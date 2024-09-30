Toyota 'Stands Out in Every Sense' in New Crown Family Campaign

Unleashing Power and Precision: Where Bold Sophistication Meets Thrilling Efficiency

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Toyota's new marketing campaign, "Stand Out in Every Sense," highlights the 2025 Toyota Crown Family in all its glory. From innovative sophisticated design to modern technology and high-end performance - all harmonizing to create a driving experience that engages every sense and elevates the everyday.

Toyota’s spot “Tango” was developed by Saatchi & Saatchi as part of the 2025 Toyota Crown Family campaign, “Stand Out in Every Sense.” Toyota’s new marketing campaign, “Stand Out in Every Sense,” highlights the 2025 Toyota Crown Family in all its glory.

The Toyota Crown Family's bold styling, premium comfort and elevated connected technology and features are showcased throughout the campaign, evoking that feeling when you are so captivated by something the world seems to melt away. The all-hybrid Toyota Crown Family offers a combination of power, fuel efficiency, intuitive interior design, and sleek exterior styling, ready to seize the moment.

"This campaign seamlessly captures the elevated experience that our customers can expect from the Toyota Crown Family, including the first-ever Toyota Crown Signia," said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing. "The 2025 Toyota Crowns' groundbreaking design pushes the boundaries of convention, bringing a bold new aesthetic to our sedan and SUV lineup."

Saatchi & Saatchi created a variety of 6-second and 15-second NLV spots including "Power Play," "Room to Be Alone," and "With a View," as well as a 30-second and 15-second CTV spot "Tango" directed by SMUGGLER's Jaron Albertin. In each spot, the Toyota Crown creates a moment in time outside of how we normally experience life. It's as if nothing else matters.

A brief synopsis of each spot is listed below:

In "Tango," a Toyota Crown and Toyota Crown Signia wait at a city intersection as the drivers take note of each other and their Toyota Crowns, sharing a look of recognition and mutual admiration as their eyes lock. The city soon fades away, leaving the Toyota Crowns alone in a dramatic desert landscape as they circle each other in a bold, synchronized dance, showcasing their design and power. The scene ends where it began, at the intersection, with the drivers sharing a final glance before parting ways.

"Power Play" features the Toyota Crown and Toyota Crown Signia stopping at a busy downtown intersection. The drivers exchange glances, then explore the city as the world melts away. With no one around, they drive through the streets in style, flaunting the Toyota Crowns' performance.

"Room to Be Alone" begins in a busy city park where a couple enjoys a picnic behind their Toyota Crown Signia. As they relax in the spacious cargo area, the park empties, leaving them alone in a serene meadow, savoring the moment as the world fades away.

"With a View" starts with a Toyota Crown cruising down a busy city street as morning sunlight glints off its sleek exterior. Inside, a stylish couple shares a knowing glance. The cityscape fades, replaced by peaceful rolling hills. The camera pulls back outside, revealing the city once more, suggesting the hills represent the comfortable feeling of driving the Toyota Crown.

Media Placements

The all-new Toyota Crown Family campaign is a fully integrated campaign extending across CTV, digital content, digital video, paid social, programmatic, streaming audio, and experiential. Digital content/video includes partners such as Dotdash meredith, INSIDER, mindbodygreen, the Skimm, MAX, Peacock, and Yahoo, among others. Audio includes iHeartMedia, VOXMedia, TED, and more. Partnerships/programming highlights include OpenTable, TED Games, and TIME100 Next, among others. Paid Social runs across LinkedIn, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, and TikTok.

About the 2025 Toyota Crown Family

The 2025 Toyota Crown family is available in two striking models, the daringly innovative Crown sedan and the effortlessly elegant Crown Signia crossover SUV.

The 2025 Toyota Crown sedan's magnificent and innovative look breaks every convention in the book and adds bold style to the Toyota sedan lineup.. With available 21-inch wheels and a sleek, aerodynamic shape, the Toyota Crown is a ride that immediately catches the eye.

Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown offers a choice of two different hybrid powertrains: Hybrid MAX or the conventional Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) System. Hybrid MAX is Toyota's performance hybrid that has 340 net combined horsepower and a net 400 lb-ft. of torque. Exclusive to the Platinum grade, it pairs front and rear electric motors with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission. Hybrid MAX produces powerful torque at low RPM for sporty, exhilarating driving and has an EPA-estimated 30 MPG combined city/highway fuel economy rating. The HEV system also delivers ample power and efficiency to take drivers farther, with 236 hybrid system net combined horsepower and an EPA-estimated 41 combined MPG rating on the Toyota Crown XLE, Nightshade Edition and Limited grades.

The 2025 Crown's all hybrid lineup has a starting MSRP of $41,440 for Crown XLE grade excluding Delivery Processing and Handling fee. All prices are subject to change.

The first-ever 2025 Toyota Crown Signia brings striking style and fashionable function to Toyota's SUV lineup. With a flowing silhouette, spacious premium interior, and stylish color choices, the Crown Signia is an impeccable package that's sure to turn heads. Available in a choice of XLE and Limited grades, it also brings capable, efficient performance with standard electronic on-demand All Wheel Drive and the Toyota HEV system. Earning an EPA-estimated combined 38 MPG rating and delivering 240 net system horsepower, the Crown Signia makes an all-new statement for the modern crossover.

The Toyota Crown Signia comes well-equipped at a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) that starts at $43,590 for the XLE excluding Delivery Processing and Handling fee. All prices are subject to change.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

