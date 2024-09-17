Toyota's New Advanced Rear Seat Reminder Makes its Global Debut on Sienna

Convenient New Vacuum and FridgeBox™ Now Standard on Platinum and Available on Limited

Updated Interior Fit and Finish on Seats, Console, and Dashboard for All Grades

Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System Now Standard with Available 12.3-in. Touchscreen

Digital Gauge Cluster Now Available on XSE, Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum

Woodland Edition and Platinum Grade Change Up Wheel Styling for 2025

Magnetic Gray Metallic Exterior Color New to Platinum, Limited, XSE, XLE and LE Grades

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Sienna's sporty blend of angular good looks, spacious functionality, and standard Hybrid powertrain has redefined the segment for families and adventurers alike. For 2025, the Sienna keeps on innovating by adding a standard radar-based Advanced Rear Seat Reminder system capable of detecting movement in the rear seats after the vehicle has been turned off and locked. The Sienna also brings fresh interior style with new convenience features, technology, colors and materials.

Toyota Sienna Adds New Seat Reminder Tech and Interior Updates for 2025

On the inside, the 2025 Toyota Sienna keeps busy lives fresh and clean with the addition of a Vacuum and FridgeBox™. These new creature comforts are neatly integrated into the front center console and come standard on the Platinum trim and available on the Limited grade. The Sienna also ups the entertainment factor, bringing in the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system, standard, along with an available 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Passengers will immediately notice new design elements throughout the cabin on all 2025 Sienna grades. The top-end Platinum and Limited grades' leather trimmed seats offer a striking Macadamia and Black color combination, with Black also available. The XSE, Woodland Edition and XLE grades' easy-to-clean SofTex® trimmed seats feature an embossed pattern with accent stitching and the LE's woven fabric seats complement the cabin with a cool gray color.

The center console also changes up across Sienna grades, with a new woodgrain finish for an upscale look on the Platinum and Limited, a gloss black serrated finish on the XSE and Woodland Edition, and anodized dark, gray-colored paint on the XLE and LE. The Woodland Edition's new grade-exclusive all-weather floor and rear cargo mats bring the outdoors close to home. The new mats feature a stamped pine tree silhouette pattern that will have your mind on roasted marshmallows in no time.

Additionally, the driver's display leaps forward with a customizable 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster on the XSE, Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum grades. The Qi wireless smart phone charger also gets an update to fifth generation tech that charges devices more quickly and is now standard on all grades. All Sienna grades also get updates that include dual microphones for increased call clarity and USB-C charging throughout the cabin with a USB-A port in the dash.

The 2025 Sienna also has exterior changes like eye-catching two-tone metallic clad wheels on the Platinum grade and new six-spoke dark-finished alloy wheels on the Woodland Edition. The XSE grade and Woodland Edition's door handles, grille, and side window trim now have darkened features for a sophisticated touch. A Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior color choice is now available on the Platinum, Limited, XSE, XLE and LE grades. And to remind customers of our vision for the future, the addition of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Beyond Zero badge on the rear liftgate of all grades.

The 2025 Toyota Sienna's Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $39,185(LE FWD) excluding Dealer Processing and Handling fee and is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships nationwide in the Fall of 2024.

Advanced Rear Seat Reminder – A Global Toyota First

A first in a Toyota vehicle, the Advanced Rear Seat Reminder sensor is concealed in the headliner and uses a 60GHz band millimeter-wave radar to scan the second and third row seats for potential movement. If the system senses movement in the scanned area after the vehicle is shifted into park and ignition is cycled off, the driver's door has been opened then closed and the vehicle has been locked, the initial warning will trigger the hazard lights and to flash and sound the door lock chime nine times.

Approximately 90 seconds after the initial warning, if movement is still detected by the sensor and a door has not been opened, the Advanced Rear Seat Reminder will sound the horn as part of the escalation warning.

