagement marketing manager. "We are so excited to be partnering with a music icon like Wisin who brings his talents and expertise, along with his genuine appreciation for the brand, to our Toyota Music Den to help us continue providing a stage for emerging artists to share their music with fans."

The Toyota Música interactive experience at Ruido Fest featured numerous activities, including vehicle activations that brought music to life. Within this area, the Toyota Music Den presented a mix of musical performances with some of today's most exciting Latin talent. The lineup included:

Dominican American singer/songwriter, Jahzel Dotel

Hector Mendoza , Dominican DJ and producer, DJ Happy Colors

, Dominican DJ and producer, Latin pop rock band, Los Hollywood

Dominican singer, Jarina De Marco

Two-time GRAMMY award winning producers/writers/DJs, Play-N-Skillz

Los Angeles indie band, Las Cruxes

indie band, Puerto Rican Latin Trap singer, Joha "La Primera Dama"

"The opportunity to be the curating artist for Toyota Música at Ruido Fest was incredible. I love to listen to different artists and genres of music not just as a music lover but also because I enjoy discovering new talent. To be able to help people discover new music and artists looking to pave their way brings me a lot of satisfaction and I applaud Toyota for championing the project."

In addition to continuing its support for music through festival participation, Toyota announced its fourth-year partnership with the VH1 Save The Music Foundation in support of music education. The interactive campaign encourages musicians and fans alike to express their support and share what music means to them through social media using #ToyotaGiving.

Toyota and VH1 Save The Music have presented grants to various deserving schools in Chicago, Las Vegas and New Orleans to date. Toyota will make its largest donation yet to VH1 Save The Music this year, $50,000 which will fund a Music Technology grant to support a school in the Philadelphia School District, as well as a $7,500 music grant to the Miami-Dade School District.

