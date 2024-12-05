Toyota Spreads Festive Cheer This Holiday Season

Heartwarming Holiday Ads Debuted During NBCUniversal's

"Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC and "Navidades en Rockefeller" on Telemundo

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Toyota is celebrating the joy of helping others through their holiday advertising. Last night during NBCUniversal's primetime specials - "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC, "Real Reward" debuted – and within "Navidades en Rockefeller" on Telemundo, "Naughty List" was unveiled, both with a personalized throw from a show host.

Toyota’s holiday spot “Real Reward” highlights the importance of spreading kindness and joy during the holiday season. Toyota’s new holiday ad, “Real Reward,” celebrates the joy of spreading kindness this season.

For Telemundo's inaugural broadcast of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," aptly named "Navidades en Rockefeller," Toyota made history as the presenting sponsor, helping bring the country's premier holiday tradition to Spanish language audiences for the first time.

"Real Reward" tells the story of a young couple who see a lost dog while out shopping for a tree on Christmas Eve. As they're picking up takeout from a local restaurant, they recognize the dog on a "lost dog" flyer posted inside with a cash reward. While they're driving home in their all-new 2025 Tacoma, they spot the dog again in an alleyway and stop to coax the scared dog into the Tacoma, returning it to its family. As they pull up to the family's house, a young girl runs outside to greet the dog with a big hug, excited and relieved to see her dog home safe just in time for Christmas. The parents offer the young couple the cash reward, however the young couple declines, as seeing the family reunited with their beloved dog is reward enough. "Real Reward" was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Dorian & Daniel of Reset Content.

This year's Hispanic creative shines the spotlight on holiday togetherness, through the eyes of a mischievous boy on a journey with his dad. "Naughty List," created by Conill and directed by Fredrik Bond, taps into the playful nature of kids who want to ensure they stay off Santa's naughty list. The spot highlights the bond between father and son as they drive around town in a 2024 Tundra and the humorous, yet heartwarming moments shared with family during the holidays. The bilingual spot debuted during Telemundo's "Navidades en Rockefeller," the first time the network has broadcast the tree lighting ceremony in Spanish.

"This year's heartwarming holiday message highlights the importance of spreading joy through acts of kindness, whether with loved ones or strangers," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "We hope family and friends feel the spirit of the holiday season through moments of shared kindness and connection."

This holiday season, Toyota is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to help find shelter dogs and cats homes nationwide. Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization working to save the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters. Toyota's donation will provide nationwide support for Best Friends Animal Society and their network of shelter and rescue group partners to continue their mission to find homeless dogs and cats loving homes.

Viewers are encouraged to support Best Friends Animal Society by visiting bestfriends.org to learn more about their work and/or to adopt or foster a new best friend!

Where to Watch

Following the spot premiere on NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special, the :60 version of "Real Reward" will also air with high-profile airings on NBC's "TODAY" on Thursday, December 5 and "Sunday Night Football" on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, December 15 and December 22 as well as in-game :30 units throughout December.

After the premiere week, "Real Reward" will appear nationally on linear, digital, and paid social. The spot will air during sports programming, and on cable networks such as Freeform and Hallmark.

After premiering on Telemundo's special the night of December 4, "Naughty List" will also air during the network's morning show, "Hoy Día," the following morning. The :60 spot will begin airing broadly across broadcast and cable networks on December 10 - December 24.

Hispanic linear TV coverage of "Naughty List" includes a mix of broadcast networks and targeted cable, including Univision, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, and Discovery en Español. High profile Hispanic media programming will amplify "Naughty List," including Telemundo's "Hoy Día," and Universo's "Sunday Night Football". The campaign will also feature digital sponsorships including Canela's Navidad Movie Collection featuring holiday entertainment and Pandora's Navidad Mexican station. Additional digital video support will be provided by upfront partners including Hulu, ViX, Weather Channel en Espanol, Peacock, Roku, Netflix, and YouTube. Content will be shared on Telemundo social channels.

The Toyotathon December Sales Event offers incentives through January 6, 2025. View the spots here. Images and credits are available here.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 415,000 last year. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 5,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