If the driver has opted into Advanced Rear Seat Reminder notifications via the Toyota app and has an active Safety Connect subscription with up to 10-year trial included*, approximately four minutes after the horn escalation warning starts, the vehicle can also send a push notification via the Toyota app in addition to an SMS text message to the mobile number saved in the user's account. Finally, after an additional two minutes has elapsed, the system will attempt to generate an automated phone call from Toyota Safety.

In situations where the vehicle is left unlocked, the warning sequence operates differently. If the system senses movement in the scanned area after the vehicle is shifted into park and ignition is cycled off, the driver's door has been opened then closed and the vehicle has been left without being locked, the vehicle will not provide the initial warning door lock chime and hazard flashing or subsequent escalation warning horn sounding. But, if the driver has an active Safety Connect subscription and opted into Advanced Rear Seat Reminder notifications via the Toyota app, if the movement is still detected by the sensor and a door has not been opened, approximately 10 minutes after driver's door closing a push notification and SMS message will be sent to the registered phone and Toyota app.

Finally, after an additional two minutes has elapsed, the system will attempt to generate an automated phone call from Toyota Safety. If the driver wishes to temporarily or indefinitely disable the system, that can be selected in the Multi Information Display settings.

* 4G network dependent.

Entertainment, Toyota Style

The 2025 Toyota Sienna receives the latest Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system, designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based software teams. The LE grade comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, while XLE, XSE, Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum grades feature an expansive 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Through Toyota Audio Multimedia, users can interact with the system through intuitive touch- and voice-activated commands. With the one-year Drive Connect* trial subscription on XLE grade and higher, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist.

With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands, including searching for directions, adjusting audio controls, changing cabin temperature and more. Available Cloud Navigation can take advantage of the latest map, traffic and routing information, including a POI search powered by Google. Drivers can also use Destination Assist, which provides 24/7 access to live agents. As with all vehicles equipped with Toyota Audio Multimedia, Sienna drivers can download Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, augmenting the multimedia experience.

Toyota Audio Multimedia's Bluetooth® phone connectivity allows for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. Additionally, the Toyota Sienna has an available Wi-Fi Connect* and includes a one-month trial subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Sienna into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® three-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables Integrated Streaming, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

For the audiophile, Sienna offers an available JBL® Premium Audio system with 12 speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum grades, with the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats, enhancing the audio experience. The 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system is also available as an upgrade on the XLE and XSE grades.

Robust Safety and Convenience Features

All 2025 Sienna models come standard with second-generation Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), a comprehensive active safety system that includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist

Automatic High Beams

Road Sign Assist

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to provide automatic braking capability should the driver not react in time in certain emergency situations. The PCS system is not only designed to detect a vehicle ahead, but it can also detect a bicyclist and even a pedestrian in low light situations. Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (BSM w/RCTA) is standard on all Sienna models.

The 2025 Sienna is equipped with 10 airbags: driver and front passenger airbags, driver's knee airbag, passenger seat cushion airbag, front seat side airbags, rear outboard seat side airbags, plus curtain side airbags for all three rows. Toyota's Star Safety System includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST). Toyota also takes peace-of-mind further with convenience features like a rear passenger seatbelt reminder, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), and Advanced Rear Seat Reminder (ARSR) system.

Hybrid AWD Marvel

The Toyota Sienna offers hybrid power exclusively and benefits from Toyota's 20+ years of global hybrid leadership and well documented quality, durability, and reliability. The Toyota Hybrid System II in Sienna delivers 245 total system horsepower and has a manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG fuel economy on FWD models and 35 combined MPG fuel economy on AWD models, all while operating seamlessly for a smooth-yet-powerful driving experience.

The Sienna also offers some performance-control surprises. Selectable EV, NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes let the driver tailor the van's driving personality. NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving; SPORT mode improves acceleration response; ECO mode extracts maximum mileage from the fuel and battery; and EV mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

The Sienna's gas engine is a marvel all by itself, with a super-high 14:1 compression ratio and Toyota D4-S fuel injection that delivers 41% thermal efficiency. The gas engine employs Variable Valve Timing-Intelligent System by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. A variable cooling system (electric water pump and electric thermostat) and a fully variable oil pump further improve engine efficiency.

Why only a manufacturer-estimated 1-MPG difference between the front-wheel drive Sienna and models with AWD? The answer is Toyota's innovative Electronic On-Demand All Wheel Drive system. Instead of a heavy AWD transfer case and space-robbing driveshaft sending power to the rear wheels, this AWD system uses a separate independent electric motor to power them and apply additional traction as needed at all vehicle speeds.

Like the hybrid system, the Electronic On-Demand AWD system works seamlessly and transparently. During off-the-line starts, Hybrid AWD pre-emptively sends up to 80% of torque to the rear wheels to help prevent front-wheel slip. The Hybrid AWD system also enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer for more confident handling. Torque distribution then varies with conditions, from 100:0 in constant-speed driving to 20:80 on slippery surfaces. Torque distribution is indicated on the Multi-information Display.

Enhanced Technology: Stay Connected and In Control

Each Toyota Sienna comes with a variety of Connected Services* trials depending on grade. The LE, XLE, XSE, Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum come with the following Connected Services:

Safety Connect: Up to 10-year trial subscription*; Includes Emergency Assistance Button, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator

Service Connect: Up to 10-year trial subscription*, enables owners/lessees to receive personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports.

All Toyota Sienna grades add a Remote Connect 1-year trial* subscription, giving drivers the capability to remotely interact with their vehicle through the Toyota mobile app or smartwatch. Depending on grade, allows you to lock/unlock doors, start and stop the vehicle, locate your last parked location, check vehicle status and monitor guest drivers.

* 4G network dependent.

On the Move with LE and XLE

In the Toyota tradition, the 2025 Sienna comes well equipped across all grades, starting with the LE grade up through the XLE, XSE, Woodland Edition, Limited, and Platinum. The Sienna Woodland Edition grade comes with Electronic On-Demand AWD standard and all other grades are available in a choice of FWD or Electronic On-Demand AWD, with a 2.5L 4-cylinder HEV powertrain paired to an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) standard. Options are primarily grouped in the LE Plus, XLE Plus and XSE Plus, and XSE Premium packages, with other available options based on grade.

The 2025 Sienna offers many standard features across the model lineup that come in handy for everyday errands and exciting escapades. All models come equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 system and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (BSM w/RCTA). All grades also include an anti-theft system with engine immobilizer, standard. Sienna is also full of available features that help the day keep moving, like push-button sliding side doors and rear lift gate, and a 60/40 One-Motion Split & Stow 3rd Row® seat.

The Sienna LE starts the lineup off with great features like fabric-trimmed seating for up to eight thanks to its second and third row bench seating. The second-row bench seat even has a stowable center seat for a little extra elbow room. Drivers enjoy an eight-way power adjustable seat and front passenger seating is manually adjustable. An 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system with six speakers pumps out the entertainment and a 7-inch Multi-Information Display (MID) with odometer, fuel economy, trip information, and alert messages keeps drivers in the know. Other key standard LE grade features include a three-zone climate control system, manual second-row sunshades, and remote keyless entry with Push Button Start. The LE Plus Package adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror and HomeLink®, power tilt/slide moonroof with sunshade, black roof rails, 8-inch touchscreen with 8-speaker audio system.

The XLE grade adds hands-free dual power sliding side doors and an available hands-free function to the rear liftgate. It also bolsters the seating game with second-row Super-Long Slide captain's chairs, heated SofTex-trimmed front seats, power tilt and telescoping steering column with heated steering wheel, a digital rear-view mirror, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with available 12-speaker JBL® Premium Audio system (XLE Plus Package).

Sport Styled XSE

The ultra-sporty XSE FWD model amps up the excitement with sculpted body lines that are complimented by an aggressive black sport mesh front grille and rear bumpers. It rides on dark chrome colored 20-inch split-5-spoke alloy wheels on the XSE FWD model, while the XSE AWD sits on 18-inch wheels. It also sports black power outside mirrors, lower side rockers, door handle inserts, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and Sienna liftgate logo.

All Sienna models use a MacPherson strut type front suspension and double wishbone type suspension in the rear to achieve a comfortable, responsive ride. The XSE grade changes things up with a sport tuned suspension. The sport model has different spring rates, stabilizer bars, and damping in the absorbers to prioritize handling.

On the inside the XSE grade has seating for seven with SofTex sport-trimmed seats that are heated and power adjustable for the driver and front passenger seats. Four zone automatic climate control with digital controls in the front and rear keep passengers comfortable throughout the cabin. And to keep everyone entertained it comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia that pushes sound through eight speakers, has wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and includes a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription. The XSE Plus Package adds black roof rails and 12-speaker JBL audio including subwoofer and amplifier.

Into the Woodland

Designed specifically to accommodate the rising popularity of outdoor activities among buyers, the Sienna Woodland Edition offers cargo and passenger space comparable to a large SUV. The Woodland Edition – and any 2025 Sienna equipped with the Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive System – has a remarkable manufacturer-estimated 35 combined MPG. (Sienna models with front-wheel drive have a manufacturer-estimated 36 combined MPG.)

The 2025 Sienna Woodland Edition is available in Cypress, Cement or Midnight Black Metallic exterior colors and has distinctive exterior and premium interior styling, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive standard, plus added ground clearance to take-on dirt roads with confidence. The 2025 Sienna Woodland Edition comes exclusively in the 7-seat configuration with Super-Long-Slide second-row captain's chairs.

Additional touches include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia that's ready to bring a playlist to life through a 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system. It also brings convenience like a 1500W AC power outlet in the rear of the cabin, all weather floor and cargo mats, tow hitch with up to 3,500-lb. towing capability, roof rails with crossbars, black sport-trimmed seats with unique caramel-tone stitch color, 18-inch alloy wheels, dark-colored accents around the grille, and black badging, standard.

The Split & Stow 3rd Row® Seat and kick-activated power sliding rear doors make it easy to load and carry recreational gear. Heated front seats, sunshades in the second row and seven USB ports across all three rows ensure comfort and convenience for all aboard. (Other Sienna grades share these features as standard or optional.)

Take it to the Limited or Go Platinum

The Limited and Platinum grades give Sienna the ultimate home-on-road feel. For 2025 the lineup topping trims offer new convenience with a console Vacuum and FridgeBox standard on Platinum and available on Limited. They also come with the new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with speedometer, tachometer, and Multi-Information Display and Platinum receives a 10-inch color Head-Up Display (HUD) with speedometer, navigation, and Hybrid System Indicator, standard.

Long trips are a breeze with the new FridgeBox standard on the Platinum grade and available on Limited. When actively switched on, the FridgeBox is perfect for helping keep drinks and snacks cool and easily accessible. Whether you're heading to a soccer game or on a family vacation, the FridgeBox helps ensure that refreshments are always within reach for both front and second row passengers.

Maintaining a clean vehicle has never been easier, thanks to the integrated vacuum. Standard on Platinum grade and available on Limited models, the new vacuum is designed to handle the messes of everyday life. This convenient feature allows for quick cleanup of crumbs, dirt, and debris, keeping your Sienna spotless and ready for any adventure.

The Limited and Platinum also come with great standard features like leather-trimmed heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, premium leather-trimmed second-row captain's chairs with super-long-slide feature and ottomans. The second-row captain's chairs are heated on the Platinum model, standard. The Limited and Platinum grades also get a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia system and a 12-speaker JBL Premium Audio system. Additional factory options include Digital Rearview Mirror and a 1080p HD Entertainment Center with 11.6-in. display, HDMI input, remote control and two wireless headphones (also optional on XLE, XSE, and Woodland Edition). A spare tire and the power inverter are also available on Limited and Platinum.

Warranty & Toyota Care

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. All Hybrid Electric Vehicle components are covered under the Hybrid System Warranty for 8 years/100,000 miles. Additionally, the hybrid battery warranty is 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The Toyota Sienna also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Paul Hogard - Sienna

469-292-6791

[email protected]

Jacob Brown – Advanced Rear Seat Reminder/Connected Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America